I made this today, for the first time, for a Christmas pot-luck social that celebrated 'Christmas Around the World'. These little babies were a HIT! Everyone loved them! For the sake of time and because I didn't have some of the ingredients on hand, I used pre-cut cabbage and carrots (sold for making cole slaw), and frozen, shredded hash browns. (I thawed the hash browns prior to cooking.) To the potatoes and cole slaw mixture I added thinly sliced onions and a about a 1/2 cup of sauerkraut (I would had added more if I had had more on hand). The only thing I didn't take a short cut on was the corned beef: this I cooked the night before, overnight, in a crockpot, on low heat. I cooled then shredded and cut up the corned beef prior to adding to the potato/onion/cole slaw mixture. I made 20 and also made the sauce that so many cooks on this site recommended: 1 cup sour cream, 3 tbs dijon mustard, and 3 tbs prepared horseradish. These Irish Egg Rolls were delicious and I'll be making them again!