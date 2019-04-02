Divine Casserole

I love the version of this recipe that I used to make years ago. Unfortunately, I have lost it, so I am now here looking for it. The ingredients I remember using are much the same as those listed by J.D. It did use tomato sauce rather than paste. I do not recall using Worcestershire sauce, I think I did use garlic powder. But the most significant difference is the addition of fresh bell pepper and fresh green onion, chopped, that is added to the cheese mixture. Because they are added raw they don't become over-cooked while baking. They give a lovely bright green contrast to the white cheese and red sauce, plus add a lot of flavor and crunch.Oh, and there was no butter in the recipe I used. My main project now is getting all the amounts correct!

Read More