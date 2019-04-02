Polish Meat and Potatoes
This is an old recipe from my grandmother. 'Good Polish-Slovak food!' She would always say. 'Eat more!'
Good plain food! Only change I made was in technique. I sauteed the thinly sliced kielbasa in a little oil til it was nicely browned. Then taking a slotted spoon I removed to a warm platter while I prepared rest of meal. Returned sausage to main pan for last ten minutes of cooking. This way the potatoes and onion soaked up the flavor from the sausage oil. And I was able to limit oil use to a little over 2 tablespoons. Will prepare this again and again during the cold winter months. Very economical too! Thank you for sharing this recipe.Read More
This was good and easy to make too. Definitely don't need anywhere NEAR 1/4 cup of cooking oil though....I used a couple tablespoons and it was still very greasy. It would help to brown the kielbasa in a separate skillet & then drain on paper towels. I used red potatoes and left the skins on which gave it a good flavor. Next time I'll definitely use fresh garlic as opposed to garlic powder.
We love this recipe, but I did alter it a little. I parboiled the potatoes, used red bell peppers, cut down on the oil. I coarsely chopped and steamed 1/2 head of cabbage until it was just slightly crunchy and tossed it with the other ingredients at the end.
Sooooo easy. I actually peaked the kids' interest with this one, because it smelled soooo good. BUT, there was entirely way to much oil. My suggestion is to start out with a tbsp. or two, and add everything to the pan at the same time, that way the sausage will add it's share of fat (even the light sausage had plenty). I did it as the recipe stated & my potatoes started to get mushy by the time I added the sausage, and then it kinda got greasy. My husband suggested the addition of sauerkraut next time. Good dish, (the kids even ate it), thanks Christopher!
YIKES!!! The fat, cholesterol & sodium content was way to high!! Substituted the 1/4 cup of vegetable oil to sunflower oil, and only used 1/3 cup measurement! Kielbasa is not the best healthy choice so I picked chicken instead :) You can get just as much protein from chicken!
Delicious!! This is a good, quick and hearty meal made in just one pan. Left overs (if you have any) can be used the next morning in an omelet. We liked that, too :)
I don't like peppers so I left this alone, but my it's one of my husband's new favorites! We used some red and some green peppers to make it more colorful, yellow onion, and red potatoes. We also tried to make it more healthy by using olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and reduced-fat brats instead of kielbasa (sliced thin so it still looks like you have lots of meat). We also left it uncovered and only cooked for about 15 minutes total to maintain some crispness to the veggies. Even with all our minor changes, the basic recipe is still the same, and it's a winner!
This recipe was ok....I love polish sausage and I love potatoes...but this just didn't do it for me. Extreemly toooooooo greasy! Would cut down the oil but then the potatoes would stick more than they already did. Maybe cook the sausage first then the potatoes.
Yum! I would cut the salt in half next time. The sausage has enough salt on it's own. Potatoes are fantastic!
VERY GOOD! I made this for lunch today...easy but filling meal! First, I cooked the cubed potatoes in the microwave for apprx 8 min to speed up the process and then I took MC_MA's advice...cut that oil down to 2 TBLS. I also added 1 cup chopped broccoli (I bought one of those 3 lbs bags of pre-chopped broccoli and now I'm trying to use it up in almost every recipe I deem tasty) as well as 1/2c chopped celery. Also, I used the polska kielbasa...HMMMMM. The flavors from the kielbasa really hype up the meal. I'm the only one in my family that melted some sharp cheddar cheese over my bowl but EVERYONE agreed this was an excellent tasting meal. I could only do what Christopher's Grandma said: "EAT MORE!" Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Quick, easy, and tasty. Great for a work night and you still have a family to feed!
Dobre,Dobre Been eating this for over 70 yrs. Use less oil. It is also good without the spuds, use fried cabbage instead. Dobre noche, Tazz
I made this for dinner last night and it brought back to me memories of my days as young Chef on the prowl around Europe where this and Polish Bigos were culinary attractions in the kitchens of the Victoria Hotel in Warsaw and in Pope John's favourite restaurant of the square in Krakow, where I learned that his favourite kielbasa was made by a Polish butcher in Hamilton, Ontario of all places. I enjoyed the recipe although I admit that I studded the sausage with garlic cloves and Polish style left the poatoes in their jackets.Even better when served with dollops of sauerkraut.
