BLT Wraps

I love wraps, but am allergic to mayonnaise, so I designed this wrap to be glued together with melted cheese instead.

Recipe by Karen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, and set aside.

  • Place 1 tortilla on a microwave-safe plate. Sprinkle tortilla with 1/4 cup cheese. Cook in microwave 1 to 2 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Immediately top with 1/4 of the bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Fold sides of tortilla over, then roll up. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cut each wrap in half before serving.

Cook's Note:

A good variation is to substitute taco meat and grilled onions for the bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
695 calories; protein 31.4g; carbohydrates 64.2g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 70.6mg; sodium 1788.3mg. Full Nutrition
