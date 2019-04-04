Pickled Sausage
A convenience store treat that you can make in your own home. Cooked smoked sausage is pickled in a red brine for an irresistible indulgence.
A convenience store treat that you can make in your own home. Cooked smoked sausage is pickled in a red brine for an irresistible indulgence.
This did not have the zip of others I have tasted. I will try and make again but I will try only 1/2 the amount of water and leave the vinegar the same.---Tried again with 1/2 the amount of water and added a couple slices of jalapeano. Turned out GREATRead More
Found that by limiting the water to 1 cup and vinegar to 2 cup and adding crussed hot pepper and all spice I achieved a spicer pickled taste. But still a great recipeRead More
This did not have the zip of others I have tasted. I will try and make again but I will try only 1/2 the amount of water and leave the vinegar the same.---Tried again with 1/2 the amount of water and added a couple slices of jalapeano. Turned out GREAT
Found that by limiting the water to 1 cup and vinegar to 2 cup and adding crussed hot pepper and all spice I achieved a spicer pickled taste. But still a great recipe
My husband loves pickled bologna, but we cannot find it in the stores anymore. So, I decided to use this recipe with ring bologna. I have made it twice. The first time exactly as the recipe is written, (minus the food coloring) and the next time I reduced the water by 1 cup,and added 1 TLB. hot sauce. We preferred the second batch to the first. Just our preference. Either way, thanks for the recipe.
used half of water used mild pepperoni sticks as sausage used 2 Jalapeano peppers and garlic Turned out wonderful
Overall these turned out pretty well. I used a combo of kielbasa and beef-sausages. The kielbasa were slightly better. I omitted the red dye and substituted hot sauce because I prefer a less artificial look. I also recommend letting the pickling brine cool down for 45 mins or so. Boiling-hot liquid will draw out the fat from the sausages, leading to some rather unappetizing-looking fat chunks in the final product. For my subsequent batch I let it cool down and avoided this.
Was looking for a copycat recipe for Penrose Hot Sausages and stumbled upon this one. I had just taken delivery of a two pound package of Klement's beef sticks that I had ordered from a coworker's daughter who was doing a fundraiser. The sticks were perfectly sized to fit inside a quart jar without having to cut them down. I reduced the water by one cup, added hot pepper flakes and a bit of habanero hot sauce and omitted the food coloring. I was able to pack 15 sausages in each jar, covered them with the brine, and put on new lids and rings. The results were excellent after only two days, but I'm hoping the second jar will be even better after having more time to sit in the brine solution. One thing I would recommend is to store them in the refrigerator as soon as the jars are cool enough to handle.
Lou loves these, I reduced water by a cup and left everything else the same. Oh, no red coloring.
Two cups vinegar i cup water yes, two tbls salt yes, sausage or eggs yes, and i add jalapenos and red pepper flakes, Garlic,and oinions and pickle mix. comes of great...
These are GREAT! So easy. This was my first attempt at pickling and it was a huge success.
I made this and added 1/3 cup of siracha (rooster sauce) a chinese hot sauce and only used 2 cups water. It was awesome. Going to store to get more sausage today.
I made this, but eliminated most of the food coloring and added a handful of red pepper flakes to it. We loved it. Next time I will add some Louisiana hot sauce to the mix, too (thanks for the idea).
I used this to make pickled bologna with left over Koegel Vienna hot dogs. These turned out fantastic and almost identical to the Koegel's Pickle Bologna I grew up on.
Very good, made as a gift and it has been requested several times since.
This was real good I made it then put more vinegar and added 2 t osred pepper flakes the packets that you get from pizza take out works real good and tis time I added some hard boiled eggs that have been peeled.
Pretty good. @scottkp71 Siracha IS NOT CHINESE DUDE. It is Vietnamese, totally different then Chinese.
These are awesome!
These are good and I make them regularly. DO reduce the water, as so many have done so here. My last batch I tried Berlyann's brine mix (see other comments) and it was really, really good. I used medium Carolina Reds beef/pork sausage cut into thirds, and cooked them for just the last two minutes in the boiling brine, which really helped reduce some of the "rawness"/texture I felt in the previous batches. I'll post my version later with my twists once I feel I perfected the brine to my tastes.
I just did not care for this recipe. I have grown up with eating pickled things my whole life and I love pickled things but man, it lacked the pickling flavor as the store bought ones. Just tasted like the hot dog it was or the sausage I used. Have made this recipe many times with different kinds of meat and still didn't turn out good. Not sure what its lacking but I'll stick to the Tijuana mama pickled sausages at the gas stations. Now they're good.
I cut the vingar to two cups but didn't change the sugar . I added a bay leaf, garlic, and jalapeños. I also started with hot links. These were delicious and a little sweet with a slow burn. My whole office loved them. Thank you for the recipe!
Easy recipe and fun to play with!
I've been pickling since I was 10 years old. I'm 64 now! I make these every year with chopped Ghost Peppers from the garden, dill, salt, garlic, and pickling spice That gives them a nice kick!!!
Flavors were okay, but I didn't like the texture. This is on the list of "things that get rubbery when pickled" along with eggs.
I made 1/2 batches which filled 3 pint jars. Used Kielbasa as the sausage. In one batch I used apple cider vinegar at the same ratio to water as recommended. In addition, I added 1 TBLS dehydrated garlic ( all had on hand) . One chopped jalapeno and 2 chopped serrano peppers to the base mix. added after came to a boil and as it cooled ( one poster mentioned to let cool to prevent the fat from melting and floating to the top.) 1 jar I used only the above. One jar I added franks red hot sauce after putting into the jar and one I added regular pepper to the jar. All three came out really good. I also tried a batch with white vin and I think I like the bite better with the apple cider vin. Also did a batch with sliced sweet peppers and home made spiced pepperoni sticks which also came out awesome! I'll be sharing with friends this weekend and making more I'm sure.
This is good just add red pepper.
Yes it's good but I like apple sider with mother. No dilution. It good for gout and other arthritis. I've done beef and pork. Pickling spices, red, Cayenne. To me it's the best.
I do not understand why the "STERILIZATION" of equipment is required for this recipe. Would disinfection or sanitization not surfice? Please note, sterilization requires the use of an autoclave device. * Sterilization is distinct from disinfection, sanitization, and pasteurization, in that those methods reduce rather than eliminate all forms of life and biological agents present. After sterilization, an object is referred to as being sterile or aseptic. ** Autoclaves are used to sterilize equipment and supplies by subjecting them to pressurized saturated steam at 121 °C (250 °F) for around 15–20 minutes depending on the size of the load and the contents.
I sterilized my jars in a pressure canner per my Ag Extension instructions... And processed my filled jars to achieve a vacuum seal. I have plans to store these in my cold storage room for emergency provisions. (I had no autoclave available)!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections