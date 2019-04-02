Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze

1451 Ratings
  • 5 950
  • 4 327
  • 3 111
  • 2 30
  • 1 33

Red wine and balsamic vinegar make a rich sauce for filet mignon medallions. Try this easy recipe for a quick and elegant dinner for two. Wonderful served with steamed asparagus and baby red potatoes.

By LINDA W

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
79 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle both sides of steaks with pepper and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sear steaks in the hot pan until browned, about 1 minute per side.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low, and pour in balsamic vinegar and red wine. Cover and cook for 4 minutes. Flip steaks and baste with sauce; cover and cook for 4 minutes longer.

  • Remove steaks to two warmed plates. Spoon a tablespoon of glaze over each steak and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 80.5mg; sodium 63.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022