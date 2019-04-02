T Bird's Beef Jerky

This is the very best jerky you have ever tasted, I've tried a lot of them, and this one's the best - you will reward me on this one! I use venison when available, but cheap round steak is great also, and it's all done in your oven.
Good recipe, worked well in my electric oven... I turned the heat up to 170 and cracked the oven door to exhaust the moisture. I tried it a second time substituting teryaki (sp) instead of soy and added some liquid smoke and chili powder... Liked it better this way, not as salty. Watch your time, don't over cook. Should bend not snap. Good stuff!
My first time making beef jerky. I followed the recipe quite closely, only leaving out the Italian seasoning and upping the hot sauce. I didn't hang them, I put them on a rack over a sheet pan, and used balls of tin foil to make the rack tilt on an angle to let the juices run off. I did four hours at 170 (lowest my oven goes, for some reason) and they were nowhere near done...did a further 2 1/2 hours at 190. The texture is a bit off...any bits of fat (I did trim, but there's always a bit) are oddly chewy, and the rest varies from crunchy to tough. I think that the marinade requires an acid such as red-wine vinegar or lemon juice to give it a better texture and tang. It isn't bad...but it's not great. If I try again, I'll use more hot sauce and some vinegar...It's a good thing I started early in the morning, or I wouldn't be making the (baked) dinner I had planned. Thanks for sharing. EDIT: After letting them cool, they were MUCH dryer than when I took them out of the oven. I think that the recipe should specify that they might not seem quite done when the time is up, but that taking them out and letting them cool will dry them out further. I suppose if I had been experienced with this sort of recipe I would know that, but I didn't). They are a little too dry now, a combination of my own mistake and unclear directions. Again, thanks anyway. :)
I followed the recipe to a "T" for my 1st batch and it was good. I used venison and after sliceing the meat I rinsed it in tap water to get out as much blood as possible. For my tastes I feel I made some improvements on the following batches. I cut the pinches of salt out and the worcestershire to 3/4 cup and the soy to 3/4 cup and the red pepper to 3/4 t and then I added 2T brown suger, 2T honey, and 1/4 mesquite liquid smoke. I like my version best!
Well T Bird my husband is a happy man!! He's addicted to Jack Links (store bought) jerky, but complains about how expensive it is. This jerky is VERY TASTY, not as good as Jack Links, but much more tender! I added a tsp. of McCormick Montreal Steak Seasoning, and used coarse ground pepper, it added such a nice little kick! I saved the metal skewers from store bought shish kabobs & they work great. The guys at our super bowl party ALL loved this, THANKS!
Great Flavor! I used low salt soy sauce and it was enough salt for me. Yum. My comments: I cut a top round roast lengthwise into two thick pieces. Avoid/remove the fatty or gristly areas (use for soup or stock). Lightly freeze the slabs. Cut along the grain to get the traditional texture - across the grain doesn't work well. Marinate two days for extra flavor saturation. A few times a day, massage and turn the bag to redistribute the marinade evenly. Line the bottom of your oven with foil to catch drips. I don't turn the oven on until I have it all loaded so it's not hot to work with. I also wipe down the door which gets VERY messy before heating. Separate the thin cuts from the thick cuts. Squeegee the marinade off with your fingers to remove excess. String tips of like sizes onto wooden kebab skewers. (I get 10 pieces easily on a skewer.) Then lace them through your oven rack so they all hang down. Alternate sides of the rack so you have them evenly distributed. Place the thinner cuts towerd the front so you can easily remove them when dried. Place a hot pad in the door to hold it slightly open to let the moisture escape.
The cooking method worked very well! If anyone tries to make this beef jerkey, watch the heat and time as they vary from oven to oven. I cut down my baking time to 3.5 hours instead, and it was well done. Another suggestion is that do select meat with least fat as possible, and you will reduce tremendous amount of grease dripping while the jerky's being cooked (and your oven won't smell like it's burning too!).
