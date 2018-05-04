Dirty Martini

This is a Martini for olive lovers. It can be served on the rocks, or chilled.

By SCOTT HOLLERN

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • In a mixing glass, combine vodka, dry vermouth, brine and olives. Pour into a glass over ice. Either drink on the rocks, or strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
414 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 538.4mg. Full Nutrition
