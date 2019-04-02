Herby Roasted Potato Wedges
This recipe is an easy alternative to mashed potatoes or boiled potatoes. It is easy and good.
This recipe is an easy alternative to mashed potatoes or boiled potatoes. It is easy and good.
These were very good with some alterations. I coated the potatoes with some olive oil then coated with rosemary, and other italian herbs, salt, and parmesean cheese. A good rule of thumb: Whatever you think is a good amount of spice/salt--double it! It is the coating that makes these so delicious. Also put so additional oil of butter in the bottom of the pan so they can fry slightly while baking.Read More
Not very good. would not try again. Have made potatoes that are tastier.Read More
These were very good with some alterations. I coated the potatoes with some olive oil then coated with rosemary, and other italian herbs, salt, and parmesean cheese. A good rule of thumb: Whatever you think is a good amount of spice/salt--double it! It is the coating that makes these so delicious. Also put so additional oil of butter in the bottom of the pan so they can fry slightly while baking.
Great recipe, but I always use olive oil vs. veg. oil and add some garlic. Mine were done a bit sooner so be sure to check during cooking. This goes well with red potaotes and is a perfect side dish for grilled steak.
Don't know why you need to wait until the potatoes are done before adding the herbs. I combined everything from the get go and used evoo instead of the veg. oil. So good and family loved them. Thanks!
I've made this recipe several times for guests and they always eat it all! Very tasty - and only the one casserole dish to clean. I sliced my potatoes, rather than wedge them, and sometimes use red potatoes which I think are best.
These were really good! I used EVOO in place of veggie oil. I also poured the evoo into the bowl, but mixed in the parsley, thyme, oregano, black pepper, and GARLIC salt. I tossed all the potatoes in this mixture and then placed them on the baking sheet. I drizzled the remaining oil and seasonings mix over the top. They were sooo very yummy!
I checked on them after 40mins, and thank goodness as they were done. Besides decreasing the cooking time, I thought the recipe was great!
Added seasoned salt and used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Mixed altogether with remaining ingredients and coated wedges. Baked for 25 minutes only and wedges turned out perfect and not dry at all.
For those who think the oven temperature is wrong - it's not! You need HIGH heat to roast potatoes or any other vegetable. 450 is correct.
My sig. other loved these potatoes. She made me make them again the next night. I did them the first time with kosher salt, pepper and added the fresh oregano and parsey before I baked them. I also used olive oil. They were great but only needed 40 minutes at the most. The next night I held the herbs till after they finished baking but did bake with the salt and pepper. Again excellant but with more flavor with the raw unbaked herbs. I left about a 3rd of the potatoes unherbed with just salt and pepper and they were good "plain" as well. I do like to use olive oil as it adds a bit of flavor to the potatoes. Excellant recipe that lends itself to alteration based on the Herbs at hand. I have some fresh rosemary and think I will try that next with some garlic infused oil
I was worried while making these because all the green herbs made it look and smell like I'd rolled the potatoes in fresh-cut grass--but everyone loved them! These have just the right amount of flavor, not too strong, not too bland.
Yum! I think it's important to note that your cooking time will vary depending on how thick you cut your wedges. We prefer them pretty thick (like each half of a potato cut into 3-4 pieces), but I still only needed to bake them for about half the time called for. Only change was to use olive oil instead of vegetable and added garlic powder. Thanks :)
Not very good. would not try again. Have made potatoes that are tastier.
I have made many varieties of roasted potatoes and I thought this one was in there with the best. I threw in some chopped onions too and when light on the oil and salt.
simple, and simply excellent. Thank you!
Very nice potatoes, but yes, watch them! I think it might make a difference how big your potato wedges are. Usually, my oven needs to bake potatoes much longer than called for, but these were almost overdone at the time and temp. Temp is correct--just cut down the time and check them. Thanks for the recipe!
I added a good pinch of dill to these potatos in addition to what the recipe calls for. I also liberally applied the spices. More more more flavor!
I guess my wedges were too small because they cooked too much. The spices were a little much. Probably won't try this again.
These were pretty good, I made them a little thinner to get a good crisp, the thicker they were the less flavor they had.
I like to soak the wedges in very hot water for 10 minutes prior to baking. It makes for a soft interior to complement the crispy exterior. I like to add fresh Rosemary to the potatoes.It suits my taste. Just wedge the potatoes and get on with it. How do I rate something that is not really a recipe? I'll just give it somewhere in-between!
very good. 3 yrold Son & Hubby ate seconds. Will use less oil next time. I used white potatoes & dried herbs and it still came out fantastic!
I must agree with the other reviewers that olive oil is not just healthier but enhances the flavours.The heat must be very high and I make an herb-spice mix like seasalt pinch of paprika fresh corse multicoloured peppercorns thyme ,rosemary and you could add a tiny pinch of sugar. This I add to the oliveoil in alarge bowl then add wedges.If potatoes are very firm you can parboil and then toss. I have even played with the spices and added a pinch cumin or ras el hanout spice for a kick.
I think the oven temperature is wrong. I think it should be 350, not 450.
Oh ya, they're good. Don't skimp on salt and pepper. And the second time I made them I sprayed foil with Pam and didn't get as much sticking for easier clean up. Great the next day, too!
Guess we did not like so much thyme. Will not make again
These were a nice change, easy to make and taste good. Served with a steak and salad for a good all round meal.
These potatoes really hit the spot, just make sure to cut thick wedges and check them in the last ten minutes. This recipe is a great jumping off point, just spice them to go with your main dish and you are good to go.
dry and the toppings didnt stick
Yes, I made these and they were awesome!!
made these tonight. used olive oil instead of veggie oil. also added some basil to the mix. turned out pretty good!
so easy and tasty!!!! disappeared super fast!!! thank you! - La Vonne R
This is the first one that I have made from this website and was dissapointed. I sliced the potatoes instead of wedges and due to diet I am on used good dose of cooking spray instead of oil. Tried 350 degrees instead of 450 and watched them carefully and were still dried out. Will look for another recipe instead next time. Thanks anyways
Good but do not cook as long as they say or they will be crispy black.
Tasty,crispy just like the photo. I used part veg. oil and part olive oil. Well seasoned, will add a bit more salt next time.
Delicious, nice to spice up the potatoes every now and then.
Nice and crispy....used yukon golds. Also used olive oil and added some paprika. Went great with shredded bbq beef sandwiches. Thanks!
Wow! Yummy! I use red potatoes and these are a favorite snack of mine now. They taste delicious with just salt and pepper as well, or with red bell peppers and onions cooked up with them.
One of my favorite sides to make. To help with the cooking time, cut potatoes in wedges and cover in water for 15 mins. Seasonings were good, also added garlic salt/paprika for additional flavor. Put oil/seasonings all together and cooked at the same time, more favorable. Yummy!!!
Very good and easy to make.
delicious! loved it.
Tastes really good, I used olive oil instead and italian seasoning, parsley and oregano. Only thing I'd recommend is flipping the potatoes at some point so they don't burn on the bottom.
I used olive oil and didn't bother peeling the potatoes. Nice and crispy. I think it would be fantastic with garlic.
I tried this recipe as an alternative to baked potato to serve with Pan fried grilled steaks... With a couple of minor adjustments ... The herb/garlic wedges were a hit with my Family!!! First EVOO instead of vegetable oil, 1 tablespoon of fine garlic powder added to salt/pepper and finally I sprinkled the herb mix after the potatoes had baked 30 mins..... Thank you MELZIE22
The temp of the oven is right on. The length of time is right on. The seasoning is right on. This whole recipe is "RIGHT ON!"
When reading this review please keep in mind I am a garlic lover, and like a lot of spice to my food... Followed the recipe exactly as stated and could not stand the end result. The parsley overpowered all other ingredients... To make the wedges edible I tossed them in fat-free Italian Dressing. Will not be making these again, sorry.
dull
I used 6 medium sized organic red potatoes and cut the oil down to two tablespoons. I used extra virgin olive oil and I did end up adding onion/garlic powder. I wanted to watch how much spice I used so I just started at a teaspoon each until it looked right, except for the salt which I used sparingly. I thought these were pretty tasty (the few I had) as did my husband but my boys were less than thrilled. I made a fry sauce to go with, which went well with it.
Roasted potatoes are a favorite here, but I too make it with EVOO. I first add the herbs--can use dried if no fresh--to the oil before mixing with the potatoes. Also, you can reduce the amount of oil and the recipe still works great.
Great! I peeled and cut potatos in half instead of wedges, and mixed spices and oil all together. Crispy coating on the outside, and soft on the inside.
Great roasted potato recipe.
i put the spice mixture on before the baking process and i also didn't cook them for the whole 50min. because my wedges were kinda thin. but all in all it is a good recipe
Not very flavorful. Try another next time.
I felt the spices were far to overpowering. I normally love rosemary and thyme in moderation but the amount included in this recipe makes it taste like you're eating the bark off a tree instead of potatoes. I think with a substantial reduction it actually could b a good recipe though.
Very Good!
Herby Roasted Potatoes Haiku: "Add herbs from the start. That temp and time are way off. Burny 'tater mess." Didn't see any reason to wait til the last 10 min. (after 50 min. at 450??) to add the herbs, so tossed the potato wedges from the get-go w/ all of the ingredients. Glad that I checked and stirred on occasion while they roasted b/c mine were done much sooner. Taste was OK; I think I prefer a simpler approach to roasted potatoes w/ just s&p, and maybe one herb and not several.
WTH - the picture makes it look so good - but after 50 minutes in oven, the outside of the potatoes are crisp and the seasoning didn't stick. I will try seasoning them at 30-40 minutes before potatoes get crispy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections