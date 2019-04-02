Cretons
This is a pork spread that used to be very popular amongst French Canadian working in the woods. This is best appreciated spread on toasts or plain multigrain bread.
Great recipe! However, the recipe does not mention that you cannot use lean ground pork for this (that is probably why some people found it not easy to spread).Another trick to increase creaminess: use an immersion blender after 20 min. of cooking. It improves the texture (if you want smoother cretons, that is). It taste a lot better with fresh bread crumbs as well (if using fresh, increase to 1/2 cup. Traditional recipe call for 1 cup of fresh bread crumbs, but it is a bit much for my taste). I am an unrooted french canadian, so I was glad to find this recipe, which is a staple in our household!Read More
This recipe is a very old one. As with ones that are passed down from Mere Mere, pronouced "meh-may". (grandmother). These recipes vary greatly. From Cretons with spices to ones that have hardly any. I tend to like the spices, and the oldest recipe I have found includes these wonderful spices. This recipe was made for me over 20 years ago from a friend that we were stationed with in the Air Force. She was very "French Canadian" and spoke it often. Once having this recipe, I was hooked with French Canadian Cuisine. This recipe was left a little bland for me. Many have had a hard time with this one. But you must be patient with this one. It takes a long time to cook. And even if the liquid looks all gone, keep stirring and at the end when all of it is still hot, turn it in a food processor. Just to get that perfect Puree. Press it in a loaf pan. Then you can turn it out and make slices to match the size of the bread. This is a fantastic breakfast. As they say: Çé tsiguidou. (everythings A-Okay, or everythings alright)Read More
I am of Quebecois heritage, and this recipe is really quite good. A few things I might suggest...This is a very old recipe, and the quality of our meats have changed dramatically since these recipes originated.Our pork is way too lean to make this recipe accurately. In order to reach the proper texture, taste, consistency, I added 1/2 cup of lard (yes,lard)to the ingredients.Pork fat is imperative if you want cretons to taste/look anything like they should.We also ate our cretons with more spice than this recipe calls for. 1/2 tsp ground clove, 1/2 tsp allspice, 1/2 tsp cinnamon.Also make sure to add plenty of salt for seasoning..I highly recommend this recipe!
This turned out perfect! My husband is French-Canadian so we've had cretons a lot in the past. We can buy it here as well but this homemade version is going to be the new norm in our house! I would feel confident serving this to his Grandmother the next time we visit her in Quebec. I processed it for about 10 pulses in the food processor after it was all done just to break up the onions a bit more.
Cretons are not the most flavorful of recipes but I like to make them more yummy by using 2 cloves are garlic and adding Parsley and dry minced green onion when they are done cooking. I also let them simmer for another hour or 2. When done, I put them in my food processor and then let them set in the fridge over night. They are great in the morning with butter on toast, with mustard and toast or regular bread for lunch, or on French baguettes alone or with butter or mustard.
Excellent!! Excellent!!! The trick to this not being crumbly is to pack it into a very small dish - I got all into a little 1.5 cup casserole - took some effort! Then I covered in foil - placed my other 1.5 cup casserole on top with a 4-pound ball weight in it. Came out perfectly!! Also - I was doubtful - because the meat appeared to be cooked and liquid gone after 20 minutes - but I was patient - kept it on low for rest of the hour - stirring frequently - then added the bread crumbs...worth the wait!!! Fabulous flavor!! Oh - I didn't have fresh garlic - so I used a pinch of garlic powder. I also used grey sea salt instead of regular salt.
What a stroke of luck to find this recipe! I grew up on this and lost my mom's recipe for it. This was such a treat when eaten on plain white bread. This transplanted Franco-American from Maine says a very big THANK YOU NANS.
This is a fantastic recipe for cretons!! I had a flashback to my youth recently from when I went to Quebec for an exchange program and had cretons which was a staple with the family I stayed with. I found this recipe and have made it several times. For the person who rated it before me, you may have cooked it on too high a temperature and thus lost a lot of moisture. It should simmer for about an hour, I put my burner on low. After you add the bread crumbs you should whisk the mixture aggressively. I spread it on toasted slices of french baguette with plenty of mustard. YUM!
I made this recipe for my husband, he is originally from Montreal, Canada, and Creton is one thing he misses terribly, he loved it. Great recipe.
