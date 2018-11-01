Pumpkin Surprise

My grandmother made this many years ago. My children love it. The cooked pumpkin around the 'shepherd's pie' is sweet and delicious! What a surprise when the lid of the pumpkin is lifted!

Recipe by B Jennings

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut a 4 inch circle off the top of the pumpkin, including the stem; set aside to be used later as a lid. Remove seeds and stringy insides of pumpkin. Place pumpkin in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain, and mash. Season with salt, pepper and garlic powder; set aside.

  • In a skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef until no pink shows; drain. Spoon the ground beef into the pumpkin. Pour in the creamed corn and whole kernel corn. Top with mashed potatoes. Cover with pumpkin lid. Pour 2 cups of water in the baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes, or until pumpkin is tender and can be pierced with a fork.

Per Serving:
699 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 70.1g; fat 32.5g; cholesterol 113.5mg; sodium 559mg. Full Nutrition
