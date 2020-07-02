Cajun Deviled Eggs

Rating: 3.84 stars
147 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 64
  • 4 star values: 40
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 17

Perfectly spicy deviled eggs, I gar-on-tee!

By Denyse

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 deviled eggs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool and peel.

  • Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in a medium bowl. Set aside egg whites. Mashing with a fork, mix mayonnaise, Dijon-style mustard, salt and black pepper with the egg yolks.

  • Fill the hollowed egg white halves with the yolk mixture. Sprinkle with cayenne pepper, adjusting the amount to taste. Cover and chill in the refrigerator until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 93.9mg; sodium 155.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (149)

Reviews:
KJDAMC
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2004
I never liked deviled eggs before this recipe - they are great - quick tip - put the yolk mixture in a ziplock bag - squeese the air out - seal and cut a corner off & use as a pastry bag - the eggs will look great!! Read More
Marty Stiewig
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2006
After reading the reviews I cut the salt by 1/2. The second time I made them (if this gives you a clue as how much I enjoyed them) I added 1/2 of the ground cayenne pepper into the yoke mixture and then sprinkled the other half over the top of the finished product. That raised my personal rating from 4 to 5 stars as each egg was more consistant in "heat." Read More
KIMAR
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2003
Due to a previous review saying they were too salty I reduced the salt by half. Still salty!! You might want to add a tad more mayonnaise also. Otherwise were good. Read More
I'm nuts too
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
These had just the right kick for the guys' Monday night football entourage. I did however add about a tablespoon of white vinegar to the yolks and used white pepper vs. the black. Good eggs I would use again (even my 12 yr. old liked them.) Read More
GTOGERRY
Rating: 2 stars
10/31/2003
I made these eggs and had it revised for servings of 30 which enclude 15 boiled eggs however I thought it was tooo salty. Read More
LAUREN5797
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2004
These were TERRIBLE! My husband is not a picky eater at all and he loves deviled eggs but he only took one bite. We both thought these were just awful. Way too salty! Read More
PANDAG
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
very good. Read More
Scotdog
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2008
Good. Didn't use salt & next time I will mix the Cayenne into the eggs. Read More
CINDY3539
Rating: 1 stars
12/07/2003
So-so. I've had much better. Would not make these again. Read More
