Dirty Martini
This is a Martini for olive lovers. It can be served on the rocks, or chilled.
a few pointers from a seasoned bartender: most bottled olive brine has a strange artificial taste. i recommend using straight olive juice from a jar of quality olives. the difference between a top shelf vodka or gin and a low end is enormous when drinking a martini. save the cheap stuff for mixed drinks! start with a chilled martini glass, pepto it with vermouth, pour out excess, and mix your liquor and olive juice in a cocktail shaker of ice until ice forms on the outside. strain, garnish, and enjoy. the perfect martin!Read More
No offense to the recipe. I do not like Vermouth. I like mine on the rocks. I freeze my glass, add the ice. I use Tito's vodka which is extremely smooth. Squeeze fresh lemon and Dirty Sue's olive juice, just a dash. I then add stuffed blue cheese olives. Stir it up and enjoy! That is my favorite Martini on the rocks.Read More
Wow! Hank, one of the reasons I like Vodka over gin is the taste aspect. I love olives and the sourness of the brine is great even with gin. I use blue cheese stuffed olives for special dryness. Hard for me to slowly sip this one.
The ONLY way that I can truly enjoy this classic is with Ketel One vodka, no vermouth, blue-cheese stuffed olives and extra olive juice. I like mine FILTHY!!
I heard someone on TV talking about this martini and they couldnt say enough good things about the "Dirty Martini". When I found this recipe,its the greatest.
I'd never had a "dirty" martini until this past week and really enjoyed it..so much so, I went looking for this recipe on-line and this is great! To the "seasoned bartender" who gave the advice about coating the glass with the vermouth and discarding excess -- thank you!! While the vermouth does lend a definite layer of flavour,I have had other martinis where the vermouth was just too overpowering (and am actually never sure what a "dash" constitutes in ANY recipe!) Wonderful tip! As for the olive brine debate, I think if you use the brine from olives you enjoy for yourself and are pleased to set out for company on a tray -- that's perfectly fine -- it's all about personal tastebuds, right? The described portion was a bit much for me so I halved it -- but this will definitely become a regular before-Sunday-night-dinner-drink (as I relax in-between cooking and serving Sunday night dinner! LOL)
I'm drinking one right now, and it's awesome! Word of caution, the olive juice takes some of the bite out of the gin, making this go down very easy!
I usually drink Vodka martinis but Tanqueray was on sale today and it makes a killer dirty martini
I started drinking these before there was a name to the drink! Hence my name on this website. However, this past weekend I went to a Martini Bar where they had a "dirty kick Martini". The kick was two drops of Tabasco! It was just enough of a kick to make you notice the tang. Give it a try! Cheers
Well I'm not a bartender like many of the reviewers are but I do drink my share of....well, everything!! I like a great dirty martini from time to time and almost always get them when I'm out at a restaurant. I decided to try one at home but checked online first to see what people had to say about making them. After several searches, this recipe seemed to be the best to me. I made it as stated in the recipe. After reading the reviews I opted to use the brine from my favorite olives since I'm addicted to them versus using the brine from quality olive jars. I use Goya brand olives with minced anchovies in a can from my local store. I like the saltiness and there is NO fishiness with these olives. The brine makes a fantastic mixer for this recipe. It may be because I'm now on round two but this is probably the smoothest dirty martini i've ever had. It is very important to use a high quality vodka and vermouth!! I do use a piece of cooked bacon as my swizzle stick (see photos) to increase the interest in this drink but I'm not sure that's necessary. The next time I make this, which will probably be over the weekend, I will be sure to get blue cheese stuffed olives with the bacon swizzle stick and the Goya brine. Happy sipping!!!!
YUMMY! I get the idea of coating the martini glass with vermouth - fantastic! could never get the proportion right. I now understand why bar supply stores sell those spritz bottles for the vermouth - you have to get it JUST right. And - btw - 6 ozs. vodka? LOVE IT.
I adore dirty martinis, but even my olive hating friends love these. They just leave the olives for me to eat! A great variation for heat fans is the Hot and Dirty - add pickled jalapeno juice as well as olive juice.
This is my favorite mixed drink, but I recommend that people try a wet gin version (4 oz gin, 2 oz vermouth) instead of a vodka martini. IMHO, vermouth doesn't pair well with vodka, which is why the "vodka martini" gets closer to a glass ov vodka every year, but vermouth tastes great with gin.
I changed the recipe after reading a few reviews and to my personal preference. I used a shot glass and a half of dirty sue martini mix (in substitute of the olive juice), I used a cold martini glass, coated the glass with dry vermouth, combined the dirty sue and 6 ounzes of vodka ( I prefer Kettle One or Grey Goose for martinis) in a cocktail shaker with ice then poured it into the coated cold martini glass along with 3 big stuffed olives! Delicious and very potent!
Wow...the olive brine does take some of the bite out of the gi..uhm...vodka. Perfect for when you are in the mood for olives! I loved this martini.
NOT FOR DIETERS but really a very nice Martini, especially if you are craving something salty.
Excellent!!
