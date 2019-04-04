Citrus Blueberry Slush

6 Ratings
This recipe is super easy to make. Frozen orange juice and fresh blueberries are blended with ice to create a refreshing slush.

By Wendy

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender, combine orange juice concentrate, water, blueberries and ice cubes. Blend until slushy. Pour into glasses and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 0.2g; sodium 3.9mg. Full Nutrition
