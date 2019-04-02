This was great for a quick lunch. I cooked the bacon in the oven on a bacon-greased, aluminum foil covered pan to speed the process. To make it a little "wetter", I used salsa and sour cream. AND, I used a broccoli slaw in place of the lettuce. Good and quick. Very filling. Nom.
Wonderfully quick, easy and delicious. The recipe by itself is perfect or for a little variety can use any combinations such as mayo, ranch, salsa, sour cream, cream cheese and guacamole. Make it a new taste experience each time! Thank you for this recipe.
Easy and delicious - especially on a night when you don't feel like making a huge meal. To cook the bacon I used "Bacon for the Family or a Crowd" from this site and it makes cooking bacon a breeze. I didn't melt the cheddar, just added it to the tortilla along with everything else. I added a little mayo and some avacado slices. These were so good - perfect with some kettle cooked chips and a dill pickle. You just can't go wrong with a BLT!
This is really good and SIMPLE to make! Another option for making wraps without mayo, is to use cream cheese (either flavored or plain) but this recipe still works well with the cheese alone! You can use both (cream cheese & cheese) if you want a doubley-cheesie melt, yum! Thanks Karen for the super recipe :)
Great flavor, Karen! We enjoyed these for lunch the other day. Because of some reviewers' comments that they were a little dry, I spread some guacamole on the tortillas before assembling the wrap. YUM YUM! Thanks.
This is an amazing recipe. I've been making these a long time. The cheese is a necessity to holdign the wrap together without having to use mayonnaise. A good substitution is chicken instead of bacon. I love this exact recipe with nice grilled spicy chicken. Also get some sour cream and salsa into two bowls and dip the wraps into them. This exact recipe is at a favourite restaurant of mine except they use chicken. The dips are nice to add some sauce if you want.
Yummy in the tummy! It's quick to put together too. I cut up the lettuce and tomato while the bacon cooked and it was ready to go. I made it when a friend came over for lunch and liked it so much I made it for myself again the next day. I'm a big mayo fan so I added some after melting the cheese. A definite keeper!
My dad doesn't like things to be at all dry. Everything must have some sort of sauce on it, so he put 1000 island dressing on it and it was really good!!
This was one of the easiest recipes yet. I loved it. It was so quick! I used the bacon that was already cooked and just had to put it in the microwave for a little so that even shortened the time. I also used the full strips of bacon but I do not think that makes a difference. WONDERFUL!
These are great, you can also put in chicken strips for those who want a less fat wrap or who don't like bacon. Turkey sausage also works well.
My teenage son really liked this recipe without tomatoes and with Ranch Dressing. I also used the microwave bacon. This took about 5 minutes. I'll keep the ingredients around for a quick meal. Great idea!
we made this recipe for lunch one day and it was absolutely perfect. Very quick and easy. also, for those of you who will only have a blt with mayo. go ahead. I put mayo on this instead of dressing and wow. that's all you can say. wow.
Easy and delicious! I did add a little mayo right on top of the cheese. It didn't look so good when I put it on, but once you roll it up, who cares? It was delicious and I'll probably make all my BLTs this way from now on.
These are a family fave. I do them a tad differently however... In a bowl I mix the lettuce and tomato with a bunch of fresh cilantro chopped and some lime juice. I sprinkle the tortillas with cheese, lay a few pieces of bacon on each tortilla, top it with the lettuce mixture, and then pop them in the microwave. The cilantro and lime juice adds much more flavor and keeps them from getting too dry. If I'm in a real hurry I'll just use a bag of pre-shredded lettuce (but always FRESH cilantro).
So simple! We used the Cheddar as suggested and it was yummy, but can add any of your favorite cheese. Will be a regular in our household. I am going to try with turkey bacon next. Can't wait! Thanks for sharing!
very good. I did one thing to make a pretty presentation. I rolled up without the tomato and cut each tortilla in 8 pinwheels. I placed a grape tomato in the center of each. Looked like a professional deli order. It's a keeper
We loved these! My husband and daughter both said they "could eat this once a week...please makes these a regular." Made as written except used WW tortillas. Fast, easy and delicious....Perfect. Thanks for sharing!
My son LOVES anything wrapped up in a tortilla (he calls them tacos), so I knew he would adore this (he also LOVES bacon, lol)! I put some mayo down on the tortilla (I used WW tortillas) and put the rest of the ingredients in, rolled it up and called it a "bacon taco". He ate every last bite, which makes this a winner in my book! Thanks for sharing. :)
AMAZING AND EASY. Seriously, so good. My husband loved them as much as I did. I did make a couple changes to suit our tastes. I used romaine lettuce and I used the uncooked tortillas and cooked them/melted the cheese on an electric skillet. I also added avocado per previous reviewers suggestion and also some salt and pepper. Soooooo yummy.
These were really good! The tortillas that I used were a little too small, so get the big ones if you plan on following the recipe perfectly. You could easily make double the amount of wraps if you fill them with less, though.
Delicious! Very easy to make and great for nights when you don't feel like cooking.
This recipe is perfect for a novice like me, AND it's perfect for a cooking guru that just wants a break! I used turkey bacon, and it turned out wonderfully! I would recommend this to everyone. If you cook your bacon in the microwave (as I did) it's even easier! The back of the package said to cook 4 peices for 2.5 minutes, and that seemed to be the right amount of time. My fiancé gave this recipe an 11 out of 10! :) He even wanted it later as a snack! It’s a good dinner, lunch, and snack!
