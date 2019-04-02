Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze
Red wine and balsamic vinegar make a rich sauce for filet mignon medallions. Try this easy recipe for a quick and elegant dinner for two. Wonderful served with steamed asparagus and baby red potatoes.
Here's the trick to make this recipe work: We seasoned the filets with salt and fresh ground pepper and let them rest out of the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes; THEN, we grilled them. In the meantime, we mixed the balsamic vinegar, red wine (used Bordeaux) and a generous pinch of brown sugar. Let it reduce and then served in little sauce cups alongside the filets. My husband LOVED this. I didn't want to take the chance of ruining some great filets by cooking them in the wine/vinegar mixture since a lot of people were turned off by this in their reviews. By allowing it to reduce, it was a little bit thicker (still a bit too thin for me however) and you can merely dunk your bite into the sauce, thereby adjusting how much or little you would like. Will make this again because of the simplicity of the recipe.Read More
This glaze is the best sauce I've ever tasted. I think it's impossible to mess it up, you could put in any variation of the ingredients and it would still be tasty. I followed the recipe until the steaks finished, then took them out, and let the glaze cook down for about 3 minutes, adding brown sugar (1 to 2 tbsp.) and butter (1/2 to 1 tbsp). I forgot to double the recipe like everyone else mentioned, make sure you do! Not only is the sauce fantastic on the meat, but SO good with asparagus, dip bread in it, put it on potatoes. I'm going to make it over and over again.
This was excellent but I made some changes to help it. First, I salt and peppered the steaks and then placed them in the pan in a little bit of olive oil (1-2 tbsps) and browned them on med-hi for 1 minute both sides. I put the 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar in a sauce pan and 1/4 cup sherry (just because i didn't have red wine on hand today) and added 2 cloves minced garlic and 1 heaping tbsp brown sugar. I let this simmer while the steaks were browing. Then I poured the sauce over the steaks and turned heat to low and covered. I cooked my husband's filet for 4 minutes each side to be medium, but I like my with less red and cooked my 6 minutes each side. The sauce reduced perfectly and it became a glaze and was wonderful. Make sure you don't let it reduce too much or it will be a burnt. I liked it with the sherry so much I don't know if i will bother trying with the red wine or not. It had a wonderful flavor. I would definitely only make with garlic added. PERFECT... we felt like we had just eaten in a steak restaurant!
Happy Valentines Day, Oh my!!!! This was heaven, I sauteed about a cup each of onions & mushrooms in 1 tbsp each butter, olive oil, & 1 clove garlic when tender moved to a bowl, increased heat and placed steak in pan, turning after 1 min each side, did not cover, and turning again after 4 min each side, added the balsamic/red zinfandael after 8 min, after 10 min total I added the mushroom/ onion mixture to the pan for another 4 min turnin the steaks again, aftern 14 min total removed the steaks to a plate and continued to reduce the onion/mushroom mixture for another 4 min while the steak rested, a perfect warm pink center, and a mushroom/onion, balsamic/zinfandel side dish to drool over. Happy Valentines Day
I can't comment on the preparation of the steaks in this recipe, as hubby grilled ours outdoors over charcoal. I do have to say, however, that I would never simmer the filets in the reduction. In my view that's a good way to ruin very expensive filets! Having said that, I guess what I'm reviewing here is the balsamic/wine reduction which was just too simple to be that good! Richly flavorful and syrupy, and to think all you have to do is mix up a GOOD red wine and a GOOD balsamic vinegar and simmer it until it reduces about 75 percent. This was as good as any fancier or difficult glaze or reduction than I've ever made or eaten at fine restaurants. This definitely will be something I'll remember to make again.
I absolutely loved this recipe. We wanted something other than the same old turkey for Christmas this year. And...We didn't want Christmas leftovers either. This was perfect. I tripled the recipe and served 6. I served it with roasted red potatoes and green beans. I also served it with homemade foccatia bread served with olive oil and basalmic vinegar. Steamed artichokes for appetizer and a great recipe I found for chocolate pudding cake by Emeril Lagasse. My Brother-in-law commented that in a resaurant that would have been a good $60-80 meal per person! That is the best complement I've ever gotten for my cooking. I was surprised that other people didn't find the recipe as outstanding as we did. The key thing i think is to use good quality ingredients. This isn't something I could afford to make every week. The steaks alone cost me $55, not to mention the wine...but the topper is the get the best basalmic that you can afford. We used one aged 18 years. It was really sweet. Tasted almost like raisins. I give this 5 stars!!!
