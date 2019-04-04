Cornbread Sausage Casserole
All your breakfast favorites are baked together between layers of cornbread!
All your breakfast favorites are baked together between layers of cornbread!
We've made this a twice so far and it's been a big hit with everyone. We've made two pans each time, one for those who like things mild (with canned green chiles and maple flavored sausage and mozarella cheese), and another for those who like it spicy (with jalepenos and spicy italian sausage). The only thing we've really changed in the recipe is that we saute the onions with the sausage so they aren't too crunchy.Read More
Just so-so. A little sticky. I will not make again.Read More
We've made this a twice so far and it's been a big hit with everyone. We've made two pans each time, one for those who like things mild (with canned green chiles and maple flavored sausage and mozarella cheese), and another for those who like it spicy (with jalepenos and spicy italian sausage). The only thing we've really changed in the recipe is that we saute the onions with the sausage so they aren't too crunchy.
My girlfriend and I tried this recipe for a Saturday brunch. Although there are numerous ways to change it to suite the preferences of the individual, the base recipe is quite good. We paired it with some cheese and onion scrambled eggs and a few Bloody Marys. It was a fantastic brunch for two. We will definitely make this recipe again, but possibly with a few personal touches.
I doubled the recipe and prepared in a 9"x13" for a brunch for 15 people. Most people thought it was great, one or two was so-so about it cause it was too hot for their taste. Served with sour cream, chives and salsa to top it off. Would probably make it again for gatherings and would make a mild and a spicy version.
Skipped the peppers and onions and it was good. Gets a four b/c of instructions. Use a 9x13 pan, not a "medium baking dish". And 5oz water? Just say 2/3 c! For the reviewer that didn't like the sweetness, try 1/2 cornmeal and 1/2 packaged corn bread mix.
Excellent! I go easy on the jalapeno pepers and use 1 pkg of Jiffy Mix. Made this one a dozen times and still want more.
Awesome recipe, I have made this 4 times and everytime I make it I get the best compliments on it. It is so tasty, instead of water though I use milk instead.
This was a great winter breakfast on Sunday morning. I didn't have any chilis so I mixed the sausage with about a 1/4 cup of salsa and it added a great flavor to it. I had to cook this longer than the recipe called for- about 55 minutes until it was cooked all the way through.
Usually the first time I make a recipe I follow the recipe exactly. However I didn't with this one. Instead of layering ingredients, I just mixed them altogether (which is how I like casseroles). I also used 2 boxes of Jiffy corn muffin mix, which made it too sweet. Next time I will use a roll of spicy sausage and a not-quite-so-sweet cornbread mix. However it was still pretty yummy. Heated up well the next day in the microwave too.
I got this recipe a couple years ago and have made it about a hundred times... just figured I would give a review with kudos! I have altered it a little to our tastes, we like it spicy! First, I hate jiffy (too sweet) so I can find a Texas Style brand bag at my WalMart but any of the other 6oz bags work. I use 3 or 4 because I make it in a 13"x9" pan (my hubby likes LOTS of leftovers for work). So i had to tweak the cornbread/water/cream style corn ratio. You don't want to much tho, or the cornbread is too overpowering. I use spicy sausage, lots of pepper jack cheese, mexican style cornbread in a bag, and as many jalapenos to completely cover. I do have to bake longer than specified, depending on what part of the country I'm in its anywhere from 10-25 min longer! Check it every 8 min after the time it should be done. If people are scared of spicy, leave off the jalapenos on half. I serve with sour cream, a lil extra sprinkled cheese, and a cold beer to extinguish the burn!
Just so-so. A little sticky. I will not make again.
A stick to your ribs breakfast if ever there was one!
My family really liked this recipe. I didn't have jalapenos so I use bell pepper and it still turned out good. I added a little extra cheese just because. :) I can't wait to try with jalapenos! Also, we topped with chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, and sour cream. Delicious as leftovers too!
It was good, but won't necessarily be putting it in the rotation. I used a bacon flavored sausage and mixed my own sweet cornbread mix. Was very flavorful. I recommend cooking the onion w/the sausage, unless you want a little crunch in there. The whole family, from 5 to 37 yrs old enjoyed.
Great recipe! Green chiles work great as jalapenos may be too hot for some folks. Served with sour cream and a spicy hot sauce. Next time I'll use pulled pork....I think it will turn out tasting like tamales.
Made these for my daughter. She loved them. I baked them in a muffin tin so they would be easily accessible for her. They turned out great.
I cooked this last night and it was excellent! Changes:I used regular corn instead of cream style, and only had mozerella cheese & cheddar, and green chilies for the jalapenos. I will reduce the a mount of onion next time, a little too much for me. I also used hot sausage, and it was perfect.
It wasn't bad, but it wasn't great either. I guess you just have to have a taste for it. I don't think I make it again.
This was really good. Like another reviewer, I too sauteed my onions with the sausage. Yummy.
I did not put 4 jalapeno peppers in, but used canned green chilies. I bought the peppers, but after a "taste test" did not dare use them! Also I used 1 box of corn bread mix, which was plenty. Recipe was pretty good, but I don't know if I'll do it again.
Very good and easy. Don't have to put cream corn in
Always a big hit whenever we have relatives staying with us.
I liked this. I like spicy food so I added more chili's.
So good! I don't like spicy things so substituted green peppers for the jalepenos. I honestly can't imagine this without green peppers! My husband really enjoyed this too. It was sweet but the sausage balanced it out.
My whole family loved this. Even my 4 year old and 1 year old wanted seconds. There were no leftovers. This will be a new staple in our house.
I think this recipe may have turned out better for me, but i did not have and jalapenos, so i used onions and peppers instead, I thought it was a little dry and tasted too much like cornbread, it definately needs a little something. If anyone has any ideas to modify a little, love to try it again!!!
Easy enough to make, but no big deal. Doesn't really state a pan size, so I used a 9 x 13.I used pepper jack cheese instead of the jalapeno. And I recommend cooking the onion with the meat. I think I might of liked it better without the sweetness of the cream corn.
I would maybe make this again but found the packaged cornbread mix too sweet for our liking. Next time, I would make my own cornbread recipe. The back of the Quaker cornmeal container has a nice, basic cornbread recipe that isn't too sweet.
My family loved this! It is both sweet and spicy at the same time. It is insane how good it is. The combination is amazing! THANKS! We'll be making this again and again.
This is a great casserole! My husband and my grandmother loved it!
SOOOOOO good! I made this just cuz I had the stuff laying around to do it. I used 1 box Jiffy and about 8 oz. cornmeal. It was just sweet enough. I only had jar jalapeños, and that was fine. We topped it with sour cream. This will be made several times in our house for years to come.
This is my husband's favorite all time recipe. He asks for it at least once a month for the last few years (ever since I found it on this website). I've done some variations depending on what ingredients I have but the best is the original recipe.
This recipe was incredible. It was easy and everyone loved it. If you want to have any leftovers I suggest making 2 batches. Yum!
This was awful; too sweet; I don't know what I was expecting, but a soft, doughy, sweet mess was not it. This was something I asked no one to taste not even my son who usually will try anything once. I threw it away. GT
The recipe was good but I thought it was too much cornbread and not enough sausage. If I did it again, I would bake this in a smaller dish than a 9"x13" and only use one cornbread mix, not two. I would suggest to add a can of green chiles for a milder choice. I made this with a spinach salad.
Peppers are tooooooooo! HOT
I made this for our Christmas Brunch and would have enjoyed it, but the cornbread topping was much too dry. I may try it again adding more water to the cornbread mix.
I combined this recipe and another. I package Corn Bread Mix. 1 can Corn(drained). 1 can Cream Corn. Mix together. Combine half of mixture in baking dish. Sprinkle sausage and onion mixture and a layer of Cheddar Cheese.Then I put the rest of corn mixture on top. My husband LOVED this. He even requested it for breakfast this weekend. Will definitely try again and make spicy and with some cream cheese. Yum!
I switched the fresh jalapenos for some nacho slices. This made it more "spread" friendly and it was gone as soon as I set it down.
My husband loved this recipe and it was very easy to make.
Yummmmm!! This is an easy recipe that is sure to please. I made a few adjustments and it turned out great. Instead of using jalapenos, I used a can of Rotel and I also used the HOT Jimmy Dean sausage. I had to adjust my cook times also, but overall it was great! I would definately make this again!!
Good stuff, I browned the onion and jalapeno with the sausage to tame the jalapeno as a personal preferance.
nothing to rave about
My husband "mmmmed" through the whole meal--definitely a keeper! I used a can of diced chiles, hot jimmy dean sausage and only half of the mexican cheese, and it was fabulous! We used 2 boxes of jiffy corn mix, and cooked it in a round casserole pan, so it took better than a hour to bake. Next time I will use a 9x12 casserole pan. The sweetness of the corn mix was a good contrast to the spicy of the chiles and sausage. We are putting this one on the list to make again! A couple of fried eggs and it is a filling breakfast...
