Pakistani Pot Roast Beef Fillets (Pasanday)

This beef is marinated with the mixture of flavorful spices with yogurt, which gives the beef an exceptional flavor. This is one of a Pakistani common meat dish. Serve hot with pita or Pakistani flat bread (Naan).
My husband and I dine at Indian/Pakistani restaurants frequently. I enjoy the cuisine, but my husband is a fanatic. I finally made this recipe after adding it to my recipe box almost a year ago. It was so easy to prepare...I've avoided making this food at home because most recipes I've seen are very complicated. I got all the spices needed and a large package af naan at an Indian grocery for only $8.00, much cheaper than a regular supermarket, IF you can even find all of them there. The only change I made was that I added flour and water right before serving to improve the consistency because the sauce was very thin. I also simmered it over medium to medium-low heat rather than low, because it just didn't seem to be cooking. I served it over a bed of steamed basmati rice. It turned out wonderful...very authentic and unbelievably easy. My husband couldn't stop raving, and he wants me to make it often. Superb!
03/15/2002
this is a terrific dish for a party. it's kind of exotic, but not over the top, and very easy to prepare.
I just had to review this again to let Shazia know that my husband loves this dish so much he requested it for his birthday dinner along with my naan. We're both huge fans of Middle Easter cuisine and this is a wonderful dish. For the previous reviewer I'd like to offer up a bit of advice as I've made this dish several times myself - it sounds as if you cooked the meat too long. I find that sometimes, depending upon the cut of meat I use, it takes even less than 25 minutes to cook fully. I cook only until the meat is just done and it comes out beautifully every time. Thank you so much, Shazia, I hope to try more of your contributions soon!
I made this last night for dinner and it was a hit! My Mom cooks pasanday's and her recipe was far more complicated and even she commented how much better these were! My family loved it even my very fussy boys.
Made this with venison for a potluck dinner today and it was amazing. This is actually a pretty common dish in south-east asia not just in pakistan. I doubled the sauce and added some cubed up potatoes, carrots and beans, which I half fried beforehand. Most of the pasanday recipes I saw before used whole cloves, cimmamon but marinating the meat with all the powdered spices definite had the best results.
Flavor was nice but meat was tough (even with eye of round simmered for an hour). Would definitely recommend cooking longer. I preferred the taste paired with a fresh lettuce and tomato salad served with extra yogurt like my middle eastern friends generaly serve.
I made this with a pretty cheap cut of beef, so I sliced it extremely thinly while it was thawing. Marinated it overnight - cut back a little on the cloves, and added a lot more ginger/garlic paste. Served it over basmati rice with paratha. Very good! Thanks!
This was truly delicious. I just used beef steak cut into bite size pieces, and cooked some basmati rice to eat on the side. Very easy to make, no hassle at all. My husband really loved it too! Great recipe, thnx a lot for sharing!
My husband is from Lahore and he thought it was great. This recipe is a keeper. I did cook it for a while (more than 25 minutes) as others had suggested. I also dumped in a bunch of cilantro at the end rather than just using it as a garnish.
This was wonderful!! I've never cooked beef like this before, but i will most definitely be making it this was again. I didn't have the crushed red pepper or ginger garlic paste, so instead i used 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper, 1 tsp. fresh minced garlic, and 1/2 tsp. ground ginger. This had a beautiful flavor and cilantro as garnish only enhanced my taste experience :)
This turned out delicious, but to really be fall apart tender it needed to be simmered for much longer than 25 minutes. I used top round and simmered for close to an hour and a half. It could have even been simmered longer, but we were hungry! I also added a little flour to the sauce to thicken it up just a little bit, it definately didn't need any added water, there was plenty of liquid.
Even better the next day! I will try marinating it longer next time. Good level of heat and the lemon helps "lift" the flavours a bit. Just made it this week and the hubby said we need to have again soon!
This was very good. I used buffalo meat instead of beef, and it took longer to cook to a tender consistency than the recipe indicated, but my husband said it was very authentic, and it had a delightful taste.
This recipe was great! I've made haleem and nihari before but I've never made pasanday. This recipe was great -- I did not expect to find an authentic Pasanday recipe on allrecipes, and it was so easy too. I did make some changes BUT I don't think the original recipe really needed it -- I added 2 tablespoons of vinegar in the marinade and skipped lemon juice at the end. Also added a few more spices to the marinade: added one green cardamom pod, 4 black peppercorns, 1 teaspoon garam masala, 1 very small cinnamon stick, 2 tablespoon chickpea flour (besan), 1/2 teaspoon white cumin. Garnished in the end with lemon wedges, cilantro, julienned ginger, and green chili slices. Served with naan. Delicious!
This dish is great! Be careful to not over cook the meat or keep it very low temperature for a more extended period of time. The flavor is wonderful. Has been very well enjoyed by both family and guests, and I will absolutely be making this again, frequently, in the future. (plus it's fairly inexpensive and easy, bonus!)
Listening to other users worried about toughness, I tried using cube steak instead of beef cubes or stew meat. I also added a dash of cardamom to the marinade, and added mixed peppers to the onion. I suppose you could add a can of beer to the pot liquid. Not exactly a Pakistani thing but might make a good addition. The cube steak was still a little tough. Perhaps cooking in a pressure cooker or marinating overnight might make a difference. I will try that next time.
Frequent go to entertaining dish or family dinner. The receipe is great! I experiment with different cuts of meat and their preperation to find ways to make it a little more tender but the flavor is always something to look forward to.
My husband is Indian so I'm always on the lookout for an Indian or Pakistani dish that isn't too difficult to make. My husband actually loves this dish!! The only thing I do differently is cook it in a pressure cooker, makes the meat so tender!! Very simple and flavorful dish!
This was very good! The only thing I did differently was to cook two green chilies with the onions. Then, I just added a little cornstarch to thicken the gravy up a little. I would also reduce the oil by about half next time.
This is a family favorite. I have been making it from this recipe for a long time now and we get cravings for this wonderful recipe! You can add more spice if you do roast, I like to have a roast I marinate it with all the dry spices then add more to the yogurt sauce to taste and we eat it on pita Naan from Allrecipes!
I had this filed under roasts so I used a chuck roast, but next time will probably use some inexpensive cut of steak. I think it would be better to have extra of the yogurt sauce to serve with the garnishes,
My husband is Pakistani. His family came over for a visit and I made this for dinner. They were amazed that I could make such an authentic Pakistani dish and they loved it. I thought we would have leftovers for lunch but everyone kept going back for more till it was all gone. So flavorful and the meat was so tender. I made it with basmati rice. I will definitely make this again it was delicious!
Too much salt and too much oil even though I cut back on the oil by about 1/4 cup. Not alot of flavor either even though I used fresh garlic and ginger(doubled it). The meat was nice and tender though.