Made this last night for husband's birthday dinner. We both loved it. After reading some of the reviews here, I cooked the sauce separately and made some changes. Used 2 5 oz filets wrapped in bacon and rubbed with coarse ground black pepper & Mrs Dash Garlic & Herb seasoning. Seared the bacon in a hot pan by turning steaks on their sides with tongs before cooking 3 minutes on each side for rare. Started out with hot pan and gradually reduced heat as steaks cooked. For the sauce, used red table wine & doubled it along w/the balsamic vinegar called for in the recipe. Added 2 tbsp brown sugar, 1/2 tsp rosemary, 1 tsp minced garlic. Reduced sauce by half & used for dipping. We thought the sauce complimented the meat wonderfully without overpowering it. This one is definitely a keeper.
Lovely recipe - YUM ! :) So easy and so good ! I made this for my birthday dinner and my husband and I were so pleased at the results. I added a few crushed cloves of garlic to the wine/vinegar and let it sit for a while before starting. I also used a very coarsly ground pepper/salt combination made for meats. Also, with all steak recipes, you should let the meat reach room temperature before cooking.
Absolutely delicious! Our filets were larger than 4 oz., so I did double the sauce ingredients. Following the suggestions of others, I brushed the filets with olive oil, rubbed them with Paula Deen's House Seasoning (salt, pepper & garlic), and let them sit out of the frig for over ½ hour before cooking. I then seared/browned the filets on all sides. After removing them from the pan and covering them on a plate with foil, I added the wine and vinegar to the pan, stirred to loosen browned bits, and reduced the mixture. One tablespoon of brown sugar and one tablespoon+ of butter was then stirred in. The filets were returned to the pan, turning to coat in the sauce, covered, and simmered for approximately 5 minutes. Result: my husabnad ate his filet as fast as he eats desserts...which means he basically inhaled it because he loved the taste and tenderness so very much. This is a winner of a recipe, and I will definitely use it again and again. Thank you!
We loved this! I used marsala wine instead of red and added some brown sugar. We grilled the steaks vs. doing them in the pan. We rubbed the steaks with a little olive oil, fresh minced garlic, a little salt and cracked black pepper. We served the sauce on the side to dip the steaks into.
For those who are afraid to cook the filet in the glaze or insist on grilling them, a little advice. If you properly sear your beef, any cut, on ALL sides, not just the top and bottom, you will seal in the juices. You do not have to worry about the beef drying out or being ruined. Take heed, you must get a nice sear on all sides. My advice, use clarified butter in a heated pan. Sear top and bottom first and then the sides. You can then cook it the rest of the way on the stove top or in an oven, but done right it is much better and way more tender than broiled or grilled. Outstanding recipe.
Thank you Linda for this decadent glaze. I followed a combination of the original recipe, plus took suggestions from other reviewers and also added more butter (who doesn't love more butter in a recipe). I sprinkled salt and pepper to taste on both sides of the steak. Allowed to rest for 30 minutes on the countertop. Then put 2 T of salted butter in the pan. Once the pan was really hot, I put in the steaks. Allowed to sear on each side for one minute. Then reduced the temperature to med-low. In a 2 c measuring cup, I combined 1/2 c balsamic vinegar and 1/2 c Cabernet (that's what was open at the time), 2 cloves pressed garlic, 1 T brown sugar and 2 T salted butter. Mixed well. Added the sauce to the pan over the steaks. Cooked covered for 3 minutes on each side. Removed the steaks, then continued reducing sauce until it was a glaze (about 6 minutes). My husband who usually adds a sauce to anything, even something that already has a sauce on it, didn't need to put anything else on it. In fact, I caught him sipping the sauce from a spoon.
This recipe is exceptionally delicious. I took the advice of others and doubled the sauce ingredients, used a T. of brown sugar, and swirled in a T. or so of butter to finish the sauce on high heat AFTER removing the steaks to a platter. I used a stainless steel fry pan and cranked the heat to super-high; my steaks became crusty and deeply browned. After browning, I removed them to a plate where I loosely draped foil over them. With the heat still on high, I added the balsamic, wine, garlic, salt and pepper and SCRAPED THE FROND from the bottom of the pan. For folks whose sauces remained watery, I suggest that this technique be used in the future. It is vitally important, as well, to use real aged balsamic, as it is pretty viscous with which to begin and helps create the desired glaze. The pat of butter added after the sauce was reduced further tightened my sauce to perfection. Don't be skimpy on the salt and pepper, either! I'm looking forward to making this again and urge others to do the same.
Excellent! I was looking for an easy way to cook a good filet...this was very easy and tasty! For the wine I used a bottle of italian red that we received as a gift. Served it with lobster tails and rosemary-roasted potatoes...will definately make again.
The recipe is perfect as is, but the directions are not complete for novice cooks. Always let beef rest for 1/2 - 1 hour before cooking. I season beef at this stage while it is sitting out. I usually rub some olive oil (1 tsp.) on beef cuts at this stage to keep them moist - especially if grilling. As for the glaze, if it is a little thin it just needs to be reduced a little more before pouring over the steaks, so remove the steaks when done to taste and turn up the fire a bit to finish reducing the glaze. It is not a gravy or a sauce, it is a glaze. Perfection!
