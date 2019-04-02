Laurie's Tequila Marinade

1 of 19

Rating: 5 stars Awesome marinade. I made with a london broil that we then grilled. I don't know if it is the tequila or the worcheshire sauce but this does make meat really tender. The meat also had great flavor with no trace of the tequila. My husband didn't even added steak sauce which would the the ultimate compliment. I noticed we were both drinking a lot of water after dinner though as it is a little salty. I won't bother to add the extra salt next time. I will use again for sure. However next time I will cut the recipe in at least half. This makes way too much for what we would need. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars we really enjoyed this marinade. I let the beef sit for 3 hours and it turned out great. Thanks! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was an amazing marinade. It was just spicy enough and the tequila gave a great kick. The smell when we were cooking it was mouthwatering! I couldn't believe how tender and juicy it made our steaks taste even the next day after being warmed in the microwave! I will use this again and again. Thanks Laurie. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars This was good but a overpowering for my tastes. I used this as a marinade for chicken kabobs (I let it marinade for just over 12 hours); I think it probably works better for larger cuts of meat or for no more than 2-3 hours for kabobs. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars This was definitely a tasty marinade but I wish I would have chosen a more tender cut of meat. I used beef stew meat which is good in the slow cooker but only so-so on the grill. Don't be scared off by the amount of tequila it's not the dominant flavor. Instead of the pepper I used a can of chopped green chilies and let my beef marinate for 2 days. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I don't eat meat but other people in my family do so I thought I give this a try. I added a few things of my own and made some substitutions because I didn't have all ingredients. Since Cinco was just a few days ago I had some limes lying around so I thought I add some lime juice (with Tequila how could you not add lime)and I also added minced garlic. I didn't have a jalepeno so I used dried red pepper flakes to give it some spice. The family seemed to enjoy it so I'll like make it again but next time with a jalepeno to see how it'll taste different. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Really good. Make kabobs for a party using this marinade and everyone commented how wonderful they were. Next time I will allow the meat to marinate a little longer. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I loved the flavor it is great with ribeye Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I would put just slightly less tequila in it but overall good. Helpful (1)