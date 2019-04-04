Stir-Fried Vegetables with Chicken or Pork

I want to thank my Asian friends at work for bringing some very tasty dishes to our potlucks and Cindy Ly for taking the time to write down the ingredients for me. This dish can be made with either chicken or pork.

Recipe by MARCEA

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a wok or large heavy skillet. Add chicken or pork (see Cook's Note), garlic, and oyster sauce, and stir-fry for 10 minutes.

  • Stir in broccoli, green pepper, carrots, cabbage, celery, bean sprouts, zucchini, and green onions. Season with salt, and stir-fry for 6 to 8 minutes.

  • In a small bowl, mix together water, soy sauce and cornstarch. Stir into vegetables, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until sauce is thickened.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute 1/2 pound boneless pork chops, cut into 1-inch cubes, for the chicken breast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 8g; cholesterol 32.9mg; sodium 1174.7mg. Full Nutrition
