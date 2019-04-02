Armadillo Eggs
A great side dish or appetizer with a little kick. I got this recipe from my mother.
My husband and I had a wonderful time preparing these together. We were a bit unsure if the sausage needed to be cooked ahead of time and from our experience it does not have to be cooked. They are so yummy! If you do not like really spicy foods you can substitue the whole jalapeno for a green chile pepper instead. You can also stuff the jalapenos with 1/2 cream cheese mixture and 1/2 montery jack cheese mixture. You have got to try this recipe anyway you decide to make it...Read More
These were good but next time I don't think I will make 'eggs'. I think I will just roll out the sausage dough with a greased roller and put green chili peppers and shredded pepper jack cheese on half of the dough, fold over, seal, and then cook. Let it cool enough so the cheese doesn't run, then slice into bite size pieces. I left out the pepper flakes because I didn't want 'hot'. I also only used 2 teaspoons of garlic salt and that was plenty. As another reviewer stated, had to add 1/3 cup of milk to get the extremely dry mixture to mix.Read More
This was very dry and hard to handle. I added 1/3 cup milk to the batter and it worked very well. Also tried with Cream Cheese in the jalepenos and it was wonderful!
The batter needs about 1/2 cup of milk to make the it stick to the pepper and cheese. Just the right amount of spiciness for me.
This dish has been a hit! Now I'm "told" what to bring to pot-luck dinners. I've modified the recipe by using garlic powder instead of the salt. To save time, I chop up the jalopeno's and place with the cheese on top of the coating mixture. Then I roll into logs and bake. After they cool, I slice and serve with ranch dressing. They usually disappear within minutes!
These are good hot from the oven or cold from the fridge. Great appetizer for casual get togethers. I have a couple of time saving tips: Cut the stem off of the jalapeno and scoop out the seeds and membrane with the tip of your potato peeler. Rather than cubing the cheese, cut it into rectangles and just slip it in from the end that you cut the stem from. For the reviewer who wanted more zip: toss the balls into Shake and Bake for Pork, the hot and spicy type. That ups the heat without hiding the flavor.
This is a very time consuming and tedious recipe, but as with many other things in life, the finished product is worth the wait! I have made these several times exactly as the recipe states. Next time, I may follow another viewers advice and cut the peppers in half. That should cut down on the pepper prep time. These armadillo eggs are a family favorite.
These were really tasty! I agree that next time I might just cut up the peppers and make more of a log out of this just for easier making. My jalapenos were large and I had no idea how this was supposed to look, so I was only able to make 9 "eggs". That's a pretty far cry from the 24 that the recipe said it would make. I loved the spice in these - it was perfect for us. I did add some cream cheese to the stuffing of the peppers, which was yummy. I also had to add one egg to the "breading" in order to make it sticky and hold together around the peppers. I would grab a handful of the sausage/breading mixture and then flatten it in my hand (like a hamburger patty, but VERY thin) and then put the jalapeno in the middle and roll the patty around the pepper. It would then take a little smooshing to make it perfectly fit around, but I think this method seemed to work well. All together a very good recipe. I have included a few before and after pics so others can see what it looked like for me.
We had a Mexican Fiesta on Christmas Eve and these were a BIG HIT! A little time consuming when you make enough for thirty people, but worth it. We wanted them smaller so we cut the peppers into thirds and used Bisquick. This worked out very well!
I made these and my husband and I really liked them. They were a little time consuming but worth it. I also had to cut the peppers smaller. Very good!
I would rate this 5 stars with the modifications I made to make it easier. I use half the amount of cheddar cheese, & half of a block of cream cheese cut into 24 small cubes. Then I use canned jalapeno slices. I mix the sausage mixture, roll into a ball, flatten out, put a jalapeno slice & a cube of cream cheese, and fold the sausage mixture over and seal the edges. They are wonderful!
Excellent and quite filling appetizer. These are definitely not finger food and require a fork and plate. I used the canned jalapenos and the Pepper Jack cheese as someone else recommended and they came out terrific. I served Jalapeno Ranch Dressing as a dipping sauce. My host asked me for the recipe so I would say they were a hit.
I served these with a traditional Mexican dinner. They have a wonderful combination of flavors.
OH MY... Delisious!! You must like spicy and we do!! We had them for the superbowl, leftovers were used as a side with our dinner, they reheat well. These are mostly big, eat them with a knife and fork and dip them in to some jalepeno ranch or other favorite. For extra spice, I used spicy sausage, Peper Jack Cheese and caned jalepenos in juice (less work). If the jalepenos are way to big cut them in half, this works great. Thanks for a great recipe!!!!!!!
