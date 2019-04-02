Armadillo Eggs

These were really tasty! I agree that next time I might just cut up the peppers and make more of a log out of this just for easier making. My jalapenos were large and I had no idea how this was supposed to look, so I was only able to make 9 "eggs". That's a pretty far cry from the 24 that the recipe said it would make. I loved the spice in these - it was perfect for us. I did add some cream cheese to the stuffing of the peppers, which was yummy. I also had to add one egg to the "breading" in order to make it sticky and hold together around the peppers. I would grab a handful of the sausage/breading mixture and then flatten it in my hand (like a hamburger patty, but VERY thin) and then put the jalapeno in the middle and roll the patty around the pepper. It would then take a little smooshing to make it perfectly fit around, but I think this method seemed to work well. All together a very good recipe. I have included a few before and after pics so others can see what it looked like for me.