Both my parents are from Canada. I remember both my grandmothers as well as my Dad and Mom making this recipe... I have my grandmothers recipe and it does not have milk, allspice or breadcrumbs in it... I've made Groton many many times. I always look for a pork butt that has a lot of fat in it , I've never added lard. Have the butcher fine ground it or if you have a meat grinder at home do it yourself. Stir the ground pork, onions, water, cloves, nutmeg, salt and pepper together in a large pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat about 30 minutes while stirring and mashing every few minutes; then reduce heat down to medium-low for at least 1 hour; stirring and mashing every 15 to 20 minutes; then reduce heat down to simmer for at least 1 to 1 ½ hours, until the pork is tender and most of the liquid has reduced down. ** While the pork is cooking tweak the seasons to taste, cloves, nutmeg, salt and pepper by adding just a little at a time; stir & mash and let sit for a little while for the flavors to blend in, approx. 5 minutes; then taste again. (Tweaking the seasoning to taste is the key) ** Use a hand held potato masher to mash the pork mixture every 15 to 20 minutes for about 1 minute as it cooks. This will make the meat smooth and spread easier on the bread. The longer you simmer the Gorton, the better the flavor will be. Add a splash of water as needed to keep the mixture from boiling dry. When you're ready to stop cooking, let the liquid reduce dow
My mom's family are French-Canadian transplants to New England so we love Cretons. This Cretons recipe is a great base-recipe. You can always increase the cloves and allspice for more flavor, I use at least 1/4 tsp of each, and about 3 medium cloves of crushed fresh garlic. For a more spreadable consistencey, after adding the bread crumbs I cook for about 20 min, let cool for about 10. I then transfer to the blender and blend it until the consistency is smooth but still a bit grainy. I then retun it to the pot and cook for another half hour. Pack it immediatly into a class crock or container to cool. I like to make a double or triple batch and freeze it in medium size containers so that I can use it later in meat pies. Cretons is best on crisp toast with plain yellow mustard.
My mother-in-law makes this every Christmas. Her recipe is slightly different. She uses twice the ground pork (2 lbs). She also uses 3-5 slices of white bread (without the crusts) that she mixes with water to make a paste..she uses the bread paste instead of breadcrumbs and milk. Mmmm...what a treat!
This recipe is way too crumbly to spread and lacks flavor!
Thank you for this recipe, we are not french but my husbands neighbour was and use to make this and give him some and he LOVES it,the only thing i did different was to put it in the food processor so it was more like a spread... so i tried this and he said it was just as goos or better!!!!!
This recipe works well and tastes great warm but at refridge' temps is a little flat. Bumping up the seasoning would help. This and virtually all foods prepared hot but served cold, should taste a bit salty and over-spiced to have the desired result when cold. Now can anyone who grew up on Cretons tell me what the consistency of the final product should be? My first attempt is about as spreadable as cold Peanut Butter. Thanks...JJ
This is not a spread!!! You absolutely should not cook this on medium for an hour. My pan burned because of course all of the liquid evaporated out of it and the end result is ground meat not a spread. The taste was good and I made a sandwich out of it, but I would not make this again.
Great basic recipe ! I am from Quebec and this is very similar to an old family recipe... Please do not try to get a "spread" smooth as creamy peanut butter (this is the stuff you find in grocery stores out of Quebec and not the real texture...). You do not need to put the cooked mixture in a food processor at the end... it just takes the spirit out of it... . It should have some "grains" and the fat will make it stick together when you spread it. Make sure you do not use lean pork and you do not need to put butter or oil in it when you start. Let is simmer for an hour in a covered pot and stir from time to time. Good luck !
Great recipe,reminds me of home, easy to make with ingredients that everyone has on hand
You're going to have to constantly stir this the whole time to keep it from burning the bottom of your saucepan. Maybe using full fat ground pork instead of lean would have helped prevent that. It is tasty, but doesn't quite spread like a paté, but more similar to ground meat.
This is a very basic recipe, and if I were craving cretons and didn't have any availiable at the grocery's, I would make this one as a last resort, but I have a very similar recipe that uses evaporated milk instead of regular milk, unflavoured gelatin, and a lot less garlic. I use granulated garlic sparingly (about a teaspoon) instead of a real clove, because it's just too fragrant. I also find that using a half-porc, half-veal mixture for the meat makes it much more spreadable. I'll use lean veal and extra lean porc. After you are done cooking it, place it in the food processor for a few spins. About half of the creton varieties you will find at the grocery's have been food-processed. I enjoy them either way. Great on toast, baguette, but a really scrumptious treat is having it on a freshly baked croissant. Mmmm.
We live in Australia, my husband is French Canadian. I made this for him and he loves it ! Today I am making it for the second time. We ate it on a sliced baguette, I just love it with french mustard. It's very easy to make. Thank you for bringing a bit of Quebec to my darling husband.
I am French Canadian and I've almost completely forgot about this until a few days ago. I made it and it reminded me of my childhood. I would add a half a cup of chicken stock and a bit more cloves and allspice. Other than that this recipie is spot on. Delicious!
