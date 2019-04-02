T Bird's Beef Jerky

My first time making beef jerky. I followed the recipe quite closely, only leaving out the Italian seasoning and upping the hot sauce. I didn't hang them, I put them on a rack over a sheet pan, and used balls of tin foil to make the rack tilt on an angle to let the juices run off. I did four hours at 170 (lowest my oven goes, for some reason) and they were nowhere near done...did a further 2 1/2 hours at 190. The texture is a bit off...any bits of fat (I did trim, but there's always a bit) are oddly chewy, and the rest varies from crunchy to tough. I think that the marinade requires an acid such as red-wine vinegar or lemon juice to give it a better texture and tang. It isn't bad...but it's not great. If I try again, I'll use more hot sauce and some vinegar...It's a good thing I started early in the morning, or I wouldn't be making the (baked) dinner I had planned. Thanks for sharing. EDIT: After letting them cool, they were MUCH dryer than when I took them out of the oven. I think that the recipe should specify that they might not seem quite done when the time is up, but that taking them out and letting them cool will dry them out further. I suppose if I had been experienced with this sort of recipe I would know that, but I didn't). They are a little too dry now, a combination of my own mistake and unclear directions. Again, thanks anyway. :)

