Easy Slow Cooker Venison Stew

This recipe is fast and easy. I usually put this in a slow cooker, but you can put it in a small roaster and let it cook on low after it is simmering. Serve over hot pasta.

Recipe by GCKS

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a slow cooker, combine venison, cream of mushroom soup, golden mushroom soup, onion and carrots. Cover and cook on low setting for 6 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 36.8g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 130.5mg; sodium 793.6mg. Full Nutrition
