Best Spanish Rice
The combination of picante sauce and chicken broth makes this easy recipe very tasty!
HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: I've tried all the other recipes on this site & decided this is the best! I like using salsa more than diced tomatoes b/c it has more flavor and spice ...and it doesn't taste like you just dumped salsa in it like I expected. This is only for my family of 4, so I use 3/4C of uncooked rice, definitely a little more than half a tablespoon of olive oil (full recipe calls for too much), with 3/4 of the can of chicken broth (approx 1 1/2C), BUT still use 1C of salsa as I feel it's necessary, as well as a few dashes of pepper. I only brown rice a few minutes longer after it's turned WHITE (very apparent white color). Being Asian myself, I could cook rice w/my eyes closed it seems. lol Many times we don't add onions b/c I'm too lazy to dice them. If we do, it definitely needs more than suggested or it's pointless adding. It's even better when you add diced green & red peppers to the rice you are browning or use green onion instead of white/red. We eat the rice every time we make "Whit's Chicken Enchiladas" which is SUPER EASY and YUMMY! This takes less time than indicated for the rice to be done. Also great to put in baking dish, add cheese, and bake at 350 until it melts! :)Read More
this was just ok for us. i found it kinda bland. the texture was great though. i had extra long grain rice and i only used 1 cup and the whole amount of liquid as stated.Read More
Delicious results for minimal effort. I prepared this as written except for using butter rather than vegetable oil. This worked perfectly with our chicken enchiladas and Frijoles a la Charra. Good stuff!
I made this yesterday to go with the Mexican Theme of my son and husband's birthday party dinner. I modified it for a large group and used 6 cups chicken broth, 1 1/2 cups picante sauce and 4 cups rice. I did have to add about 2 cups more water since the rice was still a little chewy after cooking down. I then just added garlic and onion powder to it, spread it in a 9x13 baking pan and sprinkled mexican blend cheese over the top and put in the oven for about 15 min till the cheese was melted. this was sooo good and sooo easy to make! Thanks for the great recipe!
Delicious & Easy! Best Spanish rice I have ever made. I think even better than our local mexican restaurant. I added about 2 & 1/2 C. chicken broth. Either need to do that or cut rice from 1 & 1/2 C. down to 1 C. Also, did not brown rice as read reviews saying made it too crunchy. I sauteed onions and then added broth, rice, and salsa and cooked slowly so that rice would be soft. A keeper!
tastey! i used pace picante sauce (salsa) and 1/2 brown rice and 1/2 white. Next time, i'll use all brown rice since it is so much healthier for you! We couldn't taste the dirty bland-ness of brown rice at all, the flavor was perfect. One thing to change however- it takes about 30 mins or so to simmer! It was the last part of our dinner to finish. ;)
This is a GREAT base for spanish rice. I love the idea of cooking it in chicken broth! However I do make a few changes. I use enchilada sauce instead of salsa-just about 1/2 of a small can. ( I usually make this with my enchiladas so I have it on hand) I also add cumin which is ESSENTIAL and green chiles. I also add a little cayenne, but that is just my preference!
This is a good recipe. Did it exactly as recipe says except substituted with ROTEL...what I don't understand is people giving low stars but yet they make all these changes to the recipe...brown rice, etc. By the way recipe say to cook onions on med. for about 5 minutes it doesn't say you have to. And as with alot of recipes when you brown or toast the rice first then you add the liquid. It doesn't have to be hot liquid and then adding the rice. I just get really annoyed when people change up recipes and then low star it It ridiculous. Great recipe
Finally -- a recipe for Spanish rice that tastes just like the stuff we love at our favorite Mexican restaurants! I've tried lots of recipes and boxed brands, but this is by far the most easy and delicious!
I have tried many Spanish rice recipes, only to be continually disappointed. I was about ready to give up until I found this one! I have made it so many times! And, it heats up just as good for leftovers, a huge bonus! The liquid to rice ratio is absolutely PERFECT, don't mess with it! After lightly browning the rice, I add in the broth and salsa and sprinkle just a touch of salt. I stir it very lightly, just to blend and then bring it to a boil. Once it comes to a boil, turn the heat down to the LOWEST setting, cover and let cook for 15 minutes. Remove from the burner and let sit for another 10 minutes before uncovering. The rice turns out perfect EVERY time! UPDATE 5/15/13 - I still make this recipe all the time! Last time I made it, I only had beef broth handy so I used that in place of the chicken broth - then, feeling adventurous, I also added in 1 Tablespoon of taco seasoning and didn't add any salt... can I just say WOW! It was amazing, you should try it!
