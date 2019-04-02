Baked French Fries II

These were a great start to something I improved over time. I like the spices, but add some garlic powder as well and just a tiny bit of cayenne to kick it up a bit, plus the red/orange color looks great! The main thing that bothered me about the recipe as is: 25 minutes at 400 is not nearly enough. I've tried it in a regualr oven and they were only about halfway cooked, and the next time I used my convection cycle and they still came out not cooked enough. I cut them in 1/4 inch slices as called for, some even thinner. The first time I made it I picked the recipe b/c of it's quick cook time, we were in a hurry. We ended up throwing them out and getting fast food on the road. Needless to say, when I made them again, my husband was skeptical. But after several tries, I've found that 45-50 minutes at 400 does the trick. And definately line your pan with parchment and/or tin foil! Great start to something we;ve now enjoyed alot!