Excellent taste. However, slitting, deseeding and removing the pulp is quite tedious. Next time I will have someone help with that part.
Ok, I had a little trouble with these - first of all they are HUGE. I even halved my jalepeno's but after covering it in the sausage mixture, they came out enormous. I even flattened out a sausage patty to wrap around the jalepeno and made it as thin as possible and still - BIG. The problem was when they baked, a couple of them the sausage mixture started to slide off the jalepeno, Im thinking because of all the cheese in the sausage mixture. I stuffed some with cream cheese and some with cheddar, the cream cheese ones were better, I have to say. We put the rest in the freezer and my husband decided to reheat some yesterday and they tasted so much better. Im thinking maybe not put so much cheese in the sausage mixture and use smaller jalepenos? I dont know, I will make this again but I need to mess with it. Very good though.
This is a great recipe, but I'd suggest using fairly small jalapenos. The ones I bought were fairly large, and the coating just didn't cover the peppers. (Despite the size, I used significantly less than a pound of Monterrey Jack cheese....)
Find the right ratio of spiciness for you. Try carving out all but one of the veins for example... when you leave in too much it's almost unbearable, and if you take all the heat out it's no fun! Very important balance.
WE USED THIS RECIPE FOR A MEXICAN THEMED DINNER PARTY AND THE HUSBANDS KEEP ASKING US TO MAKE MORE. INSTEAD OF USING ONE TYPE OF CHEESE WE DECIDED TO USE PEPPER JACK IN SOME OF THE JALAPENOS. THIS RECIPE WAS VERY GOOD AND WILL BE MADE OFTEN IN OUR HOMES.
It really matters what peppers you choose... Mine were too hot to eat, but the batter was great!
These taste great... 4 out of 5 stars based on the lack of detailed instructions and how time consuming to make. The biscuit dough is very dry, need to really mix with your hands and smash together. I cut medium size jalapenos in half and seeded with potato peeler. Even so, "eggs" are enormous. The peppers pop out of the eggs after cooking. Don't worry about this, shove them back in and let them cool for a few minutes before serving. the outside bisuit will harden up a bit and the pepper will stay inside where it belongs. You might want to warn your guests that these are spicy. Taste great... but not easy to make.
I made these for a party last night and they were the first to go! It was a little time consuming to prepare them but it was well worth the time. I ended up having to cut the jalapenos in half and then coating them. The first one I tried was the size of a baked potato!
These turned out really good. I made them for our Christmas party, the only complaint I got was the peppers were pretty crunchy. I think next time I will roast them in oven for a few minutes first. But they were all gone 20 minutes after I showed up so they were still a great hit.
just one thing ! wear rubber gloves.the peppers really burnt my hands & face !!
These were very good. Here are the modifications I made: - 15 Jalapenos (they were pretty large) - used 1 pack of cream cheese and 8 oz of pepper jack for filling. Added a couple dashes of hot sauce and tspn of Old Bay Seasoning. - Only used an 8oz pack of chedder cheese for the outer coating, and I used hot sausage. Some reviews say that they had to add milk, but I did not. It took some work to mix everything in with the sausage, but if you use your hands it is easier. The prep time for me to make 15 was at least an hour, but they were very good and worth the effort.
made these for family Thanksgiving dinner, and got the request for more for Christmas, very good, and not to much work when you are making family happy............thanks
I had a mexican dinner party last night at my house and my friends couldnt get enough of these. They are so good. I made 24 of them and only had 2 left (there was only 4 of us). I used italian hot sausage instead of regular to spice it up a bit more. They were not as spicy as I thought they would be. Next time, I am going to try to add something different to give them a little more of a kick (Maybe some hot pepper cheese instead of cheddar). Just a tip, make sure you wear gloves when working with the peppers. I am still have trouble with my hands burning. Try this recipe. It is wonderful!!
This is great. It does take some time to put together but they are gone as soon as you put them on the table. Well... as long as everyone likes HOT food! Fantastic!
followed recipe without exception and these were not difficult to make and came out looking great. The only thing missing is flavor. I think if the recipe was revised as some others have done it might be better.
Very tasty, but I did have a little trouble getting the mixture to stick. The taste was worth it!
This is great! I did change the receipe a little used my own clintro cream cheese mixture for filling and put italian dressing in sausage mixture because it was way to dry. Took them to a cookout and they were a hit. Not a one left! Everybody commented on how good they were.
