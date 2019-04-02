Herby Roasted Potato Wedges

My sig. other loved these potatoes. She made me make them again the next night. I did them the first time with kosher salt, pepper and added the fresh oregano and parsey before I baked them. I also used olive oil. They were great but only needed 40 minutes at the most. The next night I held the herbs till after they finished baking but did bake with the salt and pepper. Again excellant but with more flavor with the raw unbaked herbs. I left about a 3rd of the potatoes unherbed with just salt and pepper and they were good "plain" as well. I do like to use olive oil as it adds a bit of flavor to the potatoes. Excellant recipe that lends itself to alteration based on the Herbs at hand. I have some fresh rosemary and think I will try that next with some garlic infused oil