Honey Mustard Easy Franks
This is a fantastic, easy to make main dish recipe for a weekend or working mom. Serve with creamy mashed potatoes and steamed runner beans.
I thoroughly enjoyed this recipe. I tripled the sauce and doubled the number of hotdogs. I put it all in the slow cooker for about 6 hours on high. Served on hotdog buns. Excellent!Read More
This was okay. Kids liked it better than we did. Doesn't really "go" with anything.Read More
This was good! Instead of boiling the hot dogs, I sliced and sauteed them with the onions. The warm, tangy sauce went great with the cool, crisp cucumber slaw I made. I served it all with chips and soda...a refreshing Summer lunch!
I enjoyed this dish. I put it in hot dog buns, which worked well, but could also see serving it on its own with sides of potato salad and a creamy slaw. A nice tangy sauce!
I decided to make this tonight when I went to make hot dogs, and realised I didn't have any buns. Ok, so it's nothing fancy obviously, but it's quick and pretty darn tasty. We had it with fresh green beans and potato tots. Not bad. Thanks!
i like this sauce! Don't know if the bf will, but he wasn't here for dinner, so that's his problem! The honey is sort of an after taste--kind of nice. I'm a bread girl, so I served on hot dog buns. Very yummy. Thanks!
This is easy and delicious everyone loved it...husband and children. This recipe is great to take as a covered dish to a bbq or picnic.
I made these for my son one night, he's 2 and he ate almost 2 hot dogs. He loved them.
The sauce to this recipe was really good! The mustard gave it a little spicy flavor, but the sweetness of the honey balanced it out pretty well. This obviously is not a gourmet meal, but it's great for a really quick meal for kids to change up serving hot dogs. All three of my kids liked it, as did I. The sauce might be a little richer tasting if bbq sauce was used instead of ketchup, which maybe I will try sometime. Served with green beans and some bread, and dinner is on the table in literally a few minutes. Thank you, LEARNER!
I am not a fan of ketchup, so I used BBQ sauce instead, and I only had Spicy Southwest Mustard in the refrigerator, still very good!! Perfect for a starving grumpy husband that needs something on the spot:)
omg this is insanely addictive. Once I made it, I started to make it every week until my husband got sick of it. Then I just made it for myself ;)
Good recipe!! I'm not a big fan of onions, so thats why it less one star. My family loved it though!! I added a bit more honey though. VERY easy !!
Looking for a quick snack this evening, I whooped these up. I just threw everything in one pan and let simmer for a bit. This recipe is not meant to be anything fancy, and I liked it ok when I put the mixture on a bun. I'm sure this recipe would be very kid friendly, but as for myself serving them in a crock pot at a party, I probably wouldn't do because I have found recipes for that I like better. I enjoyed it for a snack attack though!
Yummy simple meal the family loved. I will make this again.
This was a delicious recipe! If you like hotdogs, this is a must for the recipe Box.