Thanks for sharing a great recipe! It is time consuming but oh so worth it! First time we made this we cut the peppers in half, cleaned them, put the cheese in the center of on, topped with the other half then put the sausage mixture around it. Second time we left the peppers whole, cut off the end, and used a older metal potato peeler to clean out the membrane and seeds, stuffed it with cheese, then put sausage mixture around it. Didn't get all the seeds and membranes out so some were hot and some weren't. Both times, however, they quickly vanished off the serving plate! We bought a block of Monterey Cheese and cut pieces to fit inside the peppers. We used shredded for the sausage mixture and it worked great. We did have to play with the baking mix/sausage mixture to get to where we could handle it without it being all sticky but we will definitely be making this again!
definately deseed the jalapenos first
CANNOT get much better then this! These had to be the best jalapeno appetizer I have ever had. All my guests LOVED them! Definitely recommend!
These were so delicious! I kept the jalapenos whole and used a melon baller to clean out the seeds.. I'm on the look out for a smaller spoon, the melon baller was a little too large. I added shredded cheese to the sausage mixture and ended up filling the peppers with cream cheese mixed with a ranch packet. Delicious! Ohhhh and these make a rockin' sandwich the next day!
I gave this only 3 stars because I had to make modifications, and the recipe is very time consuming. The batter was too dry, so I had to add 1/4 cup milk. You need to use very small jalapeno's or the "balls" come out way too big. The monterey jack cheese doesn't have much flavor so I would definately recommend sharp cheddar or maybe even cream cheese. Needs more flavor overall.
Wow! Great hit at our Super Bowl party - but hot!! A little labor intensive, but worth it! My son loves jalapeno poppers so I tried these. Used lean chorizo sausage & sharp cheddar, and no red pepper flakes or garlic salt in dough. I also stuffed jalapenos with cubes of cream cheese, instead of the jack. These were HOT - but delicious!!
We had our annual Wine & Cheese party with a Mexican flair. I added milk to the dry mixture to make it stick better to the Jalepeno's. Also I wore surgical gloves, the batter didn't seem to stick as much.
these took a really long time to make, but everyone loved them! Word of caution, they are SPICY... at least mine were since it's prime season for peppers.
Alot of work. You need to make it a couple times to get it down the way you want it. Very good after a couple trys.
Dry and hard: This is similar to making sausage balls and usually mixing the cheese sausage and flour together is a bit hard. Using your hands and squeezing it works becuase it gets the grease in the sausage/cheese to warm up and it all blends nicely after some folding and squeezing (over and over again). Another option is adding a couple tablespoons of buttermilk. Working it together by hand is work and leaving out the extra milk/buttermilk also leaves out extra fat and calories to an already fatty but oh so good recipe.
Always a hit and a little unusual at first sight, they are never left and never forgotten!
I've made these quite often, for gatherings with friends, and they are always the first to go and well-received. I don't quite understand why reviewers say that these are way too much time and work consuming. After baking, let sit for a few minutes, then slice, don't serve them as an emormouse egg. I think they are fun to make, and pretty darn easy. An excellent and different appetizer!
These were a huge hit at the last Super Bowl party! We loved them, I had tons of requests for the recipe and I've been told I have to bring them every year! I used jarred jalapenos and hot sausage, they were even hotter the next day. Stuffing the peppers is time consuming and I will wear gloves next time as my hands burned after making a double-batch, but the response was worth it! I served these with a jalapeno-ranch dressing (will post the recipe soon. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
Love the idea and the taste, but be prepared it is time consuming
these things are awesome i got the recipe a few years ago and every time i made them people cant get enough, definetly one of my favorite dishes
Made these for a guy's keg night, and they were a hit! A note though, let them sit for a few minutes after removing from oven before eating them! If not, the oils from the cheese will burn!
Very Yummy. My son and I had a great time putting these together. My hubby and he ate almost all of them. We only made a 1/2 batch as there are only 3 of us but they dissappeared. I'm a whimp when it comes to spice but I ate one and thought the flavor was good. I cut the jalapenos in half and found them much easier to handle. Thanks for a fun and unusual recipie!
Yummy and so much fun. Everybody loved them. They were the first to go at the party. Will definitely do them again. Addendum...this recipe has become a legend in our family!!!!
I made this recipe for my family and they thought they were great. Always asking me to make them again.