Delicious! I cooked a bit of bacon & sauteed some cabbage in the fat...added to mix for the last bit of cooking - YUM!
I've noticed that several reviews have commented that 1/4 cup of oil is way too much.I agree.The kielbasa will also produce some fat/oil.I would use any kind of potatoes that I have at the time and I would wash them and leave them unpeeled.I would also put the peppers in at the same time as the onions and potatoes so they will soften a little.However,I do like my peppers and onions with a little crunch to them.I would possibly also add some cut up cabbage to this dish,not sauerkraut just raw cabbage.Of course dishes like this can have other items added such as diced carrots,one cup of whole kernel corn,as well as other items.I have made a variation of this by using sauerkraut instead of potatoes and leaving out the carrots and corn but keeping in the peppers and onions.This is a great dish,thanks for posting.
So delicious. I sliced my potatoes about 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick and leave the red skins on. I used an electric frying pan and used 1 teaspoon canola oil and about 1/2 cup water. I put the lid on and let it cook til Ican just stick a fork through. Then I added bell pepper and onion. Put the lid on and let cooked just a few minutes. THEN I threw the sausage on top. For seasoning I used cajun seasoning and a bit of soy sauce. We like for it to have some browned places on the potatoes so the last few minutes I take the lid off. Usually have some type crusty bread and green beans. Oh...and don't forget to put a little wine in it when you start the potatoes. Seasoned black pepper is good too. I sometimes use green onions.
For the people who thought it was unhealthy, just substitute turkey kielbasa (tastes exactly the same), and use 2 Tablespoons of canola oil. And if you're worried about salt, leave it out. Mine was definitely not greasy. It was delicious. Thanks for a great recipe, Chris!! I'll be making this frequently!
I use same ingredients, but add sliced carrots. I toss everything in a bowl add a little olive oil and sprinkle Italian seasonings over all and toss together. I put all in foillined pan, and close foil on top. Roast at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Turn up the oven to 425 degrees, open foil and roast another 15 minutes.
This turned out great! I substituted 8 red potatoes for the 4 regular potatoes and otherwise followed the directions. The only things I would do differently next time are brown the sausage first so I could cook the potatoes and onions in the sausage grease instead of using so much oil and cut the onions a little larger because they melted away to almost nothing
This recipe gets 5 stars from me because it was delicious and quick and easy. I followed a few suggestions from others and of course cut down on the oil and used olive oil instead. I browned the kielbasa first, took it out and started cooking the potatoes. Then added the onions and peppers. I used paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. I didnt have onion powder so I just left it out. My 10 year old ate the whole thing and loved it and so did my husband! I could definitely see this recipe being used for breakfast or brunch to, just throw a fried egg on top and it would be fabulous. This is a keeper.
This was really tasty. I pan fried the Turkey Kielbasa in a tbls bacon fat and a little olive oil, removed kielbasa from pan, added a bit more olive oil and tossed in the onions, potatoes and green peppers. Cooked med-low for approx 15 mins then deglazed pan with a 1/2 c. dark ale covered and simmered another 10 mins. Quick & easy, very hearty and filling on a rainy fall evening. Mr.had a 2nd serving, will make again. Thanks for another keeper.
Very tasty! I browned the sausage first and then used the oils from that to cook everything else. Next time I will cut my taters smaller so it all cooks a bit faster. But quite filling and everyone enjoyed!
I thought this would be bland, but it was actually pretty good. I used 3 Tablespoons of olive oil, and frozen french-style green beans instead of the bell pepper. The husband thought this would be really good as a breakfast dish, with melted cheese and a fried egg on top.
Basic, homey and pleasant. Easy to make. Perfect for dinner after a busy work day.
I have actually been doing a version of this for years, but it's a bit different. I put just a touch of olive oil (barely a tablespoon) and toss the potatoes in to get some good color on them. (Sometimes I will add 1 tbs. of butter just to thicken it up at this stage but it's definitely optional) Then I add the rest of the veggies and I use fresh garlic and diced onions and no garlic powder or onion powder. Then I add vegetable or chicken stock (whichever I have on hand) and let it cook low and slow until they absorb the broth. It gives it a different taste and is MUCH healthier than all that oil. I brown the kielbasa in a separate pan and then add it at the end. I also use red peppers in addition to green, and I use turkey kielbasa, which tastes just as good but is MUCH healthier!
