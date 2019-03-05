Creamy Creamed Cabbage
This sauce for cabbage is a bit different...and it tastes great. Cabbage, Romano cheese, and cream sauce are a perfect combination!
I'm embarrassed to admit that I ate the entire pan of this for dinner tonight. I used a mixture of cheeses - extra sharp Cheddar, smoked Gouda and Parmesan. This would be good with cabbage and cauliflower. Delicious. Thanks, Michele!Read More
This dish was ok. The romano cheese didn't melt very well. It was something different to try, but will probably not make it again.Read More
Absolutely delicious! I read the reviews that some people found it bland so I made some small changes. I sauteed the cabbage in olive oil along with half an onion which I had leftover from another recipe. I had some leftover Asiago cheese that had rosemary in it that I used for most of the cheese but added what I needed of Romano cheese. I added a pinch of red pepper flakes to the cream sauce which I made with skim milk. To the top I added seasoned panko bread crumbs. Husband says this is a keeper!
lol I keep forgetting that I am old. (66) This is basic white sauce with cheese. This is the best recipe to know. Then add flavourings. Add cheddar for noodles or macaroni. Same recipe...different cheese. Once you know the basics for thin, medium and thick white sauce...can be used for all sorts of things. I love creamed peas. or with different herbs...oh and garlic. for potatoes too. OOO creamed spuds are great. And of course cabbage, cauliflower. Geesh I should be writing a blog here. Sorry. This is the basic sauce when they call it "scalloped".
I sauteed the cabbage until tender instead of steaming. Tastes great!
Very good side dish for a chilly night. Used finely shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese instead.
Mixed review on this one. My husband loved it, I thought it was rather bland. I added a layer of shredded Swiss cheese in addition to the Parmesan/Romano cheese between layers of cabbage and sprinkled Swiss cheese over the top. Then I placed the casserole under the broiler for the last five minutes to brown the cheese. I must admit, the next day leftovers seemed tastier. It was something different to make with cabbage and I would definitely make it again.
My husband loves cabbage, so I decided to try something different. This will be a keeper, he loved it. I used parmesan instead of romano, because I had all the other ingredients on hand. Kids wouldnt touch it, but I really didnt expect them to.
everyone but the kids loved this.my single brother in law ask me for the recipe! The romano cheese really makes this.Thanks for sharing
Served this for Thanksgiving everyone said it was OK! Kind of bland. I thought it would be creamier. Don't know if I would make it again.
A different spin on cabbage
WE BOTH LOVED IT THANKS!
This was a very tasty smooth and mild recipe which my whole family enjoyed. I did use Napa Chinese Cabbage as my husband won't eat regular cabbage, and it was excellent. I've also prepared it with different types of cheddar and other mild cheeses to match the flavors of the main dish, with equally delicious results. I've subbed in canned milk, and Half&Half to replace milk with tasty results, using the cream for a fancy dinner, and the canned milk when I ran out of whole milk. I've frozen some in meal sized portions and will report back how it does as a OMC dish. Kudos to Michele and thanks for this recipe.
I followed this exactly except for adding a little shredded mozzarella cheese and sour cream. This is delicious!!! My kids like it too!
it was super good.
I made it tonight, it was delicious. I did not steamed my cabbage, I sauted it in olive oil and onions. I definitely will make it again. Thanks for the recipe. Bon appétit
It was really good.
My favorite creamed cabbage!
Subbed wheat flour with gluten free brown rice flour and "real" asiago and pepper jack cheese for the romano cheese. Hubby ate it and actually said, "Don't lose the recipe."
Used Truffle Italian cheese from Trader Joe’s. Yum!!
This had a good flavor, but was a little bland. Doesn't need the romano cheese, just some onion powder, salt and pepper and a little bacon grease. Much better after I spiced it up a bit.
i added fried bacon...
I have made this about five different ways for my client. With bacon, with sausage, adding nutmeg, onion, etc. Also used bacon grease for the roux. Never ever a bad combo!
Loved, loved this recipe!
this is very similar to a dish I had in Taiwan, I added small package of dried shrimp and chili flakes, simple to make and a great side dish
This was, for me, an inspirational recipe rather than one I actually followed. In other words, (1) I made it Keto by using 1/2 cup Chicken Stock and 1/2 cup Heavy Cream rather than Milk and 1-1/2 tsp. Xanthan Gum rather than Flour for the sauce; I also added 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese to the sauce; (2) I added approx. 3/4 lb. of Sweet Italian Sausage and sauteed both the Sausage and the Cabbage (along with a medium-sized yellow onion) on my stove-top in a combination of Butter and Avocado Oil; (3) I used grated Parmesan Cheese (rather than Romano) because that's what I had, and reduced the amount I used to 1/2 cup; (4) I made Sour Cream, Sriacha, and Cayenne Pepper Flakes available for family members to "garnish" according to personal preferences. And it was DELICIOUS! I'm positive that this recipe, if made with the ingredients and according to the directions provided above, would be equally delicious (which is why I gave it 5 stars), but I can attest to the fact that, if you're looking to lowering its "carb level", it CAN be done with overwhelming success. Thank you very much, Michele O'Sulivan for the inspiration.
I used cheddar instead of Romano and sprinkled with cayenne. It was a very, very tasty casserole. Will be made again in this kitchen!
Simple to make and I love the cheese in this. I made as wrtten and the only thing I would add is some butter bread crumbs to finish the top.
I was looking for something different to do with my cabbage & I'm so glad I found this because I wouldn't have ever thought of trying this. Admittedly, I added some chicken stock and used Feta cheese - that's what I had and I love the salty goodness! - and put my cabbage under some seared chicken breasts, then put it in the oven to finish cooking. It was really good!
It turned out great and was delicious! Gonna make another batch again today.
This was a hit in my house! I sautéed first in olive oil with just a little onion. I replaced the Romano cheese with shredded bacon cheddar. Delicious!
This turned out very well. I did add a couple extra cheeses, Havarti, and cheddar cheese. Plus, I added some purple cabbage to it as well.
I changed it by reading other reviews. I added 1/2 sweet onion,1 head of cauliflower and used panko crumbs to the recipe. I shredded the cabbage using a knife. Then I sliced the onion, and then put the two together in a pan with olive oil. Once they were firm and tender, I added the tender cauliflower which I had boiled and drained. I used fresh mozzarella cubes and shaved Parmesan cheese. Then the panko crumbs on top which after 30 minutes I put it on low broil until golden brown. I had to Eyeball the ingredients because I made more then the recipe asked for.
I could eat an entire head of cabbage this way. So easy and so dang good!
I added garlic and paprika. Smells good haven’t tasted yet
I loved and so did my hubby I didn’t put it in the oven
I added cheddar cheese and ham chunks it turned out quite yummy
This was definitely different and good! I followed suggestions of sautéing some thin sliced onions in the butter as well as red pepper flakes. I made a white sauce and then added an Italian cheese mix. I will probably do this again when I have leftover cabbage and looking for some comfort food. Thank you!
