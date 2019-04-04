Sinigang na Baka
Simple beef, vegetable, tamarind based soup that we eat over rice! A meal in itself!
My husband is Filippino and this is one of the MOST DELICIOUS traditional meals he has ever made for me! Some things he does differently: We use pork instead of beef. You can also use shrimp. We leave the oil out (healthier that way) and cook in this order - Combine water, onions, and tomato. Bring to a boil for about 5 minutes. Then add tamarind soup base, pork, and green beans. Cook for one hour. Add bok choy, cover, and reduce heat for about 10 minutes and serve over rice. An entree'? we do not need one! We love this too much to mess it up with anything on the side! We sometimes also add radishes. Sounds disgusting, but it's REALLY great!Read More
Aside from the fact it's given me RAGING heartburn, I quite enjoyed this. I loved the tangy soup base, but I would, however, experiment with the rest a bit - I wasn't that keen on the beans and broc. I like the idea of potatoes, and maybe chicken. Thanks!Read More
I tried the recipe, it was good but it needs a little more souring. Anyway, if you want to make it spicy, add green na sili, also I'd suggest gabi to make it a little thicker. The vegetables my mom added were kangkong, gabi, tomatoes and sometimes, eggplant.
Made this recipe on the recommendation of a coworker. What an unusual flavor. Omitted the beef and added okra and taro root. Yum! We put it on top of rice and it was really filling. My mom told me it was the best soup she's ever eaten and my husband gave it the thumb's up!
My mother is from the Philippines and while her sinigang is similar, she used beef, large diced potatoes and turnips, mustard greens, and shrimp. And no sinigang meal was ever complete without the salty fried pork chops and pot of white rice.
My boyfriend is filippino and he LOVES this recipe!! He wanted it with a little more spice and so I added crushed red pepper at the beginning. It worked GREAT! He asks me to make it at least once a week!! We both love this recipe!!
This was great! Authentic Sinigang. I have never had sinigang with broccoli so I left that out. I used 4 cloves of garlic and the green beans need more than 20 minutes to simmer. Additionally, I also used 2 quarts of water, not 1. With those adjustments, it was certainly 5 stars.
I skip the oil as well. Also, if you want to give it more of a kick, I recommend jalepenos instead of red pepper. To make it thicker, add gabi or even a handful of mashed potato mix.
this is excellent quick and easy, I used a crockpot and the flavor got even better the longer it simmered over rice it's delicious
This is perfect, but I personally like to add the most important ingredient in a good sinigang (in my opinion). You must add taro root (the smaller taro root found in asian supermarkets). It gives the broth that creamy consistency of miso soup. So delicious! Add it when you add the beef, because it takes a while to soften.
My husband loved it. The best filipino food he has had in a long time, reminds him of his grandmother's cooking.
Masarap! The soup had a great flavor. I didn't use exactly the same vegetables (cabbage and kale instead of bok choy and green beans), but then the sinigang is versatile with vegetables. Made it with a side of rice... Yum! :).
I finally cooked this dish and it was very tasty. I wasn't for sure how I would like the tamrind taste, but we added a little salt to balance it out and cornstarch to thicken the soup and this also helped balance out the taste. Very good, and I would make it again!!
this recipe is very good, original dish doesnt have broccoli and you can also use head-on shrimp insyead of the meat
Yummy! I substituted the beef for pork and shrimp and it was delish!
Awesome! My mom who is Filipina said she loved it and that it was better than she remembered having back home. My step dad, who isn't Filipino, loved it just as much and had 2 huge helpings. I doubled the amount of green beans, used 4 large roma tomatoes, used 1 lb lean pork and 1 lb shrimp instead of beef and doubled the tamarind. The kind of Filipino food we usually eat isn't really that healthy...By adding extra veggies and switching to lean meats, I was able to cut calories and fat, while still giving my mom a traditional dish that she loved. Thanks!
I'm Haitian and my husband is Filipino. I made this to surprise him and was he!! He loved it and so did I! The recipe is SO easy to follow, every major item is easily found in the local grocery store and it tastes great! Its perfect for a cold night.
This was great and easy. I've been trying to cook Filipino food and this was a simple recipe. I didn't use all the vegetables and I used other vegetables in replacement. I will definitely cook this again.
Comfort food. It was so good, though I changed quite a bit. I used veggie burgers instead of meat with spinach , green beans and cauliflower. I also used soy sauce, tamarind paste and nutritional yeast instead of tamarind soup mix. Thanks a ton!
My husband is Filipino and I'm Caucasian...having no idea where to start or how this is supposed to taste, I found this recipe and tried it out..I made a few tweeks here and there on the vegetables by adding some onion for flavor and my husband raved! He said it was perfect and tasted just like his Aunt used to make him!
loved it! masarap!
Delicious! I didn't add the broccoli because my mom's version doesn't include that so I thought I'd leave it out as well. I used pork ribs instead of beef, which I boiled for 2 hours beforehand so the meat would be really tender. I also added a little bit of Patis but only used 3/4 of the tamirind base so it wouldn't be too sour. All in all this turned out great & was a great fix to my having missed mom's home cooking for the past few weeks!
Tasted just like my Filipino mother in law's! I loved it! I didn't add the broccoli, green beans or tomatoes. I also did not saute in oil. I just added the onions, garlic & Knorr Tamarind Soup packet to the water. Brought that to a boil then added the beef & bok choy. Delicous. But it does make a TON so I'll be eating this for days. Unless I freeze some of it.
this is one of my favorites over jasmine rice.
Yum! When it said to cook the beef for 20-30 mins, I did that in a pressure cooker. That made the meat very tender. I substituted the broccoli with spinach. The sinigang soup packet I used also had taro powder in the mix which adds a slightly thicker consistency. After adding all the vegetables, to the broth, it almost filled my pressure cooker. I’ll be freezing the left overs!
This tasted very good, but I think I didn't sear or prepare the pork quite properly. I would make it again however. It was a wonderful way to enjoy vegetables.
I have had the pleasure of working with and knowing many amazing Filipino women. Let me tell you they love to make food and share it (lumpia, Oh my!) ! I have never made any dishes myself until this one. It was suggested by a friend. I followed all direction, but put the green beans in shortly after the water began to boil to ensure they were softer. We ate it over rice. My husband loved it. Next time I will take the suggestions of some of the other reviewers and try some of the root vegetables and change up the protein for whatever i'm feeling at the time. Not sure I was fond of beef in this dish. The sourness is just weird but in a good way!
Left out the broccoli and added a pound of shrimp and some extra baby bok choi. Delicious.
Outstanding Recipe! My husband is Filipino and he really enjoyed this dish. His only suggestions were to use beef WITH bones and to water the soup down a little more (2 qts of water as opposed to 1 qt). Dinner was a hit! Thank you.
this was ok... i wasn't exactly like mom's.
I added three whole jalapeño peppers from my garden. Uncut.
I added corn on the cob (cut into 3" pieces) instead of broccoli.
I made a few minor changes--- used canned tomatoes rather than fresh. Added mushroom, and reduced the amount o f tamarind mix Turned out well, happy with it
Here is my pic of my beef sinagang!
Very different taste. Never had tamarind before. Will make again.
This recipe was awesome...I just replaced the broccoli with daikon(Japanese radish) and sliced them about 1/8 of an inch thick. The daikon doesn't add any flavor to the already good soup, it just taste really good in it.
