Herby Roasted Potato Wedges

4
87 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 36
  • 3 10
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

This recipe is an easy alternative to mashed potatoes or boiled potatoes. It is easy and good.

Recipe by Melzie22

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, toss potato wedges with oil. Arrange in a single layer in a roasting pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley, thyme, oregano, salt and pepper. Bake for 10 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 81.5g; fat 14.1g; sodium 611.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022