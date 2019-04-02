Polish Meat and Potatoes

Made this for something different, uncomplicated, and a break from the low fat food... Loved it! The husband really loved it too. I like that it's all inclusive - no need for side dishes - it's all in there! I did as others suggested - used less oil, cut the sausage into smaller slices (1/4 inch or less) and fried up the sausage first. I had some problems with the onions sticking to the bottom of my pan, so I could have used a little more oil (only used 2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil at first) - or it could be that the non-stick coating on my saute pan is shot. Probably a combination of both. But it still rocked! Was way more tasty than I expected, and will be a nice addition to my rotation.