This was an excellent breakfast dish. Since my husband is a vegetarian, I used veggie sausage. Also, I substituted diced green chiles for the jalapenos, and used frozen corn kernels instead of the canned. This will be a common breakfast dish in my house. Yummy!
I used Mexican style cornbread mix and omitted the jalapeno peppers as that would have been overkill. Very interesting dish. Not bad.
I liked this recipe but had to make changes to accomodate what I had on hand. I used plain ground turkey and left out the onions and peppers. I added in some basic black pepper for a bit of flavor. Overall, I was very happy with the results - definitely an easy meal that's great on a cold day!
I just made this recipe. I don't think you need as much cheese as the recipe calls for. I also had to bake it longer than the recipe called for and my oven is brand new. Plus, I sauteed the onions with the sausage. All in all - good sticks to your ribs recipe. I froze two of them, I'll update my review on how they heat up in a few weeks.
WE made this recipe for our weekly family dinner at my parents. Was a big hit with all my sisters, and my father even loved it. will bake again. love how you can add to and take away from with ease.
I made this recipe for a friends work function. It was great. I made 2, one just like the recipe and one that was more spicy. I used hot sausage, Mexican cheese mix, mozzarella, an italian mix with parmesan, romano and mozzarella, chedder and colby. I used more than twice the amount of cheese it called for and I used 1/2 onion. I also found red pepper mix in a tube and mixed that with the 5 fl oz of water to make it more hot. He said everyone loved it! We will make it often now.
This was super! I used mozzarella (was what I had) and it was great. My husband and I ate it right up! The corn in the cornbread mix keeps it from being really dry and adds a little sweetness. Will definitely make again.
what a great recipe!I used shredded cheddar cheese and it turned out great!Thanks christian for a great dinner idea!
I used a box of Krusteaze cornbread mix and subbed a couple tbsp. of jarred diced jalapenos. Then followed the rest of the recipe. Really good and will make again.
I only used 1 pepper as my grandson doesn’t like spicy. Everyone loved it new family favorite
I prepared this recipe as an informal supper with a visiting friend. I added a tossed salad and we had a great time. She asked for the recipe. I would also make it without the peppers( I used 2 not 4), using a hot sausage and some of my favorite herbs. This is a definite make again.
Didn't care for the sweetness of the cornbread.
I wanted to try this recipe and after reading some of the reviews, this is what did and it turned out pretty good....I used two 6 oz. packages of Shawnee Mill Buttermilk Cornbread since its not a sweet cornbread and added 1- 12 oz. can of evaporated milk ( I was out of regular milk) 1 -15 oz. can of regular corn, about 3 tablespoons of minced jarred jalapenos and a handful of Monterey jack/Colby cheese and mixed, poured half in my 9 by 9 baking dish, I cooked the pork sausage with onion until cooked through and soft, then added a 4oz. can of diced green chilies and cooked 5 min, let the mixture cool and added it to the dish and added another handful of cheese, topped it with the remaining cornbread mixture and baked it 40 min....turned out great, not too spicy but with good flavor. Will make this again!
This recipe is SO GOOD! Very spicy, though. I like spice, but next time I think I will decrease the amount of jalapeno. I served it at a brunch and it was a big hit!
I substituted ground beef for the sausage, added a can of Rotel green chilies instead of jalapeños and baked, topped with Velveeta and back in oven for it to melt, and my family loves it. Quick and easy casserole for a lazy evening.
My husband LOVED this! My 2 1/2 year old didnt, but he is a TOUGH character. I really liked it too. I didnt put in the jalapenos (because of the baby eating it), and I used low fat eckrich sausage, sliced ( & cut into fourths) and baked it quite a bit longer (the sausage was cold--I was in a hurry- ;) ) But it turned out just great. Thanks for this easy recipe! ~~Laura
Omg I did everything..(I made my own cornbread, sweet cornbread) it turned out amazing... a little bit of sugar a little bit on spice EVERYTHING WAS NICE.
My family liked it. I didn't have the peppers so I used some salsa instead (which worked better for my family's tastes anyhow). My husband said it had too many onions. But we'd enjoy eating it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections