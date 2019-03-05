Creamy Creamed Cabbage

This was, for me, an inspirational recipe rather than one I actually followed. In other words, (1) I made it Keto by using 1/2 cup Chicken Stock and 1/2 cup Heavy Cream rather than Milk and 1-1/2 tsp. Xanthan Gum rather than Flour for the sauce; I also added 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese to the sauce; (2) I added approx. 3/4 lb. of Sweet Italian Sausage and sauteed both the Sausage and the Cabbage (along with a medium-sized yellow onion) on my stove-top in a combination of Butter and Avocado Oil; (3) I used grated Parmesan Cheese (rather than Romano) because that's what I had, and reduced the amount I used to 1/2 cup; (4) I made Sour Cream, Sriacha, and Cayenne Pepper Flakes available for family members to "garnish" according to personal preferences. And it was DELICIOUS! I'm positive that this recipe, if made with the ingredients and according to the directions provided above, would be equally delicious (which is why I gave it 5 stars), but I can attest to the fact that, if you're looking to lowering its "carb level", it CAN be done with overwhelming success. Thank you very much, Michele O'Sulivan for the inspiration.