Divine Casserole
This casserole truly is divine. I think I get more compliments on this than anything else I cook, and my friends always ask for it!
I love the version of this recipe that I used to make years ago. Unfortunately, I have lost it, so I am now here looking for it. The ingredients I remember using are much the same as those listed by J.D. It did use tomato sauce rather than paste. I do not recall using Worcestershire sauce, I think I did use garlic powder. But the most significant difference is the addition of fresh bell pepper and fresh green onion, chopped, that is added to the cheese mixture. Because they are added raw they don't become over-cooked while baking. They give a lovely bright green contrast to the white cheese and red sauce, plus add a lot of flavor and crunch.Oh, and there was no butter in the recipe I used. My main project now is getting all the amounts correct!
I agree this recipe is extremely bland and for crying out loud the amount of butter used in this recipe is "scary". The blandness was prevelant even after adding extra worchestire sauce and adding more hot sauce I used margarine instead of butter and I used light cream cheese light sour cream and lowfat cottage cheese. Possibly ricotta would be better and tomato paste with roasted garlic. I think I will try again and work it up a bit
I made this tonight with a few changes due to the reviews and it came out great! First I used a jar of sauce. Then I changed the cottage cheese to part skim ricotta. After I put the noodles and meat in, I put chopped fresh mushrooms and broccoli...then the cheese mix. I tossed the top noodles with a little bit of sauce and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese. Everyone loved it and had seconds too.
This recipe is very bland, and certainly not worth the extreme fat content.
OMG, SOOOOOO good! We loved it. I had leftover spaghetti sauce, so I jsut used that instead of the meat mixture this recipe called for. I made the yummy cheese filling, and added about 1 cup of grated motzza and about 1/2 cup of grated cheddar. I then sprinkled about 1 cup of cheddar on top of the casserole as well after it was all assembled. So good! Very quick too. It's deffinetly one of thoes Stick To Your Ribs kidna meals, good for a cold night. The leftovers are great too.
Only problem was that it was too dry. I suggest baking it covered, and/or adding some tomato or spaghetti sauce
My family loves this recipe. I don't change a thing and they gobble it right up!
I love this. I add lots of hot sauce to the ground beef mix and put onions in it instead of the cheese mix.
This was a bit dry for our taste. I ended up adding spaghetti sauce to the leftovers and everyone liked it better.
This recipe is pretty tastey, especially for cheese lovers. I used low fat / fat free ingredients to help reduce the fat content, and I substituted Ricotta for the Cream Cheese. Next time I will probably use Tomato Sauce instead of tomato paste - I did not like the texture or taste of the paste alone.
I don't usually give bad reviews, but this was not so great. The meat with the tomato paste is way too thick and it sits on top and gets even drier. It was way better once I stirred it up. Then it just tasted like lasagna.
WOW!! This is divine!! The flavor of the cheeses, onion and butter is so good. I didn't have hot pepper sauce. And I'm not crazy about oregano, so I made it without those ingredients. My daughter is a VERY picky eater and she liked it. A winner in my house.
I did not use ANY butter and I also used fat free cream cheese and sour cream.
I love this recipe! If you don't have tomato paste, you can use canned tomatoes. Or if you have ricotta instead of cottage cheese, use that. It's always delicious. A wonderful recipe to experiment with.
When I pulled this casserole out of the oven, my husband said it looked like poor man's lasagna. Just make regular lasagna! This had a lot of needless steps. I didn't understand cooking it with the separate layers. Each layer tasted plain and flavorless and it all baked dry. I didn't think anything was divine about this recipe and was embarrassed to serve it. We each ate 3 bites and the rest is wasting away in the fridge.
I alter this recipe from the original when I make it. I use stew meat and cook it in the slow cooker all day. I don't use the tomato base. I make a packet of brown gravy mix instead. The noodle part is super yummy as is!
Used half the butter, lf sour cream, lf cream cheese, ff cottage cheese. Also added about a can of water to the ground beef mixture. Kids loved it and I thought it was pretty tasty and extremely easy. Will definitely make again.
Really Divine! I made one modification and that was I used Ricotta instead of cottage cheese. My family thinks they don't like cottage cheese. It is one of our favorite casseroles. Thanks.
nothing too spectacular to my taste
Like a fast easy lasagna. I upped seasonings (more garlic, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes) a little as we like things spicy. Will add to my rotation of recipes.
Just tasted weird
This has potential, but only with some modifications. Next time I would use a jar of spaghetti sauce with the meat instead of the tomato paste and spices. It was a tad dry. I added water. Also, I don't think the butter is really needed in the noodles, it just made it greasy tasting. Next time, I'd probably melt some mozzarella on top, too.
I certainly agree with others that have tried this recipe. The texture once out of the oven was quite dry. I added tomato sauce to the top and warmed in the oven for an extra 10 minutes. This recipe is flavourful but the extra fat I could do without.
One of my newest favorites!!!!A+++++
It smelled good, but it was dry after it sat overnight. The butter was a little too much. It didn't taste any good after it sat. Wasn't a normal casserole dish later on.
The noodle mixture was awesome. Found no creamed cottage cheese so replaced it with ricotta. The meat...VERY bland and DRY. Would try again but definitely play with more spices and moisture as well as maybe sprinkle shredded mozzarella on top.
Even my super picky teenage daughter likes it! Hallelujah!
This was wonderful, my neighbors loved it! I did use an entire can of spaghetti sauce with the ground beef & spiced it up a little with garlic, italian seasoning and sugar. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly & it turned out to be a winner!
This casserole had alot of flavor, however, I thought that it was not enough sauce to it; maybe next time I will use tomato sauce vs. tomato paste. Also, I think adding mushrooms and maybe some mozzarella or cheddar cheese would make it better. I did not think that adding the melted butter made it overly rich, as some people complained about - - the flavor was great!
This is a great casserole one of my favorites. I make double and freeze part.
Creamy delicious casserole. very good.
When I first had this at a friend's house something wasn't right, this was missing spices. When I made this, I added some pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and chili powder instead of hot sauce.
It was.labor intensive and the outcome was just so-so.
My mom had made this dish, and it was the bestest! I loved it because it wasn't spicy.
This dish was pretty filling which is a good thing for me. However, the cream cheese mixture was a little wierd. Not my favorite, but I would eat it again if someone made it.
