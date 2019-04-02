Bean-Hole Beans

Never having beans made this way it was an experience. I halfed the recipe and did however make in a slowcooker. Rinsed the beans well, soaked overnight, changed the water a few times to help remove the gas causing property then the next morning heated the beans in their water on the stove top, changed the water and heated them up again. When they were tender I drained them, put all the ingredients in the slowcooker with the exception of the butter, covered the top with foil and put the lid on to create a tighter seal. Cooked on high for about 5 hours, turned off slowcooker, checked that they were done and then left them sit for about another hour. They had a good flavor, sorta like boston baked beans but in a watery broth as oppossed to a thick syrup. I vision this being made on an open range for a true cowboy dinner.

