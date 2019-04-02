Muffuletta Sandwich

My Italian family loves this recipe! A crusty loaf of Italian bread is cut in half, and layered with olives, and various meats and cheeses.

By SUZANNE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Slice bread in half lengthwise. Drizzle olive oil on both sides. Sprinkle both sides with Parmesan cheese, basil, and oregano.

  • On the bottom half, layer chopped black olives and chopped green olives, then the salami, ham, provolone, and mozzarella. Cover with top layer, and cut into 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
975 calories; protein 46.2g; carbohydrates 61.3g; fat 59.9g; cholesterol 107.4mg; sodium 2790.2mg. Full Nutrition
