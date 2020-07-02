Cajun Deviled Eggs
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 52.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.2g 6 %
carbohydrates: 0.4g
sugars: 0.2g
fat: 4.3g 7 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
cholesterol: 93.9mg 31 %
vitamin a iu: 143.9IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 5 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 3 %
folate: 11.9mcg 3 %
calcium: 13.7mg 1 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 3.2mg 1 %
potassium: 35.1mg 1 %
sodium: 155.4mg 6 %
calories from fat: 38.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved