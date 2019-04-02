Pineapple Scones

3.7
30 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 11
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Coconut milk gives these light, delectable scones an exotic touch, and the pineapple and orange zest make them really memorable for a breakfast or brunch party.

Recipe by Lauren

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut in chilled butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

  • In a small bowl, mix coconut milk, honey, and egg. Stir into the flour mixture. Fold in pineapple and orange zest. Divide the mixture into 12 rounded pieces, and arrange in a single layer on a medium ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 168.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022