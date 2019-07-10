Pakistani Pot Roast Beef Fillets (Pasanday)

My husband and I dine at Indian/Pakistani restaurants frequently. I enjoy the cuisine, but my husband is a fanatic. I finally made this recipe after adding it to my recipe box almost a year ago. It was so easy to prepare...I've avoided making this food at home because most recipes I've seen are very complicated. I got all the spices needed and a large package af naan at an Indian grocery for only $8.00, much cheaper than a regular supermarket, IF you can even find all of them there. The only change I made was that I added flour and water right before serving to improve the consistency because the sauce was very thin. I also simmered it over medium to medium-low heat rather than low, because it just didn't seem to be cooking. I served it over a bed of steamed basmati rice. It turned out wonderful...very authentic and unbelievably easy. My husband couldn't stop raving, and he wants me to make it often. Superb!

Read More