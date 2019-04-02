Drunken Grilled Asparagus

Gave it a four so as not to really affect the rating. I only had Merlot, and dijon mustard, otherwise made as written. I am writing this review, and realize that some may be upset, but I think others may be wondering, therefore I write. It was only ok. i was really looking forward to it, but it didn't really wow me like I had hoped. It was gobbled up at the bbq, and hubby who didn't want to grill it tried it and said that he might actually want to do it again...which speaks volumes, but it fell flat to me. I would love to try it again as written.