Irish Egg Rolls

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 18g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 422.6mg. Full Nutrition
I used reviewer KC's suggestion and just sprayed the rolls with PAM and baked them at 400° for 18 minutes. They turned out PERFECTLY! These were very easy to make and I will definitely make them again this way - so much healthier than frying.
I LOVE corned beef & cabbage. It's one of my favourite meals! And when I saw this recipe, I thought it would soooo good! How could it not be? Unfortunately, it's did not turn out as hoped. I don't know how yummy corned beef & cabbage stuffed into a yummy egg roll skin can possibly be so tasteless, but it is. Wish it weren't so. Definitely not a recipe I will try again.
I used reviewer KC's suggestion and just sprayed the rolls with PAM and baked them at 400° for 18 minutes. They turned out PERFECTLY! These were very easy to make and I will definitely make them again this way - so much healthier than frying.
We enjoyed these, though I wish I could've come up with a more creative dipping sauce than simple dijon mustard. Used the same shortcuts that others mentioned-- corned beef from deli, 2c of cole slaw mix, 1c of precooked/bagged shredded potatoes. Also, I did not fry them. Once I wrapped them up, I misted them with a bit of non-stick cooking spray and placed on a cookie sheet.....then baked for 18 minutes @ 425 degrees. A bit healthier than the deep-frying method, but tastes at least as good IMHO.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2002
I did a few shortcuts to this recipe, like using canned corned beef, the bagged mix of cabbage and carrots like you would find in the produce sections of your grocery store, and mixing them together in a bowl with a few tablespoons of water and nuking them for 3 mns. This helped tremendously in prep time, and my Irish fiancee loves these rolls! I also cut up the onions and made a separate mixture, since I personally don't like them.
There just aren't enough stars for this one. This has got to be, quite simply, the BEST use of leftover St. Patrick's Day dinner EVER! I've made these a couple of times and my $.02 is: 1. I quadruple the recipe and it yields 36 egg rolls. 2. I use a large Ziploc freezer bag and place each ingredient in the bag in layers, then shake vigorously to blend. (It makes it easy to scoop out portions with a measuring cup.) 3. Have a wet paper towel ready to use as the "sealer" when you're about to close up the egg roll. I also forego the deep-fry method and do the spray-with-Pam-and-bake-at-400ºF method. My favorite "dipping" sauce is a horseradish mustard; my kids seem to prefer just mustard. Thanks for a FANTASTIC recipe!!!
I haven't made these yet. I'm making corned beef today so tomorrow or the next day. But I want to say that a good dipping sauce for these would be creamed horseradish-mustard sauce. I eat that with my corned beef dinner and it's wonderful. 1 cup sour cream, 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard and 2 tablespoon horseradish or to taste. Let you know how the eggrolls turn out when I make them.
Loved this recipe! I used the pre-packaged slaw mix~~about 2.5 -3 cups~~instead of the cabbage and carrots. I also used the corned beef available at the deli counter. This was great and my children loved them!! Next time I'm going to add some shredded swiss cheese to the filling and serve with Thousand Island dressing as a dip to bring out that Reuben flavor even more.
These were absolutely delicious! We used ground beef instead of corned beef, and the egg rolls were a hit! We had non left at our party!
MYDALEQUINN
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2005
I made this recipe for St. Patrick's Day and everyone loved it. They all want it again for Easter now. I did make a few little changes to the recipe though...I used Pork Back Bacon instead of corned beef (It's a traditional irish bacon and not smoked, similar to canadian bacon)and I steamed the cabbage in beer instead of water. I also used a rhubarb/ginger jam for a dipping sauce, which added a hint of sweetness to the egg roll. Either way, it's a great recipe and will now become a part of my regular collection...Thanks!
I LOVE corned beef & cabbage. It's one of my favourite meals! And when I saw this recipe, I thought it would soooo good! How could it not be? Unfortunately, it's did not turn out as hoped. I don't know how yummy corned beef & cabbage stuffed into a yummy egg roll skin can possibly be so tasteless, but it is. Wish it weren't so. Definitely not a recipe I will try again.
