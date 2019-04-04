Classic Greek Spinach
This is a classic and tasty Greek recipe for spinach. Easy and quick to cook, and it is certain to be consumed quick too! Serve with fresh lemon juice and the famous Greek feta cheese.
As I was making this recipe, I was pouring the olive oil into the measuring cup and as I got to a half cup I thought, "oy, that's a lot" - so I only used 1/2 cup of oil (which was still too much for me, I am gonna do 1/4 cup next time). I followed the rest of the recipe and when I got to the rice it seemed like a little, so I used a cup (which seemed to make the perfect amount for me and my family). When I first served it, we all looked at it like "ew...." I was not excited about the prospect of tasting it, however, after we all tasted it, we realized that it was actually pretty good!! So for me, I think using 1/4 cup of oil (possibly even less) and 2 cups of rice is what will work for me. I think we will make this recipe again... I did have to modify it though, I think it's way too oily as is (them greeks and their olive oil!!) Worth trying out!!! :) Oh and we got a laugh when my hubby (who hates tomatoes) said "I think it needs more tomatoes" heh!Read More
I think I may be missing something here on the recipe. I like the ingredients- but 1 cup of olive oil seemed to be a bit much. It turned into an oily mess. The principle seemed great- and it sounds like it worked for all the other reviewers- but for me- it was a big thanksgiving miss- but at least full of laughs. I would try it again- but with a lot less oil.Read More
Terrific low-fat dish if you hold back on the olive oil--you only need 1/4 cup at the most. I followed the directions with the following exceptions: used fresh spinach and 1 large onion; I used 2 CUPS Minute Rice for step #3(let it simmer, covered, for 5-10 minutes and it was perfect); I also added some parmesean cheese, red pepper flakes, and seasoned salt to taste.
We love this as a main dish! I make a few changes to suit my taste. Only 2 T olive oil, extra garlic and fresh spinach. After reducing the liquid in step two I do not add any more water, just pour the rice right in. I put in a whole cup of rice instead of just half. This is wonderful with feta cheese. Next time will try with lemon too. Served with homemade pita chips and hummus. Delish!
This is a delicious recipe, typical of Greek cuisine. For those who are concerned about their olive oil intake, please note that 'oil' dishes, are they are called in Greece, are served on days when no meat is served, traditionally on Wednesdays and Fridays: this dish would be the main dish, sometimes served with feta cheese for those who are not lenting. For those who are using it as a side dish, by all means cut back on the amount of oil to suit your tastes.
Very good! I used chicken stock instead of water, and chicken bouillon instead of beef. I also added 1 tsp each of oregano, thyme and basil. A real hit at my dinner party!
This is amazingly, incredibly wonderful and inexpensive. The only changes I made were reducing the olive oil to 1/4 cup and using veggie bouillion instead of beef. Coupled with eggplant patties and tzatziki, you simply can't go wrong. Or make it a meal in itself. I honestly think I could eat this Greek Spinach recipe every day for the rest of my life and be happy. It is just that good.
dis were wicked man.......... but a bit bland.
Wouldn't you know, the very first time I don't read other reviews, I pay dearly and publicly! I made this for a dinner party and followed the recipe exactly. It was AWFUL--bland, too watery (even after cooking with the lid off for about 30 minutes), too oily. Thanks to some creativity by my boyfriend, it was salvageable and not too embarassing, but it took a LOT of tweaking. Here's our recommendations/rescue methods: 1) cut the oil WAY down, 2) we ended up adding another 1/3 cup of rice because it was too liquid, 3) we then added another tablespoon of tomato paste and a can of diced tomatoes (we were running out of time!), 4) While cooking the orignal version and being able to see it was going to be quite bland, I had already added fresh oregano and winter savory. In the rush-to-finish, we added about a tablespoon of dried oregano, a teaspoon of thyme, and lots and lots of salt and pepper, 5) Even after all that, we still had to dip it into the serving bowl with a slotted spoon, and when we got to the party, there was a layer of oil resting atop the mush. But, the guests loved it.
after heavily adjusting to what I had, it was wonderful. Only used a few tbsp of olive oil and omitted the tomato paste completely. Used fresh spinach and more garlic than was called for. Used chicken stock, omitted the beef bullion and used instant rice (kids were starving and wanted to eat *now*). I'm lactose intolerant so I used straight goats milk cheese (couldn't find goats milk feta) but the results were the same. Empty pot, happy kids and raving guests. Don't skimp on the lemon or the pepper, you're missing out! Next time will use veggie stock and serve to my veggie girlfriend...we all loved it, even my spinach hating husband!!!!
great i added dill--gives it that spanokopita taste! thanks!
we make something similar (I am middle eastern). However, we use lemon (about 1/8 cup) and meat, but don't use onions or garlic. also we cook the rice separate. I didn't miss the meat but didn't love the onions/garlic. It was also a tiny bit thicker than I like. Next time I will use 3 1/2 - 4 cups of water and 1/2 can of tomato paste. I used a whole bag of fresh spinach and only enough oil to sautee the onions- so I'll skip that completely next time. used 1/2 of a large chicken bouillon. can't wait to try again.
easy and yum. uses things i usually have on hand. i substituted half a cup condensed tomato soup for tomato paste and used chicken broth instead of water and bouillon. also added a Tbs lemon juice because i like the way it accents spinach in greek cooking. also a little basil, rosemary, and garlic powder as i was out of garlic.
