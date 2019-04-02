Corned Beef Hash
A combination of corned beef, potatoes, and onions. A quick and easy meal.
I made a corned beef brisket on Sunday, I had more than half of it left and my hubby asked for me to make corned beef hash. I never made it much less ate it before, so I came on allrecipes in search of some help. This got huge raves from my hubby he told me he was so spoiled by this that he could never go back to the can hash again. Thank you so much for a super easy recipe. I did add a lil more broth, the potatoes just sucked it right up but other then that i stuck to the recipe. This is a keeper for sure and a great way to use up that left over corned beef.Read More
I don't understand the high rating for this dish ~ I followed the recipe exactly and it was a pile of mush in the skillet when the diced potatoes were cooked and the moisture had evaporated... the only flavour was salty corned beef .. nasty! It would have been better if the potatoes were partially cooked separately, then seared in a skillet with a chopped onion and the corned beef ~ omitting the liquid altogether.Read More
I made this with some leftover corned beef. I probably had about a pound of corned beef but only used 2 large (they were big) potatoes and the entire 14 oz can of beef broth. Chopped up a medium sized yellow onion. I let it cook for 15 minutes covered, then took the cover off for about another 15 so it could get a little crispy and cook out the liquid. Served with over easy eggs on top. Delicious! This fed 4 adults with good sized portions. Thanks!
excellent although I agree with other reviewers that 3 potatoes is plenty or the corned beef would be overpowered by potato. Other than that this is awesome and super fast, easy
I also reduced amount of potatoes, increased amount of onion, but found I also had to double the amount of broth. Great way to use leftovers!
GREAT RECIPEE!!!! I diced a large and a medium potatoe, probaly had about 1 1/2 cups leftover corned beef from St. Pattys Day (diced), 1 med diced onion, added about 1 Tbsp. worcestershire and couple dashes of garlic powder. Makes alot for little leftovers. Thanks!!
I followed the suggestions of other reviews and used half the potatoes. It was perfect and tasted just like my great grandmother's.
Amazing!! My favourite addition to Sunday breakfast, there's nothing like smell -and taste- corned beef and hash first thing in the morning on Sundays in our house. I found this version to be a little salty, but loved it anyways. Almost polished off the entire bowl!
AMAZING! Granted, I made some alterations, but the recipe, as written, is a great jumping off point. First, I used leftover corned beef brisket (approx. 11 oz.), 2 medium red potatoes, 1 medium yellow onion, the cooking liquid from the corned beef, and a little beef bouillon (Better Than Bouillon, which comes in a jar, actually). I cubed the potatoes into 1/4" pieces, did the same with the onion, tossed them into a large skillet in a single layer, spooned in a little less than a tsp. of bouillon, and added enough liquid to cover them. Next, I chopped up the corned beef EXTREMELY finely - the beauty of this recipe is that it isn't hard and dry like other recipes tend to be, and part of keeping it so nice and moist is that the pieces of meat need to be tiny without being meat-paste so that they can really soften up in the cooking liquid. After the meat was chopped, it was added to the pan and everything was covered with the lid. Cranked the heat up to bring to a boil, then reduced to a medium heat for 10-15 minutes, 'til the potatoes were soft. The next part is crucial for getting a really amazing crust on your hash if you plan on frying it up. You must STIR the mixture rather vigorously until the potato cubes no longer have corners (don't mash them, just literally stir until they release some of their starch into the remaining liquid). Boil off the remaining liquid with the lid off, then start another pan over heat and fry 'til crispy and brown. Top with an egg over easy!
This turned out exactly as I expected and was a great corned beef hash. My husband loved it. I did use a little more liquid and less potatoes as others suggested. It was great!
This will come out great if you alter it a bit. Use left over "real" corned beef instead of the canned stuff; believe me, this will make all the difference in the world! Also, cut back on the amount of potatoes as this recipe calls for way too many. Just use your best judgement as it's cooking for the beef broth; the amount of liquid required will depend on the portion of meat and potatoes that you start out with. The end result is amazing! I seriously doubt you will ever go back to hash from a can; this recipe will spoil you for sure! After making this a few times, we have become corned beef hash "snobs"!
