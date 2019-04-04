Party Punch V
This is fast and easy and good!!!
I made this for a baby shower and everyone loved it. I did add some frozen strawberries to make it special.Read More
This was drinkable, but that's about it. I was disappointed and making excuses for it throughout the brunch I hosted. Thank goodness I'd bought a few bottles of wine. ;)Read More
I made this for a baby shower and everyone loved it. I did add some frozen strawberries to make it special.
Excellent punch... My family has made this for years. The only difference is that we add scoops of sherbet (either orange or rainbow) right before adding the ginger ale.
Yum! I was skeptical because it just seemed so simple, but I was pleasantly surprised. It's perfect as a brunch punch. I brought it to a baby shower and had several people ask for the recipe. Just for fun, I like to make ice cubes out of muffin tins and freeze a slice of strawberry and a mint leaf inside. If you make a dozen of these they float really nicely in a punch bowl.
I made this for my daughter's Hawaiian-themed birthday party. The girls loved it! It looks great in a glass pitcher.
We served this at a luau for about 55 people. I chose this recipe because it looked very easy to make on location and I wasn't sure how much we'd need, even with the serving size suggestion. It ended up being about 6 oz. per person (half again of what the recipe suggests). I saw several people ladeling extra water into thier cups of punch; it is pretty rich. But I liked it and will make it again!
We made this punch for a large gathering yesterday and it was a big hit. When we refilled the punch bowl, we used pineapple orange banana juice in place of the pineapple juice. It tasted wonderful! We will make this punch for future gatherings.
I chose this recipe for a baby shower because its color wouldn't stain carpet! The flavor was wonderful, and I made a floating ring with frozen OJ, pineapple & strawberry for a little color. Rave reviews.
I love this recipe! I plan on making it for my fiance and I's upcoming wedding. I did make a couple changes to sweeten it up just a tad. I added a 1/4 of a can of frzn lemonade to the mix and topped the punch off with whole frozen strawberries to keep it cold. Wonderful!
Awesome! I made this for a baby shower last Sunday and it was a big hit! It was super easy and delicious!
Excellent--easy, fast and everyone loved it! Served it at my son's first communion and Easter brunch. Will definitely make again!
I've made this twice. Once for a baby shower and then again for a brunch. I would advise you make it in batches as needed. For 40 guests I doubled the 24 servings and it was just the right amount with no left overs, since some drank coffee, others drank water. I also used diet ginger ale since this is so sweet and already full of calories from the fruit juices.
This is a good, easy punch that, after four different recipes, my daughter has chosen to serve at her wedding.
Great recipe!!
Thanks for a great recipe! I made this for my 9 yr olds "tiki" birthday party. All the kids loved it! Next time i'll double the recipe since it was gone before the party was half over!
i made this for a babyshower and everyone loved it. most important, however, was the fact that it was super easy. i used frozen pineapple rings to make it pretty.
Easy, fast, and tasty.
Easy, and very refreshing. I added frozen pinapple rings to help keep it cold, and add some texture to it.
I made this for a suprise 40th birthday party my mom and I was asked to cater and it was a HUGE hit. We also put various slices of citrus in the bowl for a beautiful presentation. AWESOME and refreshing.
Everyone said it was great stuff. I woke up twice in the middle of the night and drank some after the party. My teeth are probably going to rot, but thanks!
Tastes great and easy to make.
Very refreshing and not too sweet! I made this punch for my in-law's 50th anniversary party and it was very popular - quite a few guests came back for refills, even though other beverages were available. I floated orange slices in the bowl for a pretty presentation.
Made this for my daughter's fifth birthday party and it was a HUGE hit - loved by kids and adults of all ages. I used ice cubes instead of water, though, to help keep it cold longer. Excellent and easy!!
Very good! Made it for a wedding shower. Would make again
Love this recipe and always a hit! Great as an adult beverage too w/adding vodka.
Decent taste, but not the "light and refreshing" one I was seaching for.
I added sherbet begore serving, and didn't add water. Great punch !
Easy, Made this for the first time yesterday. Everybody loved it and thought it was very refreshing. However, I forgot to add the water and it was still great.
I made this for a birthday dinner and it was a hit! I used white grapes instead of raspberries.
Tried this punch for the first time at our Father's Day get together.......everyone from the kids to the adults loved it. Will definitely be making this for up coming parties and events.
Very tasty! I really like this recipe because it isn't too terribly sweet like some other types of punch.