So good! I served with feta cheese and my family went nuts over it! It was easy to make. I also reduced the oil to a couple of tablespoons to make it more lowfat. Also, instead of messing with beef bullion (did I spell that right?) I just used beef broth in place of the water. Delish!
AWESOME, FORMIDABLE, AMAZING!!!!!!! It's great. I used only a few teaspoons of olive oil and only 2 cups of water. We loved it!
Very good, inexpensive to make, and tasty. I, like many here, went with a 1/4" of olive oil. I also used two can of spicy tomatoes instead of chopping my own. This makes plenty, and I have some I froze.
I loved it, but made a few changes. I made it like this: (1) Saute onion in 1-2 tbsp olive oil then add garlic for another 1-2min (2) add spinach and tomatoes for 5 min (3) start brown rice in another pot: bring 1 cup rice to boil w/ 1 cup chicken broth + 1 cup water, then simmer (3) add 2 cups chicken broth with salt, pepper, and tomato paste - boil, then simmer for 15min (4) add rice and remaining liquid, boil, then simmer until rice is done, (5) add 1 tbsp lemon juice at the end. I let it sit for a while on low heat, then stove off, before we ate, which soaked up more liquid - Loved it!
Tastes great, but takes a long time. Try with feta cheese on the side. Yummy.
I followed a lot of the suggestions of other reviewers (less olive oil, more rice, add spices, red pepper, parmesan, etc.) and it was excellent! My daughter loves rice so what a wonderful way to sneak in spinach with rice! I had some fresh mushrooms in the fridge so I sliced a few up and sauteed them with the onions. I will definitely be making this again.
This is a wonderful blend of flavors! It does NOT fit in a medium saucepan, however... I did cut the oil in half. The only other change I made was to use instant brown rice, because I was in a hurry. Turned out a bit soupy, so I wonder if next time I could skip the last cup of water...otherwise this recipe turned out great! Thanks for sharing!
I substituted 1 small can tomato sauce, for the tomato paste and used less water. It was delicious.
This was excellent! MUST top with lemon juice and feta cheese. It would be very bland without. I only used one onion & about 1/8 c oil, and I also threw in some fresh spinach that I had in my fridge. Instead of long-grain rice, I put one cup of instant brown rice in with the last cup of water. Simmered for ten minutes (uncovered) and let rest for five minutes. My husband and I LOVED this! Served with grilled salmon.
This was awesome! Very yummy, and I'm not a big spinach eater. I'm single, so I cut all of the ingredients by half. It turned out great. Thanks!
I expected we'd like it but was surprised how much, especially with the feta on top. Reduced evoo to maybe 1/4 to 1/3ish cup and used just 2 cups of water. Makes a lot and we had leftover. Just had some for breaky with fried eggs on the side and decided to try making the rest into a pie/quiche.
This was one of the very first recipes I saved when I joined allrecipes. I LOVE this dish! I cut the oil down to 1/2 cup, added more garlic and a container of feta cheese. I serve with hot french bread.
Very good, everyone loved it. I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and cut back on the oil. I also added a sprinkling of parm and feta cheese. Also had to use canned spinach. Goes well as a snack w/ pita bread too.
Love this recipe... We use 1/2 the oil (it just isn't necessary) and more rice than the recipe calls for.
This was OK.............but won't be making again. I cut the oil in half and would recommend cutting back even more, maybe to 1/3 cup.
Sooo good. I had a friend who is a top restaurant chef over and he couldn't stop raving about this recipe. He actually added it to his menu at the restaurant as a side dish.
Tasted great! I used brown rice therefore cooked everything together right away rather then letting the spinach and onion mixture simmer for 15 mins.
My boyfriend and I are not spinach lovers so we weren't expecting much from this dish, but we were pleasantly surprised. Following the advice of others, I cut way down on the oil (I only used about a tablespoon), but other than that I followed the recipe exactly. I must say that it tastes better than it looks, but not that much better. We thought this was pretty bland, but the healthiness made up for the lack of taste. Any way to get us to eat our dark leafy greens is ok by me. Overall, I gave this four stars and I will probably make it again.
