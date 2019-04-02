Best Spanish Rice

Beeeeyooootiful Spanish Rice - so easy. Please, remember to season for your tastes! If you like heat, add it! if you like it extra tomato-ey add it! Other wonderful things that you can add or not to your taste --- olives! more garlic, diced peppers, hot sauce, kidney beans, chick peas, white beans. But the single most important step in this rice dish is you MUST sauté it first. the second - DONT use minute rice. third - remember, everyone's stove is a bit different, every cup of rice is a bit different.. the standard liquid to rice measure is two to one. meaning two of liquid, one of rice - this recipe allows for 1 and half cups rice, so you would need 3 cups liquid for it to work, 2 of chicken broth and the other cup from the chunky salsa - not all salsa's are the same so in short keep your eye on the liquid. Espcially if you are adding additional ingredients that have a lot of liquid like diced tomatoes....last - you bring this to a boil, and then you slow simmer. I generally bring mine to a boil, let it boil a good 4-5 minutes and I turn my stove top OFF(electric stove). I let it sit tightly covered for 20 mins on the same burner. but that's me and my stove - think about how your rice works on your stove - and if you have to have your stove on, then leave it on low but very low so the bottom doesn't stick or burn.. (I usually add a spray of butter flavored Pam to the bottom of my pot before putting anything, even water in. Thanks for the EASY and great tasting recipe!!