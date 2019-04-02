Flip Flop Grilled Chicken

Rating: 3.95 stars
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a tasty way to make chicken. Just add the good stuff!

By Donald

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Mix in the beer, steak seasoning, seasoning salt, and black pepper. Coat the chicken with this mixture.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Arrange chicken breasts on the grill. Cook for about 20 minutes, brushing frequently with the beer mixture during the last 10 minutes, until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear. Discard any remaining beer mixture. Top chicken with green bell pepper slices to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 114.2mg; sodium 720.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (44)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

TERRIS911
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
I would not have thought of the beer & butter combination but my boyfriend loves anything cooked in beer. I also added a clove of garlic. It has been my experience that 30 minutes is way too long to cook chicken over a good grill. I cut the cooking time to 10 minutes and that was too long (I pounded the chicken breasts pretty thin.) I will try this again cooking for maybe 7 minutes total. Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

Navy_Mommy
Rating: 3 stars
03/15/2006
I didn't think this had any flavor. I followed the recipe and let the chicken sit for about 30 minutes before grilling. Since it makes so much marinade I did put the rest in the freezer with additional chicken. I won't make it again though. Read More
Helpful
(9)
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
TERRIS911
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
I would not have thought of the beer & butter combination but my boyfriend loves anything cooked in beer. I also added a clove of garlic. It has been my experience that 30 minutes is way too long to cook chicken over a good grill. I cut the cooking time to 10 minutes and that was too long (I pounded the chicken breasts pretty thin.) I will try this again cooking for maybe 7 minutes total. Read More
Helpful
(29)
JENNIFER F
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2005
The most moist chicken I have ever grilled! I used olive oil instead of butter and marinated for 4 hours and skipped the peppers. My son never eats grilled chicken and asked for seconds! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Momof2
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2006
Only used 1 can of beer (I don't usually like the taste with my food) and I marinated for a little longer (on accident). Used hickory steak seasoning and it turned out great. Thanks for the post. Will be making again. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Advertisement
VRWEAVER
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I really liked this though the cooking time is too long for chicken breasts. Read More
Helpful
(13)
margie
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
We don't care much for chicken but this we liked. I added a few drops of smoke flavoring because I used the indoor grill. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Navy_Mommy
Rating: 3 stars
03/14/2006
I didn't think this had any flavor. I followed the recipe and let the chicken sit for about 30 minutes before grilling. Since it makes so much marinade I did put the rest in the freezer with additional chicken. I won't make it again though. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
Jan Owens
Rating: 2 stars
07/16/2007
Disappointing at best. Too much beer for the amount of spices. Would be better if the "sauce" were thicker and held on to the meat better. Okay flavor but nothing great. I won't be using this one again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
MichelleInPgh
Rating: 2 stars
07/17/2004
Not bad it was very moist but not very flavorful. I used only one bottle of good beer - maybe that was the problem. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Amy
Rating: 3 stars
09/04/2005
I can't say that my boys asked for seconds but the adults all liked it. It was quick and easy and the recipe made almost twice what I needed so I put some chicken breasts in the freezer to marinate for another night. All in all a good quick recipe for a night you are in a pinch. Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022