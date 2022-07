Portuguese Chourico Stew

I grew up in Plymouth Massachusetts and my mom in law was straight Portuguese. My husband teared up when he came home and smelled this dish simmering in the kitchen, it reminded him of his mom's cooking. You must use Portuguese chourico, I order Gaspar's from New Bedford online now that I'm in Georgia. I try to make recipes as written the first time, but I knew the kale or spinach others added was what Mom used too, so I added chopped frozen spinach (I was out of kale) and I used yellow canned beans (we call them wax beans) cause that's what Mom used in her recipe. I was scared by the 2 teaspoons of red pepper so I only used 1 bare teaspoon, and it was still too spicy. Chourico is fairly spicy, skip the pepper the first time until you know how spicy you want it. This was excellent and I'll make it again, with a lot less red pepper next time.