Honey Mustard Easy Franks

This is a fantastic, easy to make main dish recipe for a weekend or working mom. Serve with creamy mashed potatoes and steamed runner beans.

By Learner

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Add frankfurters and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until heated through; drain.

  • Heat butter in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Saute onion until translucent. Stir in ketchup, mustard and honey. Stir in frankfurters.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 50.4mg; sodium 1713.8mg. Full Nutrition
