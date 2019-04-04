Classic Greek Spinach

This is a classic and tasty Greek recipe for spinach. Easy and quick to cook, and it is certain to be consumed quick too! Serve with fresh lemon juice and the famous Greek feta cheese.

By Vasiliki

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in onions, and cook until tender. Mix in spinach. Stir in tomatoes. Allow vegetables to simmer about 5 minutes

  • Pour 2 cups water into saucepan, and bring to a boil. Mix in garlic, tomato paste, bouillon cube, salt and pepper. Reduce heat, and cook at a low boil about 15 minutes, until water is reduced by half.

  • Stir rice and remaining water into the spinach mixture. Return to boil, reduce heat , and simmer covered 20 minutes, or until rice is tender and fluffy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 36.6g; sodium 206.5mg. Full Nutrition
