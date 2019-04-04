Pickled Sausage

Was looking for a copycat recipe for Penrose Hot Sausages and stumbled upon this one. I had just taken delivery of a two pound package of Klement's beef sticks that I had ordered from a coworker's daughter who was doing a fundraiser. The sticks were perfectly sized to fit inside a quart jar without having to cut them down. I reduced the water by one cup, added hot pepper flakes and a bit of habanero hot sauce and omitted the food coloring. I was able to pack 15 sausages in each jar, covered them with the brine, and put on new lids and rings. The results were excellent after only two days, but I'm hoping the second jar will be even better after having more time to sit in the brine solution. One thing I would recommend is to store them in the refrigerator as soon as the jars are cool enough to handle.