Sinigang na Baka

I have had the pleasure of working with and knowing many amazing Filipino women. Let me tell you they love to make food and share it (lumpia, Oh my!) ! I have never made any dishes myself until this one. It was suggested by a friend. I followed all direction, but put the green beans in shortly after the water began to boil to ensure they were softer. We ate it over rice. My husband loved it. Next time I will take the suggestions of some of the other reviewers and try some of the root vegetables and change up the protein for whatever i'm feeling at the time. Not sure I was fond of beef in this dish. The sourness is just weird but in a good way!