Great. I have made Cretons many times, and have been eating it my entire life (both of my parents are French-Canadian). It has to be cooked on low though, so it wont burn and dry out. Do not constantly stir; you only need to stir a few times during cooking. I added more spice (a dash isnt enough for me) and added some cinnamon. (1 and 1/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper, 1/2 tsp allspice, 1/2 tsp cloves, 1/4 tsp cinnamon.) Sometimes Cretons can be weak in flavor, season to preferred taste. I gave this recipe 5 stars because it is the perfect foundation. If yours is coming out "too crumbly" then you didnt do it right. If it becomes too dry, you can always add more milk. I have a kitchen aid mixer with the grinder attachment, and i ran it thru with the fine plate one time, just because i like it with a smoother texture. It is not necessary though, it should still spread just fine. Its awesome on Martin's potato bread with mustard. Yum! (If you have never had Cretons before, its eaten as a cold spread. Refrigerate first.)
This reminds my husband of his days going to school in upstate New York. He loves it.
This is just another variation of Cretons, which is a pretty basic recipe. I have an old French Canadian recipe, which is probably about 50 years old at least. Can't get the ingredients it calls for! I would not use milk, as it can burn. Or use 1/2 milk 1/2 water to reduce the risk if you feel the need to use milk. You do not need to constantly stir it, but make sure you cover it and cook over very low heat for about 2 hrs or until most of the liquid has been reduced. And stir once in awhile. Spice is according to taste. You can add more as it cooks or even after it's cooked. My mother used to mix in a bit of mayo to it prior to serving with thin slices of baguette for an appie. Made great sandwiches for the long drive back home. Very similar mixture/spices as Tourtiere (minus the potato!)Oh, and it freezes really well!
This made my house smell soo delicious! I'm not sure if the texture is right (it is pretty crumbly) never having eaten it before, but it tastes great. My children were even saying how good it smelled. I should add that I left out the bread crumbs (by accident) and I added cinnamon to the start because a different recipe used it and I love cinnamon. I plan on making this again and think maybe the bread will give it a more spreadable consistancy.
Very good. It was even great on Rye Bread (toasted). I'm not sure how it was supposed to spread on the bread though. Perhaps I cooked it too long. It was still yummy though. I plan on trying again. My 2 year old even liked it!
I've never made this before, but it sounded like my kind of recipe, so I have no baseline. The meat had good flavor and texture. It was perfect on some baguette. Reminds me of the pate in Vietnamese Banh Mi.
Pork being different from the way it was when I was growing up, I didn't expect this to be like the cretons I had as a child, and it wasn't. But that's not a bad thing either - there is so much less fat than in the past. The flavor was there -- I did adjust the spices and seasonings to taste (AFTER it was mostly cooked), but the general texture was not what I remember. So I took out my "boat motor" (immersible blender) and just whacked away until it was more of a paté. Then I packed it into a bowl. It still lacks most of the fat I remember as a child, but it does spread nicely on crackers. I'm going to try it tomorrow morning with a fried egg on toast, as recommended by several people. I've now shared this recipe with several friends on Facebook who haven't had it in years.
My dad is from Maine and has been making this recipe for as long as I can remember. He called today and mentioned he'd lost the recipe. I told him I'd go on-line to Allrecipes.com and search for it. He didn't have much faith I'd find it. You should have heard how excited I was to tell him I'd found it!! Thanks Nans.
There is one other step I do that helps make is spreadable. Once it's finished cooking, whip it with a hand mixer. It will remove the lumps and help make is smoother.
This was very tasty and although took a long time to cook, was low maintainance. I served it with brown rice and everyone liked it.
Since we raise our own meat our pork was perfect for this recipe. I consulted with my mom who is French Canadian and she used to make this A LOT. Sadly she lost her recipe book years ago in a fire. This recipe taste almost like hers. So I will try again using a couple of great suggestions from others
good
Excellent Cretons, I followed some of the suggestions in the reviews turned out perfect
This recipe is a good jumping off point - but it's super short on seasoning. More like 1 tsp allspice, 3/4 tsp clove per pound of meat. I also stick an immersion blender in the pot when I add the bread crumbs to help smooth it out. It spreads nicer that way.
Yes I added some clove and nutmeg. But very good.
This is a good recipe...I use it to remind myself not to forget any ingredients. My Grandma taught me how to make this and we love it. I do add bay leaves and garlic. The other thing is that medium ground pork works best and full fat milk. Also although I do start it on med heat I reduce it to low/med low heat (very gentle simmer) for the rest of the time.
Excellent ! Thank you.
I added half a teaspoon of each spice and rendered some pork fat for extra flavour
