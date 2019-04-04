Sinigang na Baka

51 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 14
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Simple beef, vegetable, tamarind based soup that we eat over rice! A meal in itself!

By ALLYD

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in medium stock pot. Saute onion and garlic until tender. Add beef to pot, and saute until browned. Pour in water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Place tomatoes and green beans in pot, and continue to simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in bok choy, broccoli and tamarind soup mix. Simmer for an additional 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 50.7mg; sodium 1405mg. Full Nutrition