Wow..everyone loved these. I adjusted the qty of ingredients to my liking & didn't fill them as full as they suggested. I was making these as an appetizer. Though when cooking them, suggest fry them to a very light brown & then place in 200 degree oven covered in foil to warm thru. Then when ready to serve, do a quick refry to crisp them up again. There was no way that as quick as they fried up, they were warm in the center & 5 minutes would have made them black. I served mine with a Russian dressing as a dip since we were having Reubens for dinner. Big hit
Delicious! Make sure you deep fry these egg rolls as the recipe calls for, instead of baking as others suggested. Yes baking is healthier, but I tried both ways and the baked versions were not good at all. I also substituted mashed potatoes instead of diced potatoes and they were all gone in a flash. Thanks for the great new addition to our annual St. Patty's day party!!
I made this for the girls at work for our holiday pig out. They all loved them...even the fussy ones. Instead of using cooked cabbage, I used a can of super drained sauerkraut and less carrots. It worked fabulously!
Good recipe - I added picking spice, used deli meat, slaw mix, diced up potatoes then simmered the veggies and spice in small amount of water until almost tender then added the deli meat and finished simmering with a bit more water. added salt and pepper to taste and allowed the mix to cool in a strainer. then filled the egg roll wrappers and baked at 400 until golden.
This is a great recipe. Cooked corned beef, cabbage and potatoes from scratch. I made egg rolls without carrots and onions. I look forward to having it as an appetizer for Thanksgiving. With this recipe I learned that the egg roll skins can be used to make knishes of any kind. They are light and look great. Can use any stuffing. We do love our corned beef though!
These were easy, quick, and good but not “to die for.” They definitely needed much more meat as the corned beef flavor just didn't come through for us. We were divided as to if it needed more flavoring—some said it was fine for others it was a bit bland. Suggestions to add a bit of flavor, perhaps some pickling spice, ground horseradish, mustard, or Swiss cheese. To cut calories and to make cooking easier, we did not deep-fry these. Rather we sprayed with non-stick cooking spray and put them in the oven. Deep frying tastes better has better texture but we just can’t afford that in our diet. Used Thousand Island dressing and/or a horseradish sauce for dipping—to be honest it was Horsey Sauce from Arby’s restaurants. Would make these again but with some tweaking. Think I’ll try the smaller wonton wrappers for hors d'oeuvres.
I made this last winter and just now came back to this page to write a review. This was DELICIOUS! It was a big hit. I took the advice written below and bought canned potatoes, coleslaw etc and I couldn't have been more satisfied. It's best fresh though. I thought the ones reheated were a bit damp. Thanks for the recipe.
made these for my irish soon to be famiy in law. Grandpa loved them, and that says a lot! i did however use spam and used the prepackaged cole slaw mix, made life a little easier. will definately make again.
I'm supposed to stay away from fried foods, but have come up with a way to still enjoy egg rolls, & etc. I made them according to the directions except I placed them on a buttered (margarine) baking sheet and brushed the tops with eggwhite and water (1 egg white 1 Tbsp water). Have also used Pam Spray and still turned out great! A lot less grease and still crispy.
I used the shortcuts mentioned also(bagged slaw mix, deli corned beef, canned potatoes). I took them to a party at my sister's. Her Irish in-laws(and everyone else) loved them! They were so easy to make.
As far as St. Patrick's day leftovers go, it's hard to beat corned beef w/ mustard on rye! However, I thought I'd give this recipe a try, and I'm glad i did, they were really tasty, fun to make and to eat! I'm also glad I followed another reviewer's suggestion of baking instead of frying, they were done after 20 minutes at 400 degrees, yum!
These were so easy!! I took the short cuts suggested by a few of the other people - canned corned beef, cole slaw mix and added more carrot and onion. I used 1/3c per egg roll and it made 1 dozen. Baked 400 degrees for 18 minutes. My Daughter suggested that I put them in her lunches!! These are most certainly going to be made again and again!!