I'm totally satisfied! I followed all ingredients to a tee, but added a little celery salt and 1 tsp of brown sugar & cayenne 'cuz we're a bunch of daredevils. YEAH! ~that was my husband's sentiments. He, my 2 yr old and myself ate the whole batch last night. I used eye of round steak that had been marked down to practically $0! Also, slicing (across grain) is super easy if the steak is a little frozen. I got it paper thin with no trouble. I'm making more after a store run!
I cooked this two ways. After the first 24 hours of marinading, I dried half of the meat in the dehydrator and put the remaining meat back into the fridge. The 2nd night, I cooked the rest of the meat in the oven as directed, which was much better...I'm not sure if that was due to cooking method or marinade time. However, my boyfriend and daughter thought this was too spicy while my roommate and I thought it was great. Will make again.
The best I have tasted. Everyone at work waits anxiously until I make another batch. I've tried other recipes but this one has them beat by far. Thanks for sharing. For true spice lovers 1/2 teas. of Dave's Insanity hot sauce does the trick.
Hey mysteryman, it messes with real ratings when you fool around with the given recipe and add stuff that obviously will not work. Please don't do that.
This recipe is awesome!!! I cut back on soy sauce and added more hot sauce, The husband and kids love it!!! They want me to make it every week!!!!I will never buy it again! It is so easy too! I use meat skewers to hang in oven instead of the tooth picks!Good job Terry!!!!!
I tried 3 different jerky recipes and this is the one. I make a lot of jerky now because every time I make a batch, it disappears within a day or two. My friends rant and rave about my jerky now and its all thanks to this recipe! I followed it exactly with the exception that I added a little bit of liquid smoke. Unfortunately it came out too salty for my taste (it was still delicious but just too salty). To change that I reduced the soy sauce to 1/2 cup and increased the Worcestershire sauce to 1 1/2 cups. Tastes absolutely perfect! If you want a decent recipe without strange weird ingredients that tastes awesome this is the one.
I've tried this recipe several times over the last couple of months and it's perfect. I personally don't add the entire teaspoon of hot sauce, barely a half tsp I would guess. For some strange reason it always comes out slightly different, but always good! It barely lasts a few days around here. Just a little sidenote: I dump my marinated meat into a colander and then lay it out on sheets of paper towels before putting it in the oven. This speeds up the drying time without altering the flavor. I didn't do this with my first batch and it molded after the second day (not that there was much left)so I've since done the pre-dry drying and it works a charm. I've even used cheaper clearance meat and made this jerky for my dogs with less salt and no hot sauce.
So glad I found this recipe!! My husband is in Afghanistan and has been begging for beef jerky to be sent to him. He cannot have MSG, so I knew I was going to have to learn to make beef jerky if I wanted to be cost effective in sending him large quantities! He absolutely LOVES this stuff! (and so do all the other guys in his truck!) Thank you for posting!
I really liked this recipe. What's more is my wife, who doesn't like beef jerky, keeps SNEAKING MY JERKY!!! On the spur of the moment I rewarded one of my dogs for a particularly good behavior with a little lick of the fingers after I'd finished a piece, and now he hangs around me waiting to see if there's gonna be anymore. He never used to beg like this. So in short, this jerky is so good it ruined my wife and dog. :o)
SOOOOO YUMMY. this one is a keeper. we made the recipe as directed and liked it just fine. we 1/2 the recipe due to the amount of steak i had on hand. now i wished we would have made the full batch. make it worth while if you already have the oven on and it takes a while to bake. our next batch we are going to add less wozzy, more soy, more hot sauce, and more pepper! we baked it in the oven cuz we don't have a dehydrator and it worked great. 170 deg for about 4 hrs. we draped the meat directly on the oven rack and put a big piece of foil underneath to catch all the drippings. it worked great. at our local wal mart in the meat dept is a super thin cut steak called maleysia (sp?) it also says on the pkg its round steak. fairly cheap and it is the perfect thickness and super easy to mix up your merinade put in ziploc and move to coat. having that steak saved me tons of time. thanks for sharing.