I have made this recipe repeatedly and it is one of our favorites. I have made it exactly like the directions with good results. However, I prefer to cook the steaks and allow them to rest while I make the sauce. I cook the sauce until it starts to thicken like a syrup and immediately pour it over the steaks and serve. Wonderful!
I have made this 4 times now and each time has been perfect! I have never had a problem with the vinegar overpowering the meat, if anything, I go heavier on the wine. Done correctly, the result will be a tender, MEATY flavored steak. If you don't like steak on its own, then follow those who have made changes. We like tender, flavorful steak; left alone, this recipe performs. Also, I buy our steak when it is "special today" at the market. My friend who grew up working at a butcher shop taught me that the aging on a steak (the browning of the juices in the package) actually makes it more tender. Now if it is green, walk away!
Since everyone else is changing the recipe, I'll throw in my two cents. 1). Pan sear the steaks to taste in butter& olive oil. (this is the way Ruth's Chris Steakhouse does it. 2). Deglaze the pan with the wine/balsamic mixture. 3). Simmer and allow the sauce to reduce by half. 4). Drizzle over filet to taste. This is just a slight variation of a Classic French Sauce.
This is simple and comes out great! I've made this a few times and never once had a complaint. I followed the recipe as is and wouldn't change anything. But be sure to start with the meat at room temp.
I followed suggestions already posted - 1/2 cup quality balsamic (I used pomegranate balsamic, it was delicious), 1/4 cup dry sherry, heaping tablespoon brown sugar, and 1 minced garlic clove. I cooked the sauce separately until it was syrupy. Let the filets rest at room temp for 45 mins or so (30-60 mins is good), then seasoned with sea salt and fresh ground black pepper on both sides. Cooked on med/high heat for 1 min on each side, then about 4 mins with the saute pan covered (for medium rare). Added about a tbsp of crumbled blue cheese and broiled for a minute or so. Then, drizzled the sauce on it. Had asparagus and mashed potatoes with it. Absolutely phenomenal.
Very good. At the end after the steaks are removed add a pat of butter (or a little more if you like) to the sauce and swirl it around just until melted then spoon it over the steaks. Even better!
After cooking the steaks, I removed them from the pan and set them aside. I reduced the heat to medium low and added 1/3 c. of balsamic, 1/3 c. red wine, sliced mushrooms, and 1/2 tsp. of cumin. I let the sauce reduce for about 15 minutes and then added 1 Tbsp. of butter. I put the steaks back into the pan for a couple of minutes to bring them back up to temperature. Delicious!!!!!!!!!!
I let my filets rest while I prepared all of the other parts of my meal, approximately 1 hour, helps keep the meat tender, like others have said. Then I salt(sea salt) & peppered them. I decided to pan fry them, as called for in the recipe, and they turned out beautiful. (Thank God, since they where Omaha filets) I did not cook the steaks in the balsamic glaze. I listened to the other reviewers, and I'm glad I did. I doubled the amount of balsamic, added a bit of brown sugar & garlic, used merlot and doubleed it, & reduced it on the stovetop for about 10 minutes until it was kinda thick, I started this before putting the filets on at all. After the filets had cooked, a poured the glaze over them, and it was amazing. My better half can't wait for our next anniversary!
I was looking for a quick, easy filet recipe and decided to give this one a try, with a few changes. The ratio of wine to vinegar seemed way off and the technique suggested wasn't exactly what I was looking for. Here's what I did differently: 1) took the meat out of the 'fridge a little over an hour before cooking time 2) seasoned liberally w/ s&p right before putting into into the med-high skillet for 3 mins per side 3) removed the meat and let it rest 4) deglazed the skillet with 1/2 cup red wine (I had bottle of Valpolicella ripasso open, so I used that) until reduced to about half 5) added 1 T balsalmic, 1 clove garlic (chopped), and juices from the resting meat and simmered for 1-2 mins 6) added 1 T butter & added s&p to taste (mostly just p needed) 7) returned the meat to the skillet and basted it repeatedly for 1-2 minutes 8) plated filets and drizzled with sauce.
...WOW... This was GREAT! The people that said this tasted like vinegar must of use Red wine VINEGAR. Theirs not even a hint of vinegar it all burn off and leave this AMAZING tasting sweet syrup. (We also cooked it on the side for a lil over ten minuets (Defiantly double it up because we poured it over our potato's) I broiled my steak (preference of course) But i can't imagine anything more complimenting than this sauce. This and "Broiled Red potatoes" (From this site) mixed with some candles and chocolate covered, cream filled strawberries. Made a Great dinner for me and my wife.
