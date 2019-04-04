Lickin' Good Rabbit

There's no information on what to do with the onions, and three sliced onions is a LOT of onions. I chose to put the rabbit pieces to drain while I pan-fried the onions until soft (not browned), then removed them from the pan and melted the butter. The cooking time is wildly optimistic. It took 15 minutes just to brown the first side of the rabbit pieces, in part because the marinade clinging to the pieces takes time to boil off so they can brown, even though I drained them for 15-20 minutes. The second side went faster, browning in about 5 minutes. 25 minutes of braising brought clear juices, though we might debate how tender the meat was. I found it hard to cut off the bone, but not excessively chewy. It took another 7 minutes to reduce the sour-cream gravy. So, my cooking time was 52 minutes, plus 15 for cooking the onions. I did find the gravy flavorful and the onions went well with the dish. I liked this better than the previous rabbit recipe I tried.

