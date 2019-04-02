Artichoke & Spinach Dip Restaurant Style

1 of 2973

Rating: 5 stars This dip was a big hit. My husband took it to work and THEY DEVOURED IT! It was gone before it got cold. First of all, the recipe says to "spread" the ingredients into the baking dish. VERY IMPORTANT: Mix them well in a bowl first, then spread them into the baking dish. This is not a layered dish. It will not look "presentable" if there are chunks of ingredients all over the place. I used real roasted garlic. It isn't really a big step, and it does make a difference. You won't have difficulty peeling the soft garlic if you pound on the clove with the side of a wide knife. It comes right out. I also followed other suggestions and used a whole package of cream cheese. I used Bertolli alfredo sauce & it doesn't have a metallic flavor like other store bought sauces can have. Next time I make it, I'll keep it warm in my electric crock pot (If it lasts that long). Edited to add: I made little filo dough cups in a mini muffin tin. I filled them with this dip that I heated in the microwave. I topped them with shredded asiago & romano cheese and melted it in the oven for about 4 min. I topped them with chopped tomatoes & they were a real HIT! For the filo dough cups: Layer 3 sheets of filo dough with cooking spray between each layer. Cut into, 18 squares. Put each square into mini muffin tins and bake for 5-7 min at 350. Helpful (1073)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this recipe for several years, it's great! I use garlic powder (1 tsp) and usually leave out the artichokes and just use spinach. I use a 15 oz jar of alfredo sauce, 2 cups of mozzerella, about 1/2 cup Parmesan, and an entire 8 oz. pkg of cream cheese. I don't layer the ingredients, just stir everything together, pour in a casserole and bake till bubbly. I serve it with slices of hot, crunchy garlic toast. Fantastic! Helpful (776)

Rating: 5 stars This is absoultely DELICIOUS. I serve it with pita triangles. I've made it about 6 times since I got the recipe a few months ago, and each time my guests all agree that it's better than what you get in the restaurants. I go ahead and use the whole cream cheese package just to make it easier. I also mix up all the cheeses to make it easier to put in the pan, and I heat the cream cheese a bit in the microwave to soften and make it easier to mix. Yummm!!!! Helpful (370)

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely phenomenal! My guests never left the buffet table..... I usually use a Garlic Alfredo sauce for extra flavor. For a little kick try adding a tsp of hot sauce to the mix prior to baking it. It's wonderful! Helpful (275)

Rating: 5 stars EXCELLENT DIP!!! I tried an artichoke spinach dip recipe once before and my husband told me that I should never touch an artichoke again :). I tried this recipe and his eyes literally lit up! This recipe was so easy to make, that I couldn't believe it. I used store bought garlic that was already chopped and also added a little extra salt. (I eliminated the need to bake garlic first and just mixed the garlic in with all the other ingredients). It truly tasted like an Applebee's dip....or even better. My entire prep. time was approx. 5 minutes. The suggested cook time was absolutely perfect. My husband asked me to make this recipe for the next food day at his job!!!! This is truly a 5 star recipe. Helpful (238)

Rating: 5 stars AWESOME IS AN UNDERSTATMENT!!!!!!!!!! I have made this many times and after a few modifications Ive found perfect recipe. FRESH GARLIC is a must dont use minced this is what makes it so flavorful the extra time is worth it. I use the entire package of cream cheese and an entire bottle of Alfredo 15 oz. Mix everything very well to get the best blend. Finding the right cooking time was tricky I cook about 15 minutes longer but pull out and check often to find your favorite consistency. I actually like this recipe better the second day its SUPER YUMMY best recipe I have ever gotten online. Helpful (208)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a SuperBowl party. Due to the other reviews, I used slightly less spinach and artichokes. Be sure to use Alfredo sauce from the refridgerated section. I think some people are using the jarred kind which has a different taste and consistancy (at least to me). It came out wonderful, and went quickly. No leftovers at all! Helpful (175)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe and is very similar to a good one I have in my recipe box. I made this dip last FRI for the family and we all loved it and felt like we are eating out at home. The only change I made in the recipe is to skip roasted garlic part and use whole jar 16oz of CLASSICO’s Roasted Garlic Alfredo sauce and I mixed all the ingredients in a casserole dish before I put it in the oven. To turn this recipe into a gourmet dish, you can add one pound of small shrimp. Very good recipe and very easy to prepare. Thanks for sharing this great recipe. Helpful (140)

Rating: 5 stars I kept this in a crock pot for a buffet and added whole milk a few times to maintain texture. No leftovers. Helpful (132)