Both my parents are from Canada. I remember both my grandmothers as well as my Dad and Mom making this recipe... I have my grandmothers recipe and it does not have milk, allspice or breadcrumbs in it... I've made Groton many many times. I always look for a pork butt that has a lot of fat in it , I've never added lard. Have the butcher fine ground it or if you have a meat grinder at home do it yourself. Stir the ground pork, onions, water, cloves, nutmeg, salt and pepper together in a large pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat about 30 minutes while stirring and mashing every few minutes; then reduce heat down to medium-low for at least 1 hour; stirring and mashing every 15 to 20 minutes; then reduce heat down to simmer for at least 1 to 1 ½ hours, until the pork is tender and most of the liquid has reduced down. ** While the pork is cooking tweak the seasons to taste, cloves, nutmeg, salt and pepper by adding just a little at a time; stir & mash and let sit for a little while for the flavors to blend in, approx. 5 minutes; then taste again. (Tweaking the seasoning to taste is the key) ** Use a hand held potato masher to mash the pork mixture every 15 to 20 minutes for about 1 minute as it cooks. This will make the meat smooth and spread easier on the bread. The longer you simmer the Gorton, the better the flavor will be. Add a splash of water as needed to keep the mixture from boiling dry. When you're ready to stop cooking, let the liquid reduce dow