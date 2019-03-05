Creamy Creamed Cabbage

54 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 17
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This sauce for cabbage is a bit different...and it tastes great. Cabbage, Romano cheese, and cream sauce are a perfect combination!

By Michele O'Sullivan

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Blend milk, flour, butter, salt, and pepper in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly until a thick white sauce has formed. Set aside.

  • Bring water to a boil in a separate medium saucepan. Place cabbage in a steamer set over the saucepan and steam until tender but firm.

  • Alternate layers of white sauce, steamed cabbage, and grated Romano cheese in a small baking dish.

  • Bake until sauce and cheese are bubbly, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 406.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/08/2022