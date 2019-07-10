Blue Angel

4
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A friend of mine made me one of these one day and now this is my favorite summertime or anytime drink. Cool, creamy, and refreshing.

Recipe by Rutha Howard

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a cocktail mixer full of ice, combine brandy, Blue Curacao, vanilla liqueur, half-and-half and lemon juice. Shake vigorously, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a slice of lemon and a straw.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 8.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/29/2022