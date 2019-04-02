Irish Egg Rolls

4.4
88 Ratings
  • 5 60
  • 4 19
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 4

This is the best 'bar food' around. So tasty, so filling, so good. It is a great way to get rid of those corned beef and cabbage dinner leftovers!

Recipe by Nicolle Morrison

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the shredded corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrot, and onion. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Lay the egg roll wrappers out on a clean dry surface a few at a time. Place about 1/2 cup of the mixture into the center of each wrap. Roll up into logs according to the directions on the package. Wet the edge with water to seal.

  • Fry rolls a few at a time, turning if necessary, for about 5 minutes, or until golden. Remove from hot oil to drain on paper towels.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 18g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 422.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022