Classic Greek Spinach

As I was making this recipe, I was pouring the olive oil into the measuring cup and as I got to a half cup I thought, "oy, that's a lot" - so I only used 1/2 cup of oil (which was still too much for me, I am gonna do 1/4 cup next time). I followed the rest of the recipe and when I got to the rice it seemed like a little, so I used a cup (which seemed to make the perfect amount for me and my family). When I first served it, we all looked at it like "ew...." I was not excited about the prospect of tasting it, however, after we all tasted it, we realized that it was actually pretty good!! So for me, I think using 1/4 cup of oil (possibly even less) and 2 cups of rice is what will work for me. I think we will make this recipe again... I did have to modify it though, I think it's way too oily as is (them greeks and their olive oil!!) Worth trying out!!! :) Oh and we got a laugh when my hubby (who hates tomatoes) said "I think it needs more tomatoes" heh!