Delicious!!! Use a name brand salsa, such as Pace, instead of a cheap brand. Add more broth if necessary. I will make this again!
This is a great dish! The first time I tried it, I followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out great! The second time, I wanted to use ingredients in "as they come" quantities. My chicken broth comes in cans aof 15.5 ounces, just shy of two cups. The salsa comes in a 16 ounce (by weight) container, and is over one cup. Wanting a more saucy rice, I used the smallest onion I had, 1 cup of rice instead of 1.5 cups, one can of broth, and one jar of salsa. I enjoyed it just as much. What a wonderful recipe this cook submitted! It's so much better than anything I've used from a package, and gave me the courage to modify it just a bit to suit my needs!
I LOVE Spanish Rice, and I've tried several recipes on this site. I, like others, was a little reluctant, afraid it would just taste like salsa, but was pleasantly surprised that it was awesome!! And as icing on the deliciousness is that it takes no time at all and uses very minimal ingredients. The only alteration I made to the original recipe was that I added about a tablespoon of cumin. Great recipe!!!
To be the best spanish rice you have to add a little cumin, it really gives the dish a lot of flavor.
MUY DELICIOSO, I read some of the reviews and made a few changes because of them. PERFECTION! I used brown rice for its nutrients and reduced it to 1 1/4 cups, added a little more broth (2 1/4 cups) and also added a tsp of cumin and cayenne pepper, salt & pepper to taste. It was delicious! VERY IMPORTANT TO NOT PEEK DURING THE COOKING PROCESS. Since I used brown rice I added more cooking time -- 30 mins. Then I let it sit another 15 mins. before I took the lid off. Also, you really want to sauté the rice till it looks transparent before adding the liquids and that will ensure a fluffy result, not mushy. My family absolutely loved it and said it was restaurant quality! Definitely a keeper. Mahalo!
Pretty good. I was in a rush, so I just put all the ingredients in my rice cooker instead of doing it on the stove. I increased the chicken stock a little as I was worried the rice might not be moist enough. I was glad I did as it turned out nice and fluffy. I used Med. heat salsa, which ended up being to spicy for my poor boyfriend. If I made this again I would deffinetly use a mild, as I don't think the spicy heat is really necesarry. It's the flavour that's important. Pretty tasty :)
I don't need to try any more Spanish rice or Mexican rice recipes: this one is the winner. It was so delicious that I looked forward to eating the leftovers! Do use the 2 Tbl of oil, as part of that is necessary for when you add the rice. Also, use an entire small onion and go ahead and cook it until it starts to brown and caramelize. Make sure to use long-grain or basmati rice. We used vegetarian broth and everyone highly enjoyed this rice. It's great as a tasty side with your home-made Mexican dinner (if you have not yet tried the recipe "Authentic Enchiladas Verdes" on allrecipes.com yet, you MUST TRY IT!! We used Quorn chicken substitute) or you can put tasty beans over it or use it in a burrito. The recipe is easy and simple and still surprisingly good.
This makes a fairly good rice, but plan accordingly if you use BROWN RICE. It WILL NOT be done in the time specified. I know brown & wild rices tend to take longer than white, but after 20 minutes, it was still fairly crunchy and swimming in broth/salsa. I've tried this twice now just to be sure I wasn't doing something else wrong. Be sure to allow about double the cook time if your family uses brown rice.
Delicious and soo easy.
I fried some minced garlic and also about 3 tbs. of green bell pepper with the onion. This was an easy recipe but I thought it laked flavor. Maybe some chili powder, salt and pepper would go well.
This is a really easy and good recipe and I really enjoyed it. But I do have to say that I read in a previous review that you will acheive "sticky rice" if you do not saute the rice. And I just have to say that this is not true. You do not have to saute the rice if you do not choose to, although it does add some nice flavor to the dish. The only way you will acheive "sticky rice" like what they use in many oriental dishes is if you use short grain rice. The reason is because molecularly speaking, it has a different amount of gluten than med or short grain rice and therefore the heat and steam begins to break down the sugars in short grain rice much more. That is what creates sticky rice, not the subtraction of sauteing it. So now we are left with this... To saute, or not saute. That is the question! Haha!
