Corned Beef Hash

AMAZING! Granted, I made some alterations, but the recipe, as written, is a great jumping off point. First, I used leftover corned beef brisket (approx. 11 oz.), 2 medium red potatoes, 1 medium yellow onion, the cooking liquid from the corned beef, and a little beef bouillon (Better Than Bouillon, which comes in a jar, actually). I cubed the potatoes into 1/4" pieces, did the same with the onion, tossed them into a large skillet in a single layer, spooned in a little less than a tsp. of bouillon, and added enough liquid to cover them. Next, I chopped up the corned beef EXTREMELY finely - the beauty of this recipe is that it isn't hard and dry like other recipes tend to be, and part of keeping it so nice and moist is that the pieces of meat need to be tiny without being meat-paste so that they can really soften up in the cooking liquid. After the meat was chopped, it was added to the pan and everything was covered with the lid. Cranked the heat up to bring to a boil, then reduced to a medium heat for 10-15 minutes, 'til the potatoes were soft. The next part is crucial for getting a really amazing crust on your hash if you plan on frying it up. You must STIR the mixture rather vigorously until the potato cubes no longer have corners (don't mash them, just literally stir until they release some of their starch into the remaining liquid). Boil off the remaining liquid with the lid off, then start another pan over heat and fry 'til crispy and brown. Top with an egg over easy!