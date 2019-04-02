Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze

This was just okay. The cooking suggestion (and warming to room temp suggestions by readers) for the filet itself was good. However, 4 minutes on each side for a 1 inch steak I think would have been closer to medium than medium rare - this was about the right time for our 1.5 inch steaks for medium-rare. (NOte: if you decide to try a Foreman Grill, time is MUCH shorter, as we found out with one experimental overcooked steak - perhaps a total of 3.5-4 mins for medium. Also would need a marinade so as not to dry out.) Per other readers suggestions, we did not cook the steaks in the sauce, but deglazed the pan with it afterwards. Also per other suggestions, I added a bit of brown sugar and garlic. However, after reducing the sauce by half to make it syrup, I found it too sweet, so MY suggestion is to NOT add brown sugar if you are using a GOOD red wine and a decent balsamic vinegar in a reduction sauce. Plenty of sweetness there. It could have used more garlic as well - I added half a large clove to a doubled recipe of the sauce, and could not discern its flavor. I think this is generally the type of sauce to go with for filet mignon, as a winey-beefy glaze is ultra yummy - but this recipe needs a bit of tooling. Will try again another time with modifications.