Pickled Sausage

A convenience store treat that you can make in your own home. Cooked smoked sausage is pickled in a red brine for an irresistible indulgence.

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 days
total:
2 days 10 mins
Servings: 10
10
Yield:
10 servings
Directions

  • In a large pot over medium-high heat, combine the water, salt, vinegar, and red food coloring. Bring to a boil. Cut the sausage links into halves or thirds, depending on size, and place into a large sterile jar. Pour the hot vinegar mixture in with the sausage, secure the lid, and let stand for 2 days before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 28.8mg; sodium 1881.6mg. Full Nutrition