I love corned beef hash. I gave this only 4 stars to be fair, but it is really a 3-1/2 only because, 6 large potatoes would have overpowered the corned beef and then it would be called "Potato Hash". I had approximately a pound of left over corned beef, put in a food processor to chop up. Don't like chunky corned beef hash, just personal pref. Only used 2 1/2 med. sized potatoes. Diced the potatoes in 1/4" dice, added 1/2 green bell pepper again diced in 1/4", 1 large onion chopped, food processor again. I didn't have any beef broth so used packaged Au Jus gravy mix, which made 2 cups and used it all. Heated on medium high heat until mixture got a good boil, turned heat to medium and cooked until liquid was almost evaporated, then turned to low until potatoes were just like I wanted them. Turned heat to medium and added a couple of tblsp of butter to get it nice and crispy on the outside. Served with an egg over easy on top. Delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
Don't need the broth. Just brown the potato in the skillet and use its own moisture. The corned beef is flavorful enough.
This is a great basic recipe. I have 2 suggestions. First, go to the deli and have them slice some corned beef for you that is at least 1/4 inch think. Second, cook it in as the largest skillet possible (so it is spread out more) and cook it beyond just absorbing the liquid or cooking the potatoes. You want beef and potatoes to been browned with a little "crunch". I added a little oil to the skillet at the end to help with the browning.
Made this with leftovers from Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage (found on allrecipes site). Absolutely the best I've ever had, and my wife is now spoiled and says she can never eat the canned stuff again!
My family wants corned beef and cabbage every week now just so we can have this leftover dish! I made a few changed, used precut frozen hash browns and instead of mixing well I left it on low to form a crust then turned it out onto a plate. I have had to triple all the ingredients, too decadent for words!
Made this for dinner tonight! As it was the day before Easter and I was pressed for time, it was a quick, easy dinner. I used about a pound of leftover corned beef and instead of using fresh potatoes, I used the frozen Southern style hash browns, that are diced into cubes. This was VERY quick and easy! I did nearly double the beef broth and added extra onion (we love onions). I used most of the 32 oz. bag of potatoes, but you could use more or less, according to preference. Because they were frozen, it took a bit longer to come to a boil, but were done in 30". Even my picky kids, who don't like casseroles, ate it! I'm looking forward to having the leftovers with a fried egg on Monday.
I did crisp mine up, as requested by hubby. He is the one that is a fan of Corned Beef Hash.
5 stars for me.... this is a great base, as others may want to add other things...... i added the cooking broth and wow, what a difference..... put a nice crisp up on it... yummo
A great dish! I have been eating corned beef hash since I was a wee child. It is for me the comfort food many find in Mac and Cheese. It is also another of those great dishes to aid the morning after! My only change to the recipe is to cut the broth by about half!!
PERFECT corned beef hash - it's cooking up right now!! One can of corned beef, one large yellow onion, and one HUGE onion chopped 1/4". Costco had a bag of potatoes for 22 1/2 cents/lb - compare that to Safeway at 99 cents/lb.... Now to fry up two eggs for on top for lunch - YUM!!
I used 3 small potatoes but next time I'll definitely use 4 small or medium. I made my own broth w/ a cup of water and beef bouillon cube. Diced the potatoes in little squares and served w/ sunny side up eggs. Very Yummy!
I had never eaten it before. DH just loved said it was what he remembered in the 1st years of being in the Army. I enjoyed it, followed recipe, very simple and easy, getting the corn beef out of the can was another story.
My mom made this frequently & I have many times too. We don't ad broth to make mushy potatoes. We cut potatoes in 1" cubes & fry in Crisco till almost done with onion, garlic, salt & pepper. Drain off Crisco then add corned beef in chunks. Continue cooking until some of the potatoes & some beef is crunchy & most is moist. We've always used canned corned beef because it makes a quick, inexpensive meal for a tired working parent with salad & green veg. Never had it with eggs though.
Good one! I used left over corned beef that I diced up, about 3 cups. Reduced the spuds to 4 each. Hit it with a teaspoon of balsamic vinegar and a dollop of A1 Sauce. GREAT for beginners to follow.
Very simple and good. Used fewer potatoes and more broth. I alos added some garlic powder and pepper and salt.
I just made this for breakfast this morning. I used leftover corned beef from St Paddy's day, and it was perfect. The only thing I changed was that I used 2 cups of beef stock, and let it simmer until all liquid was gone. I then portioned it, and put it into a lightly oiled pan to brown it. The taste was amazing, better than any restaurant hash. Excellent recipe!
