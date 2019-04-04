Pepper Steak and Rice
This is a recipe that all my children loved, and that my daughters still make.
We really like this dish. This is the second time that I have made it and the only thing I did different was use 2 cups water and soy sauce for the browning sauce. For those who don't know what browning sauce is, it is made by Kitchen Bouquet and it is called Browning and Seasoning Sauce. I've used it to make brown gravey from the juices of a roast. I will be making this dish often. Thanks for sharing this recipe.Read More
Kind of bland...maybe soy sauce should be used in place of the browning sauce.Read More
I used soy sauce because I didn't know what browning sauce is. However, I used more than 1 teaspoon. I just kind of seasoned to taste. We enjoyed it and it was very quick to make.
Very Very Good. I purchased beef stir fry and marinated it in Soy Sauce, Black Pepper, Garlic Salt and a splash of red wine. I sauted a bag of frozen Pepper Stir Fry in olive oil and then added the meat. The gravy was delish with a little doctoring. I also added some red pepper flakes and I used Adobo instead of season salt with an extra splash of Soy. My husband gave it two thumbs up. Was really good but there were no left overs at all. Only fed 2. Oh well. My meat came out a little tough but I would definately make again. My friend said to buy rib eye and slice it. Any suggestions with meat?
A little bland. I did as the previous reviews suggested and added a tbsp of soy sauce, however it was still lacking something. I added some plain table salt to my own plate once I served it and it was terrific. So...when making it in the future I think I will add about a tbsp of salt during prep.
This came out delicious~! Next time I would use only 1 tbsp of corn starch. It came out way too thick for our taste and I fixed it by adding some beef broth.
What a keeper! I used red bell peppers instead of green and it still turned out great. I also went ahead and substituted the brown sauce for soy sauce instead. This is a great recipe and it had TONS of flavor. I added a lot of pepper to my dish, hey this is pepper steak afterall.
My family was very happy with this recipe Helen. After sauteing the vegies and meat I put everything into my slow cooker. I replaced the water with a can of beef consomme and beef broth and added a few more seasonings. Thanks!
NOT BAD, BUT I DID HAVE TO ADD A FEW THINGS TO GIVE IT FLAVOUR. I LIKE TO MAKE RECIPES THAT ARE EXCELLENT WITHOUT HAVING TO CHANGE OR ADD TO IT.
This recipe turned out perfect. Sunday was the first time I ever tried cooking peppersteak and rice.
I agree with other writers- It definitely needed soy sauce. Turned out delicious! I used green, red, yellow and red peppers- cause I had them in the fridge.
I tend to find that stir fry type things over white rice just don't do it for me. I decided instead to put this over salad. I sauted the onion and bell pepper as directed, leaving the pepper still kind of crunchy; added the steak, used garlic powder (I hate dealing with garlic) a dash of paprika and black pepper, and for "browning sauce", I used a bit of soy sauce. I cut out the cornstarch and just used what I came up with to top over romaine lettuce and spinach leaves. It was absolutely delicious.
This is a very good recipe. I used about 1tbsp of soy sauce and added McCormick's brown gravy to give it an extra boost. It turned out great. I will definitely be making pepper steak like this from now on.
we added just a bit of brown sugar to ours , just because we like sweet chinese food, but it was great!even the leftovers were good!
This recipes was very good except for one thing. The meat was extremely tough. I followed the advice of another poster and marinated the meat for several hours. Still came out tough. Next time, I will slow cook the meat in the marinade so that it becomes tender and then add it to the sauce. I also used beef broth instead of water as it did seem bland. Overall, I give this recipe a thumbs up with a little tweeking. I think I will add more veggies next time also. Maybe some pea pods and bean sprouts.
I have used a similar recipe obtained from my parents for years. Definitely use soy sauce and we always added a can of cream of mushroom soup/water to the meat once it was fully cooked. It is important that the meat be simmered in water for quite a while, as in a crock pot to get tender first. Then follow the receipe. Great food. Tom
This recipe was absolutely fabulous! I followed everything as stated, however I added fresh mushrooms. Every Sunday I ask my husband what he would like for dinner and he never tells me, but this one time, he said, "too bad you don't know how to make steak and gravy." I knew where I could find a recipe and it came out great. He went back for seonds. And the gravy was so flavorable, I ate rice, gravy and mushrooms while I waited for him to get home.....
Excellent I amazed myself my family ate it up and I am feeding 3 grown men who can eat thank you for this site the recipe are easy to make and delicious thank you very much
I cooks this for my fiance & he loved it. I added about a tablespoon of cooking sherry to boost the flavor. It was really good.
This recipe is good but a little bland. Recommend "kicking it up" a bit with soy sauce and a combination of black and white peppers.
This came out great but like everyone else i used the soy sauce and some accent for flavor and it came out great..........thanks
This dish was quick and easy to prepare. I agree with others that it lacks flavor. I used what I thought was enough salt but still was kind of bland. My kids didn’t think it was bland, they loved it.