Made this recipe last night and loved it. We had to make a few improvisations so I only gave it 4 stars but made as the recipe entails it would probably be just as good. We could not for the life of us find fillet mignon in our regular market so we picked some nice thick boneless steaks. We also added brown sugar and a little bit of garlic to the balsamic reduction. We also removed the steaks when they were done cooking and crumbled some blue cheese on them and stuck them for a few minutes under the broiler. While they broiled and the cheese melted we let the reduction cook down it bit as it was a bit watery. An excellent recipe and so easy! I will make it again!
mmmm mmm mmm, my fiance loved this! followed other suggestions and added minced garlic and butter. also, added the sauce after I flipped the filets (after 4 min) and covered the remaining 4 min with sauce. delicious and easy
We really enjoyed this sauce. I double the sauce and simmered in a pan until it had decreased by half. I also added a heaping T of brown sugar and two garlic cloves. I marinated the steaks in some of the sauce before Bbqing, than poured some over the finished steaks, excellent!
Awesome and simple! Stayed true to the recipe but made sure my steaks were at room temp. before cooking and while they rested after cooking (under foil) I added a pat of butter to the sauce reduction. It added a nice gloss and richness to the sauce which I lightly drizzled over the filets! As good as a 5 star restaurant!
I made this differently than the recipe stated, but it was amazing!! First I preheated a cast iron skillet until it was smoking hot. Meanwhile I seasoned the steaks with salt and pepper. I wrapped a piece of bacon around the steaks. Seared them both on all sides (minute or less per side). Then I popped them a 400 degree oven for 10 minutes or so. Set the steaks out to rest, and made the glaze in the skillet adding some garlic. Just so you know, your kitchen will get smoky doing this, but my husband said it was totally worth it. Best steak I've ever had or made. Taste your balsamic too before adding sugar as some reviewers suggested. Mine is sweet on its own, so I had no need for it. I think it has something to do with quality?? I also check the sales and buy good when I can.
This was fantastic. I will however say that it took longer for the filets to cook than recipe called for but I think it was because they were really thick and I've never cooked them indoors before. I browned in skillet for a minute or two per side and then added 1/2 cup red wine and 1/2 cup balsamic as I was making 4. I minced 2 cloves of garlic and added to skillet as well. I covered and cooked for 12 minutes turning occasionally. My sauce was reducing too quickly even though I had the heat on medium and I was concerned about this so I put the meat on a baking sheet and finished the meat in the oven. Added gorgonzola per another reviewer right before they were done. I then added more red wine to the skillet and cooked that down a bit and added 2-3 tbls of brown sugar and 4 tbls of butter and let it thicken while the filets were resting. Plated the meat and poured glaze over top. This was so tender and so delicious. Restaurant quality for sure.
This was my first time to cook and have filet mignon, I never knew steak could taste so good after being cooked in a frying pan! I loved it! Thank you!
This was very good! I liberally seasoned with kosher salt, fresh pepper and garlic powder about 1/2 hour before cooking. I seared the filets in a garlic infused olive oil, took them out, added fresh chopped garlic and 1/2 cup balsamic and 1/4 cup red wine with a little sugar. Brought to a boil and then lowered heat and added filets. I also added a little cornstarch to thicken the sauce up. It came out really good.
So Fabulous and so quick and easy...made exactly as recipe indicated.
This recipe was great even my wife the non steak eater loved it!!! I used NY Strip in place of the filet and added maybe a Tablespoon of brown sugar as some of the others suggested
This is the best filet Mignon recipe. I didn't change a thing and it was a big hit for our Easter dinner. I will definitely be making this again. Thank you!
Not bad, but should have seared and made the glaze seperately. Cooking meat in the sauce permeates the entire cut of meat, rather than serve as an accent. Also, I used some butter to sear the steak and the flavor was very good. Lastly, letting the sauce cool a bit while keeping the steak warm (say in an oven), will make the glaze thicker!
Linda, OMG !!!! Wow what a treat !!!! Thank you for sharing.. Threw in a little Rosemay for the heck of it...Doubled the recipe to drizzle on garlic mashed Yukon golds...Called the restaurant--said to pull the menus for reprinting!!! Used for anniversary for my wife...TYVM
We had this for dinner tonight and it was FANTASTIC!! I took the advice of others and let the filet rest for an hour before putting under the broiler and after it was done. It was the most tender steak I have ever made! Thank you Imvintage for the advice. Made the balsamic glaze with a little garlic powder and added 1 tsp. worcestershire sauce and turbinado sugar. Reduced the glaze and served over the filet at the table. My husband raved and said this was restaurant quality. Served it with cheesy potatoes, grilled brussel sprouts, and a mix of brown and black rice. Delicious!