I have tried several spanish rice recipes from this site and this one is by far the best! I did not follow other reviews and feel that the measurements are just right. My rice was not mushy and was not sticking to the pan/pot! I used 1 can of Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilies since I did not have salsa. I did add some chili powder and ground cumin to the rice (just lightly sprinkled over the rice). As other reviews stated, you absolutely must saute the rice first (not brown, the rice should be translucent). Thanks for the perfect recipe! UPDATE 4/19/2016: I've been making this for a while, but tonight I added about 1/2 cup La Preferida tomato sauce instead of chunky salsa and felt the use of tomato sauce was much better. Here's what I do whenever making spanish rice now: 1) saute 1.5 cups white rice (jasmine), 2) stir in the diced onion and 1 small clove garlic, minced, 3) stir in salsa/tomato sauce, 4) Add 2 cups water or chicken broth, 5) Stir in about 1 tsp cumin and 1 tsp oregano (you could also add in paprika or chili powder--1 tsp should be ok), 5) Reduce heat to low, 6) cover skillet with aluminum foil and then put on the lid. Do not open lid/foil. Just leave it alone for 20 minutes, then check to make sure it's done--it will be done in 20 minutes! Remove from heat. You can leave it covered while finishing other dishes you might be making to keep the rice warm and moist. Delicious! Follow the recipe as stated or with my notes and you will NOT have under
This really is an easy and delicious way to make spanish rice; I've made it this way for years. You can use all different sorts of salsas....tomatillo salsa (green) makes it very tasty and different from your run of the mill salsas. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Great and easy sidedish for any Mexican meal! Served with "Pico de Gallo Chicken Quesdillas" and the combo was delish! Thanks to other reviewers, I too added some extra chicken broth (used 2 1/2 cups). I will be making this rice many times!
This recipe is really easy and very good, but I would agree with the other reviewers..cut down the rice to 1 cup and do not brown the rice. Also, I added about 2 tbsp of green pepper and 1 tsp of minced garlic to the recipe and it was great!
I use this all the time love it. The only thing I do differently is instead of the chicken broth I throw in the Knorr concentrated chicken stock and add water. (I love the Knorr chicken stock use for everything)
I'm sorry, but I don't know how this recipe gets such a high rating. I had a bad feeling it wouldn't turn out, and it didn't. You know why? Because there is too much rice for the amount of liquid. 1 1/2 cups of rice requires 3 cups of liquid. 2 cups of stock + 1 cup of *chunky* salsa does not equal 3 cups of liquid. The rice absorbed all the liquid in the pot and was still hard, so I had to add more water and cook longer. BTW, I actually used picante sauce, which is quite a bit more watery than chunky salsa, so I can only imagine how hard the rice would have been if I had used salsa. In order for this to turn out you either need to use less rice or more liquid. FWIW, the flavor was OK (a little bland, but that's easy to fix) but the texture (hardness) wasn't.
The youth group at our church had a Mexican Night and this is one of the things we made to serve 130 people. We did change the way we cooked this, we put the chicken broth and salsa together and brought it to a boil on top of the stove and then added the rice and simmered it for 20 minutes. Everyone LOVED this rice! We served this with salsa chicken. Good recipe!
This is the best rice! I doubled this recipe and used 3 cups rice and increased the broth to 5 1/2 cups put crushed garlic and 3 tsp of cumin..cover lid with foil, bring to boil reduce to low cover and don't take lid off cook for 20 minutes take off heat and leave for 5 minutes or so!!! I used Pace Medium chunky and used a little more than 2 cups....perfect...put in 9x13 and used Mexico cheese blend and warm in over to melt...everyone loved it..
Followed Karen H's instructions to saute the rice until translucent along with the onions. I did add another 1/2 cup of chunky salsa. It worked beautifully. We loved the taste and the texture was excellent as well, with the rice being perfectly cooked. I look forward to doing this often!
I really liked this dish. I added 2 tablespoons of red bell pepper at the same time as the onion. After the 5 minutes, i added 2 cloves of garlic and waited 1 min. I added the chicken broth and fresh salsa, brought the whole thing to a rolling boil, then reduced the heat to low and covered for 20 mins. After the 20 minutes, i took the rice off the heat (still covered) and let it sit another 5 min. Right before serving I added about 1 tbsp of fresh parsely. I served this rice with the "camarones al ajillo (garlic shrimp)" from this website.
