T Bird's Beef Jerky

200 Ratings
  • 5 134
  • 4 45
  • 3 13
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

This is the very best jerky you have ever tasted, I've tried a lot of them, and this one's the best - you will reward me on this one! I use venison when available, but cheap round steak is great also, and it's all done in your oven.

By Terry

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
64
Yield:
4 lbs.
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

64
Original recipe yields 64 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut meat into strips no thicker than 1/4 inch. In a large bowl, mix together onion powder, pepper, garlic powder, salt and Italian seasoning. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and pepper sauce. Place meat into a container, and combine with marinade. Cover, and refrigerate 24 hours.

  • Place oven rack on the highest level. Place aluminum foil on bottom of oven to catch drips. Preheat oven to 150 degrees F (65 degrees C).

  • Insert round toothpicks through the tops of the strips of meat, and hang them from the oven rack. Bake in preheated oven for 4 hours, or until dried to desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 285.4mg. Full Nutrition
