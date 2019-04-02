Cretons

This is a pork spread that used to be very popular amongst French Canadian working in the woods. This is best appreciated spread on toasts or plain multigrain bread.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the ground pork, milk, onion and garlic into a large saucepan. Season with salt, pepper, cloves and allspice. Cook over medium heat for about 1 hour, then stir in the bread crumbs. Cook for 10 more minutes. Adjust seasonings to taste. Transfer to a small container and keep refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 6g; cholesterol 26.2mg; sodium 44.5mg. Full Nutrition
