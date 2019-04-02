Cornbread Sausage Stuffing

4.6
54 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a quick and delicious dressing that my family demands every holiday.

Recipe by Sharon Ashton

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare cornbread stuffing mix according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown; drain.

  • In a large bowl, mix cornbread stuffing, sausage, onion, celery, butter, poultry seasoning and desired amount of chicken broth.

  • Transfer mixture to a medium baking dish. Cover, and bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 768.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022