Absolutely Amazing Ahi

Rating: 4.74 stars
195 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 161
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This tantalizing appetizer mingles fresh ahi, avocado, cucumbers and spice and will impress the most knowledgeable food critic.

By JULESKICKS2

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the tuna, cucumber, avocado, green onion, red pepper flakes and sesame seeds. Pour in the lemon juice, sesame oil and soy sauce, and stir carefully to blend so as not to mash the avocado. Place this bowl into a larger bowl that has been filled with ice. Chill in the refrigerator for 15 minutes, but no longer - the terrific freshness of the fish will be lost.

  • Once chilled, remove the bowl from the ice, and invert onto a serving plate. Serve with toasted bread or your favorite crackers.

To toast sesame seeds

Heat a dry skillet over medium heat. Add sesame seeds, and cook until toasted and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Stir often to prevent burning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 8g; cholesterol 25.5mg; sodium 1227.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (206)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
PENGUIN18
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2004
This was REALLY tasty. It was very similar to something we ordered last week at a local sushi restaurant, only we paid $12 for a TINY portion at the restaurant and were able to make a massive amount of this (with sashimi grade ahi, even) for under $15. My only problem is that it was extremely salty because of all the soy sauce. Thus, I recommend using low sodium soy sauce. Read More
Helpful
(70)
Josh Mobley
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2005
NO COOKING and this recipe tastes awesome!!! It was a smash hit at a formal dinner party! I was out of sesame seeds and green onion. I substituted a small amount of white onion for the green. I also used fresh red peppers. I suggest tasting often as you mix in small portions of the soy sauce. A half cup of soy sauce would have been way too salty. Read More
Helpful
(57)
Shimi
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2015
W Read More
Helpful
(47)
chellebelle
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2005
This was delicious the way I ended up making it. I don't care for avocado at all so I substituted diced mango. It came out very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(33)
ryder's cook
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2007
This was a big hit at my dinner party. Great with sesame crackers - I would suggest easy on the soy as well and I also grated some fresh ginger and cilantro on it - was yummy! Read More
Helpful
(31)
Jennifer R.
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2007
The name of this recipe is very fitting...it IS absolutely amazing ahi! I made this for some friends who were over to watch the game and they devoured it. This app. is a tribute to any sushi lover. ETA: I suggest using a sushi/sashimi grade soy sauce with this dish. It balances the sweet and salty flavors and tastes much smoother. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Lindsey Pfeiffer
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2010
If you love ahi and avocado you will LOVE this dish as much as I do! Made it exactly as the recipe called for - couldn't think of a SINGLE improvement on the recipe - FABULOUS! Read More
Helpful
(24)
lifeisgood
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2010
Loved this my family loves sushi and this fulfilled our craving on a Sunday night. The only thing I would change is to use a little less soy sauce and make sure to use low sodium grade. Read More
Helpful
(21)
jennifer
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2006
I made this recipe for a friend of mine who just moved here from Florida where she ate lots of fresh sushi. She was so impressed! It was a huge hit. I fixed the same recipe for a formal dinner party and my guests all said it was definitely "amazing". They all wanted the recipe. I would also recommend the low sodium soy sauce because it is a bit salty. Very impressive appetizer for very little work! Read More
Helpful
(19)
jseaman
Rating: 1 stars
08/03/2011
This dish was extremely salty my husband and I could not even finish the dish. I would cut the soy sauce to 1/4 cup if that. Read More
Helpful
(13)