I made this for dinner last night and my husband and I enjoyed it very much! Fast and easy one pot meal. The flavors were great. Used a little olive oil instead of vegtable oil. Wonderful recipe and will make again!!!
i've made a fry-up like this for decades but never thought to season beyond salt and pepper. i use less potato, uually leftover baked potatoes. i don't usually use that much fat and i use butter. when it is just done i break in 4 eggs or so and scramble it up. i think i've used almost every kind of sausage excep italian. really like the turkey smoked sausage.
This recipe is just "okay". Nothing really wrong with it, but nothing particularly special either. My family requested I not make it again.
Really good and so easy. I used Smoked Sausage. Go easy on the oil as some is rendered from the sausage. I like to give the potatoes a head start by microwaving them a minute or so before adding to the saute pan. We love this with creamed corn on the side just because that's how grandma served fried potatoes! I add a crispy lettuce salad and buttered Rye bread is good with it.
After learning the first time around, we elected to pan fry the meat separately from the rest of the meal. Then add once the potatoes are ready. This will avoid over cooking the potatoes with the lid on which will soften the potatoes too much.
Very Good.I'll make them again, but next time, i'll put LESS oil. I had to drain oil after cooking the vegies and even patted with papertowl over those vegis, trying to get more oil from them. Then I added Kielbasa and i got more oil. So next time, i'll cut the amount in half, and see what happens. Otherwise, simple, easy& good:-)
Flavorfull and filling. I prepared this for 4 men and you now understand, every bite was eaten.
I made this for my family, i am a vegetarian myself so did not try it. My daughter and bf loved this dish. They said it had good flavor. My daughter ate 2 big bowls, she said it was so good. I followed this recipe exactly, with no complaints from family.This is a winner in my house!
Excellent, but I added 2 Serrano peppers, 1 Ortega, and used some Cyan pepper
I have made this for years and it is delicious. I use fresh onion and garlice rather than powdered. Also, after it is cooked, I sprinkle on some grated parmasean cheese before serving. It is still hot so the cheese easily melts....and tastes amazing!
Delicious! So easy to make and something I could eat all the time.
I love this combination. I make it even easier. I just put everything into a steamer and cook it that way. I add anything I have in the refrigerator from cabbage, carrots, broccoli. Much healthier not using the oil. Yum, Yum!
Delicious! I probably cooked the potatoes longer than directed as I like them to brown a little.
This was very good, my husband agreed. Definately use fresh garlic, the flavor is awesome. I cooked it all in my electric skillet. I'll be making it often.
Great dish, really enjoyed it. Did as several other reviewers recommended and cut down on the oil. Cooked the meat first, set it aside and cooked the vegetables in the juices left over from the meat. Very yummy, will likely be making this dish again.
Good rustic food! We added a small amount of fresh hungarian wax peppers as in our area, hot peppers seem to be in everything like this. Liked the blend of colors and flavors. Also used low fat kielbassa, parboiled potatoes, and just a splash of olive oil as a substitute. Probably still a lot of saturated fat, but that should help balance it out.
very easy and very good. I loved the leftovers. I might make extra next time
great meal, easy to prepare. Perfect for a very cold, snowy day. Would make this again.
Delicious! Wonderful fall comfort dinner. We can't wait to make it again!
Very good, very easy. We like to layer it all together in a one-use foil pan, dot with some butter, seal with foil and grill for 45-60 minutes on medium heat.
To cut the fat, I use Turkey Keilbasa sausage cut in one inch pieces. When you mix it with the potatoes, onions etc., you can't taste the difference and it is a lot healthier. Good easy dish to make. I covered the pan for about 5 minutes to cook the potatoes a little faster, and then uncovered the remaining five minutes.
This was a good recipe. I used yellow below peppers since I didn't have green bell peppers. The bf liked it. It was a solid, hearty meal. I didn't serve it with a side and it filled us up.
Wonderful aroma and delicious taste. I took others suggestion and cut oil back to 2 tblsp which was plenty. I also used yellow onion, red and green bell pepper as suggested. I cooked the meat, onion, and potatoes all the same time. Added the peppers within the last 5 minutes to keep them nice and firm. I also added some crushed red pepper and just a hint of cayenne pepper. To complete this meal we served it with fresh grated cheddar cheese and sour cream for wonderful complimentary toppings. I also served warm tortillas. What a wonderful quick one-dish meal. Really satisfying. Thanks!
