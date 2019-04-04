Stir-Fried Vegetables with Chicken or Pork

I want to thank my Asian friends at work for bringing some very tasty dishes to our potlucks and Cindy Ly for taking the time to write down the ingredients for me. This dish can be made with either chicken or pork.
I stir-fry all the time, and I thought this was delicious, but the cooking times a methods needed a little tweeking! I always blanch my veggies for about 4 minutes in boiling water (everything that is raw, even the celery and onions) and then run cold water over them as soon as they come out of the water. This makes them nice and crisp-tender. Also, the heat should be on almost the hottest setting and preheated well before adding the pork or chicken (I used teriyaki-marinated pork tenderloin sliced thinly). Stir-fry meat for about 3 or 4 minutes, just until no longer pink, then add garlic (I also added fresh ginger at this point) and oyster sauce and cook for 1-2 minutes before adding the blanched veggies. Cook until everything is heated through, then add the water/cornstarch mixture and any canned veggies (I used baby corn and canned bean sprouts) and cook for 1 more minute until sauce is thick. Stir-fry cooks very quickly, so have everything ready and set up on your counter to be tossed right in when needed! I served this over rice, and it was a big hit!
Wow, looking at the amount of vegetables called for, any Asian person would say that this is enough food to feed an easy 8-10 people. Serve with boiled rice, with the portion being 2 parts rice, to 1 part entree. This is how an Asian family would serve it. A whole lot less calories, for sure. Oh, and hold back on the green onions, only one or two stalks are needed as they are to enhance the dish, not over-whelm it.
I stir-fry all the time, and I thought this was delicious, but the cooking times a methods needed a little tweeking! I always blanch my veggies for about 4 minutes in boiling water (everything that is raw, even the celery and onions) and then run cold water over them as soon as they come out of the water. This makes them nice and crisp-tender. Also, the heat should be on almost the hottest setting and preheated well before adding the pork or chicken (I used teriyaki-marinated pork tenderloin sliced thinly). Stir-fry meat for about 3 or 4 minutes, just until no longer pink, then add garlic (I also added fresh ginger at this point) and oyster sauce and cook for 1-2 minutes before adding the blanched veggies. Cook until everything is heated through, then add the water/cornstarch mixture and any canned veggies (I used baby corn and canned bean sprouts) and cook for 1 more minute until sauce is thick. Stir-fry cooks very quickly, so have everything ready and set up on your counter to be tossed right in when needed! I served this over rice, and it was a big hit!
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
06/11/2015
This recipe is not complex and not difficult to prepare, but it sure is good. I had a heavy dish for supper last night so I wanted to take it easy tonight and make something healthier. This was what I needed. I modified this a little, using shrimp and the vegetables I had in the crisper: napa cabbage, mushrooms, green onion, orange bell pepper, zucchini, broccoli and celery. I sautéed the shrimp in sesame oil, not vegetable oil, removed it from the pan, then sautéed the vegetables, adding the napa cabbage, green onion and garlic at the end. I returned it all to the pan, then added the mixture I brought together of chicken broth (rather than water), traditional soy sauce (never heard of mushroom), cornstarch and oyster sauce. When it had thickened slightly, just a minute or so, I gave it a very light drizzle of toasted sesame oil. Again, I wanted to keep this on the light side, so while I really preferred this over rice, I tried this product called “Pasta Slim" – it’s wheat and gluten free and ready in 1 minute. I have to put in a plug for this stuff because it was good enough to be worth mentioning to those of us watching our carbs and calories. I discovered it in the produce section of my market. It’s a precooked “spaghetti” made of tofu (trust me, you wouldn’t even know it!) and konjac flour (whatever the heck THAT is). All I know is, each serving has just 20 calories and 4g of carbs! Anyway, back to the stir fry. This was so good I ate a 2-serving recipe all by myself.
I didn't have all of the veggies available that were called for so I substituted quite a few ingredients. I used about a pound of chicken cut into chunks, 3 cloves of garlic and some "red pepper flakes" as suggested by another reviewer. I stirfried this for the 10 minutes. I would not cook the chicken this long next time. For veggies I used broccoli, carrotts, celery, green pepper, snow peas, onion, and sliced mushrooms. I found when stir frying this large amount I needed to add a little extra oil and I added a few tablespoons of water so nothing would stick. I didn't have mushroom soy sauce so I used Kikkoman's light soy sauce. I served this over thin spaghetti and sprinkled extra soy sauce over my serving. This came out very good and my grown son and daughter told me it was a keeper. I will use the correct ingredients next time and see how it comes out. This was great though. Thanks for the recipe.
Enjoyed this a lot! It is such an adaptable dish. I substituted cold slaw mix for the carrots and cabbage and used mushrooms instead of the broccoli and zucchini. Also added several chopped cloves of garlic and some sweet brown onion. Served over cooked linguini noodles with extra soy sauce - Yum!
I stir-fry all the time, and I thought this was delicious, but the cooking times a methods needed a little tweeking! I always blanch my veggies for about 4 minutes in boiling water (everything that is raw, even the celery and onions) and then run cold water over them as soon as they come out of the water. This makes them nice and crisp-tender. Also, the heat should be on almost the hottest setting and preheated well before adding the pork or chicken (I used teriyaki-marinated pork tenderloin sliced thinly). Stir-fry meat for about 3 or 4 minutes, just until no longer pink, then add garlic (I also added fresh ginger at this point) and oyster sauce and cook for 1-2 minutes before adding the blanched veggies. Cook until everything is heated through, then add the water/cornstarch mixture and any canned veggies (I used baby corn and canned bean sprouts) and cook for 1 more minute until sauce is thick. Stir-fry cooks very quickly, so have everything ready and set up on your counter to be tossed right in when needed! I served this over rice, and it was a big hit!
I tried this recipe a couple of nights ago for dinner, but instead of adding the meat, I used just with the veggies as I already had my meat planned and was looking to stir fry some veggies as my side dish. This turned out to be excellent, I didn't use all the veggies called for as I didn't have everything, so improvised with broccoli, bean sprouts, mushrooms, gr onions, yellow peppers and celery. Luckily it's very forgiving and will adapt well with what you have in the fridge! The only other thing I cahnged was not using the mushroom soy sauce (did not have and have actually never even looked for it). I used just regular reduced sodium soy and it turned out great. I didn't add the salt either and was glad as I found that this recipe did not need the additional salt. Hubby and I both really enjoyed, thanks for sharing!
This turned out really well. I added some red pepper flakes and more vegetables than the recipe called for. I served this over udon noodles. Great way to get a lot of tasty veggies. I didn't have chicken or pork, but used turkey tenderloins.. delish
Very easy and delicious! Stir frying vegetables with meat is something that I do quite often. I just use what I had in the refrigerator which was carrots, broccoli crowns, water chestnuts, zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, a medley of bell peppers (red, yellow and green) and seasoning. I blanched the broccoli in hot water and set it aside. I quickly sauteed the carrots and zucchini in sesame oil and set that aside as well. I already had leftover rotisserie chicken so I cut it up and sauteed it in a little sesame oil with minced garlic for about 5 minutes. I put back the carrots, zucchini, then added mushrooms and onions. I drizzled enough of the oyster sauce, to taste. I mixed in the soy sauce with cornstarch and poured it in the pot. Lastly, I added in the bell peppers. I seasoned with black pepper and Hawaiian sea salt. The vegetables were tender-crisp, chicken very tender and flavorful. The mixture of vegetables made for a colorful presentation. We served this tasty stir-fry dish over hot rice.
Excellent. Easy, and flexible. I stir-fried the chicken only 5 minutes in the beginning. I couldn't find mushroom soy, so just used regular. I used slightly different veggies to use what I had in the fridge. I used one cup each of broccoli, carrots, green pepper, celery, green beans, shallots. I also used more chicken than the recipe called for.
Wow, looking at the amount of vegetables called for, any Asian person would say that this is enough food to feed an easy 8-10 people. Serve with boiled rice, with the portion being 2 parts rice, to 1 part entree. This is how an Asian family would serve it. A whole lot less calories, for sure. Oh, and hold back on the green onions, only one or two stalks are needed as they are to enhance the dish, not over-whelm it.
This was absolutely delicious! I totally didn't have all of the veggies listed so mine was made with broccoli florets, sliced fresh carrots, and onions. It was a winner with the whole family! And regular Kikkoman works wonderfully if you don't have mushroom soy sauce. I also put the oyster sauce in with the cut up chicken and let it marinate while I cleaned my rice and prepped my veggies. I will be making this again!
This is a very good, basic stir fry recipe. I stir fry 2-3 times a week and am always looking for new methods/recipes to change things up. I would recommend a few changes, though: reduce the cooking times for your protein (chicken, shrimp, etc...) and vegetables (which I like al dente). I'm on a low sodium diet and found this a bit salty, even without the added salt; I'd suggest reducing the Oyster Sauce to 1 tablespoon mixed with 1 tablespoon of water. Lastly, I added almost a cup of water with the soy sauce and corn starch as I like a lot of sauce. Very tasty, easy to make stir fry!!
Very good! I just used a variety of veggies that I had on hand, and since I didn't have mushroom soy sauce, I used the regular stuff. You don't need to add the additional tsp of salt. Just the 2 tbsp oyster sauce and 2 tbsp regular soy sauce together, amounts to 3700 mgs of sodium, or 925 mgs per serving. Will make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2001
great recipe ! Made it for dinner and my family liked it much.
Very good recipe. You can play with it quite a bit. I found the meat lacked a bit of flavour (I used pork). The vegetables were delicious! Nice light dinner. Made a second time but just vegetables . Added Cauliflower and mushrooms. Used a thick teriyaki and 4 cups of bean sprouts. It was great!!
Very delicious! Enjoyed by the entire family. I used broccoli, shitake mushrooms. fresh ginger and onion. I also doubled the cornstarch mixture and added a little chicken base. Oh, and I added some chili paste to spice it up a bit! (about 1/2 tsp.). Excellent!
Awesome! I modified slightly to what vegi's I had on hand. I warmed pre-cooked chicken in a little bacon fat, along with 2T oyster sauce and approx 4 cloves of minced garlic (I like garlic!). When it had warmed I added approx 1C carrots, 1C celery, 1/2lb snow peas and 1C green onions - no extra salt needed! At the end I doubled the cornstarch/water/soy sauce mixture - served with Jasmine Rice - So good no one would know it's homemade! Tastes just like takeout! The family loved it!
This was probably the easiest stir fry I've ever prepared, and the tastiest! I didn't follow the instructions to a T as far as the vegetables, I just used up what I had in my fridge, which was broccoli, green onions, snow peas, eggplant and some red pepper. I had regular soy sauce and not mushroom. Also agree that it probably doesn't need the added salt, I like salty but next time probably won't add the extra as it's really not needed. Really tasty!
Very tasty with some tweaking of cooking times and ingredients. I added snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots. More than 4-6 servings with all these vegetables. Cooked the meat, garlic and oyster sauce until the meat was no longer pink, added the cabbage, carrots and any canned vegetables that I couldn't buy fresh and cooked for a few more minutes, then added the remaining ingredients and cooked until they were warm but still crisp.
This was GREAT! I have made this twice now, The first time I made it exactly, and the second time I made it I just used up whatever vegetables that were in my fridge and just used the sauce ingredients, Personally the first way was much better, Next time I won't try to wing and just follow the recipe, Thank you for a great recipe that is easy to follow and taste better then any Asian take out I have tried
This is a good, basic stir-fry which my family liked a lot. I made it according to the recipe, except I used frozen veggies as a time-saver and it worked out just fine. I also added additional garlic and about a teaspoon of chili sauce. Next time around, I will use all the veggies listed, fresh, and I'm sure it will be even better.
This is a very delicious recipe that's not time consuming. Both my kids and my husband agreed that it was worth making again. The only changes I made were based on the veggies I had on hand. Added mushrooms and corn but didn't have cabbage, sprouts or zucchini. This recipe is very versatile and the simple sauce worked nicely.
like many other stir-fries I've tried, comes out tasteless. I did not add the salt, for fear of too much sodium after using regular soy sauce (not mushroom), but I don't think the pinch would've helped. I did add ginger (thankfully) and this was the only flavor that really came through.
this came out really nice and was simple to make once all the chopping was done.. served over brown rice.. used shrimp instead of chicken and doubled the amount.. didn't have the cabbage or bean sprouts so added extra zucchini and some mushrooms.. used low sodium soy sauce instead of the mushroom soy (?) and sprinkled extra over the finished product.. followed naples34102's advice on how to cook everything/the order/timing etc.. ty for the recipe.. we totally enjoyed the dish
Wow! Love this! Made with chicken and subbed fish sauce for oyster sauce and plain soy sauce for the mushroom. Also used canned bean sprouts and added canned baby corn and water chestnuts, and used cole slaw mix for cabbage and carrots. Next time, I'll leave out the celery. Instead of blanching, as some reviewers suggest, I just add the tougher veggies (broccoli and bell peppers) a couple of minutes before the others. You could adjust this to your tastes so easily. It's really easy to make if you have all your ingredients chopped and ready before starting!
