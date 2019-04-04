Fruit Fizzies
A fun recipe for kids. The baking soda reacts with the acids in the juice and produces carbonation. You can also use orange juice.
A fun recipe for kids. The baking soda reacts with the acids in the juice and produces carbonation. You can also use orange juice.
This recipe was very interesting. I made a few adjustments though. I used orange juice instead of grape juice. I scaled the water down to 1/4 cup and the juice to 3/4 cup. It tasted just like orange soda, only better.Read More
this was not good. all you could taste was the gritty baking soda. sorry. I will not make this again.Read More
This recipe was very interesting. I made a few adjustments though. I used orange juice instead of grape juice. I scaled the water down to 1/4 cup and the juice to 3/4 cup. It tasted just like orange soda, only better.
this was not good. all you could taste was the gritty baking soda. sorry. I will not make this again.
I thought the water and baking soda made it taste a little bad.
I will not be using this recipe again. The flavor was overpowered by the baking-soda and tasted horrible.
I too used 1/4 cup of water & 3/4 cup of juice (I used white grape). The grands loved them...I thought they tasted OK. Thanks!
The juice taste was over thrown by the baking soda.
I made this a number of times, since I wanted to use up some baking soda. I made it exactly as written, and I found it underwhelming. It was barely fizzy at all. Maybe kids would indeed like it more, but I haven't been one for decades. The taste was okay, but this was just kind of boring.
not very fizzy .... not so fruity... not so fun
I did not care for the baking soda. You get pretty much the same effect with 1 to 1 part of seltzer water and any juice!
was good, though not as fizzie as i expected but still good all the same. i juiced my own oj(next time ill just use store bought)i also only put 1/4 c water and a 1/4 tsp baking soda. I filled the rest of the glass up with oj(maybe why it wasnt fizzie as i expected?).
Some people have said the orange juice is better, but...
I will not make this again.
I used 1 cup of Orange Juice but the flavor of the baking soda just pretty much overwhelmed the taste of anything else.
Turned out pretty good, although you can make pretty much the same thing by just putting together seltzer and orange or grape juice. I used 3/4 cups of juice and 1/4 cup of water just like JWONG, but i only put in 1/4 tsp of baking soda. The fizziness was sooo cool. :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections