Stir-Fried Vegetables with Chicken or Pork

This recipe is not complex and not difficult to prepare, but it sure is good. I had a heavy dish for supper last night so I wanted to take it easy tonight and make something healthier. This was what I needed. I modified this a little, using shrimp and the vegetables I had in the crisper: napa cabbage, mushrooms, green onion, orange bell pepper, zucchini, broccoli and celery. I sautéed the shrimp in sesame oil, not vegetable oil, removed it from the pan, then sautéed the vegetables, adding the napa cabbage, green onion and garlic at the end. I returned it all to the pan, then added the mixture I brought together of chicken broth (rather than water), traditional soy sauce (never heard of mushroom), cornstarch and oyster sauce. When it had thickened slightly, just a minute or so, I gave it a very light drizzle of toasted sesame oil. Again, I wanted to keep this on the light side, so while I really preferred this over rice, I tried this product called “Pasta Slim" – it’s wheat and gluten free and ready in 1 minute. I have to put in a plug for this stuff because it was good enough to be worth mentioning to those of us watching our carbs and calories. I discovered it in the produce section of my market. It’s a precooked “spaghetti” made of tofu (trust me, you wouldn’t even know it!) and konjac flour (whatever the heck THAT is). All I know is, each serving has just 20 calories and 4g of carbs! Anyway, back to the stir fry. This was so good I ate a 2-serving recipe all by myself.