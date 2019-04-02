Beef Bourguignon III

This easy recipe is a firm favorite in my family for years now.

Recipe by cheap chef

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
7 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine beef, wine, parsley, thyme and bay leaf. Let marinate for 3 hours.

  • Remove beef; strain and reserve marinade. Heat 4 tablespoons butter in a large heavy saucepan over medium high heat. Saute the sliced onion until tender. Stir in beef, and cook until evenly brown. Remove beef and onion; set aside. Add flour to pan, and cook, stirring, until brown. Slowly stir in beef broth, then the reserved marinade. Return the beef mixture to the pan. Cover, and simmer for 3 hours.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a medium skillet over medium high heat, Stir in the bacon and small onions, and saute until onions are tender. Add mushrooms, and continue cooking until mushrooms are golden brown. Serve as a garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
681 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 49.5g; cholesterol 144.7mg; sodium 376.4mg. Full Nutrition