This was a VERY disapointing recipe. It took an hr and forty minutes just to prepare and that is not including cooking time. I used annahime peppers, and decided to follow another readers sugestion by cutting the peppers up. I cored and seeded peppers, then stuffed some with monterery jack cheese and others with cream cheese. I thought this would speed things up. Next came the sausage mixture. This took forever as well. The taste was very ordinary, if not on the bland side. I guess after spending so much time preparing I sort of expected different results. Sorry. I just can't find enough good with this dish.
This recipe is fabulous. My Hubby and I love it.
This does take a while to prepare, and like some others, I did find it helpful to do half jalpenos, rather than whole, for the sake of keeping them from being too big. I chose to use cream cheese, as it was much easier to fill that way, and the cream was a delightful contrast with the pepper/spicy coating.
My mother in law makes these, except they are called "snake eyes" in her recipe book. They are absolutely to die for! However, not very diet friendly...
I don't like hot stuff and I loved these. Yummy! Everyone that tasted these loved them except my brother who does not like to mix textures like soft and crunchy. If you know someone like that I recommend roasting the jalapenos first to soften them up a little and improve the flavor.
Like another reviewer, I made an armadillo "log" by patting the sausage mixture out into a large rectangle and rolling diced jalapenos, cream cheese and the monterey jack up inside. While that was a bit trickier than it sounds, it came out tasting fabulous!
These were... er... different. They weren't bad tasting, but they did look weird. I made them for a Super Bowl party and they barely got touched. I doubt I'll be making these again.
This was made for an office potluck and went over very well with staff who enjoy hot and spicy foods!
I've done a similar recipe but I put in cream cheese for the middle and after wrapping them in sausage I used shake and bake to coat them.
Made these yesterday and they were very good but a little too spicy for me. Husband loved them so that's a plus! Like others have suggested, I added some milk so my batter wouldn't be so dry. I also stuffed a little cream cheese inside of each egg. All the cheese ended up coming out before they finished cooking. Not really sure what I did wrong there. Next time I'll try stuffing them with less cheese and see what happens. Other than that this is a wonderful recipe that goes great with food at a BBQ. You could also wrap these in bacon and grill them.
This recipe take a little longer to prepare but is definitely worth that wait! My son and I made them together and had a great time making them. Our family fell in love upon the first bite! I'm making them as an appetizer for Thanksgiving, that's how much we love them! Thanks for the recipe!
I'm not sure what I did wrong, but these were extremely dry and salty, and not a success at the potluck.
Very timing consuming and did not work. The idea of trying to wrap the jalapeno in a sausage mix causes it not to stick properly. Would suggest stuffing the jalapeno with sausage mix and baking or deep frying.
Takes a lot of work and they don't look pretty, but oh so good!!
these are like lays potato chips no one can just eat one love em
Wonderful appetizer that fills like a meal. My family loves these and always requests that I make them for family functions.
Liked these better, but neither were spectacular. The baking mix definitely needs some milk. I only added 1t crushed red pepper & it was hot enough. 'More would've been "adults only" :D
A similar recipe was given to me. The big difference is to add a 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder, teaspoon of onion powder, 1 teaspoon of chili powder, 1 teaspoons cumin to the sausage. Don’t be afraid to change the cheese or add or take away amount of spices.
This was very tasty. I needed to add some liquid (1 egg & milk) to make the sausage coating stick and it was a slightly messy endeavor. But I made these"poppers" and the same ones wrapped only with bacon, and my S.O. preferred these I think I would put the effort in to make them again.
Instead of baking mix - use pork flavored Shake-N-Bake. These were good but I encourage you to try the Shake-N-Bake!
We loved this recipe. They were wonderful even days later warmed in the microwave. In fact they made a terrific quick and easy afternoon snack. I just wrapped them individually in foil and put them in our lunches.
I was hesitant at first about the sausage. I've used bacon to wrap the peppers, but not sausage. I tried hand mixing the ingredients, but quickly realized that was not happening. I saw where people put milk in it to get it to stick, but I wasn't going to put anything else in the mixture. I got out my Ninja Blender and threw half of the mixture in and blend it all up very nicely. I put the other half in and did the same. My jalapeños were huge so it only made 15 of them. Next time I will use cream cheese with bacon bits mixed in, as well. I was impressed with the outcome of this recipe.
These were not a hit at our party. The egg was More work then was needed.
As other reviewers suggested, I added a bit of milk to the sausage/Bisquick mixture in order to make it hold together better, make it more sticky. Otherwise, the recipe is perfect as is, wonderful! A flavor explosion in every bite. Will definitely make this again.