Great drink - Even better if you use Jalapino stuffed olives and use that brine. Man talk about a great tasting Martini with a slight kick
Hola! My favorite Martini is dirty and bad! Half vodka and half gin, skip the vermouth! For a spicy treat I stuff hollow olives with wasabi. It's easy using the stuff in the tube. This goes down so fast I limit myself to one! Suldos Martini lovers.
A sure winner. This is the way I've been making them, except I use blue cheese stuffed olives. DON'T use the brine from them, use regular olive brine! I would also go the extra step of stuffing your own olives, store bought blue cheese olives are horrible. Olive stuffers can be purchased at any tavern supply store and some high end liquor stores, definitely worth the purchase.
Great recipe but whoa 7 oz. of alcohol in one martini, that's one big martini glass!! I love dirty martinis but I agree that Dirty Sue instead of regular olive brine is the trick to the perfect martini.Gotta be vodka for me though.
Yummy! You can also try with blue cheese stuffed olives.
This is a big honkin' martini. I am a Gray Goose fan, but it's pricey. I have found a good substitute with a Russian vodka - White Gold - at a lower price. Don't drink this on an empty stomach or you'll be thrown for a loop!
I like to spice it up with a little heat and add jalapeno stuffed olives and of course the juice from the same olive jar. For you sissies that say it may be too hot, give it a try, it's not as hot as you may think but gives a nice little bite and a kick of flavor. And you can always yank the jalapenos from the olives too.
My husband always orders martinis when we go out. They've always tasted so harsh to me I've never considered making one for myself. Thanks to this recipe and Titos vodka that's changed! What a great mix of flavors. Followed the recipe exactly. Perfect!
Very good. I use olives stuffed with feta.. YUM!
If you love olives (as much as I do) you will love dirty martinis. I've had about 7 of them since I first tried them (a week ago).
I came up with a new twist on the dirty martini. It's called a "Hot n Dirty". Using the bring from olives that have been packed with pepperchini's. So you get the salt from the olive brine and the hot from the peppers. Drink martini and eat the olives at the end for a hot finish!
dirty martini is not for me...you gotta like REALLY like olive juice.....
I love this recipe and bartended for years making this same recipe in both a Gin or Vodka depending on the customer's preferred taste. We kicked it up a notch making the Dirty Gunslinger by using Gunslinger Olives and brine (Jalepeno stuffed Olives)...makes for a wonderful, possibly too wonderful, martini.
This was my first, and last attempt at making a martini. There is nothing wrong with this recipe, I just figured out I really don't like vodka by itself. If you wouldn't do vodka as a shot, don't make a martini!!!DUH, right??:)) I do like the vodka soaked olives though.
I should have read more reviews. If so I would have omitted the olive brine and looked for "Dirty Sue" brine or used Tabasco. Maybe this just wasn't for me. I'm a Vodka drinker but this didn't cut the mustard or....... olive.
This is my drink of choice except I prefer Bombay Sapphire Gin instead of vodka. I love the taste so much I have to restrain myself from chugging it. Obviously I love the olive flavor, plus I love how the saltiness of the olive brine contrasts against the "perfumey" quality of the gin. Delicious.
So tastyyyyyyy, try it with garlic stuffed olives!!!!
For me a good vodka, olive brine and olives stuffed with jalapeno pepper. WOW
Great for those who like vodka with olives. I like both but not together. I agree with the bartenders that some jar brine is laced with preservatives so choose carefully. I like Gin with a lemon twist and these days I have to be very explicit when I instruct the bartenders or I find olives in my drink. I suppose the olive crowd has taken over :-)
Great base recipe, although I did make a couple of changes. I used 1/2 oz. of Santa Barbara Co. Dirty Martini Mix and only 4.5 oz. of vodka and because I would like to be able to stay awake long enough to enjoy a few of these ;) But this is my first time making martinis and I don't think they could have turned out any better!
I like that this recipe called for 4 stuffed olives. I usually go with 3 but 4 is def better. I tend to like my vodka straight with just a splash of 3BAR olive juice. Right now I can only find it on amazon but I keep trying to convince the local pub to carry it.
Husband loves these dirty martinis, the "dirtier" the better.
My favorite drink!
I made one of these and that was all I needed. This is not for me. The flavor was a little strange.
Try this recipe with garlic stuffed olives! It is very good!
This definitely needs to be made with a good vodka. I tried it with Gordon's. It was like rubbing alcohol. I'm sure that with a Stoli's or Grey Goose, this would be awesome.
I LOVE vodka martinis the only cocktail I drink actually. Just an added tip. NEVER SHAKE A MARTINI if you shake a martini with ice your left with a watered down drink! Always Stir!
