Corned Beef Hash

A combination of corned beef, potatoes, and onions. A quick and easy meal.

Recipe by Jodi McRobb

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large deep skillet, over medium heat, combine the potatoes, corned beef, onion, and beef broth. Cover and simmer until potatoes are of mashing consistency, and the liquid is almost gone. Mix well, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 66.2g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 717.7mg. Full Nutrition