My husband LOVED this recipe. Never made it before and was so happy to find this. I cubed and cooked red and yukon gold potatoes and onions in about 2T olive oil for about 15mins on med/hi before adding Hereford Brand canned Corn Beef, I just set it on top of potatoes and gently mix and don't touch until ready to serve. Didn't have beef broth but substituted with Lipton Beefy Onion Soup mixed with 1 1/2c-2 cups water and 1/2 tsp Trader Joe's 21 seasoning spice and 1/4tsp pepper. It takes longer (45mins) with the added liquid but once it was all cooked down I think it really concentrated the flavors and was very Delicious and will make again Thanks to such a great recipe. Hereford Corned Beef is about the best quality you can buy at a regular grocery store. Not easy to find but much much better than Hormel. We stock up when we find it. I sometimes can find it at Longs Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, surprisingly enough. At one time Costco use to carry it but not any longer. Hope you like the changes and thank you so much Jodi for sharing. Check out the video they made. I'll have to try it with corned beef brisket, I bet it's really really good!!
Excellent and easy recipe. I used leftover corned beef instead of canned and 3 very large potatoes instead of 6. We had corned beef hash, scrambled eggs and toast. Great way to stretch a meal too!
This was super easy and delicious. A new family favorite for St. Patty's Day. Next time I will pan fry it in a little bacon grease for added flavor.
This recipe was a TOTAL HIT!I did double the broth but that was all I changed. My partner who lived in the States has been missing corned beef hash and we have tried many recipes. This is what he was looking for. Thank you .
Canned Corned beef?! Come on - if you are going to make this please use left over real corned beef plus all the delicious broth it was simmered in. You'll also then have the fresh seasonings in the broth for more flavor. Yes, Irish folks do use seasoning.
Very good recipe. I had leftover boiled potatoes from the boiled corned beef and cabbage dinner and also some leftover mashed potatoes. I put all together in the skillet with the onion and I had no beef broth so I used one beef bouillon cube in a cup of water. I used about 1/2 the water, since the potatoes were already cooked. Warmed on the stove in the skillet, everyone thought it was excellent. I might try a bit more of the broth next time to make it a bit more moist but overall excellent. And a great way to use the leftovers.
I liked this recipe a lot. My mom used to make a similar version with left over roast beef. I used left over corned beef from a corned beef and cabbage dinner and it turned out great. I used a whole can of beef broth (1 1/2 cups). Took the lid off at the end to reduce the broth. I cut back on the potatoes a bit too. Will make again.
I was looking for a way to use leftovers from St. Patrick's Day and I came across this recipe. I didn't follow it exactly since I didn't have the right quantities of ingredients on hand (i.e., I only had 4 potatoes and about a pound of leftover corned beef). But, the cooking technique of simmering it all in beef broth worked very well, and I'm sure is much healthier than my original plan to fry it in butter. I served this with an egg fried over-easy on top. Yummy. I may try this again with the correct quantities, and it'll certainly become a regular March 18th brunch recipe. Thanks!
My rating says "Couldn't eat it." Let me clarify: I couldn't eat it as it is written. I was able to save the ingredients from their horrible watery fate and changed the recipe entirely. Barbara43 was being polite in describing this as a pile of mush. By the time I got the potatoes softened everything was still floating in liquid. I bailed on the process, drained the skillet through a collander and then cooked the potato, onion and corned beef mixture in melted butter. That dried it out and saved it. However, the recipe as it stands is exceedingly bland and uninteresting. I added about a teaspoon or two of Worchestershire Sauce and about a teaspoon of Tabasco Sauce (I don't measure--I just shake it in till it looks right). I sprinkled in some very coarse ground black pepper and a dash of cayenne.
I have made this for years. I was raised on it. We were 9 kids so our mom cooked it often. I add green chili to it for some extra flavor. YUM! You can also add red chili sauce instead of green chili.
Wonderful dish! Super easy and very flavorful.
Great made with leftover corned beef brisket. Did not need extra broth.
I'm sorry, I really didn't like this very much. Maybe I'm just used to the corned beef hash at restaraunts, that is crispier. This turned out soggy. I did as other reviewers suggested and used 4 potatoes instead of six, and followed the rest of recipe exactly.
I don't add any broth, I sauté onion in some oil and add cubed potatoes that have been boiled in the skins and peeled, salt and pepper to taste, then add crumbled canned corned beef and heat through. This is an old school recipe from the WW II era when meat was rationed, and you could fill up a family cheaply. Mother would add a fried egg and some canned green beans to round out our dinner - and pass the ketchup - if we had it!
