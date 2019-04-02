Baked French Fries II
I like these fries because they have a great flavor. These go well with salmon patties.
This was a great way to make homemade fries. I ended up adding all the ingredients into a ziploc bag and shaking it really well to evenly coat the fries. I placed them on a piece of foil (spray the foil so fries don't stick) on a baking sheet, and that made clean up super quick and easy. Great fries!!Read More
These were okay, I think I actually sliced my potatoes too thinly because they got too crispy. Also, they didn't have much flavor, but I used real Parmesan instead of the stuff out of the jar, I think they may have actually been better with the cheap stuff. I may try again adding more flavor as I was looking for a good low fat potato recipe.Read More
These are a dream come true!! Great spicey healthy fries!! 5 stars all the way. I love them and they last well in the fridge a couple days and can be re-baked later. ****JUST REMEMBER to grease your baking sheet--I used wax paper--with an olive oil spray or some other flavored spray so they don't stick to the sheet!! I didn't grease my sheet the first time and it was torture to have to throw away those tasty fries and only be able to slowly pick off some. But ever since, the greased sheet works like a charm... : )
This is an awesome recipe for healthy eating. Top notch side dishes are always hard to find. I paired these with Asian Tuna Patties, another great allrecipes submission. I may never eat another french fried potato again. Why would I when only 11% of the calories in this recipe are fat calories? It doesn't get much better than that. In trying to eat healthy, these french fries are a perfect choice for a side dish. I will be talking about these and using the recipe for the rest of my living years. As others have recommended, I did bag the Parmesan cheese and dried basil, coating the fries in three batches. I added salt and pepper separately. Enjoy! This is one recipe I would choose any day of the week, healthy recipe or not. Mmm.
I've been trying to find creative uses for potatoes since we're now on a tight budget and potatoes are cheap. I used this cooking technique, but changed the ingredients. I lined my baking sheet with parchment paper and coated the fries with olive oil spray. I seasoned the fries with garlic salt and cajun spices and baked them in the oven for about 35-40 minutes (I don't see how 20 could be nearly enough... they were still very soggy, but I did toss them a couple times to make sure they cooked evenly). For the person with sticking issues, the parchment paper works perfectly. I crumbled some leftover gouda I had in the food processor and threw that on top in the last couple minutes, then added another light coating of olive oil spray and added some fresh snipped chives. Together with the grilled gouda burgers we made, we certainly didn't feel like we were on so tight a budget!
Super easy to make, and a healthy alternative to frying. Very flavorful. The only change I made was adding a dashing of paprika.
Unfortanately for my thighs, this is a very good recipie. Add extra parm and kick up the spice level if you like.
These turned out really good. Better than I had hoped! They went perfect with my turkey burger. After reading other reviewer's problems with them sticking to the pan, I decided to use parchment paper. I highly recommend this. I also used reduced fat parmesean and garlic salt rather than regular. They're so easy to make, too! The hardest part was slicing the potatoes, and I accomplished that before my oven was even finished preheating. I'll use this one again.
Very good! I also used this recipe to make some tortilla chips (in place of the potatoes) for dipping and it was even better!
These were delicious. We had them with chicken nuggets. My husband and I loved them! I will make them again.
Good recipe, I reco putting the taters in a cold bath prior to baking. THe cold binds the starch making the fries crispier! Yum!
My husband (the ultimate french fry fanatic) absolutely loved these! I put the seasonings in a large ziploc bag, added some garlic powder and Johnny's Seasoning Salt (instead of just plain salt & pepper) and shook the potato slices before placing on the baking sheet. I used parchment paper, sprayed with a little olive oil spray, and then sprayed a little more on the top of the potatoes. Nothing stuck! They turned out cripsy and extremely flavorful. They did take a little longer to bake than the recipe stated...no problem. We will be making these again and again!
The kids and I loved these baked fries. So easy to make. I added all ingredients into a ziplock bag, plus I added 1/2 tsp chili powder to spice it up a bit and some olive oil. The ziplock bag worked like a charm to coat all the sliced potatoes evenly. I baked it at 400oF for 40 minutes (turning the fries over around 20 minutes), then increased to 425oF for an additional 5 minutes. Served it with turkey bacon burgers. What to do with leftover fries? For breakfast the next morning, I cut the fries into small pieces, fried it in a touch of bacon fat, and served it with scrambled eggs. Yum.
These are great! I like to sprinkle them with Lawry's Seasoned Salt :)
My kids started munching on these as I was putting them into the serving bowl and they loved them. So did the adults. Fantastic recipe and simple. I did as suggested by other reviewers and used a bag to shake the seasonings onto the fries. The only thing I would suggest is to make two batches if your crowd loves fries!
