Rock Salt Roast Prime Rib

protein: 80.3g 161 %
carbohydrates: 10.6g 4 %
dietary fiber: 3.6g 15 %
soluble fiber: 0g
insoluble fiber: 0g
sugars: 4.4g
monosaccharides: 0g
disaccharides: 0g
other carbs: 1.6g
fat: 183.8g 283 %
saturated fat: 81.6g 408 %
mono fat: 81.1g
poly fat: 7.2g
cholesterol: 420.2mg 140 %
water: 273.1g
ash: 3.8g
vitamin a iu: 874.8IU 17 %
vitamin a re: 248.1RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 7.2RE
vitamin a retinol: 241RE
vitamin a carotene: 42.9mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.4mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.6mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 12.5mg
niacin equivalents: 26.4mg 132 %
vitamin b6: 1.5mg 75 %
vitamin b12: 12.6mcg 211 %
vitamin c: 2.2mg 4 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 1.9mg
vitamin e iu: 2.8IU 9 %
vitamin e mg: 7.1mg
folate: 29.8mcg 7 %
pantothenic acid: 1.5mg 15 %
calcium: 259mg 26 %
copper: 0.4mg 18 %
iron: 11.2mg 62 %
magnesium: 139.1mg 35 %
manganese: 0.3mg 17 %
molybdenum: 15.8mcg 21 %
phosphorus: 725.9mg 73 %
potassium: 1423.6mg 41 %
selenium: 104.3mcg 149 %
sodium: 112558.2mg 4690 %
zinc: 17.4mg 116 %
40 butyric: 0.7g
60 caprioc: 0.4g
80 caprylic: 0.2g
100 capric: 1.2g
120 lauric: 1g
140 myristic: 7.3g
160 palmitic: 44.3g
180 stearic: 22.3g
161 palmitol: 8.4g
181 oleic: 64.4g
201 eicosen: 0.1g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 4.1g
183 linolenic: 2.3g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0.1g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 2.3g
omega 6 fatty acid: 4.8g
alanine: 4.5g
arginine: 4.7g
cystine: 0.8g
glycine: 4g
histidine: 2.5g
isoleucine: 3.4g
leucine: 5.9g
lysine: 6.2g
methionine: 1.9g
phenylalanine: 2.9g
proline: 3.3g
serine: 2.9g
threonine: 3.2g
tryptophan: 0.8g
tyrosine: 2.5g
valine: 3.6g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
pyramid meat: 0
exchange meat: 0
exchange fat: 0
energy: 1925.5
aspartic acid: 6.8g
glutamic acid: 11.2g
phytosterols: 0.7mg
thiamin: 0.4mg 24 %
riboflavin: 0.6mg 38 %
trans fatty acid: 0g
vitamin d mcg: 0.8mcg
vitamin k: 2mcg 3 %
chromium: 2.9mcg 2 %
fluoride: 7.5mg
biotin: 0.8mcg
vitamin d iu: 30.9IU 8 %
iodine: 8.9mcg 6 %
pyramid milk: 0
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.