I actually enjoyed this dish. It was great.
This has been a favorite of my family's for years!! We also enjoy this on the grill... Just put your ingredents in tin foil with lots of butter. Roll the tin foil till closed up tight and let it heat on the grill or in the oven for about 30 mins, till potatos are tender. Yummy!
Yummy quick and easy weeknight dinner. I parboiled my potatoes, because I wasn't quite sure what I was going to make for dinner until I found this recipe. Left out the onion powder since there were sliced onions. I used red potatoes!!
Turned out great the first time, kinda soggy the second time. I may try cooking the kielbasa separately as I cook the onions and potatoes rather than cooking them together for another full 15 minutes. Still, glad I found this recipe - quick, easy, hearty meal.
This was really good and easy to make.
excellent , easy to make. whole family enjoyed it.
very good i did not make it 100% the way it should have been made i cooked it two times- i cooked beef sausage green pepper-yum i also cooked it polish sausage onions and red potatos-yum so now i will use both sausages potatos green pepper and onions-it will be great also the second time i had no olive oil so i used butter-yummy
This has been one of my main dishes for years, but, instead of any oil I use a can of chicken or beef broth. I have also added sweet potatoes on occasion and multi colored bell pepers. GREAT meal. tom
This was great I left out the green peppers my kids dont like them shredded a carrot instead. Great fast dinner.
This was REALLY good! My kids loved this.. I did not use all the oil. I did what another reviewer did, I first cooked the cut up polish sausage, then took it from the pan, I them put a small amount of EVOO in the pan and cooked the potatoes, onions and peppers. I also used lawry's season saly in place of the spices, and fresh ground black pepper. I added the sausage back in for the last 10 min of cooking. Very tasty!
Made this last night, and my husband loved it! I also cut oil down to 2 Tbs, used turkey sausage, and omitted the salt. I work with moms and kids and I'm anxious to offer this recipe. (Kids would appreciate green beans--maybe Italian--in place of the peppers.)
Big hit with the whole family. I cooked the potatoes and onions first with all the seasonings until the potatoes were about 1/2 way done. Then I added the green pepper and sausage. Definitely used alot less oil. I've found generally that if sausage seems too greasy or fatty, boiling it first will reduce that. I'll definitely make this again.
Really good, quick, easy and not expensive to make!! Followed the recipe pretty much as it was, but used only 2 tbs of olive oil, and added a cup of chicken stock. Had a leftover 1/2 red pepper so I added that to the 2 green ones. Left the skin on the red and yellow baby potatoes and used fresh garlic. Served sauerkraut on the side. Hubby and 2 teenage boys inhaled it!
Just made this with my boyfriend this evening with spicy andouille sausage. I added chopped fresh garlic (didn't have garlic powder), zucchini, and a red and green bell pepper for color. Yummy, 1 pan meal!
I used one red pepper and one green pepper for additional flavor and color. I also used turkey kielbasa in this recipe. The whole family enjoyed it and it was super quick and easy to make.
Made this last night and it went well. Wifey asked if I would make it again!!! The only changes I make was to double the onion powder, garlic powder and black pepper. Easy to make.
Changed my stars! I made it again and just cooked the potatoes for about 5 minutes before adding onions, then about 10 minutes after added the rest. I also added lawry's season salt and that seemed to be what it was missing the first time.
Outstanding...used Venison sausage and the crowd roared!!
This is good for breakfast with fried eggs and toast! I used olive oil and cut the amount of oil by half.
A bit oily for us but other than that it was a hit. We'll definitely make this again (adding more & different types of vegetables too!)
Now THIS is my kind of meal. Just ignore the nutrinal info. and enjoy linda
Great dish! Husband and I liked it!
Good meal, especially for a cold weekend.
Easy to make.
Very tasty and a good way to use up leftovers! I used italian sausage and some andouille, because we had it on hand. Also, I used leftover mashed potatoes, which made it a little more stew-like. And threw in some zucchini. Enjoy this simple supper!
My husband was Polish so I learned alot from his mom. I have done this for years, and now I'm craving it again. I do cut up the Kielbasa and cook everything like a stirfry and I use alot less oil. Sometimes I omit the potatoes and I make everything and toss it into pasta, that it awesome. This dish is very versatile, thanks for reminding me of it:)
very very good. only change i made is i added cabbage. another time i added cabbage and also mixed veggies. we had company and i neede to stretch this in a hurry. it was fabulously yummy
I will make this again. It was yummy. I will probably add sourkraut to it next time.