Made these for lunch today and they were a big hit with my husband and son (I left out the basil, though). If you don't have any cooking spray (I didn't), you can pour a small amount of oil (I didn't measure, and I used olive oil) in a ziplock bag with the salt and pepper, add the potatoes and turn over several times to coat all, and then add the cheese and do the same. I used parchment paper on the baking sheet, and I had to cook them a little longer than stated; I think maybe 35 minutes would be about right, in my oven at least. My husband said I could make these every day as far as he's concerned! Thanks for sharing.
These were a great start to something I improved over time. I like the spices, but add some garlic powder as well and just a tiny bit of cayenne to kick it up a bit, plus the red/orange color looks great! The main thing that bothered me about the recipe as is: 25 minutes at 400 is not nearly enough. I've tried it in a regualr oven and they were only about halfway cooked, and the next time I used my convection cycle and they still came out not cooked enough. I cut them in 1/4 inch slices as called for, some even thinner. The first time I made it I picked the recipe b/c of it's quick cook time, we were in a hurry. We ended up throwing them out and getting fast food on the road. Needless to say, when I made them again, my husband was skeptical. But after several tries, I've found that 45-50 minutes at 400 does the trick. And definately line your pan with parchment and/or tin foil! Great start to something we;ve now enjoyed alot!
I loved them. My daughter and my husband loved them too. I didn't have basil so I got creative. I sprinkled Parmesan, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, salt and a small amount of paprika. It came out so delicious.
Nice flavor and very easy to make! I used garlic salt though I think fresh minced garlic would have made these fries even better.
These turned out pretty good, but the cooking time was a little longer then called for and we had to flip them in order to get them crisp on each side, but the flavor was good. My husband thought they could use some garlic, so I may try that next time. I definitely will make again, but will add the garlic.
they were good jsut probably needed to bake longer... i put the ingredients in a bag with the potatoes. I also put olive oil in the bag.... i baked them on an aluminum foil sheet for easy clean up... Some still stuck. i should've used more olive oil or sprayed the aliuminum foil more yet
Excellent!!! My family couldn't get enough of these! I will admit though since we love cheese I did go heavy on the parmesan.
Really great. Added some garlic to make garlic parmesan fries, and no salt or pepper.
These were excellent!
Very good... And a great alternative to deep fried french fries.
Sooooo good! No changes necessary!
These are great! I cut the potatoes with a mandolin on the french fry setting, which made it fast and easy, but I think they came out too thin. The taste is awesome! I did have trouble with them slightly sticking, so I think next time I'll place them on parchment paper. Great recipe!!
Very good. The parmesan cheese in particular gives it a great flavor. This recipe is better than most baked "fries" recipes I have tried.
These are so easy & are eagerly gobbled up every time I make them.
These were great! My husband even liked them. The only thing that I would do different next time is maybe sprinkle some garlic powder. And they are only 2 points on weight watchers. Thanks!
I made these tonight to go with Maryland Crab Cakes. We loved them. By the time I went to take a photo....that's all that was left. I WILL make these again & again.
Thee tasted great but stuck horribly to my aluminum foil lined pan (that I forgot to spray with Pam). Will try again with Pam.
To get these as golden and crispy as my family likes, I had to cook them 20 minutes longer. With the addition of garlic and onion powder, these were very good. The leftovers were heated in a skillet the next night. They developed even more crispiness to them.
Made a few times now and always follow the recipe as written, but have cooked a bit longer due to larger cuts. Excellent! Guests also raved! Flavor, crispness right on the money! Who knew? Thanks for the post!
These spuds were awesome. My sons loved them so much that they made a second batch! Thank you.
These are great..low fat and very tasty. I added a little garlic powder, my 7 year old loved them with ketchup (ugh...) :)
These were good! I followed the advice to put the fries, seasoning & Parmesan cheese in a zip lock bag. I also added parsley & oregano to the basil. Then when I put the fries on the foil (after spraying it) I put a bit of paprika on top. Baked for about 40 minutes. They were a good side to my vegetarian Reuben sandwich! Next time I'm going to use something to spice them up a bit.
so easy and soooo good. i will never buy fries again.
This turned out to be an easy, tasty recipe. I will most definitely try it again. Thanks.-AGARNER
Delicious! I used fresh basil from my garden, Johnny's seasoning salt, freshly ground pepper and sprinkled cayenne pepper over the potatoes. Spicy and delicious, and non-greasy! Also, I just used two good sized potatoes and it was plenty for my husband and I.
Very yummy and easy to make!
So yummy! I like to add garlic salt for more flavor.
Was a hit at my house. Upped the annie a little and added a touch of EVOO.
These are VERY tasty. The first batch that I made I followed this exact recipe. They were yummy but werent very flavourful. My second batch I added a bit more spice (basil, salt and pepper) and it came out BEAUTIFULLY! It tasted liek french fries you would get in a 5 star hotel! Ohhh and the best part, this is super easy, quite healthy and the kids can help if they'd like! Prep time says 20 mins here but it took me only 5 mins to prepare.
