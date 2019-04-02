Swedish Meatballs III
Looking for a good Swedish meatball recipe? Here is your find! Swedish crispbread can be substituted for the saltine crackers.
Thank you for your recipe!!
It SOUNDED really good; however, I guess maybe I'm not a dill fan. To me, the dish was dill with some white sauce and meatballs. The meatballs were good although they seemed to take longer than the recipe called for. All in all, I would make it again but without the dill or maybe with a brown sauce.
This recipe was just o.k. It sounded soooo good but I think I would have enjoyed more sauce as I served it with wide noodles I will try it again but maybe change it a little and see what happens. Thanks anyway for sending it.
This just wasn't what I was looking for. Edible, but I won't make again.
Thank you for your recipe!!
it was delish
I only used the "meatball" part of this recipe - I did not make or cook them in the dill sauce. I am a big fan of IKEA swedish meatballs and their gravy and lingon berry sauce. I buy the frozen meatballs and all other ingredients but I was out of the meatballs. Therefore, I just made the meatballs from this recipe and still served them with the same sides - they were awesome! My husband loved them! The only thing I'd have to say is that I definitely took them out of the oven a few times to suck up the fat in the pan and I placed them on a paper towel when done to try and eliminate some more, even though I used 85-15 meat. I also couldn't really taste any of the nutmeg or allspice seasonings - I couldn't tell they were there at all - I might use some more next time!
perfect. I made two dipping sauces. 1. red pepper, white wine vinegar and honey. 2. with cilantro, jalapeno, heavy cream and mayonaise. It was spectacular.
