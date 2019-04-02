Awesome Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

My husband and I were sick of frying grilled cheeses on the stove because you have so many pieces of bread to use, and you have to stand there for a long time if you feed up to six people like we do. So we came up with this idea.
Most helpful positive review
Chiweenie Mom
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2007
Okay, I felt silly looking at a recipe for grilled cheese sandwiches, but I am glad I did. I also felt silly on how long it took me to get this right, LOL. I did not know that the sandwich would cook on the bottom first. So, the first time I cooked them, I kept waiting for the top to turn golden brown, so the bottom burnt. The second time I flipped them when the bottom was cooked, and cooked the other side for the same amount of time. So, the bottom burned. The third time was a charm :-) I flipped when the bottom was done and checked the sandwiches after 2-3 additional minutes. Perfect!! The total cooking time is 6-8 minutes. If you cook the total time that the recipe says, you might end up with burned bread as I did. These are great. Can make many many at a time and they are not greasy. So, I am slow at learning, but these are great!! Thanks for the recipe!! I will repeat many times!!!
I would've LOVED for these to be *just as good* as regular grilled cheese sandwiches, but unfortunately we were disappointed. Too crispy around the edges (hard even) though the centers had a nice texture - certainly nothing special and we'll definitely be using the old tried and true *fry* method in the future. Kids (age 2 and 4) ADORE grilled cheese sandwiches - hated these.
Ya know, I never thought I would stop and actually read a recipe for a grilled cheese sandwich! My curiosity got the best of me and I am sure glad it did!! I've always made grilled cheese in the frying pan...NO MORE! Although I love the gooiness of a grilled cheese sandwich, mine were always too gooey and floppy! This recipe makes a wonderful crunchy outside and a glorious gooey inside! Thank you so much! I did follow the other tips below and buttered the bread heavier on the edges and hardly at all in the middle. This worked out perfect. I also only set the oven for 400 degrees, put the rack on the bottom position and baked for about 8 min on the first side and only 6 mins after flipping. Two slices of American cheese was my choice for the sandwiches this time, but looking forward to adding other goodies such as tomato, ham, or even trying a tuna melt....Thanks for this idea!!!!
Curiosity got the better of me and I just had to try this method of "cooking" grilled cheese sandwiches. It's a really great idea if you need a whole bunch at one time. I don't run into that problem because it's just me and my husband but this Actually Does Work. The grilled cheese comes out oohey, goohey, crispy, and delicious! Great idea and great recipe! I'll have to try this with other "grilled" sandwiches.
All I can say is WOW! Who would have thought a sandwich could taste so different using the oven? They were great ~ as mentioned previously, the outside comes out super crispy and the cheese inside is just perfect. I used two slices of cheese and baked both sides at 425 for 6 minutes and they were wonderful!
After reading the reviews and making this several times, I've discovered a few things. The time it takes depends on the bread type (e.g., wheat, white, etc.), the bread slice thickness and the temperature of the cheese when it goes in the oven. White bread takes twice as long as wheat bread (with the same thickness) to brown. Cheese that is still at refrigerator temperature will not melt by the time the bread is browned. I've a feeling that the author used white bread and her cheese was at room temperature. For me, it takes 5-6 minutes on each side for white bread and 3-4 minutes on each side for wheat bread. The best way I have found to make sure the cheese melts is to place a buttered slice of bread (buttered side down) on a cookie sheet, top with cheese and bake for the first half of the time. Add a second slice of buttered bread on top of the cheese (buttered side up) then flip over and bake the remaining time. It turns out perfect every time for me now. Each oven will be slightly different too. Mine is only about 6 months old.
This is the only way I make grilled cheese. This is how they made it when I was in school. I usually have to make 10 sandwiches at a time and this cuts the time in half! It's really, really tasty!! Try it, you'll never make them in a pan again!
I love the texture of these sandwiches. They're crispy and flavorful instead of soft and squishy they way ones on the stove are. I doubt I'll be making grilled cheese sandwiches any other way from now on, even when making only one. They're great. However, I did find that 5 minutes per side was plenty in my oven.
This is truly the easiest way to make a batch of grilled cheese sammies for a larger family. I still prefer the skillet method (the crust gets a little "harder" when done in the oven) but this is just too easy. I cover my baking sheet in foil and cleanup is a cinch. The cooking times are a little high for my oven so keep an eye on your sandwiches.
