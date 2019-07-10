Pakistani Pot Roast Beef Fillets (Pasanday)

4.3
55 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 15
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This beef is marinated with the mixture of flavorful spices with yogurt, which gives the beef an exceptional flavor. This is one of a Pakistani common meat dish. Serve hot with pita or Pakistani flat bread (Naan).

Recipe by SRECIPE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine yogurt, ginger garlic paste, pepper flakes, cumin, cloves, turmeric and salt. Mix in beef until evenly coated. Set aside for 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Fry onion until golden brown. Remove 1 tablespoon of onion, and set aside for garnish. Reduce heat to low. Place meat in skillet, cover, and cook until tender, about 25 minutes. Check every 10 minutes, and add water if necessary. Pour in lemon juice, and simmer for 10 minutes. Garnish with cilantro, green chiles, and reserved fried onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 31.8g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 687mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022