Instead of salsa add Ro-tel tomatoes & green chile,& brown the rice
Loved this dish and so did my family. I made it with brown rice in a rice cooker and added 1/2 c. More broth, a little cumin and a dash of chili powder. I also sauted the onions in 2 Tbsp. Butter and added it to the rice cooker at the start. I Agee with another reviewer who said brown rice needs to be cooked a bit longer. I will make this again. No more need for store bought and this is so easy!
This is a quick and simple recipe to make spanish/mexican rice. I followed the recipe as is and it turned out great. I used parboiled rice and mild salsa. Kids loved it. Served it as a side for chicken enchiladas.
Sautéed about 1/4 C. minced onion, 3 green onions and 1 hefty garlic clove then added the rice to sautee. Used 1 can of mild Rotel (15 oz.) and 2 C. chicken stock with 1.5 cups of white Jasmine rice, cooking 22 minutes then allowing to set for 5 with the lid on. The end result was fluffy instead of gummy and very flavorful. Next time I'll add 1/2 tsp. cumin and maybe a dash of chili powder, but the overall flavor was great and, importantly, the texture was SO MUCH BETTER than any packaged rice of ANY brand (and believe me, we've tried them all). I served this to 4 adults with some leftovers -- not a ton. I'd 1.5 the recipe if serving for 6.
The rice never, ever got done (was still hard and gritty after cooking for an hour) and barely had any flavor anyway. I won't be making this again.
This was so simple and it turned out really good. I used basmati rice and added some salt to taste. My son ate this along with refried beans and said he really enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing.
Flavor was ok, but the texture was not good. Followed the recipe exactly as indicated and had very crunchy rice.
I gave this three stars mostly because of convenience. It was decent, but not fantastic. It seems like something is lacking...
I've made this recipe twice: once exactly as directed, and the second time adding 1 tablespoon chili powder and 1 teaspoon cumin. The second time was definitely better for our Tex-Mex taste buds (although it did have kick). I also used medium-hot chunky salsa, which added to the spicy flavor. We loved it. Having a Mexican restaurant on nearly every corner here in Texas, we've become quite the Spanish rice lovers, and this fit the bill for a version to make at home. But, it did need a little extra zip for our Texas taste.
I love mexican food but I have never liked spanish rice! I make killer tacos and my boyfriend asked me to make rice,I love salsa so I tried this it was great! My boyfriend liked it alot better than what you get in a restraunt,I will be making this along with refried beans with all my mexican dinners! Cannot wait to see what company says!I will let them know where I got the receipe!
Yummy and EASY. I do add some garlic while the oil is heating int the skillet. I use olive oil as it's a little more aromatic. We searched and searched for a good home-made spanish rice recipe and this is IT. It's not too sticky like some. Also, if I want it to be a little fluffier, I bake it in a 350 oven with a lid on the pan for about 45 minutes...while I bake chicken.
This recipe doesn't have enough liquid. The rice was not cooked after 25 mins. All the liquid had evaporated and it was burning to the bottom of the pan. I had to stir another 1/2 -3/4 cup broth in to get it tender. Between bringing that back up to a boil and the extra stirring and taking the lid off to keep checking, it came out gummy.
I was making my Chicken Enchiladas for dinner and need a quick side dish. Figured this recipe looked easy and had lots of good reviews. Luckily I had all the ingredients on hand. After reading some of the reviews I made a few changes as others found helpful. First while softening up the onions I added in a little garlic. I did not brown the rice, just sauted it before it started to color up. I was using a long grain rice so I added in an extra 1/2 cup of broth and also a couple tablespoons green chillies since I had some left over from my enchilada recipe. I sealed the pan with foil and the lid and did not peak until the 20 minutes was up. Came out nice and fluffy, a little brown on the bottom, but it had a nice flavor and happy it wasn't all clumpy.
So Easy to make and very tasty. I sprinkled shredded cheese on it and it was YUM
This recipe turns out great every time. Except I add two cloves of garlic and use 1-10oz can Rotel Diced Tomatoes and Jalapenos instead of salsa. Throw another tablespoon of fresh chopped Jalapeno in if you like it extra spicy. Everyone who's eaten it, loves it.
