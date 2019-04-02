Awesome Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

4.5
518 Ratings
  • 5 373
  • 4 95
  • 3 22
  • 2 19
  • 1 9

My husband and I were sick of frying grilled cheeses on the stove because you have so many pieces of bread to use, and you have to stand there for a long time if you feed up to six people like we do. So we came up with this idea.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
30 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Butter one side of 9 slices of bread, and place butter-side down on a baking sheet. Arrange cheese on each slice of bread. Spread butter on 9 remaining slices of bread, and place them buttered-side up on top of the cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 6 to 8 minutes. Flip the sandwiches, and bake an additional 6 to 8 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 43.3mg; sodium 552.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/29/2022