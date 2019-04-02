Best Spanish Rice

The combination of picante sauce and chicken broth makes this easy recipe very tasty!

By Angela Sims

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Stir in onion, and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Mix rice into skillet, stirring often. When rice begins to brown, stir in chicken broth and salsa. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 20 minutes, until liquid has been absorbed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 50.9g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 696.6mg. Full Nutrition