This was very tasty!! Even my 2 year old granddaughter loved it.
Excellent taste. Next time I would use only 3/4 cup of oil. Feta cheese and lemon juice added to the recipe.
Reduced the olive oil significantly, to about 1/3 c. Omitted salt and sprinkled Feta cheese crumbles on top. A big hit!
We really enjoyed this recipe. I used fresh spinach and brown rice. Since brown rice takes longer to cook, I added it with the first batch of water and added water as needed durring cooking. I also reduced the olive oil to about a tablespoon as per suggestion. Thanks!
With all of the onions, spinach, and tomatoes, it didn't seem like there would be room for rice in the pot. But it did fit and it was wonderful. I decreased the amount of oil to 1/4 cup as others suggested and I used fresh spinach instead of frozen. Definitely add the lemon and feta at the end--yum!
very tasty dish..everyone liked it a lot...
This was really great! My boyfriend loved it. I added some red pepper to make it a little spicy, and left out the cheese so that it was diet-friendly. We ate it served over grilled chicken.
Very good recipe.
More work than your average side dish, but it's worth it. My husband and I really liked it, the kids not so much. It tastes better than it looks, and it's a good change of pace. I cut back to 1/4 cup oil, and would use even less next time, also used 2 cloves of garlic, and 1 onion. The lemon and feta are a must!
Sorry but we did not like this one bit - but don't be misled by our rating. Maybe we just plain don't like Greek dishes. This recipe was a bit of an experiment for us. Following other reviews I too cut the oil down - used about 1/3C, which was plenty.
This is a great way to use up my leftover bagged spinach. I altered the recipe a bit: I cooked the rice first and then sauteed the veggies separately, then added ~1/2 cup of tomato sauce instead of paste. I also added halved cherry tomatoes instead of large tomatoes and omitted the boullion. Oh - and I used about a tablespoon of oil. Turned out great!
Excellent...didn't have tomatoes so left them out! Wonderful flavor and hubby loved it....the cat did too! Lol!
I love this recipe, even my picky eaters love this recipe! I usually use a 28 oz bag of frozen spinach and a 15 oz can of diced tomatoes, and it comes out delicious.
This was pretty good. I did reduce the oil by half, because I served this as a side dish with meat. I enjoyed it. Thanks!
great recipe - very easy to prepare and really delicious.
THis is AWSOME! Just use 1/4 cup olive oil...1 cup is too much and I used only 1 onion. YUM! MY FAMILY LOVED IT!!!!
This dish turned out to be surprisingly tasty, especially when I added more salt, pepper, and more garlic than the recipe called for. I used less olive oil than the recipe suggested and the dish still turned out very well--I believe I used about 1/3 cup, total. I'd also recommend using a cup of rice, rather than half a cup...when I put in half a cup initially, it was totally overwhelmed by the spinach. Garnishing this dish with lemon juice and feta cheese makes it INCREDIBLE. I loved it and will make it again!
As the author suggests, serve with fresh lemon juice and feta! 1/4 c of olive oil max! Step 2 takes 30 mins to reduce to half the liquid. I had to uncover at the end and cook on med high for 10mins to let the rest of the liquid cook out. It was tasty and had a nice flavor punch. Not vegetarian because of the bouillon, so I'll try with vegetable bouillon next time to compare the flavor. I liked it a lot!
I thought this was a 5-star recipe, my husband, thought it was so-so, and my 2-year old spat it out. What can I say? Sometimes you can't please everybody. So I gave it the average of our 3 opinions, and gave it 3 stars. But seriously, I ate all of it that was left over a couple hours after dinner was over. I thought it was that tasty. I would say that even though I cut the oil down to 1/2 cup, it could probably have been done with 1/4, if you use a really fruity tasting olive oil. Anyway, I thought it was great, so thanks for the recipe!
I really liked this dish. Thank you for sharing it! To make it more of a meal by itself, I added ground lamb, just browned it up along with the onions (in just a healthy drizzle of olive oil for the pan). Served with a good squeeze of fresh lemon juice and crumbled feta on top, fabulous!
Very good - excellent flavor. I read the reviews before making and am glad I reduced oil down to 1/4 cup. It would have been waaayyy too oily with a whole cup. In fact, next time, I will probably only use about a tablespoon, as it was still a little bit oily for my taste. Otherwise, a wonderful recipe. Will definitely use again. Thanks!
My husband and I like finding recipes that make spinach taste good. This is a great one.
I'm not real fond of spinach but I loved this recipe and my husband has seconds. I only used a tablespoon or so of oil (just enough to brown the onion) I just couldn't fathom using a cup! This is quick, easy, and tasty!
