Pumpkin Surprise
My grandmother made this many years ago. My children love it. The cooked pumpkin around the 'shepherd's pie' is sweet and delicious! What a surprise when the lid of the pumpkin is lifted!
I love the idea of cooking inside a pumpkin because it seals in the flavour and juices of whatever you are cooking and here it won't let you down. I didn't add the creamed corn and used leftover baked potatoes smashed with a fork and a bit of oil. The meat and the potatoes take on the flavour of the pumpkin and really is nice. Let it cool a bit before cutting into it or it will fall apart. I used an organic kuri pumpkin so the pumpkin skin can be eaten. A meal-in-one that is pretty easy and pretty tasty too. Thank you for the recipe.Read More
It has to be a fairly big pumpkin in order to fit everything inside. Mine was too small and I had to cook the remaining in another dish. It smelled good and is a cute idea, but just wasn't a great dish.Read More
Pumkin size needs to be better defined. Too much corn, ingredients were not hot all the way through in the baking time given and the pumpkin was not done. It was very pretty and smelled good.
A good start but I did change it a bit and will change it a little more the next time I make it. One thing I did was to use 1 lb of groud meat instead of 2 and I cooked it with 1/2 an onion chopped and 2 cloves of garlic chopped. Next I added parsley to the potatoes. When I put everything in I drained the whole kernel corn and then mixed everything but the potatoes together. I also added 4 oz of crumbled Feta cheese to the mixture. Next time I will probably use more Feta. I may also use fresh corn and cook it before adding it to the mix. I will also probably add more seasonings. It could also use a little bit longer in the oven. It's a good start but it needed some adjusting.
