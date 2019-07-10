1 of 206

Rating: 5 stars This was REALLY tasty. It was very similar to something we ordered last week at a local sushi restaurant, only we paid $12 for a TINY portion at the restaurant and were able to make a massive amount of this (with sashimi grade ahi, even) for under $15. My only problem is that it was extremely salty because of all the soy sauce. Thus, I recommend using low sodium soy sauce. Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars NO COOKING and this recipe tastes awesome!!! It was a smash hit at a formal dinner party! I was out of sesame seeds and green onion. I substituted a small amount of white onion for the green. I also used fresh red peppers. I suggest tasting often as you mix in small portions of the soy sauce. A half cup of soy sauce would have been way too salty. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious the way I ended up making it. I don't care for avocado at all so I substituted diced mango. It came out very tasty. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars This was a big hit at my dinner party. Great with sesame crackers - I would suggest easy on the soy as well and I also grated some fresh ginger and cilantro on it - was yummy! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars The name of this recipe is very fitting...it IS absolutely amazing ahi! I made this for some friends who were over to watch the game and they devoured it. This app. is a tribute to any sushi lover. ETA: I suggest using a sushi/sashimi grade soy sauce with this dish. It balances the sweet and salty flavors and tastes much smoother. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars If you love ahi and avocado you will LOVE this dish as much as I do! Made it exactly as the recipe called for - couldn't think of a SINGLE improvement on the recipe - FABULOUS! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this my family loves sushi and this fulfilled our craving on a Sunday night. The only thing I would change is to use a little less soy sauce and make sure to use low sodium grade. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for a friend of mine who just moved here from Florida where she ate lots of fresh sushi. She was so impressed! It was a huge hit. I fixed the same recipe for a formal dinner party and my guests all said it was definitely "amazing". They all wanted the recipe. I would also recommend the low sodium soy sauce because it is a bit salty. Very impressive appetizer for very little work! Helpful (19)