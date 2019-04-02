Swedish Meatballs III

Looking for a good Swedish meatball recipe? Here is your find! Swedish crispbread can be substituted for the saltine crackers.

By Hope

30 mins
30 mins
10 mins
1 hr 10 mins
6
6 servings
6
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a medium frying pan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Mix cracker crumbs, ground beef, egg, nutmeg, and allspice with the onion until blended. Shape into 1 1/2 inch (4 centimeter) meatballs, and place in a glass baking dish. Sprinkle with minced garlic, and cover with foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until cooked through.

  • Meanwhile, make white sauce, following the directions on the packet. Stir in dill, sage, flour, and whipping cream.

  • Turn off oven, and remove foil cover from meatballs. Pour sauce over meatballs, and leave in hot oven for 10 minutes.

370 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 125.7mg; sodium 428.5mg. Full Nutrition
