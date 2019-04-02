Muffuletta Sandwich
My Italian family loves this recipe! A crusty loaf of Italian bread is cut in half, and layered with olives, and various meats and cheeses.
WOW - what a sandwich! We got Italian bread from one of our favorite bakeries and this was fabulous! I threw some kalamata olives into the mix and used high quality meats and cheeses for this. It was very good and very filling!Read More
You'll get much more flavor if you actually mix the olive salad together with the herbs and let it marinate in the fridge prior to making the sandwich. Also, a muffaletta is served on sourdough.Read More
WOW! I thought I'd go out on a whim and try this... I went to the grocery, got home, threw it all together (in no time) and it was GREAT! Instead of olives (don't care for them on sandwiches) I used banana peppers AND I heated it in the over for about 10 mins. so the cheese would melt and the bread would get just a little crispy. Loved it and so did my husband! Thanks for sharing!!
I made these for the AFC Championship game and they were excellent. I did add a little Italian dressing to the olive mix only because I always do that. They had such a nice flavor! Go Pittsburgh!
I hate olives but LOVE this sandwich! I don't use the mozzarella cheese, as the provolone is plenty cheesy enough. You can buy olives already chopped. I cut the finished loaf into 8th's and put on a platter. Guests think I ordered from a gourmet shop!!
I drizzled the bread with garlic oil, just like I do for my Sub Sandwiches, We really liked these. Thanks, Suzanne, I can now make two sandwiches my Grandchildren rave about.
This sandwich is also delicious if you chop up giardiniera (pickled vegetables) and add in with the olives as the spread. This gives it a bit of kick. YUM!
this is my favorite sandwich after eating it, i love it..
I'm no muffuletta expert and frankly I don't care if this is authentic or not! This is a great sandwich!! I scaled this down to two servings for Hubs and me. I combined the parmesan, basil, oregano and olives, and just drizzled with enough olive oil to moisten the mixture. For two little sandwiches I thought the amount of basil and oregano (used fresh) might be too much so I scaled that back. I spread it on the bread and layered the rest of the ingredients, using only the provolone and no mozzarella. I wanted this to be a warm sandwich, so I wrapped the loaf in non-stick foil and baked at 350 for about 20 minutes. Great sandwich!! We’ll look forward to doing this one again! Thanks, Mary48!!
Loved this! I'm not a huge sandwich person, but this was wonderful with some italian soup to accompany it! My husband is not a huge olive fan, so I just made his without and added some pepper on his. Wonderful! Def. a favorite of ours! Thanks for sharing this!
Made a different olive salad for this....Olive Salad for Muffalettas from this site which I slathered in the bottom of a round loaf of Italian bread that I slightly hollowed out and also added to the top of the loaf. In addition to the meats and cheeses in this recipe, I also added some sliced pepperoni and sliced cappicola, and thin sliced red tomatoes. Pressed this huge sandwich down and wrapped in foil for several hours and kept in the fridge. Cut into nice wedges....just delicious! Great to make and take to any event. We loved it!
While this sandwich was quite tasty it is not a muffuletta by any stretch of the imagination. A true muffuletta is made on hollowed out round loaf of Italian Peasant bread and is made with an olive salad mixture, Genoa salami, Mortadella and Cappicola (Italian ham). If a real muffuletta is wanted check allrecipes.com for a Real N'awlins Muffuletta.
Outstanding sandwich! Took the advice of Culinary Ninja and added the basil, oregano, and Parmesan into the olive mix and let marinate---all the difference in the world!! Brought it from average to outstanding. I did use a jar olive tapenade for speed and ciabatta bread (all I had), and this sandwich is very filling. Definitely a keeper. Will try adding chopped giardiniera into the mix next time and see how it is.
Wonderful sandwich! Great for a quick and easy dinner or fun for a nice picnic too!
My husband and I loved this! Easy and tasty!
EXCELLENT! Best muffuletta I have had outside Louisiana. I did use fresh basil and all deli cut meats and cheeses. (I always recommend this over pre-packaged items). Also added a small amount of green olive slices with pimentos.
I made these for a baby shower and everyone loved them. I used a jar of olive paste instead of making it myself because I was short on time.