I don't know why I've been BUYING Spanish Rice this whole time, but it will end now that I've tried this recipe :P It's so simple yet so flavourful, it's ridiculous! The only thing I did differently was using brown rice and adding some butter at the end - not sure why, but this is how I've always made store bought rice so I figured it couldn't hurt. Will be making this for Taco Nights instead of buying from now on ^_^
This rice was so easy and good. I used black bean salsa from Trader Joe's. Will probably add a can of tomatoes next time because my salsa didn't have enough in it, but even still it was really delicious. Served with Mexican Baked Fish from this site -- a gorgeous meal!
Very good recipe. I added some boiled shrimp I had left over from the night before and it was wonderful. Instead of salsa, I used a homeade pico salsa I had made that had onions, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, green onion tops and bell peppers. Boyfriend loved it and said I was an awesome cook! Thanks for this wonderful recipe!!!
Beeeeyooootiful Spanish Rice - so easy. Please, remember to season for your tastes! If you like heat, add it! if you like it extra tomato-ey add it! Other wonderful things that you can add or not to your taste --- olives! more garlic, diced peppers, hot sauce, kidney beans, chick peas, white beans. But the single most important step in this rice dish is you MUST sauté it first. the second - DONT use minute rice. third - remember, everyone's stove is a bit different, every cup of rice is a bit different.. the standard liquid to rice measure is two to one. meaning two of liquid, one of rice - this recipe allows for 1 and half cups rice, so you would need 3 cups liquid for it to work, 2 of chicken broth and the other cup from the chunky salsa - not all salsa's are the same so in short keep your eye on the liquid. Espcially if you are adding additional ingredients that have a lot of liquid like diced tomatoes....last - you bring this to a boil, and then you slow simmer. I generally bring mine to a boil, let it boil a good 4-5 minutes and I turn my stove top OFF(electric stove). I let it sit tightly covered for 20 mins on the same burner. but that's me and my stove - think about how your rice works on your stove - and if you have to have your stove on, then leave it on low but very low so the bottom doesn't stick or burn.. (I usually add a spray of butter flavored Pam to the bottom of my pot before putting anything, even water in. Thanks for the EASY and great tasting recipe!!
Not the best spanish rice I've ever had, but it's so easy and tasty that I plan on making it often. The first time I made it, I fried the rice and it came out a little chewy. The second time, I skipped the frying and it came out great. I've used beef broth instead of chicken broth, and liked that a little better. Also--this is key--the better the salsa, the better the rice will turn out. I've made it with regular salsa in a jar and it turned out so-so, but when I made it with the fresh kind you get in the gourmet-deli section of the grocery store it was really good!
Wow, I thought I invented this recipe, but I guess if it's good, lots of people come up with it! We're usually in a hurry to get dinner on the table when I make this, so I often use instant rice in the recipe. Just adjust the liquid and rice proportions to about equal amounts. Quick, easy, and tasty!
This is a very good spanish rice recipe. The rice was a little crunchy, next time I would add a little more broth, maybe a little red pepper to spice it up. Recommended!
Best Spanish rice recipe ever! I followed directions almost, then added my own touches from other reviews. My additions were: one small can of mild diced green chilis. 1/4 tsp. chili powder. Also never removed lid while cooking and let it sit off the burner for 5 minutes. Also.....used 2 tablespoons of butter instead of oil.
My family loved this. I used a mix of homemade salsas - tomato & salsa verde. I used more onion than 2 t., we love onion. Also added in quite a bit of fresh garlic. The trick to this rice is learning your range temps, a good fitting lid and don't open it until it's done.
This is a very good starting point for Spanish rice, but it needs more spice. Specifically, it needs chili powder, cumin, garlic, and perhaps paprika. Additionally, it needs some salt added to it. It is a very good recipe to tinker with.
Would not change anything -absolutely delicious
This is a great Spanish Rice recipe. It is extremely simple and the rice turned out moist and tasty. The only change I made was to add pepper (white, red, black) which I often do, so no stars deducted... I was very pleased.
I followed the recipe except that I doubled the onion amount. Not my favorite recipe but my husband did like it a lot. I will make it again but probably add some browned ground beef and corn to it or something after it is cooked through and make it a whole meal.