Made this with our leftovers this year, just added a little salt and pepper and used lumpia wrappers which are a little thinner than egg roll wrappers and fry up crispier. They were tasty! Used either yellow mustard or Dijon for dipping. I'm not sure why other reviewers were bland? Maybe I had a little more meat in mine, and I used the carrots, cabbage,potatoes and celery that were cooked in the corned beef liquid. I also chopped up a fresh onion. I'd make these again if I have leftovers.
Great recipe, especially for something different. Took them to a party, and they were a hit. Used Thousand Island dressing for a dipping sauce. I made them right from scratch, which was more work than some of the shortcuts noted. But it still wasn't too bad, as I simply tossed ingredient after ingredient through the food processor. Thanks for sharing!!!!
made these the day after st. pattys day but a usd the leftover corned beef chopped up together with shredded swiss cheese and a small can of saurkraut that i drained mix and put a tbs. in center of eggroll wrapper wrap like an eggroll fry in veggie oil drain and serve with thousand island dressing this is my take on a rueben roll
What a great way to use up some leftovers from St. Patrick's Day dinner. Or any time corned beef and cabbage is enjoyed. I used the suggestion to bake in the oven. The skins came out plenty crisp and the filling was plenty hot. I guess I gave it 4 stars because a dipping sauce should be part of the recipe. I made one using 1 tbsp Dijon mustard mixed with 1 tsp horseradish. Made a great sauce for the rolls.
These are a REQUESTED staple at my St. Patty's Day parties every year!! I have 2 friends that "guard" the platter after I fry them! I use LOTS of short cuts, and they are STILL delectable! (Canned diced potatoes, bagged slaw for the cabbage, canned corned beef, etc.) . We have discovered everyone loves to dip them in Thousand Island Dressing (for whatever reason!). Enjoy!
These were the favourite appetizer at out St. Patrick's Feast. I used the Guinness Glazed brisket recipe, for the corned beef, and chopped that up for the egg rolls. Was a little unsure of the sour cream/horseradish.dijon mixture, but it was fantastic as well!
After reading some of the reviews I decided to use canned corned beef. My advise to someone going to try this recipe is to use "real" corned beef and not the processed kind. I wasted money instead throwing it all away than if I would have just made it like the recipe called for. It would be worth the time and money. Next time I will do it the correct way with no short cuts.
Wasn't sure what to expect from this recipe but the results are fantastic! Made these with wonton wrappers and just know everyone will gobble them up. Serving with horseradish mustard as suggested by another reviewer and think it will add the perfect kick.
I've been making a version of these for awhile now b/c a local pub in our area use to have them on the menu and unfortunately took them off so I was left to fend for myself. This recipe is good as written which is the reason for my 4 stars. My usual recipe is 1 med boiled chopped russet potato, small shredded carrot, 1.5 c chopped, left over corned beef 3/4 to 1 c drained sauerkraut, salt/pepper to taste and homemade Thousand Island dressing (about 1/4-1/3 c). Mix, wrap and roll them, then I fry in peanut oil for approx. 3 mins or until golden . Then I serve them with a Honey Mustard dressing, just like our local pub use to do. Given my adjustments, I rate it 5 stars IMHO. Great use of left over corned beef. Thanks for posting this great recipe.
I followed the recipe, using cole slaw & found these easy to make, my sister & nephew found them easier eat, I plan to use this recipe many times. I did only use @ 1/3 cup filling for each wrapper, so the recipe made 10.
These were good! They could have done with more corned beef, but we definitely enjoyed them. I made them with some slaw mix that needed using up; also did them in the oven like the previous reviewer. We had them with a little Branston pickle. Thanks, Nicolle!