I wish I would have read the other reviews before making this, because it was way too oily. 1/3 cup of oil would have been plenty. The basic flavor was good, but I kept drying to strain the oil out and ended up throwing away the leftovers. I'll try again with much less oil.
I used the Minute Rice as someone else suggested becuase I've made similar with regular rice and some of the grains came out hard. Definately only need 1/4 cup of oil - HEAVENLY with lemon and feta! I used 3 tblspoons tomato sauce instead of paste since I didn't have paste
Excellent. Tasted heavenly. Oil required is indeed quite less but the overall recipe is great
Thankfully I read the previous reviews and reduced the amount of oil used to 1/4 cup. Also added some dried parsley and chilli flakes to the boiling water before stirring in the rice. Served it with Souvlaki and Tzatziki (recipe for both were also obtained on this website). Dinner was an absolute delight for the entire family.
I took advice from other poster's regarding the amount of olive oil. Only used 1/4 cup. Love the mild flavours. Tastes better the next day! A go to recipe when I make cumin lamb.
This is an incredible way to enjoy spinach! I didn't have any beef boilen but it still was great! I used a lot of lemon juice and my boyfriend loved this dish! YUMMY will make again soon.
We have made this twice in a week. On the second try we cut the oil by half and it was just as tasty.
This was DELICIOUS. What more need I say? FANTASTIC.
Used 1/4 cup of EVOO and upped the rice to a cup. Should have cut back on the water and used only 1/2 cup of the rice. There was just too much rice for me. Hubby wouldn't try it and while I found the flavor good...would have preferred the spinach to be a little more dominant.
This dish was okay, not great just okay. Not dynamite but I think the effort/time far outweighed the taste.
My husband loved this. I took advise from others and cut out some of the oil and added more rice.
great with tzatziki,...my husband went for thirds....another 5 star recipe from allrecipes!!
I made this recipe to a "T" and it was good, but, not outstanding. It was just sort of missing something. Thanks, anyway!
This Dish Is Amazing!!! I Was In A Last Minute Situation And Had To Cook For My Fiancee's Business Partner.I Made This As A Side Dish, It Was Quick,Easy And DELICIOUS!!! My Fiancee And His Business Partner Could Not Stop Raving, They Ate ALL Of it. I Should Have Made It The Main Course. :o)
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!! The only changes I made are 1/4 cup of oil and canned tomatoes when I don't have fresh. Yum Yum!
my husband is greek,im russian..im learning to cook greek!i love this reciepe and its a great side dish with lamb chops!!!we loved it,,i will pass it along for sure,,opa!!
This was good. My husband and I enjoyed it with a souvlaki recipe from this site. The only changes we made was that we added some mushrooms along with the tomatoes. I would give it a five but I found it to be a bit too mushy for my liking.
I liked the flavor of this, but it was extremely oily. My husband didn't like it at all.
This spinach dish is awesome! It is delicious and I love serving it as a side dish. Many times a side dish is more of an afterthought, but this one is a highlight of the meal. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is that I am still trying to adjust the liquid content. When I follow the recipe, many times the rice doesn't soak up all the water, so I use less now.
EXCELLENT--I have made it many times, and it is surprisingly filling AND of course tasty. Didn't have to change a thing! I love making it a main course and sitting down with some flatbread and hummus and going to town!
My family thought this was great. I took others advice and cut down on the oil. I had cooked rice left from the night before and I used it and only added a cup of water. This cut down on the cooking time and it turned out great.
OOOOhhhh, soooo good!! My husband says this is the best new dish we've tried in a very long time! Read the reviews. Decreased olive oil to about 3 tbls. Used 1 red onion. Reduced water to 2 cups. Increased garlic dramatically (our preference!), skipped tomato paste and used small can tomato sauce. Used chicken bouillon. Increased rice to 1 cup. This was so easy, and yet it was restaurant quality. The addition of feta cheese put it over-the-top delicious! Thanks so much!!
I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and did not use a whole cup of olive oil; just enough to saute the onions (about 2 TBS). I didn't have tomato paste on hand so I just omitted it. It turned out fabulous! My husband couldn't get enough and I thought it was a great way to make something different with spinach. Thanks for the recipe.
YUMMY!!! Surprisingly good for such a simple recipe. I'm keeping this one! :)
Definately, definately cut down on the oil. i had to drain the oil out half way through and there was still alot of oil left. a 1/4 cup would be enough. As for the taste...it tasted better the next day but still it wasn't "oh so awesome". It was good, not great. As a side it was way too much for my family of five. i'll probably make this again but it's not something i would make too often.
I made this tonight for some friends that were coming for dinner. It was DELISH!! I read the other reviews and only used 1/2 cup olive oil and 2 cups of rice and it came out great! It takes a while to prepare (I prefer quick dishes) but the outcome made the whole process worth it! I will definitely being making this again.
