Cold Cocoa Smoothie

4.2
31 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 8
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Hot cocoa that freezes your taste buds! A terrific snack for hot days, with a wintry twist. For variety, use chocolate ice cream instead of vanilla, and use chocolate chips as a garnish after blending.

Recipe by Rach Force

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender, combine ice cream, milk, whipped cream, hot chocolate mix and crushed cookies. Blend until smooth. Pour into a large chilled glass.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
582 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 75.7g; fat 24.2g; cholesterol 54.5mg; sodium 516.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022