Rock Salt Roast Prime Rib

Just made the roast for dinner tonight. Everything that the recipe said was so true. I remembered this recipe from a past girlfriend years and years ago. Her father used rock salt and it was the best prime rib I had ever eaten. The salt completely crusts over and does not make the roast the least bit salty. The mustard disipates and the meat is the juciest of any prime rib I have ever had!. If you like your prime rib juicy, you MUST try doing it with rock salt. You do need to follow the directions, and use plenty of salt. I used about 5 pounds worth. However, like I mentioned, it crusts on the top, bottom and sides. The top crust just lifted off and the bottom stayed in the foil. The salt on the sides just flaked off during the cooking process. This was by far the best recipe for prime rib I have ever tried. You won't be disappointed.

