Citrus Blueberry Slush
This recipe is super easy to make. Frozen orange juice and fresh blueberries are blended with ice to create a refreshing slush.
This recipe is super easy to make. Frozen orange juice and fresh blueberries are blended with ice to create a refreshing slush.
Wow, poor thing has been sitting here for 8 years with no attention. I found this by accident on a search for white grape juice - go figure. I made this exactly as is, tho I don't recall if I used fresh or frozen blueberries. I agree that it's a bit on the tart side, but I perhaps don't mind tart as much as the first reviewer, but I also think cutting the concentrate back to 4-5 oz would help. It tasted an awful like a grape slushy and I think would be a great way to get fruit into kids. It's a tad on the sweet side (yes, a sweet tart) and even though pretty good, nothing special, so I doubt I'd make too often. I think it would fare best when it's really hot out.Read More
This was ok....it's just a little too tangy for my tasteRead More
This was ok....it's just a little too tangy for my taste
Wow, poor thing has been sitting here for 8 years with no attention. I found this by accident on a search for white grape juice - go figure. I made this exactly as is, tho I don't recall if I used fresh or frozen blueberries. I agree that it's a bit on the tart side, but I perhaps don't mind tart as much as the first reviewer, but I also think cutting the concentrate back to 4-5 oz would help. It tasted an awful like a grape slushy and I think would be a great way to get fruit into kids. It's a tad on the sweet side (yes, a sweet tart) and even though pretty good, nothing special, so I doubt I'd make too often. I think it would fare best when it's really hot out.
wasn't bad at all. my lil1 didn't like it, so I had her share. I added orange juice and increased the ice portion.
I was making dinner and found a basket of blueberries about to go bad if they weren't used pronto and proceeded to making this juice. I didn't use any water and rather than processed orange juice used freshly squeezed juice. 12 ounces of orange juice with 3 cups of blueberries and 1 1/2 tablespoons of agave nectar. I'm not sure how much ice I used but the consistency ended up between a juice and a frapp.
Wow, poor thing has been sitting here for 8 years with no attention. I found this by accident on a search for white grape juice - go figure. I made this exactly as is, tho I don't recall if I used fresh or frozen blueberries. I agree that it's a bit on the tart side, but I perhaps don't mind tart as much as the first reviewer, but I also think cutting the concentrate back to 4-5 oz would help. It tasted an awful like a grape slushy and I think would be a great way to get fruit into kids. It's a tad on the sweet side (yes, a sweet tart) and even though pretty good, nothing special, so I doubt I'd make too often. I think it would fare best when it's really hot out.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections