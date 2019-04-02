Beef Bourguignon III

I used an entire bottle of red wine. You need to use a cabernet b/c other reds aren't "strong" enough in flavor to hold up in this recipe. So I wouldn't recommend a Pinot or a Merlot. Go for a nice California Cabernet. I marinated the beef Overnight. In addition to the parsley,thyme and bay leaf, I added fresh rosemary to the bouquet garni. I also marinated onions,celery and carrots with the beef overnight. I separated the beef and cooked that first. Browned real well. While the beef was browning I reduced the wine marinade in a separate pot. You need to reduce the wine in a separate pot so that it doesn't make the dish bitter. Added the vegetables and the reduced wine and cooked on the stove for about 40 minutes. Came out very tender and it was delicious. I left out the bacon b/c there is enough flavor in this dish that you Do Not need to add additional fat to it. Omitted the mushrooms b/c I didn't have any. Also, I used low sodium beef broth.