Thanks to the good advice to the previous reviewers... I took a little advice from others, I took the meat out about 30 minutes ahead of time, I grilled the meat on the grill with a little seasoning. I started the reduction about 30 minutes before the meat would be done, so that it would have plenty of time to reduce. I added a large pinch of brown sugar, double the balsamic and used a Merlot for the red wine. Once I pulled the steaks off the grill, I let them rest. Then, I added Feta cheese to the top, broiled until melted, then drizzled with the reduction. It was just what I was looking for! See my pic for the result.
Wow...this was fabulous and made the meat so tender. I would have thought that the balsamic would have reduced down a little thicker, but it could have been because I was a little short. I did warm the meat up before I cooked it, I cut down the cooking time a bit because we like med rare, and I let it rest for 10 min. Thank you so much for sharing.
This is the first time I'm not happy with the outcome of a recipe on this site! Even though I'm NOT a chef, I know how to follow directions and I'm always open for suggestions. So far all recipes I tried on this site turned out just fine. NOT THIS TIME...! We just finished our meal (supposed to be a romantic candle light dinner!!!), and I feel like I have to express my disappointment in this sauce right away! I followed all directions (and some of the suggestions), yet my husband and I both agreed that this is definitely NOT a keeper... Usually a sauce is supposed to UNDERLINE the taste of the meat, NOT to overpower is. Not here! We won't make this again. Sorry!
This recipe is amazing!! I took suggestions and doubled the glaze recipe and added brown sugar, and reduced the glaze.... Seriously this is just delish!!
This recipe was amazing exactly as its written. I don't normally cook meat on the stove, but this has changed my way of thinking. As others suggested, I doubled the liquid. My husband has already asked when we are having it again.
I can only rate the glaze, because I cooked the steak the way I always do (after letting it come to room temp, I sprinkled with salt and pepper and broiled in the oven). The glaze was really good but not as great as most of the reveiwers thought. I love the balsamic/red wine combo so I think I was hoping for better. 4 out of 5 stars is pretty good though, which the glaze was- pretty good and something I might make again. Thank you!
I am only rating the sauce because I grilled my filets. This was delicious & SO easy!! I really didn't think a sauce with only 2 ingredients could turn out so good. The last few times I've made this, however I did add 1 tbsp. of brown sugar & 1 tbsp. butter after the sauce had reduced by half. With the modifications it was definitely a "5"!
Those who thought this too vinegar-y did not have quality Balsamic Vinegar. Balsamic Vinegar made by D'Avolio is aged 18 years and is sweet and full bodied; it is so good thatI almost would drink it like a fine wine!
This was the best filet I have ever had! I don't think I need to get one in a restaurant ever again! Thanks to the person who posted the recipe!!!
Tried this for a Valentine's Day dinner for my honey - DELICIOUS! I took IMVINTAGE's suggestion (and a few of my own) and it was seriously one of the best meals of our lives. I doubled the balsamic (and not the wine), added brown sugar and minced garlic, and reduced to syrupy consistency. Also topped with Garonzola cheese and broiled just before drizzling the glaze. The real key was in how I cooked the filets. First allowed the steaks to sit out for about a 1/2 hr to an hour before I salted and peppered them liberally.I then baked the 1 1/2 thick filets FIRST inthe oven @275 degrees until internal temp reached just under 130 degrees (on a broiler rack over a cookie sheet). I next pulled them out (and allowed them to rest for 10 minutes (while heating oven to broil, and skillet to sear). Next I seared the steaks in a skillet with a little canola oil, 1-2 min per side (I did both in the same pan at the same time). Then I topped with cheese and broiled for just a few minutes until the cheese began to melt. Cooking the steak this way resulted in a perfect (and I mean PERFECT) medium rare to medium steak, edge to edge. It was the best steak I've ever eaten and will be cooking this meal for friends as soon as I can just. To have them experience it! Thanks All Recipies community!!!
Phenomenal! AMAZING and super wonderful. Let the meat rest out of the refrigerator (seasoned with the salt and pepper) for at least 30 minutes. Do not overcook. To test filet for doneness do not cut into it...do a touch test with your finger. It should yield gently to the touch for medium rare steak which is the preferred way to serve filet mignon. I served these with mashed potatoes, crusty sourdough bread (to sop up this DELICIOUS glaze) and a green salad.
My glaze wasn't really a glaze at all....Beginner, and not sure why I couldn't get it to thicken but overall the flavor was still there...Will try it again soon!
Very good! I used regular steak, filet mignon probably would have been too expensive for me. After reading the reviews I did let the meat sit out for about half an hour before cooking it. I also added a tablespoon of brown sugar and a tablespoon of butter to the red wine/balsamic vinegar sauce, and I cooked the sauce separately. I used Bully Hill for the wine. This was so. Good. I doubled the sauce and had some on the side for dipping. I paired it with Baked Asparagus with Balsamic Butter Sauce from this site; obviously with a balsamic base to both they went really well together! Also served with a cheesy garlic bread. Thanks for the recipe!
