Beef Bourguignon III
This easy recipe is a firm favorite in my family for years now.
I really liked this..I would be sure to marinate the beef for longer, and I added to the marinade some minced garlic and worcestershire. You'll probably need more than a cup of wine..Also needed additional beef broth.Read More
Maybe I did something wrong but it came out very disappointing. The meat while flavorful was not tender. And as far as the gravy... there wasn't nearly enough. I thought Beef Bourguignon was supposed to be a stew but in the end, I had to add quite a bit more beef broth just to have a bit of gravy to serve it with.Read More
Excellent. I doubled this recipe, and used Merlot. Bacon is always good, but I don't think the whole 'garnish' deal was needed in this. Next time I'll just throw the mushrooms in and add more onions, and (crazily) skip the bacon altogether. Thanks for the recipe!
This was very good. I made it as written except I marinated it overnight and I omitted the bacon. I served this over homemade polenta, which went perfectly with this recipe! The recipe didn't say when to add the salt and pepper, so I added it when I sauteed the beef and when I browned the mushrooms with the small onions.
I used an entire bottle of red wine. You need to use a cabernet b/c other reds aren't "strong" enough in flavor to hold up in this recipe. So I wouldn't recommend a Pinot or a Merlot. Go for a nice California Cabernet. I marinated the beef Overnight. In addition to the parsley,thyme and bay leaf, I added fresh rosemary to the bouquet garni. I also marinated onions,celery and carrots with the beef overnight. I separated the beef and cooked that first. Browned real well. While the beef was browning I reduced the wine marinade in a separate pot. You need to reduce the wine in a separate pot so that it doesn't make the dish bitter. Added the vegetables and the reduced wine and cooked on the stove for about 40 minutes. Came out very tender and it was delicious. I left out the bacon b/c there is enough flavor in this dish that you Do Not need to add additional fat to it. Omitted the mushrooms b/c I didn't have any. Also, I used low sodium beef broth.
this recipe is a timeless classic , I love too cook this dish, it is at the soul of french cusine as are so many dishes that share its same humble beginings ,a joy to cook , a joy too eat
This came out so good that I was requested to keep this as a regular in my repetoire. I seasoned my meat with kosher salt so it came out a bit salty and I used a bit more broth and wine than called for, but all in all a great dish which I may try doing in the slow cooker the next time.
I worked with what I had, so I didn't follow to the letter. I ended up using 1 lb. of Angus beef tips and didn't use the tiny onions. For mushrooms, I used baby Portobellos. I did use a better Cab Sauv and I did add more broth during the simmer. All in all, this was a great recipe that I will be making again. As another reviewer mentioned, the house smelled wonderful during and after the cooking.
I've made this recipe a few times and each time it gets better. I omit the small onions as my husband detests them, but pretty much keep everything else the same. Also, I use a top cut sirloin and cut it up which is often more tender than stew beef from the market.
I like this a lot. Very easy and a lot of taste.
Very delicious! I increased the amount of wine and broth and marinated for 5hrs. instead of 3hrs. I used a nice, smooth Pinot Noir however, next time I think I will use a dry Cab Sav to intensify the flavors.
i will never make plain beef stew again!!!!!!!
Interesting. This did not turn out at all and was quite a bit of work for little to no results. For us, the meat was not to die for tender (yes, lean stew meat), the flavor had no punch (followed recipe to a T) and was very disappointing. Normally I will try a recipe a second time in case the first time was a fluke - I can't say that for this one - won't try again and will move on. Thanks for sharing though and it is nice to see that it has worked so well for so many others.
I agree, it was a heavenly smell while cooking. However, my results were not as great as hoped. I bought a rump roast, marinated and cooked it as the recipe dictates, but the meat was tough. The wine/mushroom gravy was awesome. I'd try again if someone has a suggestion.
I changed too much of the recipe to rate it a 5: I kept the beef, wine, broth, browned the beef in the pressure cooker and added regular onion and Costco pesto sauce, added sweet potato and cauliflower (cleaning out the fridge!) and oil instead of butter. I threw all the ingredients together and finished it in the pressure cooker and it turned out amazing. What great flavour!