This is a very easy delicious recipe. I orignially decreased the amount of rice based on some reviews and the 1 to 2 ratio on the package. but this was a mistake! The salsa adds moisture so the rice came out too moist. I'd make this again with the called for 1 1/2C rice. I added chopped onion as the recipe states but I dont think its necessary because the salsa has onion in it.
this is really good. used brown rice, just needs to cook alot longer. sauteed onion and garlic, then added the rice and sauteed a bit longer. brown rice can require more cooking liquid, i added some water along with the chicken stock.
wife and i loved it. but i did add more spice.
This is ok, nothing special. I prefer starting with chicken stock, using a can of tomato sauce, cumin, and mexican spices. Tastes more authentic that way. This is similar to a rice a roni type mexican rice. Meh.
This is now my "go to" spanish rice.
I had read the reviews before I made this, so I used 1 cup of rice, added more broth and did not brown rice. My family loved this. I will certainly make this again. Great Recipe.
Excellent! I doubled it and it was perfect. I didn't change a thing- I used a jar of medium salsa from Trader Joe's and store brand low sodium fat free chicken broth. BETTER than the restaurants!
This was very good. I cut back the rice to 1 cup and kept the salsa and chicken broth the same. Went very well with our enchiladas.
Loved this! Rice was moist and very flavorful. Way too easy! One thing to note, check after about 15 minutes. Mine was out of liquid, but not yet done, so I added a little water fo finish out the time.
I don't get this at all.. For one, the cooking times are COMPLETELY off. I can't fault this recipe 100% for that tho.... I subbed brown rice for white and think this may have been the reason my rice wasn't cooked thru after 20 minutes (but then again, many reviews specifically mention having to cook for longer than stated, even when using white rice as directed). Unfortunately, I'm not going to try this again to find out! To be fair, I'll award three stars just *in case* my substitution is totally to blame. My main gripe with this is two-fold. First, the "suggested" cooking time for sauteeing the onion is WAY off (my gosh)! I have been cooking for years and know that cooking onions over MEDIUM heat for 5 MINUTES is far too long! It should take a couple of minutes MAX (a few if you cook on low heat) to soften such a SMALL amount of onion. Second, you should ALWAYS bring your rice / liquid to a boil FIRST, then cover and simmer until done (duh). I'm not sure why the recipe submitter didn't instruct to do this (?). I'm very puzzled.... This seems to have been a hit for so many people. I'm a firm believer that if a recipe needs this much tweaking, it doesn't qualify as a "kitchen approved" recipe in the least (sorry!). Thanks anyways, ilovetocook.
I didn't have chicken broth so I substituted veggie stock and threw in a chicken boullion cube, best rice by far!
I must have done something wrong. I used white long grain rice and tostitos salsa and still had to add about another cup of chicken stock. Maybe it should have been made with instant rice???? The only ingredient I added was a whole onion. My family loves onion. Too bad because it sounded like a fast and easy way to make spanish rice :(
simple and delicioso. i loved this version of spanish rice. used it for burrito filling and as a side-dish. will definitly use this often.
I made in the rice cooker and it turned out great. I followed the directions just instead of letting it simmer on the stove top I put it all in the rice cooker. It was very easy and so tasty!
I have made this Spanish rice for many years you can put a little cumin in it adds a little more flavor
THE best Spanish Rice we ever ate whether served in a restaurant or at home.
Very good. I added extra Salsa, corn and navy beans. It was spicy, but delicious!
Very good, very fast and convenient. No longer will need to seek a good recipe for Spanish Rice!
I've been dying to find a perfect Spanish rice recipe, and as far as I'm concerned this is it. I used 3/4 cup rice, 2/3 cup salsa, and a cup of water, and it came out perfect. The amount of onion this calls for is questionable because it's so small, so instead of chopped onion I subbed in some onion powder. I also threw in a little sofrito (maybe a couple tablespoons). Everyone loved it, and I imagine the addition of some jalapenos would please those who need a little kick. Update: I tend to cook this as a sticky rice without frying the rice first, and my wife cooks it as per directions. Both ways taste great. I've found not frying the rice takes about 20 minutes on my stove, and frying takes 25 (with 5-10 minutes of rest time after it's finished cooking). It doesn't hurt to throw in some chili peppers, sazon, or sofrito either!
Quite good for how simple and quick this recipe is. I followed it as written but used half the oil for browning the rice and onions. Browning the rice adds a nice element to the flavor. This recipe is subtle in flavor which is perfect if you are serving it with something spicy or flavor packed.
