Baked French Fries II

391 Ratings
  • 5 214
  • 4 122
  • 3 40
  • 2 11
  • 1 4

I like these fries because they have a great flavor. These go well with salmon patties.

By Fred Hoffman

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking sheet.

  • Arrange potato strips in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet, skin sides down. Spray lightly with cooking spray, and sprinkle with basil, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper.

  • Bake 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 86.1mg. Full Nutrition