Like others, I prepared the steaks separately from the balsamic glaze. I doubled the glaze, and used a cab/shiraz blend for the wine and a good quality balsamic vinegar. I reduced it a little further than suggested, as I wanted a really thick sauce. I spooned it over each steak. The plating was beautiful and the glaze was five-star quality. My glaze suggestions for those who aren't impressed: 1) use QUALITY balsamic vinegar; 2) choose a wine you actually enjoy drinking. If you choose old acidic swill, just to get rid of it, you probably won't care for the same taste in your sauce, either; and 3) try adding garlic to taste and a teaspoon or so of brown sugar. I liked this so much that I'm not afraid to cook my steaks with the glaze next time.
I'm sorry but I didn't care for this recipe at all. I was hesitant about panfrying expensive filet mignon. I thought the sauce sounded too good to be true with only vinegar and wine. The results were disappointing; tough filet and overpowering flavors of vinegar and wine.
We tripled this glaze recipe, added 2 table spoons of brown sugar and a little corn starch to thicken it..... and WOW is all I can say. We ended up serving it over some KC strip steaks, red garlic mashed potatoes, and bacon rapped green beans and WOW WOW WOW. One of my favorite meals I have ever made!!!! I can't wait to make this again!
It tasted like boiled meat.
This was just okay. The cooking suggestion (and warming to room temp suggestions by readers) for the filet itself was good. However, 4 minutes on each side for a 1 inch steak I think would have been closer to medium than medium rare - this was about the right time for our 1.5 inch steaks for medium-rare. (NOte: if you decide to try a Foreman Grill, time is MUCH shorter, as we found out with one experimental overcooked steak - perhaps a total of 3.5-4 mins for medium. Also would need a marinade so as not to dry out.) Per other readers suggestions, we did not cook the steaks in the sauce, but deglazed the pan with it afterwards. Also per other suggestions, I added a bit of brown sugar and garlic. However, after reducing the sauce by half to make it syrup, I found it too sweet, so MY suggestion is to NOT add brown sugar if you are using a GOOD red wine and a decent balsamic vinegar in a reduction sauce. Plenty of sweetness there. It could have used more garlic as well - I added half a large clove to a doubled recipe of the sauce, and could not discern its flavor. I think this is generally the type of sauce to go with for filet mignon, as a winey-beefy glaze is ultra yummy - but this recipe needs a bit of tooling. Will try again another time with modifications.
This was our Valentine dinner and it turned out really special. What made this a 5 star recipe was broiling the goat cheese on top. Like others suggested, I let the steak rest before and after cooking on the stove top. While steak was resting I made the glaze using Merlot, balsamic vinegar, garlic and about 1 T. of butter. Let it reduce to thick and syrupy and then drizzled over the steak. Thank you, Linda W. for an awesome recipe that I would be proud to serve on any special occasion!
This meal made my New Year's! I had tender center Angus filets and used rich balsamic vinegar and our favorite Lambrusco. I added a touch of thyme and was rewarded with the juiciest melt-in-your mouth filets.
Excellent! Now in my recipe box for safe keeping. Thank you for sharing.
We grilled our steaks while I prepared the sauce on the stove. I admit, I was very worried about this sauce being very vinegary because our whole house smelled of vinegar. I did add in 1T of brown sugar. Our guests just raved over this sauce. They couldn't believe the flavor with just a few ingredients. Paired this with "creamy green beans parmesan" and "garlic angel hair pasta" all from this site. GREAT DINNER!
This glaze was so good, I think this just put the meal over the top. I did like others have suggested and cooked the Filet and the glaze seperately and then I threw it together. My husband loved this. He said that it was best he's had in a long time. This will be made again but only on special occasions.
Great recipe! I followed other recommendations and doubled the glaze and added a bit of brown sugar and garlic. I also seasoned the filets with a steak seasoning mix and let rest for an hour prior to cooking. I initially reduced the glaze in a separate pot while I seared the steak on all sides to seal in the juices. Then I followed the recipe pretty much as is except I reduced the time to 3 minutes on each side and finished with glaze with a pat of butter once the steaks had been removed. I served over a bed of carmelized onions. Great quick meal that tastes like it took hours to make! Will definitely make again maybe next time with a bit of blue or gorgonzola cheese.
We really enjoyed this recipe and didn't find the vinegar to be overpowering. We did cook a little longer to get to medium. I would have liked to have more of a sauce though......
I made this last night for Valentine's dinner- and it was FABULOUS. I did not have wine, but I used beef broth, and I doubled the glaze recipe. I let the steaks rest for an hour, and we used Montreal steak seasoning to season them. I am so impressed at how simple it was, but SO flavorful. Make sure you give the glaze enough time to thicken- it took at least 30 minutes. Will definitely make again!