Just starting to try different recipes, did this for the first time tonight, didn't have the mushroom soy sauce, so use the regular soy sauce but still tasted great. Easy to make and easy clean up... will do it again, maybe add a little more of the oyster sauce... thanks
My husband said "it's okay" and gave it 3 stars. I give it four but I like stir fry more than he does. Good way to get vegetables in though. My 2 year old (who is like most 2 year olds - picky eaters- wouldn't touch it) Served over rice
Delicious and fun to make. Mention was made of not having the exact vegetables as the original recipe........I think that's the fun of Stir Fry - you can use any/all the vegetables you wish and it turns out great. I also used regular soy sauce, since I didn't have the mushroom one. Served it with crispy noodles and rice - the choice was theirs.
This was really good, healthy too. What I love about stir fries is how easy they are to tweak. I had leftover cooked chicken. I shredded it and cooked it with soy sauce (not oyster) and garlic for just one minute. Then I added the veggies making the following changes - cauliflower instead of broccoli, red pepper instead of green, regular onion instead of green. I also left out the cabbage and the bean sprouts since I didn't have any. I found I had to add 1/4 cup of water with the veggies so they wouldn't burn. Served it over rice.
I really liked this recipe as it's very versatile and I just threw in whatever stir fry veggies I had. I used chicken broth as opposed to bouillon cubes and omitted the salt as others suggested and didn't find it too salty. To me it tasted very much like black bean chicken I would take out but with less fat and salt. Thanks! This will be repeated as long as I have black bean sauce in my house! The whole family loved it!
Just made this for supper. Big hit. Dh said " that was like eating at a good restaurant" High praise indeed. didn't use the chopped cabbage and carrot, had mushrooms sliced thin instead, broccoli, onion sliced thin lengthwise, celery on the diagonal, and a small amount of green pepper, in small squares. Turned out so good, and served with side of rice.
This was excellent and very simple to make! I used pork cut into thin strips and marinated it in the oyster sauce/garlic mix while I cut the veggies. I did add about 1 tbsp of soy sauce to that mix though. Just use whatever veggies you like or have on hand but do cook them accordingly - harder veggies need to cook a little longer than soft veggies and then just keep adding them!! I served it over white basmati rice and there were no leftovers at my house! It's a keeper!
Good recipe, low calory count, but I have a lot of Asian friends and they would never, ever add water. It would have to be chicken stock. Even in beef or fish stir fries, it would be chicken stock. Maybe with a hint of rice wine vinagar
I have tried dozens of stir fry recipes and this one rates at the top. I did do as others suggested and added a pinch of red pepper flakes for some heat and used freshly grated ginger when I sauteed the chicken along with the garlic and oyster sauce ( just because I LOVE ginger )- I substituted lite teriayki for the soy due to the sodium content. I also used only the veggies I had on hand, broccoli, sweet yellow pepper, scallions, carrot and celery. Nishana, I am grateful for your Asian friends too. The oyster sauce and the soy ( or teriayki as I used ) combine really well and make this a nice stir-fry with a taste that I am guessing I will crave down the line. So, this is defintely one recipe that will go into my rotation. Thanks again for submitting this.
Stir-Fried Vegetables with Chicken Haiku: "Some veggies too done. Others were just too crunchy. Sauce didn't thicken." I wanted to like this, really I did, especially for all the time that went into cutting and prepping that many veggies. I followed the recipe as written (using chicken, and tossing in some red bell pepper for color), and found that the sauce never really clung to the ingredients (maybe needed more cornstarch or longer than 1-2 min.), and that, since all of the veggies went in at the same time, some were mushy (the cabbage and sprouts) and some where too crunchy (the carrots and celery.) I love a good stir-fry, and all of the seasoning that went into this one were spot-on, so I would be happy to make it again with adjustments.
This will be my go-to stir fry recipe from now on. Didn't have all the ingredients but it didn't matter, substitute what you need to and it still works. Loved the soy, water, cornstarch mixture at the end, added great flavour. I took advice from another reviewer and sautéed shrimp in sesame oil. YUM.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2006
GREAAAT!!! I added 1/4 tsp ginger, 1/2tsp. garlic powder,2tsp chicken bouillion and various vegetables including cauliflower,pok choy ,string beans, sweet pepper and chicken stock for the water. will definately make again
Easy for Beginners and Delicious! The basics of this recipe is ideal for anyone . I did improvise a few ingredients such as Baslamic vinegar for the oyster sauce and used what veges I had on hand. Seems any combo of vegetables you enjoy would be great in this versatile recipe. I also think this dish is great without the soy thickening sauce. Thank you! Kakiana
I made this last nite. It was very good. I used broccoli, carrots, yellow bell pepper, celery, napa cabbage, and mushrooms. I cooked some meat first, then added the veg. I didn't need the cornstarch mixture. I used spicy oyster sauce and teriyaki instead of soy, just on a hunch. My husband and I loved it. I served it over rice. Good combination of flavors. The sauce was very good. I plan on making this regularly.
A good, versitile base for a great stir fry. I added ginger, a more oyster sauce than called for and some siracha chile sauce for a kick. Could have used a little more garlic, but very good regardless.
I gave five stars, but I also made some adjustments and so I can't say if I would rate it the same had I made it straight from the recipes. At the beginning, in the oil, I added some Thai green curry paste to make the flavour more interesting. I omitted the salt half way through, and just used two packets of pre-cut stir fry vegetable mix for speed. Made this way, it definitely tasted good.
I've made this several times, always great. On 9-10-15: used fresh veggies: coleslaw mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli (2 cups), celery, mushrooms, chopped onions, fresh broccoli, fresh corn, canned water chestnuts, cooked pork. It was just delicious!
Very tasty vegetable dish. The preparation was a little putsy, but well worth the effort. Very good flavor. I added Hoisin Sauce, because I had some. I think it enhanced the flavor. I will definitely make it again.
This is a great recipe as it has quite a bit of flexibility when it comes to substituting the vegetables or amounts, based upon what is on hand. I would not make it without cabbage and bean sprouts. I was worried about it being too bland, so tossed in a few red chilli flakes just to give it a boost, and it worked for us.
Be warned that 8 cups of vegetables takes up a lot of space! That being said, I do not have a wok, and I used my 12-inch skillet. The way I managed this was to cook the chicken first, then remove to a plate. I cooked half the veggies, put on a plate and cooked the other half. This allowed them to cook down a little so I could get everything back in the skillet before adding the sauce. I doubled the sauce, and I'm happy I did. This recipe has LOTS of flavor, and the crunchy, flavorful veggies just begged to be eaten, lol! I did not have sprouts, but I would not have had room for them anyway. I used a cup of sweet onion slices, instead of green onions, and a cup of thinly sliced cabbage instead of Napa cabbage, and I added 1 cup of sliced mushrooms. I prepped everything in the morning before work, so it would go together quickly. I cut the chicken into thin slices and placed it in a plastic bag with the oyster sauce and garlic and let it sit in the fridge all day. This made the meat so flavorful and tender, and it cooked very quickly. My only other changes were adding a bit of ginger and some sherry, and stirring in a bit of sesame oil right before serving. I am so happy to have lefties for lunch, tomorrow!
Due to Covid 19, I put my insurance career on hold. I'm about to be a homeschool teacher for my 7 & 11 yr old boys. I also now work part time on the weekends. I needed quick healthy meals for my husband and boys. I picked up pork cubes since they were on sale. I never made it before. I looked on google and found this recipe. It was fast and healthy. We loved it. Thank you so much. I can't wait to try this recipe with beef chicken and shrimp.
Really good and really easy to make. I love how I had all the ingredients on hand already. The veggies I used were zucchini, onion, mushroom, carrot, green onion, and broccoli. I ended up having to add more soy sauce and oyster sauce but I think it was because I used more veggies and chicken. This also tastes great with hot chili oil or sauce.
I made this the other night for my family. Easy and adaptable recipe. I did not have mushroom soy sauce, so used more oyster sauce while cooking, and added soy sauce at table. I added the kernels of a fresh cob of corn, and used pork. I sprinkled a tablespoon of sake in the pan to keep things from sticking. Served over Thai rice sticks. Yum! Look forward to making this with chicken.
It's a good basic recipe which is easy to tweak for individual tastes. We added some fish sauce, red peppers flakes for some heat and a little brown sugar to sweeten. A bit of Thai flavour that we love
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2019
I substituted sesame oil for cooking and plain soy sauce and meatless chicken as we eat vegan. It was delicious.
This recipe was delicious! I didn't have cabbage or sprouts on hand, so I omitted those. Also used white onions rather than green. I followed one recommendation and blanched all of my chopped veggies in boiling water beforehand for about 5 minutes. Then I added them to my chicken and sauces and only cooked for a couple more minutes to make sure everything was combined thoroughly. The veggies were crisp and delicious this way! One other tweak of mine was the addition of 2 tbsp of Chinese stir fry sauce which I happened to have in my fridge. This meal was a success! Will definitely add on to my list of favorites!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2005
DF and I really enjoyed the chicken stirfry. Instead is mushroom sauce we used Hoiken Sauce which made it nicer. I loved and recommend it. I would cooked it again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.