What a great recipe! The sandwiches were perfect. The bread was crispy, not soggy or greasy. You can really taste the flavors. The cheese melts beautifully and clean up is a breeze. The baking time of 6-8 minutes per side is right on. I placed my baking sheet on the lowest rack in my oven.
This is Sooo Gooood! I did change it up a bit but this was a great beginning! I used frozen Texas Toast, thawed. I spread ricotta cheese on one slice, topped with pepperoni and then shredded mozzarella, topped it with a nother slice of toast. Baked at 375 for 7 minutes. Dipped in pizza sauce. I will be trying this with my own garlic bread also. A bit more budget friendly. I made these the night before so dinner was ready to pop in the oven. This is a keeper! Nice change!
After reading the reviews, I lowered the oven temperature to 400 and baked on the lowest rack of the oven. It still only took about 2 1/2 minutes per side -- Just watch them. Also, as a timesaver, I used buttery cooking spray instead of butter with great results. Insides & outsides were perfect. Thanks for the start of a great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2005
I have been making my grilled cheese like this for years and you can't beat the crispness you get this way. For an additional kick, try spreading cream cheese on the inside of one piece of bread before baking. Cream cheese adds an unexpected richness. My girls always make sure we have cream cheese to make grilled cheese, now!
Awesome indeed! I had all four grands yseterday & remembered this recipe when they asked for grilled cheese sandwiches for lunch. I did as suggested by the reviews & buttered it heavily along the edges of the bread & lightly in the center. I did 6 & 6 minutes but the first side wasn't quite as toasty as the second so next time I'll do 8 & 6. They tasted even better than pan-fried sandwiches! This recipe could have saved me hours over the stove if I had known about it when my kids were small. ;o) Update...I made these again & this time they were a little overcooked. Maybe I read the temp wrong last time & cooked them at a lower temp. ???? Anyway, I'll decrease the time down to 5 min next time & see how that works.
Excellent way to make multiple grilled cheese sandwiches at once with perfect coloring. When I fry them on the stovetop, I always end up burning the last ones because my pan is too hot, or the center is darker than the outside edges. These turned out perfect. I cooked the first side 6 minutes (the bottom is what browns) and then checked them at 2-3 minutes after flipping and they were ready. These also have a crispness to them that pan fried ones don't have.
I too was sick of standing at the stove forever making grilled cheeses for 5 people, took forever plus my skillets like to stick so they end up torn at times, so this worked great, the taste was even better when i did it in the oven, plus it has a crispiness to the sandwiches that i really liked, this is my new way to make grilled cheese sandwiches now, Thank you
Wow! These were wonderful grilled cheese sandwiches -- golden, crispy bread and the cheese all melty and gooey. Even easier than using a big griddle, and not as messy. I'm saving this so I will always know at what temperature to bake them. Thanks for sharing!
We really liked this recipe, the only reason I did not give it 5 stars was because the browning process was great on the first side that was face down on the cookie sheet but when flipped the side on the cooking sheet did not brown very evenly --hardly at all. If I pressed down on the sandwich once flipped that seemed to help.
I was looking for an alternative way to making grilled cheese in the frying pan, mine always stick and burn. This was AWESOME! I was worried they would burn because my oven runs hot, I just turned it down to 425 and cooked the first side for 5 minutes, flipped, then another 4 minutes and they turned out perfect! Can't really say I followed the recipe to a T, I just buttered the bread like normal, put 3 slices of American cheese on each (I like cheesy!), and a slice of turkey on a couple. Put foil on the baking sheet for easy clean-up. YUM!
thank you for this recipe. Wish I had known how to make grilled cheese sandwiches this way when my children were young. These are so crisp on the outside and so yummy cheesy on the inside. It doesnt get any better than this.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2002
I loved these, and so did my daughter & husband. Because of your oven we always have to adjust the time on recipes so that wasn't a probem for me. I loved the crispy edges, and I loved that they were all warm at once. We made these with tomatoe soup---and I dip the grilled cheese in the soup. Definalty good for a large number of kids!!!
At first I thought this was kind of funny that it was a recipe. But, after making them I realize that it is a really convenient way to cook many at the same without sitting over a stove. I am not able to get 8 on a tray, but I can do 6 at a time. And, clean up is easy because I line the try with foil. They are kind of crispy, but slightly greasy with the cheddar so American cheese can be used which helps with that slightly. I tried one with a large slice of tomato and it was excellent! They do get brown fast though, so keep an eye on them. If you make extra they taste fine the next day to.
This recipe was fantastic! Finally we could all eat at the same time. I usually get stuck cooking, and hearing "make mine next!" . Thank you for sharing a wonderfully easy recipe that makes a lot of sense!
I'm sure I've rated this before, but here it is again -- this is a great idea and works fantastically well to make grilled cheese for a crowd. If you use softened butter, you can also reduce the fat & fatty "texture" of traditional grilled cheese as well since you only need a thin coating of butter to make these great. Watch your sandwiches closely, as all ovens are different and 450 is hot enough to burn them up if your oven is even a hair off from the recipe submitter's. Thanks for the recipe, we love these!
I used to have a stovetop with a cast iron grill in the middle which made perfect grilled cheese but it is gone :-( I worked in a high school cafeteria and they made multitudes of grilled cheese this way and I'd never tried it at home. This is the ideal sandwich. Nice crispy even toasted bread with hot melted cheese inside. What else could one ask for?
Wow! I made one for myself in the toaster oven for 5 mins. on one side and 3 mins. on the other. I sprinkled garlic powder and oregano between 2 slices of havarti, it was sooo delicious! I had never made a grilled cheese in the oven before and now I don't think I'll ever make them on the stove again! :)
I tried this recipe again tonight - I like the idea of an oven - i can put it in there and forget about it for a few minutes.......I buttered only the edges but this time it came out "soggy" in the middle....perhaps due to adding leftover ham. I did the 6 mins per side twice and the edges were crispy (borderline burnt) but soggy in the center. Son loved them but I prefer the whole slice crisping up. But it's worth the 5 starts for the fix it and forget it aspect. I also used leftover bread machine potato bread - altho good - if slices aren't just right - this can happen...I think.
I must say that this is the best idea ever for making large batches of grilled cheese sandwiches! No more standing over the frying pan for what seems like hours on end frying grilled cheese sandwiches! Making grilled cheese sandwiches in the oven is so quick and easy and there is hardly any mess to clean up at all,I love it! :-)
When making more than one sandwich...this is the way to go. It is so easy and you don't have to do any of the work. Of course you want to change up the cheeses to make the recipe suit your tastes...my favorite is a colby jack cheese. Thanks for this great idea.
What a fun way to make grilled cheese sandwiches...and whats better is, you can ALL EAT at the same time! I have made these a few times, and love it- i've done different things- added swiss cheese/american---one time slice of ham w/tomato/another time- mayo/tomato/cheese- wonderful combo's you can make- and kids love it! Thank you for a fun and easy recipe!
We decided to make this for a quick lunch, after shoveling tons of snow this morning, lol..they tasted great and we will be making them in the oven from now on..we used a Butter Top Wheat Bread and baked them 6 minutes on each side..Yummy!
so much better than in a frying pan!! nothing was soggy. great cruchy taste. i put the sandwiches on a cooling rack on a cookie sheet. takes longer than the frying pan of course, but well worth it and i'm glad i finally tried it after all these years! thanks for the recipe.
I do the same thing, bake in the oven. I have found that using two kinds of cheeses makes it different yet yummy! I use colby-jack and cheddar cheeses, and instead of buttering the bread, I spray both sides of the sandwich with cooking spray. It's not as greasy and it evens the color of the baking.
I made these grilled cheese sandwiches tonight - I will never make them any other way again! These were so super easy! Don't be concerned about your bread being soggy at all - these came out perfect! I used 2 slices of American cheese per sandwich and followed the recipes exactly. Perfect!
How have I lived on this earth for 34 years and never thought to use the oven to make grilled cheeses? The idea hit me out of the blue today, and so I Googled to figure out the right temp and time, and this recipe came up. I tried it out, and they were PERFECT. I lined my pan with foil to make clean up a snap, and I didn't even end up needing to flip them; top and bottom were perfectly done. Maybe the foil had something to do with it? In any case, this is how I will make grilled cheeses for my family from here on out! Less work, less clean up, perfect done-ness....mama likey! :)
This tasted so good even though I didn't use any butter! So crispy and cheesy! Like another review suggested, I baked at 400 degrees on the lowest rack for 8 minutes, then flipped and baked for 6 minutes. I also let the sandwiches bake open-faced for a while to let the cheese melting get a head start. Very satisfying and full of yum!
This was awesome! We love them in the oven so much better! I also used shredded mozzarella and added a little "Garlic, Garlic" and "Seasoned Salt" from Pampered Chef onto each side of the sandwiches. My daughter said it was the BEST! I'll never make grilled cheese the old way again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2003
Yummy! As my guy doesn't really fancy grilled cheese (but I do!) I but some corned beef and tomatoes and cheese in his and toasted in the oven. He thought it was great! I put tomatoes in my grilled cheese and it was so good. I followed the recommendations to use less butter in the centre of the bread and more around the edges and it toasted perfectly. Will make more sandwiches this way!
I almost feel silly for rating a basic grilled cheese sandwich "recipe". I guess I'm more rating the technique! I've never ever thought about trying to do grilled cheese in the oven but when feeding a family of 6, this recipe has been a life-saver. I can cook all the sandwiches at once without having to haul out my electric griddle. Also, the flavor is amazing - perfectly browned bread and gooey, melted cheese.
I have always baked my grilled cheese so that the bread remains it's shape, it's evenly toasted and the cheese has sufficent time to melt and get all gooey! I like to jazz it up by using different cheeses like swiss or colby and add some ham or even roast beef. To cut back on fat and calories, I spray the bread with butter flavored Pam.
so I had to laugh at first when I saw a recipe for grilled cheese sandwiches but have to say this is a great recipe. As a family of six we like to do grilled cheese sandwiches and soup for lunch or a quick dinner. I hate standing at the stove making 1 or 2 at a time everyone eats while I cook then I finally sit to eat and they are done. I liked being able to make them all at once in the oven. and the oven gave them such a great toast they were not soggy and perfect t dunck in soup! Thank you for this simple but yummy recipe!
I love making grilled cheese sandwiches this way! They actually taste a little different from the regular way of making grilled cheese, but still delicious! It reminds me of the ones we always had in school. This is super fast and easy. Mine were done with only 4 minutes on each side (in a gas oven). Ovens vary, so I would suggest maybe starting at around 4-5 minutes, and checking them. You can also try it with different cheeses!
They get 5 stars. We use this recipe when we have Hot Lunch Friday at school. These are easy to make. We melt the butter and brush it on to save some time and fat. The kids love them and we can make a whole big batch really quick.
This came out very good. I think I'll add more cheese and maybe some different kinds. It was a little too crunchy so I might not cook it quite as long next time. A great way to cook grilled cheese sandwiches!
These were the easiest and most flavorful toasted cheese sandwiches I've ever made! I used to watch my mom flip toasted cheese sandwiches in her cast iron skillet. It never seemed easy or worth the effort. These sandwiches browned evenly and nicely. I love to dunk them in tomato or beef vegetable soup. Thanks for sharing this very easy and yummy recipe!
Like the other reviews, I was surprised I had to look this type of recipe up,but I'm so glad I did. We were having a chili luncheon at work and I needed to make enough grilled cheese sandwiches for about 10 people. I knew I would have to do something in the oven to speed the process up. I'm glad I looked this recipe up. Everyone raved about the sandwiches, they were buttery, crispy, melted and golden brown to a perfection. And the best part. Everyone had hot grilled cheese sandwiches at the same time.
Been doing this for years, nice to see this posted here. Now there is spreadable butter so life is easy but if you don't have that use melted butter that you brush on the bread. I am too impatient to wait for the butter to soften! This way the butter is evenly distributed and you don't have to worry about soggy middles. I also now use Release foil so I can be sure that there isn't any sticking. I use double cheese slices just cause we are cheese junkies. Great comfort food and we love it with tomato or veggie soup.
An excellent way to make grilled cheese sandwiches! I love grilled cheese, but I hate trying to make them in a skillet. With this method you can make multiple sandwiches all at once and they don't get soggy. I baked mine for 5 minutes on one side and 3 minutes on the other. They were a little toastier than I wanted, so next time I'll lower the time by a minute.
As the other reviewers said, only butter edges & none in the middle. I served them at kid's summer birthday party. Great for speed, but a little too crouton-like for my taste. Some were more than just crispy. Those babies were hard. I did them 4-5 on each side at 400.
Finally got around to making these and they truly were awesome. Used 2% cheese slices, a big slice of tomato (we're overloaded with tomatoes, gotta use them), a little basil. Used butter flavor spray and just a little "light butter" around the crust (I love that stuff). Six minutes on first side, four on the second at 425 degrees. Came out crusty on the outside and gooey on the inside. Just perfect and with the substitutions, very low fat/low cal/low Points! Beats either the skillet or the broiler in my book. Will do this again often. Thanks.
THANK YOU MICHELLE!!! We have 6 kids (3-14), grilled cheese was one of the many things that I hated to cook because, like you said, you are standing there cooking FOREVER!! Bless your heart!! You have saved me so much time!!!!
I've been making grilled cheese in a cast iron pan for years. But if I make more than 2-3 at a time, it just takes too long. I'm having a grilled cheese play date with friends and I'm so glad I came across this idea. Now I can make grilled cheese for everyone without slaving over the skillet. Yah!
Great method. I used wheat bread and 4 minutes on each side was perfect for me.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/28/2002
Although I loved the convienence of everyone getting to eat a hot sandwhich at the same time, I wasn't truly impressed with the way these turned out. They were definitely more 'done' then I prefer them and most of the cheese seemed to disappear.
The entire family loved these. Used thick whole wheat bread, buttered only the crusts and used cream cheese on one side as another reviewer suggested. Cooked at 375 for five minutes on each side and they were perfect. Not greasy, not burnt, just absolutely perfect.
I grew up with the open-faced version of this. We probably had it 3 or 4 times a year and I loved it every time. Just a slice of bread with cheese on top and possibly a slice of tomato (which I didn't appreciate as a kid, so I had the plain cheese version.) But throw on ham, pepperoni or whatever suits you. Yummy!
I never thought to make these in the oven, these were delicious! I am HOPELESS when it comes to making grilled cheese on the stove top, I always burn them beyond help. I took the advice of another reviewer and only buttered around the crusts to prevent burning. This sandwich came out perfectly toasted and the cheese was perfectly melted. I can't believe I actually made a grilled cheese that wasn't a bit burnt!!!!!
I didn't feel like standing at the stove waiting so I searched for a way to use the oven. Followed the directions, only I lined my cookie sheet with foil because I wanted it to be crispy not soggy. I did 6 minutes on one side and 4.5 on side two. Came out so good. Tasted like school grilled cheese sandwiches. Yum!
Having raised a child who almost lived on grilled cheese sandwiches for a portion of her life, I feel like I can make a pretty darn good grilled cheese, either in a skillet or a panini maker. I decided to give this method a try today, and I thought it made an impressive sandwich, crisp on the outside, nicely melted cheese on the inside. Mine cooked much faster than six minutes per side, so keep an eye on them. I wish I had known about this method all the times I had a gaggle of girls in the house to feed!
Mmmm - melty!! I've never had such a great grilled cheese sandwich, and it couldn't be easier! I like the idea that I can make many at once, too. I cooked mine at 400 degrees for 5 minutes, then turned it, and then cooked it for 4 more minutes. That was brown enough for my persoal tastes, and the cheese was so melted! Yum!
We didn't think these were a great alternative to grilled cheese sandwiches. I say, buy a large griddle and you can grill at least 6 sandwiches at a time and also put at least 2 pieces of cheese on each sandwich.
This is a great idea! My family loves grilled cheeses, but I rarely fix them for a "family meal" because we can't all sit down together for the meal and everyones still be hot. Plus, there are 5 in our family so I end up spending forever standing at the stove. Thanks for this great idea!
good idea and they taste like the ones from grade school which i adored. added turkey and dill pickle to them to make them more hearty for dinner and used i cant believe its not butter spray. a keeper and hands down better than the pan fried grill cheese.
This worked very well for making a lot of sandwiches at once. They tasted just like they would if we had toasted them in a skillet. They did require a few extra minutes on each side. I added sliced green olives, fresh minced garlic, and thinly sliced tomatoes to some of them. YUMMMM!
I made this recipe some time ago and just forgot to review it. Sorry, Michelle. You and your husband came up with a fabulous idea. We have five kids and this makes our life so much easier. I think it makes grilled cheese sandwiches better than the ones you make on the stovetop.
What a great method. Easy and clean. You can get at least 6 to 8 grilled cheese sandwiches at once (depending on the size of your baking sheet) without lugging out the electric fry pan or griddle. I had some deli ham I wanted to get rid of so actually ended up doing "Awesome Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwiches". I didn't need to cook for as long as stated. I did on one side for 5 minutes and then flipped and only had to cook about 2 more minutes before they were very toasty and melted. I used Promise spread instead of butter with a very good result. Next time I might turn the oven temp down to 425 and see if the cook time would be closer to what the recipe calls for. I'll definitely use this method again.