I've been making this recipe for years, but had never reviewed it. I make it quite a bit and it's a family favorite around here. Who doesn't like bacon?! And the best part is, no tweaks because this recipe is perfect the way it is!
Very light and tasty. I served these with cut veggies and ranch dressing on the side to dip everything into. It was really quick to throw together and I would imagine with fat free/low-fat cheese and turkey bacon it could make a really healthy meal. I'll make these alot. Thanks for the recipe!
Like others in the reviews I used precooked bacon chunks. The recipe seems so simple that it couldn't be good, but I was suprised. We warm the cheese and bacon on the tortilla before adding the lettuce and tomato. Also added a bit of ranch dressing to take the place of mayo. We will make this again for a easy lunch.
A great simple snack that take no time to make! I used the microwavable bacon a few times when in a hurry and they still turned out great. If you are making several at a time, wrap your tortillas in foil and warm for 15 minutes on 300*.
This is great for a night when you need to make something quick. We used some good thick sliced pepper crusted bacon and bought preshredded lettuce and cheese. The only change we made was using some ranch dressing. This was a perfect meal during a busy week.
This has become a favorite recipe at our house. I add ranch dressing before microwaving and even serve it with a side of ranch, too. My husband says that after tasting this recipe, he never wants to have plain BLT sandwiches again. Quick and easy. Thanks Karen!
My 9 year old step daughter gives this 5 stars. I made BLT's for dinner and she doesn't really like bread so she usually will ask for a wrap. I finally remembered that I had this recipe and wanted her to try it with cheese and she loved it. She says thanks for the yummy recipe.
I made these as a quick dinner for my boyfriend and he called from work to say they were "awesome". I take that as 5 stars :) Followed the recipe, but added a 'swirl' of ranch dressing after I melted the cheese on the tortillas. I'll definitely be making these again, thanks!
What a quick and delicious meal! Going off the comments of others, I made a couple of adjustments to the recipe. First, I added fresh basil and baon grease to some mayo to form a dressing, then I added lime and fresh cilantro to my tomato/lettuce mix. Both of these alterations kept the wraps nice and moist! My boyfriend loves this recipe--in fact, he has been talking about it all day!
Easy to make and tastes good. 1 minute in the microwave to melt the cheese was way to long, the cheese got really dried out and the tortilla turn hard and chewy. Next time Ill add more cheese and put it in the microwave for about 30 seconds. This is a keeper, will make again.
What a fantastic meal for a hot summer evening! I added ranch dressing which made them all the more yummy. I even made a healthier version with turkey bacon and whole wheat tortillas... still super yummy!
Super easy! A quick recipe that makes a delicious snack or lunch! I feared it wouldn't be moist enough so I added 1 tbsp mayo to the filling but it wasn't necessary. Next time I make them (and I will!), I'll stick to the original recipe.
these are really fun and tasty, kids like them too!!!
Was good on a tortila instead of bread. I added ranch and used american cheese.
Great,Fast,And Easy!!!! This is What im cooking for Dinner Tonight! This is the Best,Easiest,Recipie! I would have to say that this recipie is a great step towards the Blue Ribbion for Fast and Easy Recipie!
This dish is awesome! We use both chesse and mayo on ours and it works out great. The softness of the shell combined with the crunchy bacon makes for a good combination. We eat this at least one time a week. Thanks!
This was a great receipe. To lessen the fat I purchased the pre cooked bacon. Put in the mircowave for a few mintues. I also used hidden valley salad dressing low fat.Instead of mayo. I also purcahsed a bag of lettuce so I could use it for salad later on. All in all nice receipe.
This was pretty good. I was experimenting with wraps and some bacon I had. I did think the sandwhich was kind of dry and added a little light ranch. I also just used about 2 slices of thin cut pre-cooked bacon, low-fat dairy, and extra tomatoes. I used a Trader Joe tortilla, which are my favorite. Thank you for sandwhich wrap ideas.
The idea of melted cheese to use as a glue for the wrap is a great idea. Yesterday I made one for my husband, I omitted the lettuce and used an egg and hassbrown. I guess I made it into a breakfast burrito. My husband love it and it look great. Thank Karen
My husband and I enjoyed this twist on the traditional BLT. I did add a bit of miracle whip and guacamole to the sandwich. I also used turkey bacon instead of pork bacon, mainly because I had that on hand.
This was very good. I think I'll omit the cheese next time and use ranch dressing as some have suggested. Also, wonder if anyone else found the warps a little dry after microwaving them. I tried heating them up over the toaster but that dried them out also.
I thought this recipes was great, and you can modify it anyway you like. I also use my sandwich maker to melt it all together and add the tomato and lettuce after. The kids look forward to this meal and it is super easy and quick.
Very easy and simple. Good fast dinner for my family on the go. I did mix mayo and sour cream together and lightly dressed the wrap to help hold in lettuce. Have made these several times now. You can make it even easier by using a package of bacon bits, and a bag of shredded lettuce.
A great quick wonderful meal. I cut it in half for me and my husband and the first thing he said after trying it was "let's make this again!" and I said "ok, when?" he said "tonight!" SO we had to cook more bacon and make more wraps. This time we added some mayo and he loves it! It's good either way, with or without mayo. Yum! Thanks!