WE LOVED THIS! I made exactly as written. I used a slicer to slice the meat thin. I used partially frozen meat to slice it easier. I will be making this again. Next time I think Im going to add some liquid smoke like others suggested. Not that it needs it at all but just to try it. Thanks Dewy!
I only gave it 3 stars. I substituted yogurt and non-fat mayonaise for the other ingredients and cooked it at 550 for 2 hrs becuase I was hungry. Tasted horrible and was overdone. I think I'll stick with slim-jims. [just kidding] ha ha!
I've been making this for a few years now. The first time I followed it to a T. I love worchestershire sauce, but it was overpowering in this recipe. I've since cut it back to 2/3 c. and use 1 1/4 c. Light Soy sauce. I follow everything else as written. Thanks Dewy.
I followed the recipe and marinaded London Broil for approximately 24 hours and then followed the directions. Someone mentioned metal skewers and hanging them in the oven. It worked beautifully! I took the Jerky out after 3.5 hours and it was perfect, the only problem is I only used about 2 1/2 pounds of meat and it is not enough!
Made the recipe just as stated, and should have doubled it cause they vanished instantly!!! The next batch will have a little more cayenne pepper to suit my taste, but the jerky is great just as the recipe calls for.
I've made this at least a two dozen times over the past few years... I always follow the recipe to a "T" and have always enjoyed it. I'm married to a cattle rancher and we've always got beef on hand. I would suggest though that if you enjoy spicy jerky to add more hot pepper sause and black pepper as this is not spicy jerky. It is a great and easy recipe. Thanks
i have to say this jerky is awesome!!!! i followed directions exactly. i wasnt sure what kind of hot sauce to use, so for future reference to anyone who is afraid of heat or is wanting heat, i used some crazy a** kicking hot sauce that my hubby doesnt even like to use on foods cause it is just too hot. i put in 1 tsp as directed and it turned out perfect for me. not too spicy, just a hint of heat. i may add a couple tsp. the next time now that i know it isnt an insane amount of heat. i think if i had used something like tobasco i would have been more disappointed. also i did add a couple dashes of smoke flavoring, not too much tho. i cooked it in my food dehydrator and it is perfect. i will definitely use this recipe again!!!!!!!
This recipe was excellent! I will admit that I did modify the second batch a bit (I skipped the hot pepper sauce and added a little extra garlic powder), but that was just to suit my personal tastes a little better. My husband loves spicy things, so the first batch was right up his alley!
I'm addicted to this! Used venison trimmings - no fault of the recipe, but make sure there is no fat on the venison otherwise it will turn rancid. Going to make another batch with round.
Thank you so much for the idea how to make jerky without a dehydrator! I did not use the marinade suggested, already had an easy one that we love. I use one bottle Sunbird teriyaki marinade and 1/2 bottle sunbird teriyaki/honey glaze, and 2 capfuls of liquid smoke, and black pepper! Very good. Also, the butcher suggested I use Carne Asada, wich is already sliced as thin as possible! It worked wonderful and all I had to do was trim off the fat! My stove only goes as low as 200 degrees, so I had it set between warm and 200. Cooked about 4 hours! Next time I will try tbirds recipe!
well.. I'm surprised it has lasted through the drying process without being attacked and eaten raw.. I was prepared to rate it last night before it got into the oven, the marinade itself smells heavenly. I did not have italian dressing mix, only an italian seasoning grinder mix which was amazing in it too. Super, super recipe, if this rating had 10 stars I'd give it 11!
