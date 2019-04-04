Ukrainian Olha's Varenyky (Perogies)

These turned out well. I'm excited to share them with my husband who has never had perogies. Like another reviewer, I too ended up with left over filling, about a third. I think part of the issue is this recipe (and every other perogie recipe I could find) does not give an actual measurement for the potatoes. Exactly what a "large" potato is varies from person to person. I used a pound of potatoes. And I think the 5lbs of flour would have been fine except that I had trouble rolling it thin. I used water instead of the sour cream someone suggested. I think next time I will try that. I just saved the left over filling as awesome mashed potatoes for another dish. As the filling goes, I thought it was a little bland and seasoned it to taste with garlic powder. It came out awesome! When boiling the perogies, follow the gnocchi rule - if it floats to the surface, it's done. I then pan fried the perogies and seasoned with garlic salt. I pan fried onions and peppers (a MUST when it comes to serving perogies) and also seasoned with garlic salt. And combined the two. Delicious!