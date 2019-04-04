Portuguese Chourico Stew

4.5
15 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Authentic stew made with Portuguese chourico (smoked pork sausage) and green beans.

Recipe by John J Pacheco

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Saute chourico, onion and garlic until onion is tender. Stir in tomato sauce, water and potatoes. Season with red pepper and paprika. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 25 to 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Stir in green beans, and simmer 5 to 10 minutes, or until heated through.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 52.3mg; sodium 1421.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022