Awesome! Used ciabatta rolls that I had on hand then did as reviews suggested marinated olives, added banana peppers and toasted. Served with Italian soup. I love it when a great recipe and suggestions come together for the perfect meal, even if it is soup and sandwiches, thanks.
After seeing something like this on the food chanel I looked and found this recipe here. I bought green and black olives w/red pepper & artichokes pre-mixed in our deli. Skipped the ham and added a little vinegar to my oil for some acidity. The food chanel suggested to let the sandwich sit to allow the flavors to mingle a bit before eating.. I think they would be nice to serve in smaller pieces as appetizers since it's quite rich. :)
This was a great sandwich. I used sourdough bread because it is my favorite, but otherwise followed the recipe. Will make again.
These are awesome! I added fresh basil leaves. Also I used Prosciutto, capicola, and pepperoni. Quite tasty! Great for picnic or whatever!
Excellent sandwich! I had a nice, soft Italian sub roll which I spread with a garlic dipping oil that I had on hand. I just left out the mozzarella (which I saw many others did, as well). I added a few calamata olives to the mix. Thanks to Mary48 for sharing this really good sandwich recipe! I could care less if it's not authentic, as some have stated. Mary's Italian family likes this, most of us do, and that's all that matters!!!
Yummy! I used a super long baguette, and added aged pear balsamic vinegar to the olive oil before drizzling. Cut it into ity-bity pieces, & they were gone before half of my dinner party guests were even here! Big hit with my "new fellow" and his friends, so thanks ;-)
These were wonderful. I didn’t change anything.
To make the olive salad use ingredients 2-7. I did that and let it marinate in the fridge a few hours before dinner. Then put together the sandwiches. It's the bomb! I chose this recipe because of the simple list of ingredients. thanks for this one!
My whole family loved this- and my 2.5 yo loved helping me make it!
This is nothing like the Muffuletta I had in New Orleans, The bread isn't correct. Don't use sourdough like a other said, find something hard with Sesame seeds on it.
Loved this. I have made it twice and the second time I toasted the bread with the olive oil on it then added the rest and toasted again in the oven to melt the cheese. I liked it warm better, hubby liked it cold.
pretty good- and easy! Only suggestion is that it needed a little more something in the flavor category... will try others' suggestions to beef up the flavor a bit more, other than that- my husband and I loved it!
These were so good. I used a round loaf of bread and took some of the center dough out, more room for meat and cheese. A new favorite in our house!
Easy muffuletta sandwich for beginners, and a great starting off point for us sandwich maker connoisseurs!
will make again - impressed everyone!
not a bad subistitute for the original. I like it.
I used an olive spead instead of sliced olives
I love the Muffuletta sandwiches at Jason's Deli. I made this recipe for a family of 5. All of who like olives but none have had a Muffaletta before. They only variation I did was that I added the oil to the olives and made it more of a "olive salad" which I had made in the past and which you can find a recipe for online. I also heated the sandwiches in the oven before adding the "olive salad". I thought this tasted pretty good, but unremarkable. I'd make it again if I had all of the ingredients on hand but it isn't something I'd make for company because it didn't "dazzle" me I guess. :)
We used pastrami and we made some oregano mayonnaise. We used Boar's Head olive oil dressing. I baked them uncovered on 375 For 12 minutes. The best sandwich I ever made at home. I would add pepperoni next time.
I used salami, ham, and provolone cheese. I put it on italian bread, wrapped in aluminum foil and heated in oven. When I took out of the oven I added chopped green olives and black olives and mild ghardinera. My husband and I loved it.
I've never been to New Orleans and I have never really heard of the Muffuletta Sandwich, so I don't know what an authentic one tastes like or what it should have on it. This sandwich is very good, and I didn't have all the ingredients. I was out of green olives, but it was still tasty. I will make this again and make sure that I have the green olives! Thanks for the great sandwich recipe.
AWESOME!!!!! Made these for Super Bowl Sunday a while back and I am still dreaming about them. Everyone loved these and beg me to make again for get togethers!
This is a favorite of ours. A great picnic sandwich.
We love New Orleans food, so we were excited to try this recipe. It was delicious! I just wish I could have found the same kind of bread you get for these in Louisiana.
I made it on Italian bread like a grilled cheese! It came out great!