I made this dish over this past weekend and it was delicious. I did adjust a few things did not use vegetable oil used olive oil instead along with Butterball Turkey Sausage, fresh garlic & mushrooms. Made a double batch since we had company and there were no leftovers. I will be making this again
this is great just as the recipe describes it. i put a little different spin on it the second time i made it. i browned the potatoes, poured off about half the oil and did the kielbasa, (i'm in china so it wasn't really kielbasa but it wasn't a bad sausage) then when i put the rest of the vegetables in (i added mushrooms) i poured on a sweet and sour sauce ... just sugar (i like brown sugar rather than white) and white vinegar. chinese friends loved it.
Tasty meal, fairly quick and definitely easy. Good flavor. It's not going to knock your socks off and make you swoon, but it's good enough to be a dinner about once a month.
I've cooked Kielbasa at least three different ways from recipes on this site and I will stick with all of them and leave this behind. I had to make too many changes to get things to work to our taste - but that is the fun of this site. We all have different tastes. Thanks submitter.
I liked this the first day--but cut down the oil. I reheated the next day and it was just too greasy so I wouldn't eat it as a leftover but liked it the first time around with about 2T oil.
growing up my family made this for dinner, with the addition of scrambled eggs in the mixture! YUM! Also a little hungarian pepper!
Made this for something different, uncomplicated, and a break from the low fat food... Loved it! The husband really loved it too. I like that it's all inclusive - no need for side dishes - it's all in there! I did as others suggested - used less oil, cut the sausage into smaller slices (1/4 inch or less) and fried up the sausage first. I had some problems with the onions sticking to the bottom of my pan, so I could have used a little more oil (only used 2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil at first) - or it could be that the non-stick coating on my saute pan is shot. Probably a combination of both. But it still rocked! Was way more tasty than I expected, and will be a nice addition to my rotation.
I swear I was 8 years old again, sitting in my grandmother's kitchen, fininshing my plate to get desert. This was a great dish.
My husband loves this combination. Did not have enough Kielbasa, so I cut up a package of National Hebrew Beef Hot Dogs. Served with fresh cut tomatoes from the garden on the top.
excellent.
This was great. My husband is of Polish desent and loves Polish food. He really enjoyed it, as did the rest of the family. Very easy to prepare too. Thank you.
This is a very filling meal. I did change the sausage from polish to Eckrich smoke sausage, with that little change, it was Yummy!!!
After reading many reviews, I too cooked the sausage before the potatoes. I diced red potatoes and used 2 tbsp EVOO, seasoned salt, and a little garlic powder. My DD inhaled two bowls, and my hubby had seconds. I think my son would've had more but the had to leave for a meeting. I saved the 1/2 cup of leftovers in a ziplock for son's lunch quesadilla tomorrow, and he loves the idea. Personally, I'll use a different brand of kielbasa next time, and this wasn't my favorite dish, but I think it will earn a "keeper" in my rotation.
Would definitely make it again... but made the sausage first then cooked the potatoes in the grease from that, adding a little olive oil as I go. Tasted great!
I followed the recipe except used half the oil and it was great! Also a very good "leftovers" meal.
I didn't think there was anything special about this recipe. And it was too greasy for my taste.
Would give this one more than 5 stars if I could! We did start by browning the kielbasa, then adding the potatoes, etc. We also added some shredded cheddar cheese at the end, and let it melt. This was a fantastic meal! Thanks!
This is simple and excellent. For heart healthy, I used turkey kielbasa. It tasted great. I always use olive oil and did not have to change anything. I threw a little paprika to spin things and used 3 tbsp of oil. Agree that was snuff. Enjoy!
Perfect- I browned thin slices of the Polska Kielbasa in a cast iron dutch oven (on the stove top) with very little canola oil. Set it aside to rejoin potatoes later. Little oil was necessary to cook potatoes and onions, and the drippings from browning the meat added depth and flavor. Warms up beautifully.
This was good, easy to make. I will make it again.
Great!! Everyone loved it!
This dish would be great if only real Polish Kielbasa was used instead of pre packaged Kielbasa sausage.
