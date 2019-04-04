Pakistani Meatballs with Gravy (Koftay)

14 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 4
  • 1 5

This is Pakistani meatballs recipe. Serve this classic dish hot with pita bread or naan.

By SRECIPE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
3
Yield:
6 meatballs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix lean ground beef, half of the onions, chili powder, black pepper, cloves, cumin and cardamom. Shape the mixture into approximately six 2 inch meatballs.

    Advertisement

  • In a large, heavy saucepan over medium heat, cook and stir the remaining onion in the vegetable oil until tender. Mix in the yogurt, lentils, ginger paste, garlic paste, coriander seed, water, red pepper and salt. Place the meatballs into the mixture. Reduce heat to low and cook 30 minutes, until meatballs are evenly browned and lentils are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
607 calories; protein 45.8g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 119.1mg; sodium 234.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022