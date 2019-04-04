Lickin' Good Rabbit

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

I tried this recipe and it was superb!

By Ken

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place rabbit in a glass bowl or baking dish. Cover with water, vinegar and onions, and season with salt, pepper, tarragon and cloves. Let stand for 24 hours or at least overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Add rabbit pieces and brown them on all sides. Reduce heat to medium and pour in enough of the marinade to cover the bottom of the pan. Add more marinade as needed. Cover pan and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, or until meat is tender and the juices run clear.

  • Remove meat to a deep platter, and stir the sour cream into the juices in the pan. Cook over high heat, stirring constantly until gravy is thick and smooth. Pour over meat and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 49.9g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 207.4mg; sodium 318.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022