Whoa, 6 ounces of vodka. Where do you find a glass that big? I have what I thought was a big martini glass, and it only holds 4 ounces. I love vodka martinis and have made them with many kinds of vodka and many kinds of olives. If you want a simple, but potent, vodka martini, stick a bottle of Belvedere in the freezer for at least a couple of hours, or if you're on a budget use Stolichnaya (Stoli) - yes, I know Stoli isn't cheap. When you put the vodka in the freezer, stick a couple of martini glasses in there as well. To make the martini, place a few Manzanilla olives on a skewer in the frozen glass, add about a 1/2 teaspoon of olive juice, and fill the glass with the vodka from the freezer. It goes without saying, you need to like vodka to enjoy this drink, but if you do - this is one sweet way to drink it. BTW, since there is no ice to melt and water down the vodka, a couple of these goes along way. Before everyone says, why not just fill a glass with vodka and drink it? Well, that would make it a vodka shot, which is also good!
Not a bad martini. I would recommend using a good vodka and dirty martini mix (such as dirty girl or Giuliano). I made it twice once as written and once with a olive mix. The martini with the olive mix tasted better than the one using the brine in my opinion.
I love a substabtial martini and 6 ounces is substantial. The best way I have found to finish one off is to use jalapeno stuffed olives. Nice kick.
Flavor was pretty darn good but I didn’t taste as much “dirty” as I would have liked. So, of course, I just added a little more olive juice. I suppose this isn’t as much of a representation of the recipe,but I really didn’t feel much from drinking it.
delicious!
In a pinch - forget the vermouth. But the better the grade of the olives and olive brine, the better it is. Try a mix of olives such as Kalamata, Castelvetrano, Manzanilla and Kalamata.
No changes and will make it again.
Perfect recipe! Good vodka is key here. My favorite is Belvedere, but Ketal One works better with my budget. I'd stay away from Gray Goose with this recipe. Goose has an almost "minty" aftertaste, which is just weird with the olive flavor. Go easy with the Vermouth. Just a splash is all you need. Enjoy!
Thank you so much for this recipe. We received two bottles of delicious Tito's Vodka as gifts. Tried this last night - fabulous - especially the reviewer who said to swish the vermouth -. Two batches made plenty for predinner drinks for both of us. Added some cocktail onions. The first exactly by the recipe, the second just swishing the vermouth in the chilled glasses. The left over "swished" vermouth went into the onion bottle to flavor them! So easy so good. We will enjoy these often
my favorite martini
I love a good Dirty Martini but 6 ounces of vodka is too much for this drink. 3oz is more than enough to fill the Martini glass
I find that 6oz of vodka is a little too much for me. But all in all is is good!
Love it!
I love the dirty martini...thank you for all the great suggestions, made my first vodka martini...success!
One of my favorite cocktails.
I don't mix the vermouth into the cocktail, rather splash the serving glass with the vermouth, give it a good swirl and then dump the excess.
EASY PEASY, if you have the ingredients. I happen to have DRY VERMOUTH for basting Cornish Game Hen for one one, BOO! And PIMENTO OLIVES, a craving for moi! Plus, Grey Goose Vodka, in like, FOREVER. Didn't know what to do with it! Then, looked up Martini recipes and thought, OLIVES! YES! Saw this and WA LA! DIRTY MARTINI FOR ONE! I DID ADD A BIT MORE DIRTY TO MINE! LOVE OLIVES! GREAT RECIPE! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SHARING!
I didn't have the proper set up as far as shaker & strainer, also smaller size of martini glasses. In the video it looked like SO much. I eyeballed it, cutting all ingredients in half. Made 2 small martinis, they were delicious. Will use again.
If you just want one or have a small glass, do a half batch. And they really do mean a dash of vermouth. So delicious!!!! Thanks!
So delicious
I'm obsessed with spicy stuff. Try using stoli jalapeño vodka and olives stuffed with garlic.
This is the perfect martini recipe! I have tried others and they never seem to be perfect but this one is perfect! Yum!
No, no, no! Six ounces of vodka for one serving??? A standard serving of hard liquor is one and a half ounces. Please do not make this drink according to this recipe. It will make you sick!
I first tried this at a pool hall,and loved it, I now enjoy this occasionally with Skyy Vodka extra dirty, no vermouth,3 garlic stuffed olives,I will have to get some Dirty Sue Mix, Delicious
Superb! Lots of ice in the shaker and shake hard but not for long. Just about get frost bite of a stainless shaker! Use good quality queen olives (and brine). Always adhere to the odd number of olives philosophy. This bit was from my recently departed dad (who was a seasoned bartender). "Why's that, Dad?" "That's the tradition, Son"...
I used Stirrings brand imported olive brind that I purchased at the liquor store instead of the brine from the olive jar. I think it tastes better. A little goes a long way too and I don't use quite as much brine as this recipe calls for. I have used other brands of bottled olive brine and to be honest, I th
6 ounces was a lot of vodka. I had them go 4 ounces and it taste puuuurrrrfect
I've been drinking these for years, it was FDR's favorite cocktail, I changed the pimento stuffed olive for a jalapeno stuffed olive and boy what a difference it makes. Gives it that extra little kick. I also use Dirty Martini Mix instead of the olive brine. Not as much salt.
The tip about using olive juice instead of brine is VERY important.
Lets try it with Gin as it's supposed to be then I'll give a fifth star!
very simple, nice drink! enjoyed
Just added a dash more of olive juice.