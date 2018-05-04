Well I'm not a bartender like many of the reviewers are but I do drink my share of....well, everything!! I like a great dirty martini from time to time and almost always get them when I'm out at a restaurant. I decided to try one at home but checked online first to see what people had to say about making them. After several searches, this recipe seemed to be the best to me. I made it as stated in the recipe. After reading the reviews I opted to use the brine from my favorite olives since I'm addicted to them versus using the brine from quality olive jars. I use Goya brand olives with minced anchovies in a can from my local store. I like the saltiness and there is NO fishiness with these olives. The brine makes a fantastic mixer for this recipe. It may be because I'm now on round two but this is probably the smoothest dirty martini i've ever had. It is very important to use a high quality vodka and vermouth!! I do use a piece of cooked bacon as my swizzle stick (see photos) to increase the interest in this drink but I'm not sure that's necessary. The next time I make this, which will probably be over the weekend, I will be sure to get blue cheese stuffed olives with the bacon swizzle stick and the Goya brine. Happy sipping!!!!