WOW! Best recipe ever! I've never eaten a filet mignon or cooked one before tonight but since its valentines day i wanted to suprise my husband... He said it was the best he's ever had! I loved the flavor! And the cooking time was perfect! Came out tender, juicy, and delish!
I have made this recipe three times, and it is oustanding. I use a 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar and and 1/2 cup of red wine. After I remove the steaks from the pan, I add 2 tsps. of brown sugar and 1 T of butter and cook the sauce down for three minutes. I serve extra on the side!
I took the advice of another reviewer and seasoned the steaks, then let them sit out of the fridge for about 20-30 minutes before cooking them. I also doubled the sauce and added a pinch or two of brown sugar to it so it wasn't so overwhelmingly sour. I second the idea of serving the sauce in little cups to go alongside each person's steak serving, so they can use as much or at little as they like. This is a very easy yet delicious recipe. I will definitely make again and again! Thanks Linda W! :)
This is my first time reviewing a recipe. This was excellent. A true taste sensation! I doubled the recipe using a lovely 2007 shiraz. Reduced it down until it was syrup and added a teaspoon of butter to make it a bit silkier. Wrapped my filets in bacon and pan seared for 5 minutes each side. Topped with medallions of herbed chevre and drizzled with the glaze. Served with oven roasted red potatoes and sauteed spinach in olive oil and garlic. It was outstanding! Thanks for the recipe!
This was DELICIOUS!! I read a lot of the reviews and took a little from each. I doubled the wine and vinegar and reduced in a small saucepan on the side with a little garlic and brown sugar. I had some Zinfandel on hand (not white zin, the dark red kind). I did the filets in a grill pan on the stove. Just seasoned with kosher salt and ground pepper. The sauce tasted horribly vinegary. I didn't like it at all. Soooo THIS IS KEY -- I took the steaks out to rest then poured the sauce into the hot grill pan to deglaze it ... O.M.G.!!!! Absolutely fabulous. We had French bread with our meal and couldn't stop dipping!!! The flavor and texture changes radically when combined with the hot pan drippings. It becomes this rich flavorful slightly sweet incredibly delectible sauce of love. Best filet EVER, HANDS DOWN!!! I didn't have a lot of extras around so I grilled some onion with a little butter and garlic and had some French's Fried onions left from christmas, so I topped the steaks with the onion stuff mixed together then the glaze. I am going to make this for my father-in-law's birthday next month... if I can wait that long!!
I had to give this three stars bc I think the original recipe was ok. I followed other reviewers advice and added brown sugar (splenda brand) and light butter to taste. Without the brown sugar and butter, I think this sauce was too tangy/biitter. With the changes, it was definitely 4.5 stars!
This was very delicious. I am normally not into the lean meats but the glaze definitely definitely made the meal. As per many suggestions, I used the garlic (4 cloves) and the 2 tbsp's of brown sugar to add to the reduction. The sauce came out really sweet but that was my fault for using port wine.
nice and easy.
My husband and I like our steaks medium well so it took a little longer than the recipe said but it was still perfect! I doubled the sauce - added garlic and brown sugar and tossed in some onions and mushrooms I had left over from dinner the other night. This will be my go-to steak recipe!
This was simply awful. What a waste of a filet. The sauce was too overpowering, and it had a sickening sweet taste to it. I made this for my husband (who eats everything) and he thoght it was "weird". Will not make again!
A yummy-er version of Steak Tar-Tar. I have used this glaze with Steak Au Poivre and it was amazing!
HIw long to cook it on each side if you want med well to well done?
This is a favorite. Always turns out fabulous, the wine/balsalmic is a perfect compliment to the meat. Quick, easy, delicious. I always use Trader Joe's 10 year aged balsamic. I also double the amount of wine & vinegar, and cook down to thicken the "sauce" after meat is cooked. I serve filets a top "Garlic Mashed Potatoes Secret Recipe" http://sidedish.allrecipes.com/az/GrlicMshdPttsScrtRcip.asp with the thickened wine-vinegar "gravy" drizzled over everything. This is my perfect "having guests over for dinner on a weeknight" meal. Looks and tastes super impressive and is so simple to prepare.
I love the taste of this rich glaze. I make this quite often. I always double the wine and balsamic b/c of the delicious sauce. The last time I made it a added a lb. of sauted mushrooms to the sauce then when the beef was cooked to my likeness (very rare) I removed the steaks and cranked up the heat on the glaze for a bit unitl it reduced further and became nice and thick. I serve the extra glaze in a gravy boat on the side for guests to use as they wish. So Yummy.