I have successfully done this recipe many times. The meat needs to be marinated and then simmered very slowly to make it tender - cubes from the surloin are to be preferred to those of the round as the latter are less tender. When cooked slowly, the meat can be cut with a fork. Towards the end, I strain the content of the pot and thicken the gravy in a saucepan with melted butter and flour (very slightly or else the gravy will thicken too much after further simmering) and then pour it back into the pot and let it cook at low heat a bit more. Also, to make the dish less fat, I slightly cook the bacon separately before adding it to step 3.
I made this meal last night for a dinner party we hosted and we really enjoyed it. It smelled fantastic and cooked up beautifully. I omitted the bacon after reading some of the other reviews. I added carrots and celery to it. I like a rich creamy sauce so I added a half of a pint of heavy whipping cream. I served it over egg noodles and accompanied it with green beans. I will definitely make this again!
I cooked this dish for my wife and it was great. Didn't make any changes to the recipe; it doesn't need any changes. Served it with rice. She took it to her school the next day for lunch and made the other teachers jealous.
I followed this recipe to the letter and it was delish! Next time, I will use it in a crock with a roast. My husband even liked it and he's not a fan of mushrooms or wine. Yummy!! Oh, I used a nice cab sav for my red wine *it was the only thing I had* Again, Yummy!!!!
Very good but I didn't stick 100% to the recipe, I added a bit of Worcestershire to the marinade and added some root vegetables. I'll definitely make this one again!
Wonderful flavor. I added more wine, fresh garlic with the onions and beef broth to make a sauce and served over egg noodles.
I really enjoyed this recipe but my husband told me to never make it again. Thanks for sharing:)
This was delish...but for some reason I was expecting it to be more savory. Tasted like pot roast which I love! I didn't tweak it at all and definitely a keeper! Just that the name is fancier than the dish.
Turned out exceptional.
I followed the recipe almost exactly, but the meat came out pretty tough. The sauce was a little watery, and my guests liked the bacon and onion garnish the best! I wish the meat could have matched...
I did combine the bacon, pearl onion and mushroom and let everything simmer for 3 hours. I also added a tbsp more because I found it too runny. It is delicious over some egg yoke pasta.
Sunday supper done right! Excellent recipe!
I haven't made beef bourguignon in years and this was absolutely delicious ! Made exactly as stated! ( but I hated peeling all those pearl onions) it was worth it!!
I would have liked a bit of clarification regarding the "12 small onions" - are we talking shallots, pearl onions, green onions, white? Chopped, sliced or whole? I would have used pearl onions, but as they are quire expensive now, I used shallots, which I chopped roughly, and that seemed OK, but more clarity would have been nice.
easy... great for company, husband really enjoyed this and said to make sure I saved this recipe.
Used my slow cooker for 6 hours. Very tender and lots of “gravy”
Great, the whole family loved it!
I marinated overnight and substituted French onion soup mix for beef broth and slow cooked in a warm oven. Delicious!!
I made this recipe "as is" except that I cooked it in the slow cooker for 5-1/2 hours on LOW, and I can't say I would want to change anything. It is as close to the Boef Bourguignon recipe my mom used to make many moons ago. You can change the recipe to whatever suits you because there is no "right or wrong" way to make this dish, except for the basics. And this is the "basic". You can add or reduce the amount of ingredients, but you can't go wrong. Also, instead of serving the onions, mushrooms and bacon as a side, I incorporated these ingredients 10 minutes before I served the beef. I served the beef atop egg noodles. Magnifique!! Thank you Cheap Chef for submitting this recipe so that I can again enjoy serving this hearty dish.
Really good, although fairly plain. I did need more wine and more broth, and - as another person commented - the garnish was the best part. Next time I'll just add more broth and lots of vegetables and make a stew.
I thought this was delicious and hubby loved it, too. I used Cab Sauv, but didn't have the small onions. I cheated by throwing the bacon in at the end rather than cooking it separately and using it as a condiment. Will make this one again!
Yummy, a long recipe,it took two days to make, but we'll worth it.
Though I'd honestly give it 2 stars I made some changes so I'll take some of the blame, lol. First, I adjusted down by half all of the ingredients but wound up adding more liquid as the cooking progressed. The meat was okay but not particularly tender after the called for marinating time and cooking. The color of the gravy was an unappealing brown-gray. Perhaps a more talented cook would've had better results.