Great recipe Terry. My kids just ate it up, and I did too. We followed your recipe just as written, next time I think we will cut back a little on the Worcestershire sauce and add more hot sauce. If you have convection bake on your oven use it it works much better at drying out the meat. Thanks Terry
The best ever! I have made 6 batches of beef jerky now and everyone loves it. I tried the recipe twice with deer and it was great as well. The last batch of deer jerky I added a tablespoon of honey and it made the meat a little more moist and less wild taste for my wife. A+ all the way! I was a great way to use up the rest of the deer meet from the freezer.
Flavor = 5 Directions = 3.5 Very tasty stuff. Followed the instructions to the best of my ability: My Instruction tips and clarifications: - Oven only goes down to 170, so started checking at 2.5 hours... pulled half at about 3 hrs. - Aim for slices 1/8 in or less. Made a couple closer to the 1/4 in and ended up with some very tasty jerky chewing gum since I cut with the grain. - Used skewers instead of the toothpicks to hang. Bit easier to load and unload, noticed no influence on cooking around the penetration point. - SORT BY SIZE!!!! I know should have thought of this, but really the size will determine doneness, so i you have varying size slices, group on the skewers accordingly since the smaller/thinner will be done before the thicker pieces. - When is it done? Take a piece out when you think it is where you want it, let it cool on the counter, try your handiwork.... IF it is good pull 'em, if it still needs longer then leave the rest in longer. (try not to eat the whole batch while testing doneness) Again, Easy recipe, wonderful turn out if you watch it. Flavor is really close to classic Pemmican brand Jerky. Next time, I think I might try cutting against the grain (I know blaspheme, but sometime I want the flavor without the sore jaw)
T Bird, my husband and I both thank you for this recipe. If I could give it 10 stars I would, it is the best. Have never made anything like this before but it is so simple anyone could do it. Added a touch of liquid smoke just to give it a taste of the outdoors. Husband said I can pack this for his lunch all the time and he would be a happy man. Thanks again..
Great recipe!! I made some changes but I'm sure it would've been 5 stars as written. I used a bit less of the Worcestershire and onion powder and a little more soy sauce and hot sauce. I also added a couple tablespoons of honey and brown sugar and a teaspoon of red pepper flakes. I used a bottom round roast, trimmed it of fat and sliced it myself (after putting it the freezer for a couple of hours). My oven only went to 200 degrees and then to warm. I stuck the thermostat halfway between and propped the door open an inch with a chopstick. 4 hours later I had the best beef jerky I've ever eaten. My boyfriend agrees. It's definitely -much-cheaper to make it yourself and I'm sure you can do all kinds of crazy stuff with the seasonings. A little time consuming but well worth it.
Where do I send the reward, Dewy? This stuff is awesome (coming from someone who was never crazy about jerky)! I decided to make venison jerky for the first time and found this recipe and another recipe here (sweet & spicy)--this one was our favorite. Per one of the reviews, I did add a teaspoon of Montreal Steak Seasoning and used a dehydrator. I gave a few samples away, and people who don't like venison really enjoyed this. I can't imagine jerky tasting any better than this--it was perfect. Thank you for sharing the recipe!
Great recipe!!!! I did read in one of the reviews where they were concerned about mold on the Jerky... It has to be moisture to cause mold. Duh.... Now wouldn't that tell us that it wasn't dehydrated enough?? You know, give it more oven time so it dries out more.. I'm going to contiue this recipe from now on. Thanks. Gary.
This was pretty good, although I do agree that the worcestershire taste is pretty dominant. It gives the jerky a tangy taste which is kind of unusual. I was afraid that marinating it overnight would make it too salty, but it turned out just fine. Marinate in a ziploc freezer bag, kneading occasionally, for the best coverage.
This recipe works perfectly! I didn't have enough worcestershire sauce on hand so I substituted HALF of it with liquid smoke (hickory), which I wanted to add anyway, and it came out great! Other than liquid smoke I followed the recipe exactly. I took it out after 4 hours and it's perfect. Thanks for a great recipe! I will make this for years to come.