This recipe is wonderful!!! It was fast, flavourful and great with the sides suggested- red potatoes and asparagus. Don't forget to use fresh bacon to wrap the filets, and any really tender cut will do- I used a NY Striploin cut in half as it was thick, and wrapped them in bacon- TRY THIS ONE SOON!!!
good glaze, very balsamic! I added 2 T brown sugar, 1 T margarine, 1 T cornstarch and cooked it in a small sacuepan as we BBQ-ed the filets. My husband really liked it, I think I'd use more wine and less vinegar next time (1/4 c vinegar 3/4 c wine)
EASY and tastes wonderful! used a 60% 40% wine/vinegar balance instead of 50/50 steak was so tender you probably could have dropped the knife through it. WILL do again
This was such an easy recipe and I only made a few changes that really made it wonderful. At the advice of other reviewers I sauteed some onion and two cloves of garlic in a separate pan until slightly browned and then added the balsamic and wine with a pinch of sugar. I simply let this cook down a bit and then served this on the side because I didn't want to take a chance and end up ruining the staek if noone liked it. It turns out everyone decided to just pour it over anyway it was so good. SO easy!
MUST TRY! I didn't follow the original recipe, but added garlic and brown sugar per other reviews and OMG this was amazing! I also browned the steaks in the pan first and finished in the oven (like I always do) and reduced the sauce seperately (also doubled the sauce). Very sexy meal!
I was not a big fan of this, partly because I couldn't make the sauce thicker (reducing it separately didn't work). I added garlic and brown sugar as a reviewer suggested, but the sauce was just too sour I think for our taste.
I loved this recipe for its simplicity. I only have one suggestion, use a good red wine. The one I used was too sweet a chiraz. Thats the only thing I would reccomend. I will try again with a dry red wine.
A true winner! I have made this dish twice now and it is so very impressive. I do like to add a touch of brown sugar to the mix, and cook them a little bit longer than the recipe calls for, but the cooking method is right on for a tender, melt-in-your-mouth taste. As others have stated, this is a dish that really makes you look like an expert! Thanks for the recipe.
I think 1/2 tsp of pepper in the sauce plus the pepper on the steaks (I season mike with salt/pepper AND garlic) overpowers only 2 steaks, plus the sauce had TOO much bite of vinegar and it came out a bit thin the first time. 2nd time tweaks: I reduced the pepper to 1/4 tsp and added 2 TB of sugar to the sauce and it was much better. The sugar took down some of the bite and when it carmelized it make the sauce more like a glaze and not just a reduction. The rating is for the as written version. For me it is a keeper with the added sugar, and I also serve it topped with a little blue or goat cheese. One poster said there is no need to add sugar if you use GOOD balsamic vinegar.. While that is true.....GOOD balsamic vinegar is also very expensive. I used good red wine (drink the rest with the steak!) but grocery store balsamic....so even the middle of the road stuff (better grocery store balsamic) has some bite to it.So...the 4 is an average.I give it a 3 as written and a 5 half the pepper and adding sugar. It was a big hit here as version two.
Add a Little flair; rub steaks with olive oil, sea salt or kosher salt, ground black pepper, fresh garlic and fresh chopped rosemary. Heat desired pan, put steaks in, add julienne red onions and sliced mushrooms. Add desired red wine (I used Burgundy) and balsamic vinegar (I used Sotto Voce Spicy Balsamic Vinegar) Flip Steaks, lower heat, reduce sauce, wait until steaks reach 120, finish with butter (optional). Great!
Absolutely delicious! I did follow the advice of a few other reviewers, however. I browned the steaks in a little olive oil, then put them under the broiler. I made the glaze in the pan that where I had browned the steaks, and let it simmer quite a while to thicken. I also added about a half a tablespoon of brown sugar. Everyone loved it!
This was pretty good but not spectacular. Really easy and fast to prepare though.
I wish I had a time machine so that I could undo ruining two beautiful filet mignons. The meat ended up being chewy and tough. The balsamic vinegar and wine was too sweet and took away any flavor of meat. I tried giving this 0 stars but for some reason the rating system won't let me.
I prepared these exactly as written using a basic red table wine and good balsamic vinegar. The steaks turned out spectacular -- restaurant quality.
Just got done eating this filet mignon... and I must say... THIS WAS AMAZING! Definitely mouth watering and delicious! I followed the advice from previous reviews about adding brown sugar to the balsamic/wine mixture. I added roughly a tablespoon of it. I used a different kind of wine though, which was Riunite Lambrusco. Simply wonderful! My b/f said it was awesome. So, its definitely a keeper ;)
I just made the glaze. Mine never did become syrupy but it was good with our steaks. I will try again.
I had my doubts, but insisted not to mess with the directions. Truly amazing, will make this again and again.
Delicious. I added a bit of brown sugar and garlic to the glaze as some suggested and it took the tang away and was great. My filet was very thick so it took double the cook time.
BEST FILETS I HAVE EVER HAD!!!! My boyfriend and I loved this recipe! Never thought filets could get so tender in a pan! EXCELLENT recipe! Made it with the garlic red potatoes and parmesan asparagus from this website! Delish dinner!!
