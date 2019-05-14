Easy Slow Cooker Venison Stew
This recipe is fast and easy. I usually put this in a slow cooker, but you can put it in a small roaster and let it cook on low after it is simmering. Serve over hot pasta.
My husband is a hunter and loves venison. However, I do not care for it.Because I don't like it I don't really make it. We have a freezer full of venison meat so I decided to try and make some. This was the first recipe I have tried that my husband told me to make again. I added some fresh mushrooms and potatoes.It smells wonderful cooking. The stew sauce and veggies very yummy ( I still didn't like the taste of venison ). You could cut the venison with a spoon. Thanks for the recipe. You made my husband a happy man!Read More
I used everything the recipe called for, and it came out way to sweet tasting.Read More
I love having another meal to cook using venison! I did add fresh mushrooms. Wonderful dinner.
I just made this!!! Awesome! venison melt's in your mouth and that was at exactly 6 hrs cooking on low! I added 1 teaspoon of Beef Boullion Granules to give it some oomf! ;)tossed in 1 lb Button Mushrooms and some cut peeled Potatoes! B/F Loved This! it's a keeper! Thank's for the Recipe Debbie! :)
The meat was so tender! Which I usually overcook venison and it comes out tough, so I was surprised this being a slow cooker recipe, it came out so tender! I also added potates and garlic. Yum, will for sure make again! I noticed on a lot of the reviews for various venison recipes several women say they don't really like the taste of vension, try soaking the meat in milk for at least 10-20 minutes, then let drain in strainer over the sink before cooking. This helps with the "gamey" taste.
This is wonderful! And the best part -- so easy! I like quick mix. So, I used some frozen stew veggies from Wal-mart ($2/bag-- I used 2 bags). It had the potatoes, onions, carrots, celery already cut and ready to put in the crock pot. I used the golden mushroom soup as called for, but used cream of chicken soup instead of cream mushroom. I used about a half can of chicken broth. I added a little bit of garlic pepper, and my secret ingredient to almost everything -mild taco seasoning! Threw in crock pot in about 2 minutes before work. It was ready before I got home. Put over cornbread first day; corn chips second day. AWESOME!
Wow! This is so simple and delicious! My dear husband won't eat venison unless its disguised, and he loved this. I wasn't sure how much meat I had, so I put in a whole onion. As suggested, I added garlic and red potatoes. I can't rave enough about this!!!!
This is my standard "crock-pot" supper. Any meat will do - just allow enough time to let it stew all day. It's great.
My husband and I really enjoyed this meal. The venison was very tender and tasty. I added a bit of garlic seasoning to the venison and served it over egg noodles. Delicious!
VERY GOOD, VERY EASY, SO VERY TASTY!!
Very Good. Very easy. Stew meat melted in your mouth. Instead of noodles we put this over mashed potatoes.
This recipe sounds very good so far. I was wondering what venision was and then I found out it was deer. I'm not too sure if we sell deer in South Florida but I definately will try it! But question, do I cut the meat before or after it is done cooking?
Excellent! The meat was so tender. I will be making this again (that is if my husband ever gets a deer) :)
This wasn't bad, but not great either in my opinion. We ate it, but I won't make again without some modifications, like maybe adding mushrooms as others have suggested, along with more seaonings. It was easy to make though, so that was nice.
So easy & very tasty. I added some potatoes & a packet of onion soup mix. I'm not the venison fan that my husband is, but we both ate this & enjoyed it!
This couldn't be easier and the results were great. I did add 4 unpeeled, cubed potatoes and used low-sodium mushroom soup, but didn't alter the recipe in any other way and it was done perfectly at 6 hours. I was concerned there wouldn't be enough liquid after adding the potatoes, but it was perfect. A great weekday or family sunday dinner, but not necessarily good for sharing with company.
Very good recipe for venison. The meat was so tender and not at all gamey tasting. Added potatoes, bay leaf, majoram and thyme. Made a 2nd time and used 1/2 buffalo and 1/2 venison. The strong flavor of the buffalo overpowered the venison. Will stick with all venison from now on.
My family loved the taste, and I thought it was so easy. Throw it in the slow cooker in the a.m. and when you get home dinner is ready. I served it with southern cornbread and a salad. the meat was so tender. I will make this again.
Simple and easy to make for my 14-year-old.
Everyone loved it! A total hit!
I liked the recipe other than the golden mushroom soup. So I made it again and used just the cream of mushroom and a can of water. The first time I cut the meat up, the second time I didn't I just put all the meat in first, then added the cream of mushroom soup and water,then I used 1/2 of a white sweet onion and cut up whole carrots and added some black pepper and set it on low and let it cook all night. The meat fell apart. It was delicious. My family puts it on top of biscuits. Definitely keeping this recipe with modifications.
We liked this, but weren't CRAZY about it. I thought it was kind of bland. I will definitely make it again, because anything using the crock pot and venison is a keeper at my house. I might add some dry onion soup mix or some other seasoning to give it a little kick. I did add potatoes, and they were a welcome addition. I might try the mushrooms as others have suggested. All in all, a good basic recipe that you could easily tailor to family preferences.
