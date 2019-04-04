Portuguese Chourico Stew
Authentic stew made with Portuguese chourico (smoked pork sausage) and green beans.
My husband is from Fall River, MA (high Portuguese population) and we've been searching for soups and stews for him to take to work. He is a very picky eater and he LOVES this. "A keeper" he said. I am not fond of canned veggies, so I used fresh green beans added at the 20 minute mark, then cooked for another 20 minutes and it came out wonderful. Next time we might try adding some cabbage. :)
This dish is best with fresh green beans! When I make it, I replace the tomato sauce with a can of beer. Mine is not really like a stew, but a hearty dish with enough broth to dip some nice crusty bread....
like my grandmother use to make excellent! ive missed it till now
This was one of those recipes that my family would make when I was growing up but they would never share the recipe! I substituted kale and fava beans for the green beans and it came out very good. The leftovers were even better.
I thought this was a good base to start from . I partially cooked pieces of chicken then made the soup in the same pot , the chicken in this recipe added alot of flavor . I did not use green beans , I'm not a fan of canned veggies instead I added frozen kale at 50 cents a box you can't go wrong. I believe authentic Portuguese Chouricco Stew has kale not green beans...
I used spinach instead of green beans. My family LOVED this recipe!!!
Excellent! I loved it.
I'm also from Fall River...not Portuguese, but raised on all of those beautiful flavors, and now living in the South. If possible, use Portuguese chourico and not Spanish chorizo. It makes all the difference in the world. Brands I remember from my childhood are: Amaral and Gaspar, although there may be others. This IS a taste of home!
love it! so good... I used somebody elses idea and I substituted the green beans for fava beans and also collard greens. A really good soup that doesnt take too long to make.
I've made this several time and just love it. It reminds me of my Nana. She used to make something like this.
I grew up in Plymouth Massachusetts and my mom in law was straight Portuguese. My husband teared up when he came home and smelled this dish simmering in the kitchen, it reminded him of his mom's cooking. You must use Portuguese chourico, I order Gaspar's from New Bedford online now that I'm in Georgia. I try to make recipes as written the first time, but I knew the kale or spinach others added was what Mom used too, so I added chopped frozen spinach (I was out of kale) and I used yellow canned beans (we call them wax beans) cause that's what Mom used in her recipe. I was scared by the 2 teaspoons of red pepper so I only used 1 bare teaspoon, and it was still too spicy. Chourico is fairly spicy, skip the pepper the first time until you know how spicy you want it. This was excellent and I'll make it again, with a lot less red pepper next time.
A perfect stew that will be a staple in our house! Thank you for sharing!
