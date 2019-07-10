This was REALLY tasty. It was very similar to something we ordered last week at a local sushi restaurant, only we paid $12 for a TINY portion at the restaurant and were able to make a massive amount of this (with sashimi grade ahi, even) for under $15. My only problem is that it was extremely salty because of all the soy sauce. Thus, I recommend using low sodium soy sauce.
NO COOKING and this recipe tastes awesome!!! It was a smash hit at a formal dinner party! I was out of sesame seeds and green onion. I substituted a small amount of white onion for the green. I also used fresh red peppers. I suggest tasting often as you mix in small portions of the soy sauce. A half cup of soy sauce would have been way too salty.
This was delicious the way I ended up making it. I don't care for avocado at all so I substituted diced mango. It came out very tasty.
This was a big hit at my dinner party. Great with sesame crackers - I would suggest easy on the soy as well and I also grated some fresh ginger and cilantro on it - was yummy!
The name of this recipe is very fitting...it IS absolutely amazing ahi! I made this for some friends who were over to watch the game and they devoured it. This app. is a tribute to any sushi lover. ETA: I suggest using a sushi/sashimi grade soy sauce with this dish. It balances the sweet and salty flavors and tastes much smoother.
If you love ahi and avocado you will LOVE this dish as much as I do! Made it exactly as the recipe called for - couldn't think of a SINGLE improvement on the recipe - FABULOUS!
Loved this my family loves sushi and this fulfilled our craving on a Sunday night. The only thing I would change is to use a little less soy sauce and make sure to use low sodium grade.
I made this recipe for a friend of mine who just moved here from Florida where she ate lots of fresh sushi. She was so impressed! It was a huge hit. I fixed the same recipe for a formal dinner party and my guests all said it was definitely "amazing". They all wanted the recipe. I would also recommend the low sodium soy sauce because it is a bit salty. Very impressive appetizer for very little work!
This dish was extremely salty my husband and I could not even finish the dish. I would cut the soy sauce to 1/4 cup if that.