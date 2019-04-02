Divine Casserole

3.6
40 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 12
  • 3 7
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

This casserole truly is divine. I think I get more compliments on this than anything else I cook, and my friends always ask for it!

Recipe by J D Smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef until no pink shows; drain excess fat. Stir in tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and oregano; set aside.

  • In a separate skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Saute the chopped onion until translucent. In a medium bowl, combine cottage cheese, cream cheese, sour cream and sauteed onions.

  • Place 1/2 of cooked noodles in the bottom of a 2 quart casserole dish. Drizzle with 1/2 of the melted butter. Cover with cheese mixture. Toss remaining noodles with remaining melted butter, and spread over cheese mixture. Cover with meat mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
748 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 43.6g; fat 50.5g; cholesterol 195.2mg; sodium 768.1mg. Full Nutrition
