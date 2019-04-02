Armadillo Eggs

A great side dish or appetizer with a little kick. I got this recipe from my mother.

By Jennifer

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking sheet.

  • Cut a slit in each jalapeno pepper. Remove and discard seeds and pulp.

  • In a medium bowl, mix sausage, baking mix, Cheddar cheese, crushed red pepper, and garlic salt.

  • Stuff jalapenos with the Monterey Jack cheese cubes. Shape sausage mixture around the jalapenos to form balls.

  • Arrange jalapeno balls on the prepared baking sheet. Bake 25 minutes in the preheated oven, until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
541 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 42.3g; cholesterol 98.2mg; sodium 1389.8mg. Full Nutrition
