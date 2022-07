Swedish Meatballs III

I only used the "meatball" part of this recipe - I did not make or cook them in the dill sauce. I am a big fan of IKEA swedish meatballs and their gravy and lingon berry sauce. I buy the frozen meatballs and all other ingredients but I was out of the meatballs. Therefore, I just made the meatballs from this recipe and still served them with the same sides - they were awesome! My husband loved them! The only thing I'd have to say is that I definitely took them out of the oven a few times to suck up the fat in the pan and I placed them on a paper towel when done to try and eliminate some more, even though I used 85-15 meat. I also couldn't really taste any of the nutmeg or allspice seasonings - I couldn't tell they were there at all - I might use some more next time!