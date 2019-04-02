Pineapple Scones
Coconut milk gives these light, delectable scones an exotic touch, and the pineapple and orange zest make them really memorable for a breakfast or brunch party.
Coconut milk gives these light, delectable scones an exotic touch, and the pineapple and orange zest make them really memorable for a breakfast or brunch party.
These turned out really yummy. They were not dry at all, perhaps because of the pineapple. I served them with English Breakfast tea, honey and butter. I will be making these for my next brunch.Read More
Tried it once as written: much too biscuit crumbly and the flavors didn't mature. Tried it twice the "overnight refrig" method: texture much smoother and the flavors matured nicely.Read More
Tried it once as written: much too biscuit crumbly and the flavors didn't mature. Tried it twice the "overnight refrig" method: texture much smoother and the flavors matured nicely.
These have a nice flavor and good texture. I suggest putting 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg in the flour mixture: it added a soft flavor that really complemented the orange and pineapple nicely.
These turned out really yummy. They were not dry at all, perhaps because of the pineapple. I served them with English Breakfast tea, honey and butter. I will be making these for my next brunch.
Bake just until done, like a cake. They are then just like soft cookies, and I put frosting on mine! I couldn't taste any of the coconut- mostly orange, so maybe a little coconut extract next time. Very easy- i'll try some flavor variations next time.
I was very skeptical when making these scones because I've never had such "slop" to deal with in making scones. But these turned out to be the fluffiest and easiest scones I have ever made. I intend to use the recipe as a base for other flavors (these flavors were not the best for me).
Used bread flour instead of all purpose flour, low-fat coconut milk and pineapple mange marmelade (made locally) instead of honey. They were fabulous--Not too doughy or too dry; slightly sweet and slightly savory. I made them for a staff breakfast a couple months ago and they were a huge hit.
too doughy, not at all (texture wise) like other scones I have made. I put in some coconut extract and cardamom. I made an orange glaze for a topping, that helped, but not enough... I will not make again.
I think these were pretty good, I added some sugar and a little Garam Masala which made them much tastier. But like all recipies they are easy to change your taste. So this is a geat recipie to play with. Thank you for sharing with us.
These are wonderful! I made two batches this weekend because we're having a mob of house guests for the holidays - I'm sure they will go over very big! I was very pleasantly surprised to find the coconut milk with no problem whatsoever. Thanks!
While the dough is very sticky, the finished product is absolutely delicious. These are tender and light. I used an ice cream scoop, almost full, to portion the dough. Mine needed a few extra minutes to bake, but I was using AirBake cookie sheets and parchment paper. I juiced the orange after zesting and mixed some of the juice with powdered sugar to make a glaze. I added toasted coconut to a few and the combination was out of this world. (They are great as is, also. Scones are often served with jam.) Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Garam Masala Garam is the Indian word for "warm" or "hot," and this blend of dry-roasted, ground spices from the colder climes of northern India adds a sense of "warmth" to both palate and spirit. (Mentioned as an addition in another reviewers comments.)
Followed recipe except for these changes: used just under 1 cup crushed pineapple (only had a big can of it), substituted 1 tsp dried orange peel for fresh zest, added 2 Tb sweetened coconut flakes, 1/2 tsp cinnamon. and 1/4 tsp each nutmeg & cardamom. Baked 17 minutes & they were soft like light fluffy biscuits (different than I'm used to for scones) but just the right amount of sweet! I will make these again!
I tried this recipe. They were awful! I tried drizzling icing on them and it didn't help. They had no flavor other than you could taste the orange.
Awesome! i added 1/2 a tsp of nutmeg and cinnamon and they came out so delicious! my whole family loved them, even my picky children. I now make these regularly because everyone loved them so much! Thanks for the great recipe!
Not a bad recipe. A little dry yes but if you top with butter and a little honey they are very nice. I did not have any pineapples so used a can of fruit cocktail, quite a nice variation but would like to try it with just pineapples next time!
People in the states tend to like things super-sweet because they've been weaned on Twinkies. Scones are NOT supposed to be overly sweet. These are very good, considering the fact that the dough is like that of cookie dough. I just used tablespoon fulls and dropped them on the sheet. AWESOME! And not too much sugar. Have them with tea or coffee and they're even better!
It was a very soft, wet batter that turned out like a giant cakey cookie. The flavor was great, except for a tad too much baking powder. Next time I would only use 2 teaspoons.
This recipie was really heavy handed on the baking powder which you can taste, and the mixture needed quite a bit more flour than originally stated. I got good reviews from takers but the overall opinion was that there wasn't enough pineapple. Next time I make these I'm going to try half the baking powder and 2 cans of pinapple with a cup more flour and a 1/4 of sugar on top of the honey.
These were ok.
Recipe is very loose, not a scone, maybe better in muffin tins. Taste good, but left me with 10 very flat pineapple muffin like cookies.
These were delicious! I was worried because of how wet the dough was after adding the pineapple, but they baked up really nice. I think next time I'll try adding shredded coconut.
Easy, light & delicious!
I made this followed recipe exactly and they came out like pancakes. I think next times I will put in a cake pan and cut them into pie shape.
Even though I measured all ingredients the dough was very thin. I ended up with a pancake instead of a scone. I added more flour to the rest of the batch and they still flattened out. Good combination of the pineapple and orange zest though. I also added some coconut for some added flavor. I think an icing would help the very subtle flavor.
Used a little lemon zest with all, and the taste is dynamite!!!
great recipe. One variation that I used was, instead of honey I added home-made pumpkin butter which had lemon and tangerine zest and omitted the pineapple and extra zest, supper tasty and cake like core with the crisp outer layer! Thanks for the inspiration.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections