Awesome Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

After reading the reviews and making this several times, I've discovered a few things. The time it takes depends on the bread type (e.g., wheat, white, etc.), the bread slice thickness and the temperature of the cheese when it goes in the oven. White bread takes twice as long as wheat bread (with the same thickness) to brown. Cheese that is still at refrigerator temperature will not melt by the time the bread is browned. I've a feeling that the author used white bread and her cheese was at room temperature. For me, it takes 5-6 minutes on each side for white bread and 3-4 minutes on each side for wheat bread. The best way I have found to make sure the cheese melts is to place a buttered slice of bread (buttered side down) on a cookie sheet, top with cheese and bake for the first half of the time. Add a second slice of buttered bread on top of the cheese (buttered side up) then flip over and bake the remaining time. It turns out perfect every time for me now. Each oven will be slightly different too. Mine is only about 6 months old.