I made this recipe with another, I followed the recipe to the t. I live in Michigan and not sure if the recipe came from someome in higher altidudes. The marinated beef smelled so good! I used an "electric" oven. I keep my eye on the jerky hourly, unfortunately it turned out very dry even when cutting back on baking time. I throw out the whole batch. It appears that those that liked this recipe had "dehydrarors. I think I will try the dehydrator method and may find I write a different review.
excellent. only change i made was add a little bit of honey for a mild sweet side, otherwise i love the garlic and onion taste. this was my second batch of beef jerky and i think this will be a regular for me.
We draw names in our family each Christmas and make something homemade. I have three grown nephews who always appreciate food. I made this for one my nephews when I drew his name for homemade Christmas - everyone was trying to steel it from him. Great taste and easy to make.
Thank you - This recipe is great! Tastes like store bought but w/out the chemicals! The only things I changed were to add about 10-20 squirts of liquid smoke, and I also just hung them right on the oven rack - since the oven doesn't get really hot for jerky, the rack isn't too hard to clean. Thanks T Bird!
Everyone LOVES this recipe!! I double the hot sauce to 2 tsp of habanero sauce. Whenever I make it I always get asked for more! I need a bigger dehydrator to keep up with the demand! This is an AWESOME recipe!! Thanks for sharing =)
Since I bought a food dehydrator a few months ago, this is the ONLY jerky marinade I use. Absolutely fantastic! While on a recent deep-sea fishing trip my four friends raved about the jerky I brought. Because of this recipe, two were convinced to buy a dehydrator, and one has since bought 5 pounds of London Broil for me to make for him.
I make this every year with venison.The secret is slicing the meat thin and it helps to have the roast somewhat frozen.I have a gas oven that will only reduce to 170 degrees so this is what I dry it on. I put the meat on cookie sheets sprayed with Pam and turn meat over halfway through drying.It shrinks alot and takes about 10-12 hours to dry totally but it is delicious.
I was afraid to add as much sodium to the meet as the recipe called for... but you couldn't tell once it was done - very tasty. It did take longer to cook than the recipe called for... I had some strips in the oven for 8 hrs.
I was happy overall how this came out, but had a tough start. I wasn't sure how to get the meat sliced thinly, so I asked the butcher. He proceeded to slice into chunks a $14 cut of meat. I almost cried. I took the meat home and cut it again, it took me almost 40 minutes. The marinade was great, but I like it spicy so I added 3 teaspoons of hot sauce, still wasn't hot enough, I then added a teaspoon of red pepper flakes. I was nervous about the drying in my oven, but I did exactly as stated and it turned out great.
awesome........i smoke the meat for 2 hours then dehydrate for 3 hours
This was the most disgusting recipe I have ever tried! I placed even the thick foil down in the bottom of my oven and it still soaked through. The drippings on top of the foil smelled like they were going to ignite any second and ended up causing all the "jerky" to reek of smoke. I think I'll just buy my jerky from now on!! Maybe with a dehydrator and a better cut of meat. Yuck
First time I have made jerky. It was a HIT! My daughter and son both had to be rationed or they would have ate it all the first night. Both agreed that this beat any store bought jerky they had had. My oven does not vent well so I cracked the door a bit to let moisture out. Still took about 10 hours to fully dry at 160 degrees.
turned out like some really thin cooked meat. wasnt too excited. also it cost more than just purchasing the kind i really like. i did follow the recipe and dried in the oven. would be better from the smoker or dehydrator i think
well, t-bird, this is a GREAT starting point, but for me, the flavor of the worchestershire sauce is too overpowering. i'm going to add some hickory smoked salt, more garlic and tone down the worchestershire in the next batch... the only change i made to the recipe was to add a little bit of brown sugar, maybe a couple of tablespoons, since i didn't really measure it. i still give it 4 stars since it IS good and got a great review from my husband! thanks for the recipe!