I took a suggestion from another reviewer.. If you cook it AS-IS it is Mushy... I cooked bacon and in the bacon fat, I super crisped the corn beef hash in batches. It was amazing! Also, I only used 1 Large potato and cut the potato into Tiny Squares vs. the Large ones in the picture. I also used 1/4 of a large onion. Personally I want to taste the meat, so I kept the onion and potato to a minimum. **One more thing, before cooking, when everything was together in the pan, I mashed up the meat. That way it was already incorporated into everything.
This makes a tasty, easy, quick and cheap mid-week supper which Mr P. hoovers up every time. I cut down the potatoes to 3 - 4 (depending on size of the spuds) and there's still enough left for another meal for the next day or for the freezer. Thanks for the recipe.
absolutely loved this - got a five star rating from my family - I tryed it using potatoe pearls (instant mashed) cooked onions added beef made potatoe withbroth and layered on top of meat mixture and cook for a few minutes covered and it was wonderful that way also.
Soooo good yet so easy! Impossible to go wrong with this recipe. I use about half the amount of onion and potato unpeeled. I also add black pepper and garlic.
Excellent & so simple! Husband thought he didn't like corned beef hash, until I made this for breakfast! I added a dash of worsteshire and a sprinkle of garlic powder. Crisped up the hash in a little olive oil and served with poached eggs and sour rye bread. Wish we had more leftover corned beef to make this with. Thank you sharing this simple, easy, and delicious recipe!
Good as is.
very good and very easy I will cook again I did add less onion and 3 large potatoes my family loved it.
I had leftover Corned Beef & Red Potatoes from St. Patty's Day,I found this recipe; and all I can say is.....umm ummm good. :o)
this was fast, easy and delish! i used about 6 oz of left over corned beef brisket which i cubed, 1 medium sized potato cubed, 1/3 onion chopped. i put it in the skillet, added i cup beef broth, covered it and 15 mins later the liqued was gone and everything was done. i added about a tsp of oil and crisped it up a bit and served with eggs over medium. this ratio made 2 very generous servings.
Pretty alright. Tasted good when slathered into a burger bun with lettuce and sauce.
Wasn't very tasty.
This was so simple and very tasty. We also after frying it up, served it with fried eggs. Yummy.
This is a classic dish!! My mum used to make this when I was a kid and it was a staple when she was growing up during WWII (using tinned corned beef of course... not that weird stuff North America class as corned beef!) Add some additional nutritional value by including more vegetables (carrots... classic!) celery, sweet corn etc. I now make this dinner for my children and they love it (with extra gravy on the side). And it's always good second time around served with a crispy pork chop! Just don't add any additional salt... canned corned beef has more than enough! And for those canned corned beef doubters... try it before you trash it!
I am so glad that I found this recipe! I make it almost once a week now because it is so easy and very yummy. I use 5 potatos instead of 6, and a whole can of beef broth and it is perfect. This is delicious with cottage cheese and crusty bread on the side. Thanks for the excellent recipe!
I loved the idea of beef broth. I just changed the way I cooked it. I cooked potatoes, onions and 1 clove of garlic with some olive oil, bacon grease and a little of the broth. Removed from pan and then I put the corned beef in my food processor. I deglazed the pan with some more broth and set juice aside. I used some bacon grease and more onions and 1 clove of garlic and browned the corned beef. You have to pat the ground beef with a spatula. I then took the potatoes which should be still in cubes, but browned with the corned beef. Add some pepper and salt. Delicious! You can also add more beef broth which was used to deglaze the pan if it is too dry.
Nice, simple recipe
This is great - I've been looking for an authentic American recipe for this in Australia for a while. Really yummy and easy.
It was really easy and satisfying. My whole family liked it. I think next time I will use fresh corned beef instead of canned.
Made this for the first time last night... WOW! Used 3 potatoes and 2.5 cups of broth and allowed to simmer for hour and a half. The broth had been absorbed and cooked off at this point. I then increased the heat to medium high and cooked, turning several times, to get that "crispy" finish. Thank you for a great, and simple, recipe.
I make this often, it is good with eggs for breakfast, and we also eat it for dinner.
EXCELLENT RECIPE!!! EVEN THE KIDS LOVED IT!! FOLLOWED THE RECIPE EXACTLY BUT USED 15 0Z OF PALM CORNED BEEF FROM NEW ZEALAND. BETTER QUALITY CANNED CORNED BEEF AND PREVENTS THE HASH FROM LOOKING LIKE CAT FOOD. IF YOU CUT THE POTATOES INTO REALLY TINY SQUARES YOU CAN CUT THE COOKING TIME IN ALMOST HALF. PERFECT RECIPE!!! THANK YOU!!!!
Made as stated. I t was great! Will make again.
11.12.03 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/33129/corned-beef-hash/ ... I'll get less corned beef next time. For hash, though, it was good. Use less potatoes or it will never go away. Ha.
This was great...WAY better than the canned version! So easy. Husband loved it, as did my daughter, but my sone wouldn't try it.
Good basic recipe. I used baked potatoes then diced them (unpeeled), and added some Worcestershire sauce, a little paprika, a few drops of Tabasco Sauce, and some diced sweet green & red peppers to the recipe. Makes a hearty meal with your favorite bread (we liked it with pumpernickel) and a nice green salad.
Mmm- comfort food! I happened to have exactly 6 potatoes, so followed the recipe. It was tasty and filling. My Dad always puts maple syrup on his hash- so that's how I served it to the kids. They thought it was neat to put syrup on their dinner, but decided ketchup was a better choice!
I never made this before, but husband always orders it at the diner so I thought I'd give it a try. Used up the leftovers from St. Pat's Day dinner. I guess it was a winner because he and the kids demolished the entire pan (even the one who didn't "like" corned beef the day before, lol). Simple, tasty, fast, filled the hungry bellies - so what more could I ask?
This is what corned beef hash should be! I used beef I corned myself for St. Patrick's day boiled dinner--I had frozen part of the corned beef because I didn't need it all for the holiday. For this dish, I pressure cooked the meat instead of boiling it, using home made veal stock for the liquid. I added a tablespoon of pickling spices to the pressure cooker. I strained the stock after removing the meat and used that with the potatoes. The addition of chopped jarred pimentos and the green parts of two scallions near the cooking added color and flavor. It got raves!
I made this after St. Patty's day using leftover corned beef. This was awesome. We had it for breakfast with eggs on top. I will never buy the canned hash again. This was so tasty & easy. My husband loved it. Thank you for a great recipe.
I had leftover corned beef and my husband suggested I take a stab at hash. This recipe looked too easy and basic, how could it be tasty? But I tried it anyway. To be fair, I did add some garlic and black pepper. It was great! Good consistency, good taste, easy to make, and even the kids loved it (with ketchup of course)!
I made this today for brunch. It was amazing, the only changes I made were I used corned beef from the deli, so I just cut up the slices into small pieces. After all of the beef broth was absorbed, I added about 2-3 TBSP butter to the frying pan, and let it crisp up a bit. This will be a regular brunch item from now on!
Awesome! I don't mean to sound snobby but if you know how to cook, this comes out wonderful. It all started with left over "Easy Slow Cooker French Dip" from Super Bowl Sunday (got this recipe here too!). We used 3 medium white potatoes, 3/4 of a medium onion chopped, 3 cloves garlic chopped, 1 jalapeno pepper sliced & diced, teaspoon crushed herbes de provence, black pepper and white pepper to taste, 3/4 pound chopped left over slow cooker french dip rump roast and 3/4 of a 10oz can of beef consume. I sauteed the garlic and onion first in a tablespoon of butter until they started to sweat then added all the dry ingredients. I started with half the can of Beef Consume, covered and stirred every 10 minutes. About a half hour into it I added a little more broth and covered for another ten minutes. Removed the cover and browned it off. Not watery at all. Home R
I had a smaller amount of corned beef so cut the amount of veggies. delicious!
This dish was wonderful and so easy. I used chicken broth and leftover corned beef and a package of diced uncooked potatoes with onions, available in your grocery stores refrigerator case. I added about a tbsp of olive oil at end to brown a little. Yum.
This was easy and so good. I too used 3 potatoes instead and used 2 cups beef broth and within that 30 minutes moisture was all gone and I had a skillet full of yumminess. I sauteed the onion to start, in about a tblsp of butter, then added everything else to the skillet. Otherwise, salt and pepper to taste and it's the best I ever had.
Yummy!! This was a great way to use up leftover corned beef. I really enjoyed this. I will make this again.
Let me just make something clear: IF YOU'VE NEVER HAD CORN BEEF HASH I WOULDN'T SUGGEST TRYING IT. It's somewhat of an acquired taste, let's be honest -it's poor people's food. My parents grew up eating it and it's something that my mom would make once every few weeks for dinner. Here are the FACTS: The whole meal costs around $2...It resembles cat food in looks, taste & smell...and it's comfort food like no other. The important part is that comfort food is only comforting when you have memories to attach to it! So for those of us loving the corn beef hash, we don't need a recipe (and yes canned corned beef is the only way to go) for the rest of you, don't bother.