Nice but definitley add garlic salt and use olive oil instead of cooking spray. A nice light-tasting fry.
Quick, easy, and fun for the whole family! The only thing I did different was that I placed the potatoes and the seasonings in a bowl and mixed, THEN placed them on the cookie sheet to bake. Every fry was evenly coated with seasoning. Definitely will do these again.
These took longer in my oven. Great dipped in tartar sauce!
I gave them a three because I like fries and these were ok. I had the same problem I see some others had, mine did not cook well, had to double the time and raise the temp for the second 20 mins. I will have to cut them thinner and try again. I use a stoneware square pan for cooking, I will try something different next time.
We love this recipe! What a great alternative to fried french fries... I throw some oregano on top, as well as the salt, pepper, basil and parmesan, and it is so yummy!!
I love this recipe. It is so easy, so flavorful and so much healthier than traditional French fries. I didn't change a thing, but I was very generous with the pepper because of personal preference. The parmesan was a nice touch. Thank you Fred!
We loved these fries! We ate them with some homemade chinese rice. At 400 degrees, they were done around 45 minutes. I peeled mine becuase I didn't read what is said about leaving on the skin till I was finished making it, it was good anyway!
I added 2 tsps. olive oil and 1 tsp. italian seasoning mix and tossed in a glass bowl. I cut the potatoes thinner to cook a shorter amount of time. 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Make sure you use parchment paper or move the fries every 5 minutes because they will stick to the pan! These were delicious!!!
Yummmm! Followed the recipe to a T and then added a tsp of garlic powder (we're garlic fiends). So tasty and they crisped up more than I anticipated for baked fries. Excellent flavor and the parmesan helps with the crunch. This is now our go-to fry recipe.
I made them exactly as indicated, however I found they turned out stale with little flavor. I may have cut them too thin; not sure what went wrong.
these are great...need a wee more spice but they are great.....
I cut mine a little too thin, came out crunchy. Also had to cook for 45 mins instead of 25.
Excellent fries. I took advice from Shandy and also drizzled my fries with olive oil and then put everything in a large ziplock bag so it was mixed very well. I also added garlic salt. Kids loved as did I. Thanks
oh my god, this recipe is AMAZING. I just made this for the first time and it was delicious. I did add a little extra basil (mostly on accident) but still came out perfect. i still can't believe how healthy they are!!!!!!
I love these and make them at least twice a week now! I use Montreal Steak Seasoning on them now and they are delicious!
So yummy. The parmesan cheese makes the potatoes sooo..tasty! The second time that I made it I cut out the parm. cheese (to make it a bit lower calorie) and seasoned with salt, pepper & onion powder. Still yummy. Nothing like eating FRENCH FRIES when dieting!
I thought this was a great idea! Tasted good and better than drowning them in oil. Thank you!
I have been looking for a french fry recipe and this is by far the best. My husband agrees with me and he's picky. My kids all ate them. The only thing I did different was add the ingredients to a gallon zipper bag and coated them that way. They were very good.
These were really good! Had it with feta chicken, and the flavors went so good together. Very flavorful! I did have to cook them a little longer than suggested, but the flavor is great!
I used foiled and sprayed with pam also sprinked potatoes with extra virgin olive oil & garlic salt. We loved this recipe! The fries were gone in 5 minutes. The only complaint from my boys were there weren't enough. I need to double the recipe next time. Will definately be using this instead of frozen bag fries. Thanks for sharing this recipe. Served it with fried cod made a great dinner.
Yum! I exchanged the basil for garlic salt and these were a big hit. My husband insists I made them at least once a week.
Delicious! I used olive oil instead of cooking spray and sea salt instead of regular salt. The timing and oven temp on the recipe is perfect.
I keep making the mistake of cutting these too thin- for anyone else that didn't realize this (like me) they thin out as they cook! Maybe that's an obvious fact for other...guess I'm special! (short bus). Added seasoned salt to mine- yum!
My Husband and I really enjoyed them.
These were good, something different from the regular old french fry!
I did have to bake them quite a bit longer than it suggests, but they were great.
tastes good.bake time more like 45 min. though
Baked these and left them in the living room to cool while I made another batch. When I came out, they were all gone! ;) Healthy and tasty - what more can you ask for?
These were so easy and GREAT! My boyfriend and I were fighting over the last one! I did change it a bit (thanks to the reviews) by adding garlic salt instead of basil and just a bit of olive oil. Shaking them in the ziploc was helpful too. Will definitely be making this a regular!
Tasty, but I must have done something wrong because all of the fries stuck to the pan and had to be peeled off.
Very good. I also used parchment paper and shook all ingredients in a ziploc bag. Thanks for a great recipe. Everyone loved it.
love these French fries. Only complain need more cooking time . I cook mine 45 mins usual.. I make these all the time. I add garlic powder or use salt free garlic herb mix . Increase the seasoning because I love lots flavor in small bite. Another tip is soak in cold water 5 mins 1 or 2 times. It ruduce starch causes crispyer frie .. If you want even lower fat or . Use reduce fat parmesan. I am on very low fat diet. If I can have .5 or less in side dish I am excited. Even 2 grams is not much.
Really tasty fries and it will be so easy to change the seasonings around to taste. Put the potatoes in a ziplock bag with a little bit of olive oil, cheese, garlic salt, pepper and the basil. Baked on parchment paper for 40 minutes (turned at 20). Super easy prep and was a hit with the whole family.
Very Good! I used red potatoes, flipped and added another spray of cooking spray half way through cooking. This way they get evenly brown on both sides. Beats frozen fries any day!
We loved these - and they are so much better for you than regular fries!! We also made a few modifications to the recipe; instead of using cooking spray, we used a couple of tablespoons of olive oil, we used basil, 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese, but we added some cayenne pepper and some seasoned salt...we added all this to a large ziplock back and shook the fries to coat. We can't wait to make these again - they were quick, easy and delicious!!
Nice healthy alternative to fried french fries.
i thought these were just ok...next time i'll cook them longer and maybe add some more spices
This was a great recipe to work with! I use a lot of spices and don't typically measure out spices for things I bake. The more spices the better for these babies! So casually... 3 Potatoes-1/2 c. Olive Oil (Vegetable Oil works fine too)-1/2 tsp. Garlic Powder-1/2 tsp. Onion Powder-1/2 tsp. Basil-1/4 tsp. Paprika-1/4 tsp. Oregano-1/4 tsp. Chile Powder-Salt and Pepper to taste. Combine ingredients in bowl. Add potatoes and toss in bag or large bowl. Bake at 400 until golden brown and enjoy! Serves Four.
SO yummy! This recipe is so simple and so delicious! We've only made it twice and each time, our guests have asked for the recipe. I too put the seasonings in a bag and then added the potatoes and found it much easier that way! Great recipe - thanks!
These were so so good! I cut my peeled potatoes into strips and tossed in a bowl with olive oil, some dried onion and a package of Italian Dressing seasoning. I put down parchment paper on a jelly roll pan before putting fries on. Excellent! Will make again!
I absolutely love these! I made them two nights in a row because I had a ton of potatoes I needed to use up!! It was definitely easy to use the Ziplocs!! Thanks!
Delicious!
Yum! Yum! Yum!
I love these. A nice Change. I added a wee bit of chili pepper for a bit of a bite.
These were absolutely wonderful! I used olive oil instead of cooking spray, but that was the only thing that I changed. The suggestion by someone to use parchment paper to line the baking sheet worked great. I will definitely make these again!
These were just alright to me. They were a tad bit bland. My son didnt like them at all.
Way under cooked, seasoning was decent and that’s why it got a two
Definitely a keeper! I used Lawry's seasoned salt along with the other seasoning called for. I baked them at 425 in convection oven for about 35 minutes flipping them about halfway through.
I have had quite a few dietary problems since I got my gallbladder removed last years and have found my self constantly trying to come up with creative low fat foods I can make with little effort just for a snack. I can spend 5 minutes prepping these and pop them in my toaster oven. They are low fat, delicious, quick and easy. How much more could we ask for?
A nice change, thanks!
Yummy and easy!
Easy and so good. I love that they're healthy, too.
I agree, very good potatoes! My +1 commented favorably on them twice while we were eating them (with some baked BBQ chicken drumsticks and a green salad) and once more after dinner was done. A keeper for Mr. Picky apparently. :-) I mostly followed as directed, but added a little overage of each ingredient as I used 4 medium sized potatoes and a little olive oil to help coat the potatoes. I cut them into thick wedges and mixed everything up in a large ziploc. Baked in oven at 400 for 40 minutes. It is essential to coat the foil on the baking sheet well with vegetable spray so the potatoes won't stick. I added about a 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and 1 teaspoon of kosher salt into the bag. I am a bit lazy, so I am interested in doing as little as possible with food at times, but I can see how flipping the these french fries in the middle of baking could provide more even crispiness. Mine turned out a-ok the lazy way. I will definitely be keeping this recipe in the rotation.
I really like how they turned out crispy! Makes me feel like you don't HAVE to deep fry fries to get them crispy :)
Left out the basil (personal taste), but loved the way these turned out. A definite no brainer. Can scale nicely to server more or less depending on your family size, which is great. Next time I might flip them once to get both sides brown. Don't let them fool you that they aren't getting brown... it's the pan-side of the fry that gets nice and golden. I use this same technique with sweet potatoes (with a dash of cayenne -- yum).
