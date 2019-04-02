German Potato Pancakes

883 Ratings
  • 5 633
  • 4 180
  • 3 44
  • 2 16
  • 1 10

These are a nice change from regular pancakes. They make a great dinner meal when served with bratwurst sausage. I spread mine with cranberry sauce and top with maple syrup.

By SWIZZLESTICKS

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
84 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
6 mins
additional:
14 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat together eggs, flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Mix in potatoes and onion.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. In batches, drop heaping tablespoonfuls of the potato mixture into the skillet. Press to flatten. Cook about 3 minutes on each side, until browned and crisp. Drain on paper towels.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 11g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 245.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022