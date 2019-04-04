Cornbread Sausage Casserole

I got this recipe a couple years ago and have made it about a hundred times... just figured I would give a review with kudos! I have altered it a little to our tastes, we like it spicy! First, I hate jiffy (too sweet) so I can find a Texas Style brand bag at my WalMart but any of the other 6oz bags work. I use 3 or 4 because I make it in a 13"x9" pan (my hubby likes LOTS of leftovers for work). So i had to tweak the cornbread/water/cream style corn ratio. You don't want to much tho, or the cornbread is too overpowering. I use spicy sausage, lots of pepper jack cheese, mexican style cornbread in a bag, and as many jalapenos to completely cover. I do have to bake longer than specified, depending on what part of the country I'm in its anywhere from 10-25 min longer! Check it every 8 min after the time it should be done. If people are scared of spicy, leave off the jalapenos on half. I serve with sour cream, a lil extra sprinkled cheese, and a cold beer to extinguish the burn!