This is a great recipe. Very simple and delicious. It's better if you use your own salsa instead of store-bought, however (I make salsa all the time in the summer.). Why bother with a box or envelope mix - that have MSG and who knows what else. Try this recipe!
This was good. I only made 3 servings and that still made what I would call 5 servings. The flavor is not very strong so it is a perfect side dish for a more falvorful Mexican side dish like Enchiladas or Tacos.
Our family loved this recipe. Followed the recipe exactly, except I increased to 1/4 diced onion and added one cube of chicken bouillon in addition to chicken broth, as I was concerned about having enough flavor. We like lots of flavor! I did brown the onions and the rice very well. I used Pace Chunky salsa with medium heat. I will make this again and again! Thank you very much for sharing.
I cooked this in my rice cooker, so I didn't fry any of the ingredients first. It was very eash to make. The rice needed more liquid, it was a little undercooked. I added some more stock and cooked it a little longer, which fixed it. I used a mild salsa, I added a half a bell pepper and half a small can of black olives. My husband said more tomatoes would have been good, too. Overall, we really did like this rice. I served it with tacos. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
The name says it all. The best. Just as easy as buying the "packaged" stuff but better tasting.
This was a very easy recipe and tasted pretty good. Much better than any boxed Spanish rice.
As a side dish, we liked it but didn’t think it is 5* quality. About half was used as a burrito filler when making Traditional Beef Burritos from this site.
I wasn't expecting too much from this recipe, but I was pleasantly surprised! The kids loved it and it goes well with Mexican food. Be sure to use a quality salsa though, in order to avoid that spaghetti sauce/canned flavor you can get from some of the lower quality salsas.
Turned out perfect. Followed to the T.Next time I will add Black beans to make a complete meal :O) I use this for a quick lunch..Thanks
This recipe is really really good! You do have to follow the directions exactly, though. Thanks to Karen H for the tip about the foil, that really helped out. (Covering the pan with foil and then putting the lid on for a tight seal.) You have to remember that the salsa is going to make all the difference in this recipe. Use a salsa that you know you like, and one that is not too hot for whoever you are feeding. Also, the amount of liquid in the salsa needs to be considered, too. I can't remember what salsa I used, but it came out perfectly! Good luck, it's the best!!
This is a great recipe! I did add extra onion, bell pepper and will add fresh corn when its in season.
Yummy. Used brown rice, added 1/2 cup more chicken stock. Added 1/4 tsp of BOTH chili powder & cumin. Recommend & easy.
AWESOME! Thats the best word I can think of at the moment to describe this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out to be the best rice I have ever had. It's even really good reheated the next day. My husband who does not like rice usually, tried it, then he wouldn't stop eating it! Thats amazing! I made it as a side dish to a great chicken enchilada recipe I found on this site. Now if I could just find a recipe to change his opinion of sweet potatoes....? LOL My kids loved the rice too, cleaned their plates and asked for seconds! Thanks so much for this recipe. I will be making this a lot.
Fantastic easy recipe. Threw it together with enchiladas and was perfect.
This is a pretty good Spanish rice. The texture comes out perfect! I took other reviewers' advice, and added some salt and cumin for flavor. I used Pace Medium Picante for the salsa. I think next time, I will try something else- maybe a small can of diced tomatoes, slightly zapped with the chopper?- instead of the salsa. I like my rice to be a little less spicy, since I pair it with a spicy main dish. All in all, though- very good!
It doesn't get much easier than this! Even with a mild salsa (I used Pace brand), this rice still had more flavor than the dry, tasteless rice served at many Mexican restaurants. If you like your rice spicy, you might want to amp up the flavor with a spicy salsa or some additional flavorings, but we liked it as is.
Really good and easy to make.
A winning recipe, for sure. I diced up a large onion and used about 1 T. of garlic. I thawed my homemade chicken broth that I always have in the freezer for such occasions, and used Costco's fresh salsa, which is outstanding in this dish. Ingredients tasted so fresh and no extras spices were necessary. Will try a bell pepper next time, and maybe an extra half cup of salsa. We served our rice with some sour cream on the side. So good. This dish paired well with orange roughy.
Great simple recipe! I did have to add a touch more liquid, but that is to be expected when cooking rice. I took this to an "Un-Thanksgiving" Potluck topped with some shredded cheddar cheese. I did not bring any home!
simple and delicious!