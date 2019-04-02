Polish Meat and Potatoes

This is an old recipe from my grandmother. 'Good Polish-Slovak food!' She would always say. 'Eat more!'

By Christopher Shorts

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook onions and potatoes for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce flame to med and stir in bell pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cover, and cook 5 minutes. Stir in kielbasa, cover, and cook for 15 minutes, or until onions are caramelized.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
661 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 44.9g; cholesterol 74.9mg; sodium 1332.7mg. Full Nutrition
