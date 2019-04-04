Pepper Steak and Rice

89 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 30
  • 3 6
  • 2 7
  • 1 2

This is a recipe that all my children loved, and that my daughters still make.

By Helen Wright

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 Servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place rice and 2 cups water in a medium saucepan, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes.

  • Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, and saute onion and green bell pepper until tender.

  • Stir steak, garlic, and browning sauce into the onion and green bell pepper mixture. Season with paprika, seasoning salt, and black pepper. Cook and stir until steak is evenly browned. Mix in 1 1/2 cups water, and bring to a boil.

  • In a small bowl, dissolve cornstarch in 1/2 cup water. Stir into the boiling steak mixture until thickened. Serve over the cooked rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 122.9mg. Full Nutrition
