Cornbread Sausage Casserole

All your breakfast favorites are baked together between layers of cornbread!

Recipe by Christian

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking dish.

  • Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, and set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, mix corn bread mix, cream style corn and water.

  • Cover the bottom of the prepared baking dish with about 1/2 inch of the corn bread mixture. Layer mixture with sausage, followed by onion and jalapeno. Cover with cheese. Top with remaining corn bread mixture, using only as much as will fit in the baking dish.

  • Cook 35 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
613 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 51.6g; fat 37.4g; cholesterol 67.4mg; sodium 1639.1mg. Full Nutrition
