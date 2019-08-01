Cold Cocoa Smoothie
Hot cocoa that freezes your taste buds! A terrific snack for hot days, with a wintry twist. For variety, use chocolate ice cream instead of vanilla, and use chocolate chips as a garnish after blending.
I used chocolate creme sandwich cookies and chocolate ice cream. The results were tasty, but far too "liquidy". Perhaps more ice cream could be used to thicken it.Read More
Uh...isn't this just a...milkshake?? That's what it's called where I come from. Too much milk as written - makes it way too liquid. Cut milk back by about half and you should have just about the right texture...for either a milkshake or a "smoothie."Read More
This was kind of a disaster. I think if I were to play with the recipe, it could be good but as is.......noone liked it.
I used frozen light fat-free cool whip, non-fat milk and splenda to make this healthier. It worked and was pretty delicious!
The recipe wasn't bad, but it also wasn't a "smoothie" either. It tasted more like really cold malted milk. However, it did taste better than I expected. I did 1/2 the recipe and it filled a sundae style glass. I used half and half in replace of the little bit of whipping cream. After I mixed it I realized the recipe called for cookies. I didn't add them, but it wouldn't have changed the texture of the milk part. I topped with chocolate whipped cream and garnished it with chocolate sprinkles.
Great tasting recipe, although I made a few minor adjustments due to what I had on hand. I subbed dutch pressed cocoa powder for instant hot cocoa mix since I don't buy instant hot cocoa. Also I reduced the milk to 1 cup because I didn't want it to be too liquid like and I increased the whipped cream to 1/2 cup. I used homemade vanilla ice cream and homemade whipped cream in this recipe instead of store bought. It served two and had excellent flavor. Great to dip Oreo cookies into just as you would with a glass of milk. By looking at the ingredients this is more of a liquid milkshake than a smoothie.
Oh man! I'm sipping this now enjoying this treat. My husband asked for one too after seeing mine. Great way to use up hot cocoa mix I had sitting in the pantry. I didn't have whipped cream so I used whipped topping and it was still great. Thanks for the recipe!
I followed this recipe exactly and the result was delicious! Since the recipe doesn't specify whole fat anything, I used fat free ice cream, milk, and sugar free chocolate mix. It was a little liquidy like iheartnitz wrote, but I liked the tesxture, and probably can make it thicker by adding ice.
Based on the recipe I'm only giving this 4 stars because it was very thin. It is just a milkshake, and I just added more ice cream to thicken it up. That said, this is delicious! I have a ton of hot chocolate mix in my cabinet that my mom keeps sending me. This is a great way to use it up! Thanks!
Awesome!
I've had this recipe in my box for a while and finally decided to make it. It is delicious, although a little on the thin side (maybe some crushed ice would help.) This reminded more of a milkshake, so I couldn't resist topping it with whipped cream and crushed cookies.
I used a little less milk & also added about a tablespoon of instant coffee granules dissolved in about a tablespoon & half of hot water. Mmmm.
I used chocolate ice cream as suggested and it was wonderful! Real whipped cream (not the tub stuff) and a premium dark hot cocoa mix I recieved in a Christmas gift basket rounded it out nicely! I used oreos for the cookie. I loved it but my son thought he would like to try the vanilla ice cream next time as it was a bit too chocolaty the way I made it - as if anything can ever be TOO chocolaty! This is a keeper!
I made this recipe with a little less milk and I thought it was delicious! I also tried making it with mint chocolate chip ice cream and added a little extra cocoa (mint and chocolate is my favorite flavor combination!) The mint was my favorite but I am a little biased =)
Tastes like a cookies and cream milkshake, and I am just fine with that. My kids sucked these down like there was no tomorrow and then asked for more. So easy, and made with ingredients that I typically have on hand, so I really like that. Super fun summer snack!
This is very creamy & delicious. I can imagine that peole who are lactose intolerant can make this with soy milk/ice cream, or with coconut milk/ice cream! This makes a great dessert.
It was pretty good, just that I think there was too much milk. Either that or I did something wrongs. Hehe...
I used chip ahoy.
My girls really loved this one. I modified it a little bit. I wanted to make enough for me and both of my daughters to have some. I used 6 scoops of vanilla ice cream, 1 1/2 cups of milk, 1 cup of cool whip, 1/2 cup mini oreos, and 2 packets of instant cocoa mix. It turned out perfectly. I separated some out for my younger daughter (she doesnt like the texture with the cookie pieces) and it was great even without them.
yes this taste pretty good i also tried the splenda and lo-fat whipped cream delicious this is a milkshake cot smoothie
Uhhhh yea way to liquids basically just chocolate milk
Great recipe! Kids loved it ;) I put oreo ice cream and it was sweet and so delicious. Thanks for sharring.