I wish I would have read the other reviews before trying this. It was very bland and the sauce was too "cornstarchy." Kids may like it, but my husband and I did not.
good flavor, but definately needed soy added. My husband enjoyed it, but agreed the flavor lacked something, until we added soy sauce! Then it was very good.
One of the BEST RECEIPES for pepper steak!!
I have had Pepper Steak and Rice before but had never made it, and I don't remember my mother making it while I was growing up, so it was not a comfort food for me. It was very simple to make and, I must say, quite delicious. Thank you HELENWRG.
this was very good i did use extra garlic but thats just because we like garlic. will make again
I replaced the water with beef broth...that seemed to give it an extra little kick :0)
I didn't really like the taste of this. I found it to be kind of bland. I didn't feel that I got much flavour from the onions and peppers. Maybe I would have liked it a bit better if I had tried it with the soya sauce as some of the other reviewers suggested.
I made this for dinner last night and it was a hit! Even my 3 kids cleaned their plates. I used soy sauce instead of browning sauce. I also added a touch of worchestershire sauce for an extra kick of flavor. Very good dish, will make again :)
I enjoyed this recipe, I did not add the cornstarch, I added more water and seasonings such as garlic powder, steak spice and old bay which gave this a great flavor.
This recipe is great. I used kitchen bouquet just for the color, because thats what my mom did, and soy sauce and salt for taste. Used Jasmine rice. Even my son the soldier loved it, and he doesn't like bell pepper or onion. Way to go Helen, definatly worth the ink to print it for my recipe folder. Would have given it 5 stars except there was no soy sauce in the recipe
Was an okay, average meal, but not really impressive in flavour or presentation.
This is a good basic recipe that's easy to put together. I did many of the changes listed in the reviews plus I added julienned carrots and celery and sliced mushrooms and served it over cauliflower rice.
I've made this recipe both as stated and with me adding more to it. This recipe as states is LACKING flavor. Very very bland. This is what I did to revise it....I added teriyaki sauce to about 1/2 cup of water for the "browning sauce" I used 3 cloves of garlic instead of 2...I used a whole large onion, salt and pepper to taste, paprika to taste ..I also steamed broccoli to stir in with the beef and rice...it was delicious..hubby asked to make again!
Cooked this today it was AWESOME! My husband could not stop raving about it so thanks.
Really good. I marinated my meat in a blend of soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, crushed red pepper (since we like things hot), tbspn of vinegar, and garlic. I marinated it for about 2 hours. This added depth to the flavor. Served with hot rice and sprinkled chopped green onions on top. Yum. This is a keeper.
Not as flavorful as I have had in the past-but it still came out pretty good. I will increase some of the spices next go around. I did substitue beef bullion cubes for the browning sauce and used ground oninons & garlic powder since that is what I had on hand.
This did not have very much flavor. I personally would rate it lower but my husband did like it.
This had too much cornstrach, you could really taste it in the sauce. Will look for a different recipe.
Not sure I seasoned it enough and I might add some cayenne next time to zip it up a bit
My family loved it!! Not much leftovers. Will make again but more????
Absolutely delicious!! I used my Ninja Foodie in Sauté mode to make it. Absolutely wonderful!! The family devoured it!!
will definitely make again soooo easy, I didn't know what the browning sauce so I used soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce
This recipe was EXCELLENT! It was quick and easy. I did use other review's advice and used soy sauce instead of the browning sauce (partly because I had soy sauce and not the other stuff!) It was GREAT! Even my two year old ate it...and she is one picky eater when it comes to meat!
Wow........I tried this recipe and it was really good! I got others to sample it also.....they loved it! I'm going to save the recipe to cook again! I loved it!
I cook this for my family today dinner.
Excellent flavor and easy to make.
GREAT AND QUICK.
I loved it... Recipe was easy to follow.
no and it taste so good
I made this recipe as posted -- with the exception that I didn't have seasoned salt so I used regular salt. It was HORRIBLE! It had absolutely NO taste whatsoever! Most of it went down my garbage disposal and I won't waste my time, money or ingredients on it again.
Will make this again but it only took me 25 minutes to cook I put the rice on first and well the rice was cooking I cooked the steak and the steak was actually done before the rice. But it was a good recipe
It was good
I just made this recipe and it was amazing. I did add soy sauce and used McCormick Brown Gravy instead of browning sauce... I will for sure make this again. My family really enjoyed it.
This was really good. I followed the suggestion to use soy rather than browning sauce.
this recipe was wonderful. it was easy to prepare and easier to cook.
I loved this recipe I did my own tweaking such as using soy sauce in place of browning sauce. I also used more meat that the recipe so I had to make other adjustments but the food turned out great!!!
I won't make this again. It was bland.
I put stewed tomatoes in my peppersteak.
There was very little flavor to the "gravy" - it needed something else.
Didn't have any browning sauce, but without that ingredient it stilled turned out well. Good recipe.
Absolutely delicious...even my husband can cook this and make it perfectly - wonderful!!!!
Only change I made was I added a Red Bell Pepper for color an I will make this again