Awesome!
Very good and easy. Great way to use up the leftover boiled corned beef!
This is a recipe for making corned beef hash, from the that comes in a can. I did not care for this.
VERY TASTY, WILL MAKE IT AGAIN NEXT TIME I COOK A CORNED BEEF.
too potatoey
This was really good and easy. It definitely needs salt and pepper and I think it would be much better with fresh corned beef instead of the canned, but I will definitely make it again even if I don't have fresh corned beef.
Cooked a fresh brisket and it turned out AWESOME!
Quick, easy and delicious. i got lazy to peel potatoes, though they were sitting right there. Didnt have any beef broth either. I dumped two cans of whole potatoes in, draining the water from only one, and chopped a couple cloves of garlic. delicious, no leftovers!
Just the recipe I was looking for! Used leftover corned beef from the slow-cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage recipe on this site and used red potatoes. Next time will try yukon gold potatoes and cabbage to mimic a recipe from a favorite local breakfast place. Kids liked it so much I went and bought two more corned beef briskest to out in the freezer. A new favorite in our house. Thanks!
It was ok, but I guess I always thought this kind of hash was supposed to be crispy- a little more like hash browns. I'd never actually had corned beef hash before. So after simmering and the potatoes were soft, I drained off what was left of the liquid - which was a really flavorful broth - then added a drizzle of olive oil and cooked till crispy. Other than adding a bit of garlic and using leftover corned beef that I had made instead of canned, I didn't change any of the ingredients, after making it crispy it was pretty good. The potatoes had wonderful flavor after being simmered with the meat, onions and garlic.
WOW!!!!!! I made this with sundays leftover london broil and man was this good. I diced the potatoes small like they do in the can(which I will never buy again) and it only took about 20 mins to cook. Yummmmmmmmm
I love corned beef hash but Never made it from scratch before. This was Very easy. I used plane canned corned beef. The can were all the same size...12 is. I used 3 potatoes, which I cooked first in the microwave along with one large chopped onion, pepper and a little garlic powder. I did not include any salt as corned beef is salty enough as it is. I put everything in a medium hot skillet where I had some melted.butter for flavor and a little oil. I used a coated.skillet so things would not stick. WITH THE potatoes cooked cooking lquid was not needed! I only.needed to brown the hash. So, I mashed the mixture in the pan and flipped sections over 4-5 times until it was all browned with crispy bits. It took about 15 minutes to brown and was very tasty! When cooked, I added poached eggs. It easily serves 4 people, and was well loved!! Will use this recipe again for special occasions and brunch. Was delicious!! Much netter than anything out of a can!!
This recipe was really good. I will start making my corn beef hash this way. The only thing I changed was instead of beef broth and did it with chicken broth and that is only because I did not have any beef broth left. I loved it. The kids ate it in a gulp so you know it was good.
I used 6 oblong shaped potatoes as was requested But should have used 2 cans of corn beef instead of 1. Maybe a little more onion too. Or just cut down on potatoes to 4.
I also add carrots peas sweetcorn any veg I can find boil potatoes with veg add stock cubes add corned beef last and serve with warm garlic bread kids love it every time I add mango chutney too my bowl as well very versatile recipe my brother adds baked beans and curry powder to his instead of all the veg. I grated the tatties so no need to mash and put a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Mix well, or as I say up here in Scotland, "baet well" and serve.
pretty good. I am used to canned corned beef hash and it didn't taste like that much. I used left over corned beef from St. Patty's Day and four potatoes. It was good.. but my husband who loves the canned stuff.. and doesn't like "fresh" corned beef from St. Patty's Day.. didn't really care for this too much either.
I did not use beef broth on this recipe as others suggested. Added minced garlic and used frozen hash browns to save time. I used leftover corned beef brisket. It would make this again.
This is so simple and so good. Very easy to make and delicious. I always look for easy meals and this one skillet meal is the best.
I followed the recipe to a T, but the texture of mine came out pretty odd.
Excellent recipe--used 3 potatoes and more like 1 1/2 cups broth--added it gradually as it cooked
Absolutely fabulous. My husband was so impressed and even my kids loved it. A great way to use left over corned beef (if you're not in the mood for a yummy reuben : ) )