Very tasty! I added a small amount of brown sugar as suggested, and some liquid smoke. Also used a 3-4 lb rump roast. Wasn't sure what the directions indicated so I sliced it into 1/4 inch slices, then 1/4 inch strips, maybe this is why it seemed to cook quicker. In just over 3 hours mine was quite dry and chewy. Very easy to throw together - the most time consuming thing is toothpicking the meat and hanging it. And it does smell strong while cooking and leaves a mess in the bottom of the oven, I just used one of those disposable foil trays and then threw it out! I've never tried jerky before but we all loved it, especially husband and son. I plan to make it again, just wish I knew more about how to store it and how long it should last (if it didn't get gobbled so quickly).
This had great flavor. I did add a whole can of jalapeno peppers sliced the long way and seeded and added the jalapeno juice to the marinade, omitted the salt and used a dehydrator. This was just the right amount of soy and Worcestershire. I am making another batch because it did not last very long!
We made this jerky a couple weeks agao, and it was awesome. My husband went nuts on it, my kids were munching out, and my friends (who dont even like Venison) Loved it. It is so easy to make, that the kids helped.It's quick and very YUMMY!!!
I thought this was an excellent and flavorful jerky recipe. It is not as salty as other jerky recipes I've tried, but i think that is a good thing. The italian seasonign adds an unexpected flavor and the hot sauce gives it a kick that replaces the need for more salt. Very flavorful!
This turned out great! I made mine in my food dehydrator and I have yet to master that...as I dried it out a little too much... it was almost brittle. I will try a few more times and I will get it figured. It had very good flavor tho! Thanks!
Awesome beef jerky! I bought a food dehydrator and couldn't wait to make some beef jerky. I choose this recipe and I am so glad I did. My 3 year old son loved it as well! I will be making it again and again!
I have made this in the dehydrator several times. i got the butcher to slice the meat for consistancy. a few times i added pepper flakes and extra hot sauce for a spicier version and it is always been excellent. my son has a teacher who offers cookies for my beef jerky. I will always use this recipe since it NEVER looses!
I made this recipe and "Jerky Lover's Jerky" recipe. Followed each one exactly. We did not like this one as the taste was too strong and there was WAY too much powder (onion and garlic) left on the meat. The other recipe was perfect to our taste and the texture was great! If the powder was reduced, it might make a difference but really, the taste was not to our liking!
I make this to take camping, but if I make it too far in advance it all gets eaten before we leave the house! It's one of the best jerky recipes I've tried. I've started doubling the amount of hot sauce to give a little more kick.
I've been using this site for some time and have alot of great recipes from here.This was the one that made me register,so I could leave feedback and say thank you.I've tried many jerky recipes ( from here and elsewhere ).this was the best !!!followed everything exactly ( with the exception, I used venison).Everyone ate it all in a day.I'm looking forward to making more.Although,I wont tell anyone I'm making it.
This is a good recipe, almost idetical to mine. I do change mine often as my tastefor it might be different from one day to the next. The only thing I do different is I use skeewers to hang mine. Can usually get 8 or 9 slices on each skeewer. You just don't want them touching.
This is easy and great tasting. I skipped the toothpicks and hung the meat directly over the racks in the oven....that is what the invented self cleaning ovens for! Have made numerous times in little and double batches.
I was not at all impressed by the jerky. The main problem is the Worcestershire sauce. The taste dominates everything else in the recipe, and, to me at least, it is not a taste I expect or like in jerky. I prepared it as per the recipe, but I would not make this recipe again.
I've made this twice now and it has turned out good both times. It's the first jerky recipe I've tried and I'm so glad I chose this one. I took another person's advice and used 1/2 cup worchestershire sauce. I used a little more soy sauce to make up the liquid. The first time I made it I didn't have any hot pepper sauce so I used some red pepper flakes instead. I used the hot pepper sauce this time and I like it better. I'm pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to make jerky.
