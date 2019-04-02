Chocolate Ganache

1 of 1286

Rating: 5 stars Scared of the very word "ganache"? Well, you don't have to be with this recipe! This is THE easiest ganache recipe I've ever used. Since I was out of dark chocolate (which I highly recommend), I had to use semi-sweet chocolate chips--1 cup worth--and threw them into my food processor to save time and energy from chopping. Once they were all chopped up and the whipping cream (didn't have heavy cream, either)was nice and bubbly, I turned the processor on and slowly poured in the whipping cream. Stopped, scraped the sides, mixed it again, took the blade out (chunks of chocolate will stay on the blade, and you don't want the chunks of chocolate falling onto your cake when spreading the mix!), and put the mixture in the fridge for 15 minutes. When the mix was a few notches looser than wiggly jello, I slowly poured the mix over my chocolate truffle cheesecake (which was cooled completely). I had previously run a knife around the cheesecake and loosened the edges from the pan, then all but snapped the spring-form pan back into shape, leaving a slight space for the ganache to drip over the sides of the cake. Let the cheesecake refridgerate overnight and you've got a big hit! Note: after you've poured the ganache over the cake, use your finger to pop any air bubbles, so the finished product has a beautiful complextion. Also, the better the quality of choclate, the better the ganache. Don't go cheap on the choclate if you want a killer ganache!! Helpful (1053)

Rating: 5 stars If you whip this in your mixer for 5 minutes or until it changes from a dark brown to a light brown, it will make the most wonderful frosting! VERY YUMMY!!!!!! Helpful (948)

Rating: 5 stars Outstanding and easy!!SO worth it for both flavour and presentation. Suggestions: Be EXTRA careful not to let any water get into your chocolate, as it will seize- not a good thing. Let the chocolate thicken a bit before pouring, place your cake on a rack over parchment paper for easy clean up, and take your cake off the rack and put on to your serving plate before the ganache has set- otherwise it can attach to the rack and tear when you lift it off. A wonderful recipe sure to win compliments from all!!! Helpful (798)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this recipe would be really touchy and difficult to get perfect, but it was incredibly easy. I used it in the place of regular icing for a chocolate layer cake. First, I used 3 oz semisweet chocolate chips (that's all I could find) and 1/3 c. of cream with a little bit of Bacardi rum, and I put it in the freezer for a few minutes after mixing. I used an electric mixer to beat it up into a fluffy icing for between my layers. It seemed like it would be too thin for it to work, but it got perfectly fluffy and light brown and gorgeous. I then made another batch with the full portions but didn't beat it into fluffy icing, and used that for the top and the sides. It turned out gorgeous and everyone loved it. I don't think I'll ever make plain icing again. Helpful (287)

Rating: 5 stars This was a great first-timer ganache recipe! I added 1/2 milk chocolate and 1/2 semi-sweet, as I like milk chocolate better. I used it over a devils food and cookie dough ice cream cake- too good for words! Everyone said I could put Cold Stone out of business! :) I am now trying it with White chocolate. Note to people using it as a frosting/icing: put it in the fridge for about 30 minutes- it will set up quicker and better! Helpful (256)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect and simple, especially for die hard chocolate lovers. This is very rich and intensely chocolate! I used Perugina Italian bittersweet chocolate and didn't use the optional rum. This was the perfect glaze for my Snickers Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake. Very reliable and versatile glaze or frosting. If used as a glaze, let it cool somewhat, until it's pourable and still warm. If used as a frosting, let it cool, then chill in refrigerator for a few hours, then whip it till light and fluffy. Helpful (213)

Rating: 5 stars excellent. i used to to coat a cheesecake that cracked and it looks beautiful. TIP: chill whatever you are going to coat first ... the ganache will adhere better. also, used a Hershey's Special Dark and semi sweet chips, and added vanilla cognac instead of rum. delicious! Helpful (211)

Rating: 5 stars I added extra cream to this recipe and used it as a dipping sauce for strawberries. Delicious! Helpful (120)

Rating: 5 stars Love it love it love it! Turned out dark glossy and delicious! Very easy to make and very good to eat. I used it as a topping for Chantal's New York Style Cheesecake. The only thing i did differently was to use semi-sweet chocolate chips not bittersweet. It didn't make the color lighter and it tasted sweeter. Great! Helpful (118)