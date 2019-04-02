Drunken Grilled Asparagus

I created this when I had a leftover open bottle of Burgundy and my friend brought me 10 pounds of fresh organic asparagus. You can probably use any wine you like. Also, the cooking time will vary depending on how hot your grill is and your desired doneness.
I gave this four stars because I threw some chicken breasts in with the asparagus and the marinade produced the most tender chicken breast that my husband has EVER grilled, which says alot because he always overcooks chicken (especially when he's grilling). I could have taken or left it on the asparagus, & I love asparagus (it was just kinda too sweet), but worked well with the chicken, thanks Denyse, my 11 year old ate 2 chicken breasts...RARE!
I was very disappointed...marinating the asparagus didn't add any additional flavor that I could tell. The tips of the asparagus burned before the stalks were done even those these were really skinny stalks. Perhaps grilling them on foil, so you could add the marinade while they cooked would be better. Thanks for sharing.
Tasty. I dumped the marinade, asparagus, and all into heavy duty foil shaped like a makeshift square pan...and placed on the grill. I like my asparagus REALLY done, nearly burnt, so I cooked for about 20 minutes.
We love asparagus and this was good. It's a little too cold and snowy outside to grill, so we just used our grill pan. They came out great. I've never even thought of grilling asparagus Denyse, so thanks for "enlightening" me! Michelle, the I.M. is the Instant Messenger, nothing to do with e-mail. The kids are on it all the time. Know what we're talking about?
YUMMY!!! Now this was delicious and addicting! I used some cheap bottle of savongon blanc and it sitll tasted great. Instead of bbqing it, I used an indoor grill for abotu 10 minutes or so, mmm. I think i'm going to buy lots more thin asparagus and make this many more times. My new favorite asparagus recipe!! Thanks so much for sharing.
Followed the recipe exactly and it was ok.....I love asparagus but for some reason this didn't trip my trigger. The flavor of the red wine seems odd with the asparagus. A white wine might have been better for me than the red. Liked the idea...may try again with a white wine and dijon mustard.
Very good but it's lots more work for no real reason. Just use some olive oil and some fresh garlic, let sit for a few minutes then use a veggie grill basket and toss on the grill. cook to desired doneness. Much easier and basically the same delicious results. the wine and brown mustard added very little additional flavor to the process in my opinion. It was good, just not so much better than just olive oil and fresh garlic to be worth the trouble of extra ingredients and the 2 hour marinade.
This recipe is okay. I marinated all the asparagus as stated, and then for the grilling, wrapped it all in tin foil. This allowed the taste to seep into the asparagus a little more, and stopped the ends from burning. This approach worked, but the taste itself was sort of bland. There are better ways to make asparagus, and I probably won't do it this way again.
Gave it a four so as not to really affect the rating. I only had Merlot, and dijon mustard, otherwise made as written. I am writing this review, and realize that some may be upset, but I think others may be wondering, therefore I write. It was only ok. i was really looking forward to it, but it didn't really wow me like I had hoped. It was gobbled up at the bbq, and hubby who didn't want to grill it tried it and said that he might actually want to do it again...which speaks volumes, but it fell flat to me. I would love to try it again as written.
Very good! I was short a couple ingredients, so instead of Burgundy I used white cooking wine and no brown mustard so I just used regular. I marinated this for about 3 hours in a big plastic bag, flipping it over whenever I went to the fridge. I also used the remainder of the sauce and poured it over the cooked asparagus. Mine didn't lose any of the sauces flavor. The only complaint was that it was a little undercooked, but that wasn't the recipes fault! Awesome!
This was not my favorite, the flavors were too strong for me. Plain 'ol butter tastes better to me. My husband enjoyed it though, he likes anything with wine.
First of all, this marinade smells FANTASTIC! I'm not sure I think that its best with asparagus, it was good but I think it'd be much better on a meat. Great flavor, but its lost on the asparagus. Next time I think i'll whip it up for some brisket or beef tips and noodles.
I just made for Memorial day. I used Red Moscato as that & Champagne was all I had on had. I cut up Zucchini & Squash along with the Asparagus. I grilled the veggies then sprinkled with coarse sea salt upon removal. I liked the flavor it gave the zucchini & squash, however, it didn't do much for the asparagus.
This was a good way to cook asparagus. It isn't difficult and the result is flavorful tender asparagus. I have used green and purple asparagus with this recipe. It won't WOW you but is definitely good to serve on a regular basis.
this was the first time i grilled asparagus & i followed the recipe as written. the final product was good but not great. maybe the ratings have to do with staging or presentation over taste. i'll try to make this again another time. thanks denyce!
