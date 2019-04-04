Home Made Souse
Home made souse from scratch. Dad's variation of an old family favorite. Spiced just right.
this was really tasty but my friend hassan refused to touch it. perhaps there is a better way to present it?
I don't know where this recipe comes from with all due respect. Some of these ingredients are outrageous. I'll try it though and report back. Good luck to everyone.
Sounds bad, tastes great.
My mother used to make this but would use a pork roast or butt, never feet or tongue. To the meat she would add olives with pimento, capers, pickles, lemon slices on top. She would refrigerate it and then slice and serve on rye bread.
This delicious. It is well worth the investment in time and effort.
it was just so awful sorry