I made this today, for the first time, for a Christmas pot-luck social that celebrated 'Christmas Around the World'. These little babies were a HIT! Everyone loved them! For the sake of time and because I didn't have some of the ingredients on hand, I used pre-cut cabbage and carrots (sold for making cole slaw), and frozen, shredded hash browns. (I thawed the hash browns prior to cooking.) To the potatoes and cole slaw mixture I added thinly sliced onions and a about a 1/2 cup of sauerkraut (I would had added more if I had had more on hand). The only thing I didn't take a short cut on was the corned beef: this I cooked the night before, overnight, in a crockpot, on low heat. I cooled then shredded and cut up the corned beef prior to adding to the potato/onion/cole slaw mixture. I made 20 and also made the sauce that so many cooks on this site recommended: 1 cup sour cream, 3 tbs dijon mustard, and 3 tbs prepared horseradish. These Irish Egg Rolls were delicious and I'll be making them again!
I have made something similar, more like a ruben: Corned beef, and drained sauerkraut, (instead of plain cabbage), with a slice of swiss cheese. Then use a Thousand Island type, (homemade or commercial), dressing to dip in. I also baked them as suggested by Theresa. Yummo!!
These are the Best!!!! I Added a little leek to it because it seemed to be missing something.... Coming from Irish roots these little snacks did the trick. I made an awesome horshradish sauce for diping and they got devoured.
Happy St. Patrick's Day y'all! I made this recipe for the first time tonight! Everybody loves it. I took a few short-cuts: used (shock!)frozen cooked potatoes which I microwaved and cold slaw from a mixed bag, chopped up a little deli pastrami & onion, then mixed them all up in a bowl. I love spinach, so I made one with spinach just for me. For dipping sauce, I made spicy ranch dressing & even added some hot sauce to it to really zoom it up Texas-style! one more idea-dip them in Thai Sweet Chili Sauce--YUM. Ireland forever!
The recipe looks interesting, but I haven't made the Irish Egg Rolls yet. I was just wondering who has all that leftover corned beef, cabbage, carrots, etc. that the chef mentions...not in my house! ^u^
Family really enjoyed this re-invented St. Paddys Day dinner. The best part is that you use all of the meal in the eggroll. I made 12 of these and they were so easy to make. My daughter preferred ranch for dipping, while hubby used thousand island. Great way to use leftovers, no so healthy but a tasty treat. Will make again.
While this was easy to do with leftovers from St. Patrick's Day meal...it lacked that humph of savory flavors. Having said that, my meal from the night before was down right delish and barely had leftovers to make this recipe. However, hubby and I didn't cared for the potatoes in the eggrolls, it just didn't flow with the rest of the ingredients. We both felt it was the culprit, that made it bland. Totally need some sort of seasonings to the mix of ingredients before spooning on to the wrappers. The recipe was okay and has a huge margin of tweaking to make it excellent.
These were a good idea in theory but REALLY needed "something." My wife and I tried mustards and Worcestershire as dipping sauce and that helped, but still the innards need some more seasoning that written into the recipe.
Made 6 of these last night, and they were EXCELLENT. Did add a bit of slivered red bell pepper, used bagged coleslaw mix and deli corned beef, and still added 3/4 cup of shredded carrot. Baked them instead of frying, and yes, Thousand Island Dressing is an excellent dipping sauce. I served them too hot--they were better after they cooled down a bit.
I baked mine as a healthy alternative. I would suggest when wrapping the rolls, to leave the open end up. Its crips better that way when the oven bakes the rolls. I lightly sprayed the rolls with olive oil and turned my oven to “ broil” for the last 2-3 minutes.
This was pretty good the first time we made it and followed the recipe correctly it was a tiny bit bland yet quite unique! However, we only gave it four stars because when we made it with our own leftovers it was much better and was a sure hit.
I was surprised at how good these were. I used left over corned beef and cabbage, but I put in some Worcestershire sauce to give it some extra flavor. I would use more next time. We had made horsey sauce from amazing ribs.com website for the dipping sauce and it was great. Mustard worked well too. Made a ton, wished I had an army to help eat them. Will freeze and heat them in the toaster oven as needed.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.