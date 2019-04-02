Cornbread Sausage Stuffing
This is a quick and delicious dressing that my family demands every holiday.
This is a regular at my house. I don't wait for a holiday to make it, it's a wonderful side dish to beef, pork or chicken anytime. Changes I make are as follows: I don't prepare the dressing as directed on the package, I just mix everything into the dry mix then add an entire 15 oz. can of beef or chicken broth, no water. It turns out perfect every time. I also add chopped water chestnuts and a can of sliced mushrooms. I cook the onions and celery with the sausage so they are soft. I use 2 packages of Stove Top cornbread stuffing mix. We love this!
I've made better homemade stuffing. Just not impressed with this recipe.
Very good recipe! I've changed it so much I guess it's not the same recipe anymore - here's what I do: • I use Italian sausage instead of plain • I add a big handful of dried cranberries • I mix up the stuffing mix and use chicken broth instead of water • I don’t add additional broth or melted butter • I never have poultry seasoning so I omit that I've been making this since 2003, and I'm on the 2nd batch this Thanksgiving season -it's a favorite.
I love this recipe. I have used it for years. I have tried others, but still keep coming back to it. It is very simple and easy to make, can be done in just minutes.
This is a KEEPER! I used Sage sausage. It turned ordinary stuffing into an instant family favorite. Everyone had seconds. Still outstanding the next day.
Pepperidge Farms makes the dry cornbread stuffing mix. I use chicken (or turkey) broth, onions, celery and sausage, etc. and "stuff" the chicken or turkey with it. Picks up the flavor of the bird. Easy and excellent
I've been making a similar recipe for years but didn't have 'measurements' so it turned out different each time. Thanks for helping end that! LOL I also use regular stovetop Turkey stuffing, but this was raved about! I also added mushrooms to mine. VERY GOOD! Thanks!
This was a delicious and easy stuffing to make. I really appreciate how little time it took to make. It will definitely be a keeper for me. Generally, I don't like stuffing, but this was delicious!!
This was SOOOO good, but I could just feel my arteries clogging from the sausage and butter, next time, instead of a total of 10 tbsp of butter I'll use a total of 8 and see what happens! This was delicious, and my guests loved it!! Will make again!!
this is the best stuffing i have ever tasted my family loves it thank you so much HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY
Perfect! It was simple to make the night before and throw in the slow cooker to save oven space. This will be our standard stuffing recipe from now on. Even the people who "don't like stuffing" loved this stuffing!
I served this at on office christmas lunch and got excellent reviews.
This was great. Even my wife, who does not like sausage, loved it. Next time I will cook the onion and cerely with the meat.
Aces. Very easy. You can vary it by choosing which type of sausage you use (sweet, hot, sage, etc.). I chucked a chopped apple in just to make it a little more interesting. Everyone loved it, thanks.
I love this recipe. The only thing that I did different was add one chopped hard boiled egg. Just my preference. Next time I'll add some red pepper flakes to give it a bite.
I made this with 1 medium size onion & it was way too much onion. Maybe next time I will try only half an onion.
This recipe was very simple and it turned out quite moist and tasty.
I've been making this for years and and with everything, you MAY have to alter the ingredients to your taste the next time (for the person who said way too much onion). I also added sage and when we had this with turkey, I would also add the drippings from the turkey as well.
This recipe was incredible! Warm and comforting as part of a winter meal. My husband loved it so much at Thanksgiving Dinner that he declared, "This is my favorite food EVER! I mean it--EVER! We're having this every year!"
Wonderful! Used low fat sausage! Tasted great!
I'm not originally from Texas but I wanted to have an authentic southern style Thanksgiving when I got here. So I got a recipe smillar to this one from a friend of mine at work (Josh). It was excellent and everyone gobbled it up. I lost the recipe :( . I wanted that stuffing again and didn't know what to do. That's how I came to know All Recipies I was looking for the stuffing recipe and came across this one. It is Exactly The Same!! It is sooo Good I make this every year and that was 6 years ago!!
My first time cooking thanksgiving dinner an making all the sides.. came across this recipe. Very simple quick an easy. I changed it up a lil. I doubled the recipe since i was expecting alot of people. So i used 2 lb of sausage one regular an one hot an mixed them with about a tbl spn of cayanne pepper.. came out sweet an spicey.. everyone loved it. Definetly will be making it again next year.
I'd say this was good, just not great. I think I'll stick with homemade stuffing instead of using the boxed stuff...
I gave this recipe 4 stars a while back and am still happy with this recipe. I follow the recipe pretty much to the "T" with the exception of additional seasonings to my taste. If you are going to use Stove Top I advise against using broth or additional seasoning as it can turn out a little too salty. My family loves this recipe and I will continue to make it for years to come.
Great recipe- wouldn't change a thing
The is a hit on my thanksgiving table every year now my family and I since I didn't like dressing before I did tweak the recipe a lil and used about 4 packs of hilshire farm sausage more are less on size and meatiness I also used turkey butts and necks that I pre boiled and seasoned and keep the grease from hillshire sausage and meat for turkey butts and neck why turkey butts is because it rich in flavor and ads that real down south taste trust me!! And I also made the cornbread sweet with adding white sugar and if your making greens which you should with dressing anyway use the juice from the greens and turkey butts and neck and add it into you dressing trust me you'll love it
This was a big hit for our Thanksgiving feast. I did not change anything and we'll have it again soon!
This is great!! Iused Stovetop Cornbread Dressing (6OZ). Everything else was the same. I cooked it about 20 minutes longer because I added a little too much chicken broth. I would rather have it too moist than too dry. I will definitely use this again and again. So easy and so fast. WOOHOO!!! RB
Very good. Had an excellent flavor. Everyone enjoyed this dish, and I enjoyed the leftovers for days. Used chicken broth to make the package stuffing for extra flavor.
Great recipe.
Thank you! This was a great recipe! Very simple and tasty!
I made this a few days before Christmas in my own home for my fiance' & myself since we're going to his family this year for the holiday! It turned out fabulous! I did make a pretty large amount of it so, we'd have leftovers. I served it with a whole turkey cooked in my crock-pot & it turned out wonderful as well! I pretty much stuck to the recipe as it listed however, he did the seasoning to his liking! Thank you for the recipe & I will def be making this again!! :)
This is a great basic cornbread sausage stuffing recipe. I have been making it for many years. I think it has so much more texture and flavor than regular bread stuffings. This is a good base recipe where you can add more seasonings as you like. I use a medium spicy sausage and like to add more seasonings and garlic. I like to make my own cornbread because I don't care for really sweet cornbreads. I usually saute my onion but not the celery because I like the crunch of celery. Thanks for posting.
So easy and everyone loved it!
I have made this several times and it is wonderful! People ask me for the recipe. I don’t add the poultry seasoning Bc I’m lazy- but I’m sure it would be amazing with it
I did not have chicken broth so I used beef bone broth because that's what I had. I put leftover corn in so I could get rid of it. Followed everything else. It turned out great.
I used "Stove Top Stuffing Pork Flavor" instead of the cornbread stuffing and It came out delicious. This will make a fine shortcut for Thanksgiving Dinner if I run short on time.
I combined this recipe with another recipe I found for corn bread stuffing. I used half an onion (I'm big on onions), 1 celery stalk, and 1/2 of orange juice instead of chicken broth and it came out delicious.
Delicious! Made for thanksgiving and it was a big hit.
OMG!! sooo good! Highly recommend this recipe. My family love it.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit. I used Jimmy Dean County mild sausage. I did as one reviewer suggested and did not make up stuffing. I did throw in extra butter to make up the difference though. I also used homemade Chicken stock.
I did not have celery, so I decided to use Cream of Celery soup. We used the amount of broth called for, but that was a bit much. However, the added soup thickened it, as we did not add any liquid that the celery soup called for. The cooking time when using all the broth took longer, maybe about an extra hour. The bottom of the stuffing became very thick and started sticking. But, overall it was a pleasant dish and I will definitely try this dish again (With reduced broth.)
I have used this same recipe but I use beef scapple
