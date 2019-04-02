Drunken Grilled Asparagus

3.7
37 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 15
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

I created this when I had a leftover open bottle of Burgundy and my friend brought me 10 pounds of fresh organic asparagus. You can probably use any wine you like. Also, the cooking time will vary depending on how hot your grill is and your desired doneness.

Recipe by Denyse

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together Burgundy wine, olive oil, brown mustard, garlic powder, black pepper and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Place asparagus in a large glass bowl, and cover with the Burgundy wine mixture. Cover bowl, and marinate asparagus in the refrigerator at least 2 hours, turning occasionally.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • Grill asparagus 10 minutes, or to desired tenderness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 3.6g; sodium 173.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022